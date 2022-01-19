Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The rising consciousness among the millennial population towards personal grooming is primarily driving the night skin care products market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of night skin care regimes to treat several skin problems, such as skin irritation, rashes, excessive dryness, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, numerous manufacturers are using organic and herbal product variants to expand their customer base, which is augmenting the global market.