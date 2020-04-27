Applica lengua literatura7egb_guia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con crite...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. L...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumento...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planif...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Lee la siguiente composición poética y determin...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura,...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Elabora un mapa conceptual con l...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Lee el problema que tiene Isabela y escríbele una estrategia para ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento y determina a qué clase de relato pertenece. Expl...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Es u...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de ev...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe cómo se manifiestan en los cuentos de terror l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 8. Marca la opción correcta que complete el enunciado. En las descripcione...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Describe una pintura que conozcas y que te llame la atención por s...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Pint...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de ev...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe las características de la pintura figurativa y...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 8. Marca la opción correcta que complete el enunciado. Los anuncios clasific...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. ¿Qué sucedió el 12 de Octubre de 1492 en nuestro continente? 2...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Crec...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de ev...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Escribe de qué tratan los siguie...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 7. Escribe las características de un folleto divulgativo y de un f...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Piensa en una fotografía que te haya impactado por algún motivo. D...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Tene...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criter...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Define en una oración qué es la ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 2. 3. 9. Subraya la respuesta correcta. Un reglamento es: a. ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento y determina a qué clase de relato pertenece. Expl...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Valo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
  1. 1. 7 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Literatura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obte- ner personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes reali- zados en esta área los estudiantes serán capa- ces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diversos contextos personales, sociales y culturales para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera flui- da y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comunicación oral, formales y no formales, integrando los conocimien- tos sobre la estructura de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10. Apropiarse del patrimonio literario ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa enelusopersonalycreativodellenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5. Leer de manera autónoma y aplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demostrando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.3.10. Aplicar los conocimientos semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales en los procesos decomposiciónyrevisióndetextosescritos. 11 O.LL.3.11. Seleccionar y disfrutar textos lite- rarios para realizar interpretaciones perso- nales y construir significados compartidos con otros lectores. 12 O.LL.3.12. Aplicar los recursos del lenguaje, a partir de los textos literarios, para fortalecer y profundizar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.3.1. Interactuar con diversas expre- siones culturales para acceder, participar y apropiarse de la cultura escrita. 5 O.LL.3.5. Participar en diversos contex- tos sociales y culturales y utilizar de manera adecuada las convenciones de la lengua oral para satisfacer necesidades de comunicación. 6 O.LL.3.6. Leer de manera autónoma textos no literarios, con fines de recreación, infor- mación y aprendizaje, y utilizar estrategias cognitivas de comprensión de acuerdo con el tipo de texto. 7 O.LL.3.7. Usar los recursos que ofrecen las bibliotecas y las TIC para enriquecer las acti- vidades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria, en interacción y colaboración con los demás. 9 O.LL.3.9. Utilizar los recursos de las TIC como medios de comunicación, aprendiza- je y desarrollo del pensamiento. 8 O.LL.3.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos, descriptivos e instructivos, adecuados a una situación comunicativa determinada para aprender, comunicarse y desarrollar el pensamiento. 2 O.LL.3.2. Valorar la diversidad cultural mediante el conocimiento de las lenguas originarias, para fomentar la interculturali- dad en el país. 3 O.LL.3.3. Comprender discursos orales en diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural y analizarlos con sentido crítico. 4 O.LL.3.4. Expresarse mediante el uso de estructuras básicas de la lengua oral en los diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural, para exponer sus puntos de vista y respetar los ajenos.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Medio 5° 6° 7° EGB Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. Variedades lingüísticas • Origen histórico de la presencia del castellano en el Ecuador • Características culturales y lingüísticas de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador y su distribución geográfica • Lenguas y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador como manifestación cultural y de identidad Cultura escrita • Elementos paratextuales que acompañan a diversos objetos que tienen textos escritos: soporte, formato, tipografía, imagen, color, estructura externa I.LL.3.1.1. Reconoce la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como manifestación cultural y de identidad en diferentes contextos y situaciones, atendiendo a la diversidad lingüística del Ecuador. I.LL.3.1.2. Indaga sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los diferentes dialectos del castellano, así como la presencia de varias nacionalidades y pueblos que hablan otras lenguas en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. LL.3.2.2.Proponerintervencionesoralescon una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua La lengua en interacción social • Textos de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración, discusión, entrevista, exposición, presentación I.LL.3.2.1. Escucha discursos orales (conversaciones, diálogos, narraciones, discusiones, entrevistas, exposiciones, presentaciones), parafrasea su contenido y participa de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás, buscando acuerdos en el debate de temas conflictivos.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.2.3. Apoyar el discurso con recursos y producciones audiovisuales. LL.3.2.4. Reflexionar sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios en la comunicación. LL.3.2.5. Construir acuerdos en los intercambios orales que se establecen en torno a temas conflictivos. • Situaciones sociales de comunicación oral: contexto, propósito, interlocutores y coherencia temática • Punto de vista, intencionalidad y argumentos implícitos del interlocutor • Identificación y análisis de estereotipos y prejuicios en textos o mensajes publicitarios, propagandísticos y de entretenimiento en medios de comunicación e internet • Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc.) • Léxico de acuerdo con la situación comunicativa Comunicación oral • Elementos paralingüísticos y no verbales: entonación, volumen, gestos, movimientos corporales y postura • Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, respetar los puntos de vista de los demás • Diseño, elaboración del contenido, selección del soporte y producción de recursos audiovisuales para acompañar la expresión oral I.LL.3.2.2. Propone intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organiza el discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo- valorativas a partir del contenido de un texto. LL.3.3.3. Inferir y sintetizar el contenido esencial de un texto al diferenciar el tema de las ideas principales. LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: parafrasear, releer, formular preguntas, leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. LL.3.3.5. Valorar los aspectos de forma y el contenido de un texto, a partir de criterios preestablecidos. LL.3.3.6. Acceder a bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, identificando las fuentes consultadas. LL.3.3.7. Registrar la información consultada con el uso de esquemas de diverso tipo. LL.3.3.8. Leer con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). LL.3.3.9. Generar criterios para el análisis de la confiabilidad de las fuentes consultadas. Comprensión de textos • Estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: identificación de ideas principales e ideas secundarias, propiedades textuales en los textos leídos (coherencia y cohesión), diferenciación entre tema y argumento, entre tema e idea principal • Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados • Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros • Participación en situaciones de recreación, aprendizaje y estudio que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal • Uso de recursos • Organización de la biblioteca institucional y otras bibliotecas: sistema de consulta y préstamos • Utilización de criterios para la selección de textos • Criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes • Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web • Organizadores gráficos para registrar y comparar información I.LL.3.3.1. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.3.2. Realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora los contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios preestablecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.4.1. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). I.LL.3.5.1. Identifica, compara y contrasta fuentes consultadas en bibliotecas y en la web, registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo y genera criterios para el análisis de su confiabilidad. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumentos de un texto. LL.3.3.11. