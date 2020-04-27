Applica lengua literatura6egb_guia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
6Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con crite...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. L...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumento...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planif...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Completa las nubes correctamente. La entrevista...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura,...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Elabora una retahíla a partir de ...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA a. Ubica el Norte y el Sur. b. Escribe el nombre de la calle princi...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Inventa una retahíla con las siguientes palabras: patio, casa, sal...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Enfr...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Colorea de rojo el inicio, de azul el conflicto y de v...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Ordena los siguientes textos (en negrilla): según el autor y luego según ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Recuerda una leyenda y redáctala con tus propias palabras: 2. Ref...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir - La...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Realiza las actividades solicitadas a partir de la lec...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Escribe V si es verdadero o F si es falso, según corresponda: a. Las r...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento del poema de Rafael Pombo y realiza las siguiente...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Most...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de ev...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Escribe tres características de ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 4. Completa el siguiente texto con las preposiciones necesarias. la...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el siguiente fragmento dedicado a Antonio Machado, del cantaut...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criter...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Contesta. • El género teatral ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD d. Escribe el nombre de los documentos que son necesarios para real...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. A partir de las siguientes imágenes, completa lo solicitado. a. E...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Moti...
  1. 1. 6Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Literatura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obte- ner personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área los estudiantes serán capaces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diversos contextos personales, sociales y culturales para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera fluida y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comunicación oral, formales y no formales, integrando los conocimientos sobre la estructura de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10. Apropiarse del patrimonio literario ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa enelusopersonalycreativodellenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5. Leer de manera autónoma y aplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demostrando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.3.10. Aplicar los conocimientos semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales en los procesos decomposiciónyrevisióndetextosescritos. 11 O.LL.3.11. Seleccionar y disfrutar textos literarios para realizar interpretaciones personales y construir significados compartidos con otros lectores. 12 O.LL.3.12. Aplicar los recursos del lenguaje, a partir de los textos literarios, para fortalecer y profundizar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.3.1. Interactuar con diversas expresiones culturales para acceder, participar y apropiarse de la cultura escrita. 5 O.LL.3.5. Participar en diversos contextos sociales y culturales y utilizar de manera adecuada las convenciones de la lengua oral para satisfacer necesidades de comunicación. 6 O.LL.3.6. Leer de manera autónoma textos no literarios, con fines de recreación, información y aprendizaje, y utilizar estrategias cognitivas de comprensión de acuerdo con el tipo de texto. 7 O.LL.3.7. Usar los recursos que ofrecen las bibliotecas y las TIC para enriquecer las actividades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria, en interacción y colaboración con los demás. 9 O.LL.3.9.UtilizarlosrecursosdelasTICcomo medios de comunicación, aprendizaje y desarrollo del pensamiento. 8 O.LL.3.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos, descriptivos e instructivos, adecuados a una situación comunicativa determinada para aprender, comunicarse y desarrollar el pensamiento. 2 O.LL.3.2. Valorar la diversidad cultural mediante el conocimiento de las lenguas originarias, para fomentar la interculturalidad en el país. 3 O.LL.3.3. Comprender discursos orales en diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural y analizarlos con sentido crítico. 4 O.LL.3.4. Expresarse mediante el uso de estructuras básicas de la lengua oral en los diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural, para exponer sus puntos de vista y respetar los ajenos.