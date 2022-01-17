Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The rising health consciousness among consumers on account of the escalating incidences of chronic diseases and sedentary lifestyles represents one of the primary factors driving the football equipment market. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by several governments bodies across the world are encouraging participation in football across clubs, schools, colleges, etc., which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.