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica, manejo de conectores y coherencia en el uso de la persona y tiempo verbal, e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe e integrarlas en producciones escritas. LL.3.4.3. Escribir exposiciones organizadas en párrafos según esquemas de comparación, problema-solución y antecedente-consecuente, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.4. Escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica, uso de conectores temporales y de orden, y coherencia en el manejo del verbo y la persona, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.5. Integrar relatos, descripciones, exposiciones e instrucciones en diferentes tipos de texto producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Producción de textos • Técnicas para planificar la escritura de un texto: lluvia de ideas, organizadores gráficos, consultas, entre otros • Estrategias que apoyen el proceso de escritura de textos periodísticos y académicos: lecturas previas, seleccionar la tesis, el título que denote el tema, lluvia de ideas con los subtemas, jerarquización y selección de los subtemas, elaboración del plan, etc. • Técnicas de revisión en el proceso de escritura: uso de diccionarios, listas de cotejo, rúbricas, entre otras • Relatos en diferentes tipos de texto: carta, noticia, diario personal, entre otros • Estructuras expositivas en diferentes tipos de texto: informe, noticia, entre otros • Esquemas expositivos de comparación- contraste, problema-solución y causa-efecto • Estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto: guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros I.LL.3.6.1. Produce textos narrativos, descriptivos, expositivos e instructivos; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de escritura y el uso de estrategias y procesos de pensamiento; organiza ideas en párrafos con unidad de sentido, con precisión y claridad; utiliza un vocabulario, según un determinado campo semántico y elementos gramaticales apropiados, y se apoya en el empleo de diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.3.6.2. Escribe cartas, noticias, diario personal, entre otros textos narrativos, (organizando los hechos y acciones con criterios de secuencia lógica y temporal, manejo de persona y tiempo verbal, conectores temporales y aditivos, proposiciones y conjunciones) y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planificación, redacción y revisión del texto. LL.3.4.7. Usar estrategias y procesos de pensamiento que apoyen la escritura. LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas, mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. LL.3.4.9. Organizar las ideas con unidad de sentido a partir de la construcción de párrafos. LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de sustantivo, pronombre, adjetivo, verbo, adverbio y sus modificadores. LL.3.4.11. Mejorar la cohesión interna del párrafo y la organización del texto mediante el uso de conectores lógicos. LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LL.3.4.13. Producir escritos de acuerdo con la situación comunicativa, mediante el empleo de diversos formatos, recursos y materiales. LL.3.4.14. Apoyar el proceso de escritura colaborativa e individual mediante el uso de diversos recursos de las TIC. • Recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares: retrato, prosopografía, etopeya y topografía • Estructuras instructivas en diferentes tipos de texto: receta, manual, entre otros • Estrategias de pensamiento que apoyen el proceso de escritura: selección, ampliación, jerarquización, secuenciación y relación (causal, temporal, analógica, transitiva, recíproca) • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos Alfabetización inicial • Normas de citación y referenciación bibliográfica más utilizadas (APA, Chicago y otras) • Manejo de citas en textos académicos • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos y de la web • Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Reflexión sobre la lengua • Reflexión sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número I.LL.3.6.3. Escribe textos descriptivos organizados, usando recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares (topografía, prosopografía, etopeya, descripción de objetos), estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto (guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros), elementos gramaticales adecuados: atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; conectores de adición, de comparación, orden, y un vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.4. Escribe diferentes tipos de texto con estructuras expositivas (informe, noticia, entre otros), según su estructura, con secuencia lógica, manejo coherente de la persona y del tiempo verbal; organiza las ideas en párrafos según esquemas expositivos de comparación-contraste, problema-solución, antecedente-consecuente y causa-efecto, y utiliza conectores causales y consecutivos, proposiciones y conjunciones, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.5. Escribe diferentes tipos de texto con estructuras instructivas (receta, manual, entre otros) según una secuencia lógica, con concordancia de género, número, persona y tiempo verbal, uso de conectores temporales y de orden; organiza las ideas en párrafos diferentes con el uso de conectores lógicos, proposiciones y conjunciones, integrándolos en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra • Formación de nuevas palabras utilizando prefijos, sufijos y desinencias Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LL.3.5.2. Participar en discusiones sobre textos literarios con el aporte de información, experiencias y opiniones para desarrollar progresivamente la lectura crítica. LL.3.5.3. Elegir lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autor, género o temas y el manejo de diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo. LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LL.3.5.6. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados mediante el uso de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto • Textos de la literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, chistes, refranes, rimas, coplas, amorfinos, arrullos y chigualos • Textos de la literatura escrita: cuentos, poemas, novelas cortas, mitos y leyendas • Textos digitales en diferentes formatos multimedia (Internet, CD-ROM) • Elementos de la narración: autor, vía de transmisión, secuencia, narrador, personajes, escenario y tiempo • Elementos reales e imaginarios en la narración • Textos leídos a partir de diversos temas, por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustración, género y otros • Rasgos distintivos de los géneros narrativo, poético y dramático Literatura creativa • Textos literarios a partir de diversos elementos como: acciones claves, personajes, nuevos escenarios, finales sorpresivos, punto de vista del narrador, el yo lírico, diálogos y otros • Elementos para jugar con el lenguaje: metáfora, símil y personificación • Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita. (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) • Herramientas de edición de textos para la recreación literaria I.LL.3.7.1. Reconoce en textos de literatura oral (canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, arrullos, amorfinos, chigualos) o escrita (cuentos, poemas, mitos, leyendas), los elementos característicos que les dan sentido; y participa en discusiones sobre textos literarios en las que aporta información, experiencias y opiniones. I.LL.3.7.2. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autores, géneros o temas, maneja diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando progresivamente la lectura crítica. I.LL.3.8.1. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora recursos del lenguaje figurado y usa diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC) para recrearlos. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Lee la siguiente composición poética y determina a qué tipo de texto de la literatura oral pertenece. Explica el porqué. Que no me digan a mí que el canto de la cigüeña no es bueno para dormir. Si la cigüeñita canta arriba en el campanario, que no me digan a mí que no es del cielo su canto. Rafael Alberti retahíla nana rondarefrán 2. Subraya la respuesta correcta que complete el enunciado. Un pictograma es y sirve para . a. un dibujo complejo; mostrar una obra de arte. b. un dibujo que solo se refiere a los deportes; mostrar los detalles de un deporte. c. un dibujo sencillo; transmitir un mensaje. d. un dibujo hecho por un artista famoso; mostrar los detalles estéticos de una obra. 3. Menciona dos aspectos que sean importantes tomar en cuenta a la hora de comunicarte oralmente con alguien. 1. 2. 4. Seguramente, alguna vez has de haber escrito un resumen. ¿Qué características tiene este tipo de texto? Menciona dos de ellas. a. b. 5. En las siguientes oraciones, señala el sujeto y el predicado; reconoce en ellos los sustantivos, adjetivos y verbos. a. Analía prepara un cebiche delicioso. b. Raquel tiene un perro que salta cuando está feliz. 6. ¿Qué idioma habla el pueblo tsáchila?, ¿qué significa el nombre de ese idioma traducido al castellano? Hablan y significa 1
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UNIDAD Aprender a superar los obstáculos y a enfrentar los temores. Compromiso a lograr Este valor se adquiere progresivamente, pues las experiencias y los obstáculos son los que lo movilizan. Gracias a él podemos superar momentos difíciles de la vida. Valor: La fortaleza Textos de la literatura oral, logotipos/marcas y el resumen - El resumen - Estructura de las oraciones - La coma - La cortesía en la comunicación - Lectura selectiva de logotipos y marcas - La inferencia de significados en la lectura de las siglas - Textos de la literatura oral: coplas, chigualos y alabaos - Los dialectos - Algunas características del español de América - Los dialectos en el Ecuador En esta unidad el estudiante será capaz de descubrir las características de ciertos textos de la literatura oral como son las coplas, los chigualos y los alabaos. En ellos podrá apreciar y reconocer recursos del lenguaje figurado. Tendrá la oportunidad de recrear este tipo de textos a través de la expresión oral y de la escritura. En el bloque de lectura podrá autorregular la comprensión de textos a través de la lectura selectiva de logotipos y marcas. Además, podrá establecer inferencias de significado en la lectura de las siglas. Será capaz de diseñar un logotipo. En cuanto a la expresión oral, reforzará y desarrollará sus destrezas para comunicarse de manera cortés y amable con las demás personas. En el ámbito de la escritura, el estudiante aprenderá a desarrollar procesos de pensamiento que apoyen su expresión escrita, a través de la técnica del resumen.
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Textos de la literatura oral, logotipos/marcas y el resumen DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: parafrasear, releer, formular preguntas, leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.7. Usar estrategias y procesos de pensamiento que apoyen la escritura. - LL.3.4.9. Organizar las ideas con unidad de sentido a partir de la construcción de párrafos. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas del uso de las letras y de la tilde. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. • Textos de la literatura oral: las coplas, los chigualos y los alabaos • Leer selectivamente logotipos y marcas • La inferencia de significados en la lectura de las siglas • La cortesía en la comunicación • El resumen • Sugerencias para hacer un buen resumen • Estructurar bien las oraciones ayuda a escribir todo tipo de textos • La coma • Los dialectos • Algunas características del español de América • Los dialectos en Ecuador Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar ejemplos de textos de la literatura oral. - Reconocer marcas, logotipos y siglas de organismos a través de las imágenes. - Reconocer las fórmulas de cortesía en diálogos. - Recordar textos de los que se haya hecho un resumen y las características que este tiene. - Representar oralmente el dialecto que se habla en la región donde vive. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Alguna vez has escuchado a tu familia decir coplas graciosas?, ¿cuál es el villancico que más te gusta?, ¿qué sabes sobre la cultura negra de nuestro país? ¿Qué crees que significa leer selectivamente? ¿Qué es para ti inferir? ¿Para qué se realiza un resumen? ¿Hablan de la misma manera el castellano del Ecuador los costeños y los serranos? Conceptualización - Dialogar en grupos y elaborar organizadores gráficos sobre cada tema en cartulinas.
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La fortaleza ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Descubrir las características de textos de la literatura oral y apreciar los recursos del lenguaje figurado; autorregular la comprensión de textos a través de la lectura selectiva de logotipos y marcas, y establecer inferencias de significado en la lectura de las siglas; reforzar destrezas para comunicarse de manera cortés y amable con las demás personas; aprender procesos de pensamiento, a través de la técnica del resumen. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodo- lógico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades eva- luativas Aplicación - Escribir y presentar coplas, chigualos y alabaos. - Diseñar un logotipo para el colegio. - Representar a través de diálogos orales la cortesía comunicativa. - Escribir un resumen acerca de un texto sobre el medioambiente. - Reconocer los dialectos a través de textos que reflejan una determinada forma de hablar el castellano. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Textos literarios • Recursos materiales: mapa del Ecuador, cartulinas, colores y marcadores • Periódicos y revistas - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Solicitud de productos Estudio de casos Instrumentos de evaluación • Proyectos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales.
  15. 15. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Elabora un mapa conceptual con las principales características de las coplas, chigualos y alabaos. coplas chigualos alabaos Literatura oral 2. Describe las características del siguiente logotipo y de la siguiente marca, respectivamente. 3. Determina si los siguientes nombres de organizaciones son siglas o acrónimos y averigua a qué organización pertenecen. a. Mercosur: b. IEPI: c. Conatel: d. FEUE: 4. ¿Para qué sirve la lectura selectiva? 5. En las siguientes viñetas, crea una historieta corta en donde sean evidentes las fórmulas de cortesía: saludar, despedirse, solicitar un favor, agradecer. Prueba de evaluación1
  16. 16. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6. Lee el problema que tiene Isabela y escríbele una estrategia para solu- cionarlo. A Isabela, sus tíos no la volvieron a invitar a pasar vacaciones en su casa porque su comunicación no era amable y eso les generaba malestar. No saludaba, no daba las gracias, no pedía cortésmente las cosas que necesitaba. Además, se molestaba cuando ellos le llamaban la atención. Sin embargo, a Isabela le encanta pasar las vacaciones con ellos. ¿Qué puede hacer ella frente a esta situación? 7. ¿Para qué sirve hacer resúmenes? 8. Escribe una oración con sujeto tácito y otra con sujeto explícito. 9. Escribe una oración con predicado atributivo y otra con predicado predicativo. 10. Lee el enunciado. Luego, marca la opción correcta. Juana, Valentina, Carlota, Santiago, Tomás, el vecino, el niño de cuarto grado, Marco y yo fuimos a la fiesta. A la fiesta asistieron: a. 8 niños, pues Tomás es el vecino. b. 7 niños, pues Tomás es el vecino y cursa cuarto grado. c. 9 niños, porque en la oración se presenta una enu- meración simple. d. 8 niños, pues Marco es el niño de cuarto grado. 11. Une con líneas la lengua con el lugar en el que se hablan. guaraní Bolivia y Perú quechua-quichua Chile mapuche Paraguay náhuatl Ecuador, Colombia, Perú y Bolivia aimara Guatemala, México, El Salvador 1 UNIDAD
  17. 17. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento y determina a qué clase de relato pertenece. Explica por qué. La nave se dirigía al planeta K17, cuya atmósfera es mortal para los humanos, sin embargo, la advertencia que llegó desde la Tierra hizo que el capitán de la nave decidiera cambiar de rumbo… 2. Subraya la respuesta correcta que complete el enunciado. • Un cuento tiene la siguiente estructura: . a. introducción, nudo y desenlace. b. inicio, diálogos y opinión personal. c. entrada, desarrollo y conclusiones. d. introducción, nudo y opinión personal. 3. Menciona dos características que tienen los empaques que van en los productos. 1. 2. 4. Una conversación puede ser formal e informal. Señala dos carac- terísticas de cada tipo de conversación. Formal Informal 5. ¿Cuál es el núcleo del sujeto en una oración? Pon un ejemplo. 6. ¿Cuál es el núcleo del predicado en una oración? Pon un ejemplo. 7. ¿Cuántos núcleos del sujeto tiene la siguiente oración? Señálalos. Pedro, Juan y yo investigamos sobre los elefantes. 8. ¿Con qué se relacionan los nombres y apellidos de origen indígena o de origen español? Subraya la respuesta correcta. planetas dioses elementos de la naturaleza Prueba diagnóstica2 ciencia ficción terror realista aventuras
  18. 18. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Es un valor que consiste en sentir empatía, ponerse en la situación del otro, compren- der como propios sus problemas y hacer lo posible para ayudar a solucionarlos. Valor: El amor por el prójimo Tener pasión y gusto por la vida. Pensar en nuevas formas de servir a los demás. Compromiso a lograr Cuentos de terror, anuncios publicitarios y descripciones científicas - Comprender los contenidos implícitos en la lectura de anuncios publicitarios y valorar su contenido - Los elementos del anuncio publicitario - Características de la publicidad - Los nombres originarios de las montañas del Ecuador - Las descripciones científicas - El sujeto y el predicado compuestos en los textos de descripción científica - Los tecnicismos - Reglas para una comunicación efectiva y respetuosa -El cuento de terror En esta unidad el estudiante será capaz de descubrir las características de algunos cuentos de terror, mientras se divierte y disfruta de este tipo de narraciones. Tendrá también la oportunidad de recrear e inventar sus propias historias de miedo. En el bloque de lectura realizará inferencias para poder comprender los contenidos implícitos en la lectura de anuncios publicitarios. A través del aprendizaje de las características y de los elementos de la publicidad, podrá valorar su contenido. En el bloque de comunicación oral desarrollará habilidades para poder expresarse oralmente de manera efectiva y respetuosa a través del aprendizaje de las reglas de la comunicación. En el ámbito de la escritura, el estudiante aprenderá las características y los elementos para poder desarrollar descripciones científicas. Asimismo, aprenderá a reconocer el sujeto y el predicado compuestos para construir oraciones, y a poner en práctica los tecnicismos a la hora de escribir descripciones científicas. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, aprenderá los nombres originarios de algunas de las montañas de nuestro país. 2 UNIDAD
  19. 19. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas a partir del contenido de un texto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al hecho que se describe e integrarlas en las producciones escritas. - LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas la estructura de la oración. - LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • El cuento de terror y sus características • Temas de los relatos de terror • Comprender los contenidos implícitos en la lectura de anuncios publicitarios y valorar su contenido • Las características y los elementos del anuncio publicitario • Reglas para una comunicación efectiva y respetuosa • Las descripciones científicas y sus características • El sujeto y el predicado compuestos • Los tecnicismos • Los nombres originarios de las montañas del Ecuador Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar imágenes y reconocer en ellas elementos relacionados con el terror. - Realizar un conversatorio acerca de historias de terror que conozcan. - Observar publicidades y reconocer la intención de sus mensajes y el público al que están dirigidas. - Reconocer el tono de las conversaciones a través de una situación comunicativa. - Recordar textos en los existan descripciones científicas y sus características. - Mencionar algunas montañas del Ecuador y recordar su ubicación. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Has escuchado alguna vez historias de miedo?, ¿dónde?, ¿de qué trataban? ¿Cuál es la intención de la publicidad? ¿Por qué es importante demostrar interés por lo que dicen los demás?, ¿de qué manera demuestras interés por lo que expresan las personas? ¿Cuál es la intención de los textos científicos? ¿Qué montañas del Ecuador conoces? ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cuentos de terror, anuncios publicitarios y descripciones científicas
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades eva- luativas Conceptualización - Recrear la información. - Poner en práctica proyectos de aula y talleres para reafirmar conceptos. - Elaborar en cartulinas mapas conceptuales sobre cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir un cuento de terror. - Diseñar un anuncio publicitario. - Elaborar una cartelera con las reglas de comunicación oral. - Escribir una descripción científica. - Reconocer e investigar el significado y el origen de los nombres de las montañas de nuestro país. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Textos literarios • Mapa físico del Ecuador • Cartulinas, colores y marcadores • Revistas científicas • Videos - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Observación Lista de cotejo Elaboración de proyectos Mapas conceptuales Instrumentos de evaluación • Elaboración de proyectos • Pruebas de desarrollo • Pruebas de selección múltiple. • Pruebas orales BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: El amor por el prójimo ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa a través de la lectura y la recreación de los cuentos de terror; realizar inferencias para leer apropiadamente anuncios publicitarios; utilizar las reglas de la comunicación para expresarse de manera efectiva y respetuosa; acercar a los estudiantes al conocimiento de las descripciones científicas y aplicar en este tipo de textos tecnicismos y oraciones con sujetos y predicados compuestos; conocer sobre la toponimia de las montañas en Ecuador y Latinoamérica.
  21. 21. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe cómo se manifiestan en los cuentos de terror los siguientes aspectos propios de la narrativa. 2. Escribe un párrafo en el que se evidencie que está contado por un narrador testigo. 3. Completa el siguiente párrafo. Algunos contenidos de la publicidad son explícitos, es decir, muestran ……………………………………………………………………, y otros son implícitos, es decir, ……………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………. 4. Con cada una de las siguientes figuras literarias, crea un eslogan publicitario. a. Metáfora: b. Rima: c. Personificación: 5. ¿Qué es lo que hace que un anuncio publicitario llame la atención de sus potenciales compradores con respecto a su contenido y diseño? Enumera cuatro características. 1. 2. 3. 4. 6. Muchos de los anuncios publicitarios utilizan la función apelativa o conativa del lenguaje. ¿En qué consiste esta función? 7. Escribe tres reglas para lograr una comunicación efectiva y respetuosa. 1 2 3 Prueba de evaluación2 Temas Ambiente Tipos de personajes
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 8. Marca la opción correcta que complete el enunciado. En las descripciones científicas, la atención y el interés del autor se centran en: a. la fantasía, en la imaginación de las características del objeto que se describe. b. la realidad, en el objeto que se describe. c. la utilización de figuras literarias para describir un objeto. d. las opiniones que se tienen acerca de un determinado hecho. 9. Subraya las oraciones que tienen predicado compuesto. a. Mi abuelo ama las cosas bellas y disfruta la vida tranquila. b. Un tierno pajarito cantaba frente a la ventana. c. ¡Qué atardecer tan bello y soleado! d. A partir de las seis de la tarde, vemos la caída del Sol. 10. ¿Qué son los tecnicismos?, anota dos ejemplos. 11. Relaciona los prefijos de los recuadros con las palabras para formar tecnicismos. semi pre poli bio a. sílaba b. historia c. corchea d. degradable e. esfera 12. Une con líneas según corresponda le nombre de la montaña con su significado. Aconcagua hermano del agua Chimborazo cresta elevada Cayambe nieve de río Andes que viene del otro lado 13. ¿En dónde se encuentra ubicada la cordillera de los Andes? 14. Menciona cuatro países que se encuentren atravesados por la cordillera de los Andes: 2 UNIDAD
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Describe una pintura que conozcas y que te llame la atención por su forma y tema. Explica por qué te gusta y qué aspectos te parecen relevantes. 2. ¿Para qué se utilizan los diccionarios?, ¿qué clases de diccionarios conoces? 3. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre el sentido literal de una palabra y el sentido figurado que esta pueda tener? Pon un ejemplo. Literal Figurado 4. Señala la respuesta correcta. ¿Para qué sirven los gestos y ademanes? a. Para despistar a las personas con las que nos comunicamos. b. Para reforzar lo que decimos verbalmente. c. Para evitar comunicarnos con las palabras. 5. Observa la imagen y responde las preguntas. a. ¿Dónde aparecen este tipo de textos? ……………………………………………… b. ¿Para qué sirven? ………………………… …………………………………………………… c. ¿Qué tipo de cosas se pueden encontrar a través de estos anuncios? ……………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………… 6. Escoge la respuesta correcta para completar el siguiente enunciado. - Las preposiciones sirven para: Prueba diagnóstica3 a. indicar las circunstancias del verbo. Por ejemplo: Pedro vive lejos. b. unir palabras. Por ejemplo: La novela es de miedo. c. modificar al sustantivo. Por ejemplo: La casa verde es bonita.
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Pinturas, diccionarios y anuncios clasificados Reconocer lo que te identifica y define como persona. Aceptar la diferencia y atre- verte a manifestar tranquilamente lo que sientes y piensas. Compromiso a lograr Actuar de acuerdo con lo que piensas y sientes, y valorar tus orígenes son las bases de la autoestima. Cuéntales a tus compa- ñeros cómo eres, cómo es tu familia, qué te gusta y qué valoras en la vida. Valor: La autoestima - Comprender los textos leídos a través del uso del diccionario - Comprender el contenido de un texto mediante el conocimiento connotativo y denotativo de las palabras que lo conforman - Comunicar sentimientos - Los ademanes y gestos en la comunicación de los sentimientos - Estructura expositiva de los avisos clasificados - Organización de los avisos clasificados - El uso de las conjunciones en los avisos clasificados - El uso de la letra x - Los nombres originarios de los lagos y lagunas del Ecuador - La pintura - Intenciones y recursos En esta unidad el estudiante descubrirá los elementos y las intenciones de una pintura, mientras se recrea estéticamente con el arte plástico. Desarrollará las habilidades para poder comentar y analizar una pintura. En el bloque de lectura desarrollará estrategias cognitivas de comprensión a través de la consulta de fuentes adicionales como son los diccionarios. A partir de la realización de inferencias, aprenderá adeducirelsignificadoconnotativodelaspalabras y a determinar los significados denotativos. En el bloque de comunicación oral desarrollará habilidades para expresar apropiadamente los sentimientos. En el ámbito de la escritura, el estudiante aprenderá la estructura expositiva de los avisos clasificados, su organización y la manera de escribirlos. Asimismo, aprenderá a reconocer las conjunciones, y a ponerlas en práctica a la hora de expresar por escrito cualquier tipo de texto. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, aprenderá los nombres originarios de los lagos y lagunas del Ecuador y de Latinoamérica. 3 UNIDAD
  25. 25. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.3. Elegir lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autor, género o temas y el manejo de diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo. - LL.3.5.6. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados mediante el uso de diversos medios y recursos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: parafrasear, releer, formular preguntas, leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. - LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas a partir del contenido de un texto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.5. Integrar exposiciones en diferentes tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. - LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con manejo de conectores e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • La pintura: sus intenciones y recursos • Comprender los textos leídos a través del uso del diccionario • Comprender el contenido de un texto mediante el conocimiento connotativo y denotativo de las palabras que lo conforman • Comunicar sentimientos • Los ademanes y gestos en la comunicación de los sentimientos • Estructura expositiva de los avisos clasificados y su organización • El uso de las conjunciones • El uso y pronunciación de la letra x • Los nombres originarios de los lagos y lagunas del Ecuador Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar pinturas y describirlas. - Señalar las sensaciones que les produce una de terminada pintura. - Realizar un conversatorio acerca de los pintores que conocen. - Realizar una lluvia de ideas acerca del uso del diccionario. - Observar situaciones comunicativas en las que se expresan los sentimientos. - Recordar características y usos de los avisos clasificados. - Mencionar algunos lagos y lagunas del Ecuador y de Latinoamérica. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Qué elementos identificas en una pintura?, ¿qué sensaciones te produce? ¿Cuál crees que es la mejor manera de buscar las palabras en un diccionario? ¿Por qué es importante aprender a expresar claramente nuestros sentimientos? ¿Cuál es el propósito de los anuncios clasificados?, ¿qué información ofrecen? ¿Qué ríos, lagos o lagunas de nuestro país o de Latinoamérica conoces? ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Pinturas, diccionarios y anuncios clasificados
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Conceptualización - Recrear la información. - Aplicar la información en situaciones concretas de la vida cotidiana. - Poner en práctica proyectos de aula y talleres para reafirmar conceptos. - Elaborar en cartulinas mapas conceptuales sobre cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir el comentario de una pintura. - Escribir un pequeño diccionario de modismos que utilizan la connotación. - Dramatizar los sentimientos. - Escribir avisos clasificados. - Reconocer e investigar el significado de los nombres de los lagos y lagunas de nuestro país y de Latinoamérica. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interac- tivos • Libros de pintores y pinturas • Mapa hidrográfi- co del Ecuador • Cartulinas, colores y marcadores • Videos - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Observación Elaboración de proyectos Mapas conceptuales Instrumentos de evaluación • Elaboración de proyectos • Pruebas de desarrollo • Pruebas de selección múltiple. • Pruebas orales 3 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La autoestima ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una sensibilidad estética a través de la observación y el análisis de pinturas; comprender los textos leídos y aumentar el vocabulario a través del uso del diccionario; comprender los significados connotativos y denotativos de las palabras; desarrollar habilidades para expresar apropiadamente los sentimientos; aprender la estructura y la organización de los avisos clasificados y aplicar en este tipo de textos las conjunciones; conocer sobre la toponimia de los lagos y lagunas del Ecuador.
  27. 27. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe las características de la pintura figurativa y de la pintura abstracta: Figurativa Abstracta 2. Menciona tres elementos que sean importantes tomar en cuenta para analizar una pintura y explica en qué consiste cada uno. 3. Completa los enunciados con las palabras del recuadro según corresponda. a. En el diccionario se puede encontrar el origen de las palabras. b. En el diccionario , las palabras se encuen- tran ordenadas según las últimas letras de las palabras. c. Los diccionarios presentan los términos que se usan en una determinada disciplina. d. La primera palabra de la página de un diccionario se denomina . e. Se llama a las palabras definidas en un diccionario. 4. En la frase: “tus ojos de esmeralda”, la palabra esmeralda ¿se emplea con un sentido denotativo o connotativo?, ¿por qué? 5. Lee las oraciones y subraya la que presenta un significado denotativo. a. Ana recibió una lluvia de críticas. b. Llueve mucho en mi pueblo. c. Después de su presentación, le llovieron las preguntas. d. Recibió una lluvia de halagos. 6. ¿Qué son los ademanes? 7. Escribe dos aspectos que sean necesarios de ser tomados en cuenta para la comunicación de sentimientos. Prueba de evaluación3 especializados entradas inverso etimológico guía
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 8. Marca la opción correcta que complete el enunciado. Los anuncios clasificados: a. informan de manera muy detallada sobre los empleos que se ofrecen en una ciudad. b. informan de manera resumida y organizada sobre la compra, venta e intercambio de distintos elementos. c. informan de manera resumida la manera de utilizar un objeto. d. brindan opiniones y comentarios acerca de las noticias de actualidad . 9. Escribe una oración que tenga conjunciones con cada una de las siguientes especificaciones: a. Que exprese una causa. b. Que una varios elementos. 10. Según el contexto de las siguientes oraciones, elige la palabra que conviene. a. El plazo para presentar el examen (expiró/ espiró) la semana pasada. b. En el noticiero sacaron sus palabras de (contexto/contesto). c. Les digo que normalmente no (contexto/ contesto) a este tipo de preguntas. d. Pedro se sentía mal y necesitaba (expiar/ espiar) sus culpas. 11. Une con líneas según corresponda el nombre del lago o de la laguna con su significado. 12. Describe la Reserva del Cuyabeno y menciona lo que significa esta palabra en el idioma siona-secoya. 3 UNIDAD Colta Zancudococha Quilotoa Cuicocha Diente de la reina Laguna del arcoíris Laguna del pequeño pez Laguna de pato
  29. 29. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. ¿Qué sucedió el 12 de Octubre de 1492 en nuestro continente? 2. Observa las ilustraciones e identifica los siguientes documentos personales. Escribe sus nombres en los recuadros. 3. Escoge uno de los documentos personales, anota sus características y en qué ocasiones se lo utiliza. 4. Cuando has visitado museos, zoológicos, lugares turísticos o ecológicos, etc., seguramente te han entregado un folleto informativo. Recuerda alguno de ellos y menciona al menos tres de sus características. 5. Subraya la respuesta correcta que complete el enunciado. Los adjetivos en una oración: . a. expresan cualidades de las personas, de los animales, de los obje- tos y de los sentimientos. b. indican acciones, estados de ánimo y elementos de la naturaleza. c. nombran o designan a las personas, animales, cosas o ideas. d. enlazan palabras u oraciones completas. 6. ¿Qué lenguas originarias que aún se practican en el Ecuador conoces? Señala al menos una por región. Costa Sierra Amazonía Prueba diagnóstica4
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Crecer como ser humano, conocer tus derechos, aportar a la sociedad con tus conocimientos. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en apreciar la educación no solo como una herramienta para adquirir nuevosconocimientosenlosdiferentescampos del quehacer intelectual, sino también como un medio para aprehender valores humanos útiles para la formación integral de la persona. Valor: La educación Crónicas de Indias, documentos y folletos informativos - Establece relaciones explícitas entre documentos personales: la licencia de conducir - ¿Quiénes pueden obtener la licencia? - Otros documentos para conducir transportes: matrículas automovilísticas - Lectura selectiva de colores, letras y numeración de las placas en Ecuador - Los nombres de los lugares del Ecuador en las lenguas originarias - El folleto informativo - Características y tipos de folletos informativos - Los adjetivos determinantes posesivos y demostrativos - La tilde enfática - El debate - ¿Cómo se organiza un debate? - Las Crónicas de Indias - Características de las Crónicas de Indias - Elementos reales e imaginarios en las Crónicas de Indias En esta unidad el estudiante será capaz de reconocer las características de las Crónicas de Indias y sus elementos reales e imaginarios. Tendrá también la oportunidad de recrear e inventar la crónica de un descubrimiento. En el bloque de lectura establecerá relaciones explícitas entre los documentos personales que se utilizan para conducir un vehículo como son la licenciadeconducirylamatrículaautomovilística. Asimismo, aprenderá a reconocer cómo se conforman las placas metálicas que contienen los medios de transporte. Tendrá la oportunidad de poner en práctica este conocimiento a través del diseño de una placa. En el bloque de comunicación oral desarrollará habilidades para poner en práctica la técnica del debate. Enelámbitodelaescritura,elestudianteaprenderá las características y los elementos de los folletos informativos. Reconocerá en ellos los adjetivos determinantes posesivos y demostrativos, así como los usos de la tilde enfática. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, aprenderá los nombres originarios de algunos pueblos, ciudades y provincias del Ecuador. 4 UNIDAD
  31. 31. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. - LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.5. Construir acuerdos en los intercambios orales que se establecen en torno a temas conflictivos. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.5. Integrar exposiciones en diferentes tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. - LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de adjetivos. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • Las Crónicas de Indias y sus características • Elementos reales e imaginarios en las Crónicas de Indias • Establece relaciones explícitas entre documentos personales: la licencia de conducir y la matrícula automovilística • Lectura selectiva de colores, letras y numeración de las placas en Ecuador • El debate • El folleto informativo y sus características • Los adjetivos determinantes posesivos y demostrativos • La tilde enfática • Los nombres de los lugares del Ecuador en las lenguas originarias Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar imágenes históricas sobre la Conquista de América y hacer una lluvia de ideas acerca de lo que conocen sobre esta etapa histórica y sobre los Cronistas de Indias. - Observar documentos personales: la licencia de conducir, la matrícula del vehículo y las placas. Reconocer en ellos sus elementos característicos. Plantear hipótesis. - Hacer una lluvia de ideas acerca de lo que se conoce sobre el debate y la manera en la que se realiza. - Observar folletos y plantear preguntas respecto a su contenido. - Partir de una situación comunicativa para introducir al uso de adjetivos determinantes. - Averiguar el significado del pueblo o ciudad donde vive. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Por qué los relatos hechos por los conquistadores se llaman Crónicas de Indias? ¿Qué es y para qué sirve una licencia de conducir? ¿Qué es una placa automovilística?, ¿en qué parte de los vehículos suele estar ubicada?, ¿para qué sirven? ¿Qué significa hacer una lectura selectiva?, ¿te puede interesar en una placa únicamente el país?, ¿por qué? ¿Por qué razón las placas de los vehículos tienen colores diferentes? ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Crónicas, documentos y folletos informativos
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas ¿Piensas que discutir es una forma de pelear o que representa una manera para lograr acuerdos? ¿Para qué sirven los folletos?, ¿cómo es su presentación?, ¿qué información brindan? ¿Sabes cuál es el origen del nombre de la ciudad o pueblo en el que vives? Conceptualización - Recrear la información. - Poner en práctica proyectos de aula y talleres para reafirmar conceptos. - Elaborar en cartulinas mapas conceptuales sobre cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir la crónica de un descubrimiento. - Diseñar una placa personal. - Participar en un debate. - Escribir un folleto informativo. - Reconocer e investigar el significado y el origen de los nombres de los lugares de nuestro país. • Texto del estudiante • Textos históricos • Textos literarios • Recursos interactivos • Documentos: licencias, matrículas • Folletos • Mapa político del Ecuador • Cartulinas, colores y marcadores • Videos - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Observación Elaboración de proyectos Mapas conceptuales Debates Técnica de las preguntas Instrumentos de evaluación • Elaboración de proyectos • Pruebas de desarrollo • Pruebas de selección múltiple. • Pruebas orales BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La educación ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Leer Crónicas de Indias y reconocer sus elementos característicos; establecer relaciones explícitas entre documentos personales: la licencia de conducir y la matrícula automovilística, realizar una lectura selectiva de colores, letras y numeración de las placas automovilísticas en Ecuador; construir acuerdos en los intercambios orales que se establecen en torno a temas conflictivos, a través de la técnica del debate; integrar exposiciones en diferentes tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado: el folleto informativo y sus características, y a partir de allí aprender los adjetivos determinantes y los usos de la tilde enfática; conocer sobre la toponimia de los lugares en Ecuador. 4 UNIDAD
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Escribe de qué tratan los siguientes textos leídos en clase: Diario a bordo de Cristóbal Colón Descripción del templo del Sol Relación del descubrimiento del río Amazonas 2. Señala dos tipos de textos considerados Crónicas de Indias. 1. 2. 3. Escribe dos características de cada uno de los siguientes documentos. a. Licencia de manejo: b. Matrícula automovilística 4. ¿Qué color llevan las siguientes placas? a. Vehículos comerciales. b. Vehículos de servicio diplomático. c. Vehículos particulares. 5. Une la primera letra de la placa con la provincia a la que pertenece. J S T Z Zamora Chinchipe Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas Pastaza Tungurahua 6. ¿Cuál es el objetivo de un debate?
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 7. Escribe las características de un folleto divulgativo y de un folleto publicitario. Divulgativo Publicitario 8. Escribe una oración con un determinante posesivo y una oración con un determinante demostrativo. 9. En el siguiente recuadro elabora una viñeta en la que establezcas una conversación con un amigo en donde utilices la tilde enfática. 10. Al lado de los siguientes nombres de pueblos y ciudades escribe su significado en las lenguas originarias. a. Tabacundo b. Cayambe c. Manabí d. Guayaquil e. Vilcabamba 11. En el siguiente folleto identifica sus partes. a. b. c. d. e.
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Piensa en una fotografía que te haya impactado por algún motivo. Descríbela y argumenta por qué te llamó la atención. 2. Piensa en dos tipos de textos que normalmente vayan acompañados de fotografías y escríbelos en los recuadros. 3. Menciona dos documentos personales y para qué sirven. 1. 2. 4. ¿Para qué se utiliza un manual de instrucciones? 5. Reconoce los siguientes documentos y menciona una de sus carac- terísticas. 6. Señala los verbos en la siguiente oración. Estoy segura de que vendrá, solo que no sé a qué hora. 7. Completa las palabras con s con c según corresponda. discur ivo ve es enmude er atarde er 8. Piensa en una comidas típica del Ecuador, escribe en el recuadro algunos de sus ingredientes. Prueba diagnóstica5
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Tener mucha imaginación, buscar la originalidad. Ser curioso e intentar encontrar nuevas formas para hacer las cosas. Compromiso a lograr Entre las virtudes propias del ser humano están el pensar, el hablar y el crear. Este valor se relaciona con la capacidad que tenemos todas las personas para inventar nuevas formas de realizar lo que deseamos, encontrar soluciones originales e incluso transformar el mundo. Valor: La creatividad - Presentación del libro leído - Guía para analizar un libro - Reconoce las características de documentos comerciales y establece relaciones explícitas entre ellos - Las facturas - Los recibos - Los documentos bancarios - Tipos de cheques Fotografías, documentos comerciales y reglamentos - La importancia de la secuencia lógica en los reglamentos - La oración compuesta en los reglamentos - Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema cc - La funcionalidad en el lenguaje de la gastronomía del Ecuador - La fotografía, soporte esencial del texto escrito - Tipos de fotografías En esta unidad el estudiante será capaz de descubrir las características y tipos de fotografías; esto en función de aprender a analizarlas y a relacionarlas con el texto escrito. Tendrá también la oportunidad de tomar fotografías de acuerdo a ciertos parámetros. En el bloque de lectura reconocerá las carac- terísticas explícitas de diferentes documentos comerciales, a fin de poder conocer sus funciones y su uso práctico en la vida cotidiana. En el bloque de comunicación oral desarrollará habilidades para poder presentar oralmente un libro. En el ámbito de la escritura, el estudiante aprenderá a escribir reglamentos siguiendo una secuencia lógica. Asimismo, reconocerá los elementos de la oración compuesta y la pondrá en práctica en la escritura de reglamentos; en cuanto a la ortografía, aplicará las reglas de escritura del fonema cc. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, podrá observar la funcionalidad de la lengua en la gastronomía del Ecuador. 5 UNIDAD
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.3. Elegir lecturas basándose en el manejo de diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.4. Escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.3.4.5. Integrar instrucciones en diferentes tipos de texto producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. • La fotografía, soporte esencial del texto escrito literario • Tipos de fotografías • Reconoce las características de documentos comerciales y establece relaciones explícitas entre ellos: documentos comerciales negociables • Documentos comerciales no negociables • El comentario de un libro • La importancia de la secuencia lógica en los reglamentos • La oración compuesta • Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema cc • La funcionalidad en el lenguaje de la gastronomía del Ecuador Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar fotografías y responder interrogantes para conectarse con el tema. - Observar algunos documentos comerciales, reconocer en ellos los elementos característicos a través de una lluvia de ideas. - Conversatorio acerca de experiencias previas del estudiante con respecto a la presentación y exposición de un libro. - Observar reglamentos y plantear preguntas respecto a su contenido. - Partir de situaciones comunicativas para introducir la oración compuesta y las reglas ortográficas del fonema cc. - Partir de interrogantes acerca del origen de las comidas típicas de su región o localidad. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas, Partir de la observación y responder: ¿qué espacios se retratan?, ¿qué sentimientos te transmiten cada una de las fotos?, ¿qué historias se cuentan en ellas?, ¿consideras que es importante que se conserven fotografías como estas?, ¿por qué? - ¿Sabes para qué sirven las facturas y los recibos? - ¿Para qué se visita un banco? - ¿Alguna vez has presentado oralmente un libro?, ¿qué significa interpretar y dar una opinión personal?, ¿qué característica debe tener la expresión oral para que sea efectiva? ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Fotografías, documentos comerciales y reglamentos
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas - ¿Para qué sirven los reglamentos? - ¿Cuántos verbos tiene una oración compuesta? - ¿Cuáles son los platos típicos de la región donde vives?, ¿qué ingredientes tienen? - ¿Cuál es tu comida típica preferida? Conceptualización - Recrear la información. - Poner en práctica proyectos de aula y talleres para reafirmar conceptos. - Elaborar en cartulinas mapas conceptuales sobre cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir el comentario de una fotografía. - Diseñar un documento comercial. - Exponer un libro. - Escribir un texto instructivo con normas de convivencia ciudadana. - Reconocer e investigar el significado y el origen de los nombres de la gastronomía ecuatoriana. • Texto del estudiante • Textos fotográficos • Recursos interactivos • Documentos comerciales • Cartulinas, colores y marcadores • Videos - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Observación Mapas conceptuales Método de casos Técnica de las preguntas Instrumentos de evaluación • Elaboración de proyectos • Pruebas de desarrollo • Pruebas de selección múltiple. • Pruebas orales BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La creatividad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una sensibilidad estética a través de la observación y el análisis de fotografías como un soporte esencial del texto escrito; reconocer las características de documentos comerciales y establecer las relaciones explícitas entre ellos; proponer intervenciones orales con la intención de comentar oralmente un libro; escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica e incorporar los elementos del lenguaje en el desarrollo de reglamentos; descubrir la funcionalidad del lenguaje a través de la gastronomía ecuatoriana.
  39. 39. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Define en una oración qué es la fotografía. 2. Une con líneas según corresponda los conceptos que conforman los elementos de la fotografía. Se aprecian detalles Aproximación parcial del objeto Nitidez de la imagen Incluye la escena completa Ubicación frente al objeto punto de vista foco primer plano plano medio plano general 3. Escribe dos tipos de textos que suelan ir acompañados de fotografías y explica brevemente para qué las usan. 1. 2. 4. Explica cuál es la intención de los siguiente tipos de fotografías. a. Científica. b. Moda. 5. ¿Qué son los documentos comerciales y para qué sirven? 6. Escoge la respuesta correcta. ¿A través de qué documento comercial el Estado recauda impuestos? recibos facturas orden de compra 7. Menciona dos características de los siguientes documentos comerciales: Nota de crédito Letra de cambio 8. Enumera tres aspectos que se deben considerar a la hora de exponer un libro. 1.
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 2. 3. 9. Subraya la respuesta correcta. Un reglamento es: a. un texto que explica paso a paso cómo se utiliza un aparato. b. un texto que presenta las indicaciones o reglas a las que se debe ajustar un comportamiento. c. un texto que sirve para indicar cómo se prepara una receta. 10. Escribe dos ejemplos de reglamentos. 11. Determina si las siguientes oraciones compuestas son yuxtapuestas, coordinadas o subordinadas. a. Pedro está agotado y ha decidido irse a su casa. b. Llamé al plomero para que repare, instale y revise la tubería. . c. Me encanta el programa, pero tiene muchos comerciales. . d. Luis es muy inteligente, hoy tiene un buen trabajo. . e. Tengo varias mascotas, un perro, dos gatos, un hámster y una tortuga. . 12. Completa las siguientes palabras con c o con cc según corresponda. califica ión sele ión a ionista a eder perfe ión o idental di ionario peti ión 13. Define los siguientes conceptos propios de las comidas ecuatorianas. a. uchucuta. b. yahuarlocro. c. chugchucaras. 14. Una de las bebidas típicas de nuestro país y de muchos países de Latinoamérica es la chicha, ¿con qué motivo la consumen las comunidades indígenas?
  41. 41. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento y determina a qué clase de relato pertenece. Explica por qué. Una de las ventajas o desventajas del detective radica en su conocimiento de los bajos fondos de la sociedad. Allí se aprenden cosas interesantes y curiosas. Cierta vez me interesé por un simple ratero que no había cometido el hurto que se le imputaba, y demostré su inocencia. ciencia ficción terror policial aventuras 2. Seguramente en alguna ocasión has tenido que tú o tus padres hacer una solicitud. Recuerda y anota dos circunstancias para las que se utiliza este tipo de textos. 1. 2. 3. Señala dos circunstancias en las que se escucha la radio. 4. Señala la respuesta correcta. Una semblanza es: a. un texto que presenta información sobre el carácter y la personalidad de un individuo. b. lo mismo que una biografía. c. un resumen de un texto. 5. Completa el enunciado. La oración compuesta tiene . 6. Escribe un ejemplo de una oración compuesta. 7. Identifica el sustantivo en el sintagma resaltado de la siguiente expresión. Hablaba con genuina pasión, pero esa pasión era la piedad que le inspiraba el viejo maestro, tan verdadero, tan ardido... Jorge Luis Borges. 8. Piensa en dos leyendas o mitos que hayas oído o escuchado. Señala dos de sus personajes y alguna de sus características. 1. 2. Prueba diagnóstica6
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Valorar más lo que eres como persona. Aceptar a quienes te rodean tal como son y amarlos. Actuar con coherencia meditando sobre lo que haces. Compromiso a lograr Es el valor que motiva a la persona a buscar un sentido de la vida, que va más allá de los bienes materiales y del bienestar físico. Tiene que ver con una relación más profunda con las emociones y con el cultivo de la vida interior del ser humano. Valor: La espiritualidad Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos - Leer solicitudes con el propósito de exponer pedidos y de encontrar ideas explícitas e implícitas - Características de la solicitud - Otro formato para hacer solicitudes - Seres mágicos y maravillosos - La semblanza: descripción de personajes - El sintagma nominal en las oraciones compuestas - Los puntos suspensivos - La radio - La narrativa policial - Características de las narraciones policiales - Otros elementos del relato policial En esta unidad el estudiante será capaz de disfrutar de la narrativa policial y descubrir sus características y elementos. Tendrá también la oportunidad de recrear e inventar sus propias historias policiales y de detectives. En el bloque de lectura encontrará las ideas explícitas e implícitas que contienen las solicitudes, con la intención de aprender sobre sus características y los tipos de formatos que estas tienen. Con estos elementos, el estudiante tendrá la posibilidad de escribir sus propias solicitudes. En el bloque de comunicación oral, conocerá el funcionamiento de la radio y desarrollará habilidades para poder proponer un programa de radio. En el ámbito de la escritura, el estudiante aprenderá las características y los elementos de la semblanza. Asimismo, aprenderá a reconocer el sintagma nominal en las oraciones compuestas, y a poner en práctica los puntos suspensivos dentro de la redacción. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, conocerá acerca de algunos seres mágicos de las leyendas y mitos propios de nuestra cultura. 6 UNIDAD
  43. 43. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.8. Leer con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos: exponer. - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: releer. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.3. Apoyar el discurso con recursos y producciones audiovisuales. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.5. Integrar exposiciones en diferentes tipos de texto producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. - LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de los signos de puntuación. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • La narrativa policial • Características y elementos de las narraciones policiales • Leer solicitudes con el propósito de exponer pedidos y de encontrar ideas explícitas e implícitas • Formatos para hacer solicitudes • La radio • La semblanza • El sintagma nominal en las oraciones compuestas • Los puntos suspensivos • Seres mágicos y maravil- losos del Ecuador y de Latinoamérica Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar imágenes asociadas con la narrativa policial y deducir el tipo de características que tiene este tipo de narrativa. - Hacer una lluvia de ideas acerca de las ocasiones en las que se ha tenido que solicitar algo. Compartir esas experiencias con sus compañeros. - Hacer una lluvia de ideas acerca de lo que se conoce sobre el debate y la manera en la que se realiza. - Dialogar con sus compañeros acerca de cuándo y para qué escuchan la radio. - Remitirse a un personaje famoso, puede ser histórico o contemporáneo y determinar qué es lo primero que se le viene a la mente cuando piensa en ese personaje. Compartir en clase sus apreciaciones. - Observar sintagmas nominales en oraciones y deducir la función que cumplen en la oración. - A partir de un poema que contiene puntos suspensivos, inferir para qué se utiliza este signo de puntuación. - Observar imágenes sobres eres mágicos propios de mitos y leyendas de nuestro país y comentar lo que sepan o hayan escuchado acerca de ellos. Reflexión - Contestar las preguntas: ¿Alguna vez has visto en la televisión programas sobre detectives?, ¿qué suele suceder en ellos? ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 7o PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 6 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 9 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Narrativa policial, cartas de solicitud y semblanzas

×