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Medio 5° 6° 7° EGB Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. Variedades lingüísticas • Origen histórico de la presencia del castellano en el Ecuador • Características culturales y lingüísticas de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador y su distribución geográfica • Lenguas y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador como manifestación cultural y de identidad Cultura escrita • Elementos paratextuales que acompañan a diversos objetos que tienen textos escritos: soporte, formato, tipografía, imagen, color, estructura externa I.LL.3.1.1. Reconoce la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como manifestación cultural y de identidad en diferentes contextos y situaciones, atendiendo a la diversidad lingüística del Ecuador. I.LL.3.1.2. Indaga sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los diferentes dialectos del castellano, así como la presencia de varias nacionalidades y pueblos que hablan otras lenguas en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. LL.3.2.2.Proponerintervencionesoralescon una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua La lengua en interacción social • Textos de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración, discusión, entrevista, exposición, presentación I.LL.3.2.1. Escucha discursos orales (conversaciones, diálogos, narraciones, discusiones, entrevistas, exposiciones, presentaciones), parafrasea su contenido y participa de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás, buscando acuerdos en el debate de temas conflictivos.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.2.3. Apoyar el discurso con recursos y producciones audiovisuales. LL.3.2.4. Reflexionar sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios en la comunicación. LL.3.2.5. Construir acuerdos en los intercambios orales que se establecen en torno a temas conflictivos. • Situaciones sociales de comunicación oral: contexto, propósito, interlocutores y coherencia temática • Punto de vista, intencionalidad y argumentos implícitos del interlocutor • Identificación y análisis de estereotipos y prejuicios en textos o mensajes publicitarios, propagandísticos y de entretenimiento en medios de comunicación e internet • Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc.) • Léxico de acuerdo a la situación comunicativa Comunicación oral • Elementos paralingüísticos y no verbales: entonación, volumen, gestos, movimientos corporales y postura • Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, respetar los puntos de vista de los demás • Diseño, elaboración del contenido, selección del soporte y producción de recursos audiovisuales para acompañar la expresión oral I.LL.3.2.2. Propone intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organiza el discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas a partir del contenido de un texto. LL.3.3.3. Inferir y sintetizar el contenido esencial de un texto al diferenciar el tema de las ideas principales. LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: parafrasear, releer, formular preguntas, leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. LL.3.3.5. Valorar los aspectos de forma y el contenido de un texto, a partir de criterios preestablecidos. LL.3.3.6. Acceder a bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, identificando las fuentes consultadas. LL.3.3.7. Registrar la información consultada con el uso de esquemas de diverso tipo. LL.3.3.8. Leer con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). LL.3.3.9. Generar criterios para el análisis de la confiabilidad de las fuentes consultadas. Comprensión de textos • Estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: identificación de ideas principales e ideas secundarias, propiedades textuales en los textos leídos (coherencia y cohesión), diferenciación entre tema y argumento, entre tema e idea principal • Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados • Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros • Participación en situaciones de recreación, aprendizaje y estudio que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal • Uso de recursos • Organización de la biblioteca institucional y otras bibliotecas: sistema de consulta y préstamos • Utilización de criterios para la selección de textos • Criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes • Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web • Organizadores gráficos para registrar y comparar información I.LL.3.3.1. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.3.2. Realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora los contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios preestablecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.4.1. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). I.LL.3.5.1. Identifica, compara y contrasta fuentes consultadas en bibliotecas y en la web, registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo y genera criterios para el análisis de su confiabilidad. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumentos de un texto. LL.3.3.11. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica, manejo de conectores y coherencia en el uso de la persona y tiempo verbal, e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe e integrarlas en producciones escritas. LL.3.4.3. Escribir exposiciones organizadas en párrafos según esquemas de comparación, problema-solución y antecedente-consecuente, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.4. Escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica, uso de conectores temporales y de orden, y coherencia en el manejo del verbo y la persona, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.5. Integrar relatos, descripciones, exposiciones e instrucciones en diferentes tipos de texto producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Producción de textos • Técnicas para planificar la escritura de un texto: lluvia de ideas, organizadores gráficos, consultas, entre otros • Estrategias que apoyen el proceso de escritura de textos periodísticos y académicos: lecturas previas, seleccionar la tesis, el título que denote el tema, lluvia de ideas con los subtemas, jerarquización y selección de los subtemas, elaboración del plan, etc. • Técnicas de revisión en el proceso de escritura: uso de diccionarios, listas de cotejo, rúbricas, entre otras • Relatos en diferentes tipos de texto: carta, noticia, diario personal, entre otros • Estructuras expositivas en diferentes tipos de texto: informe, noticia, entre otros • Esquemas expositivos de comparación- contraste, problema-solución y causa-efecto • Estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto: guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros I.LL.3.6.1. Produce textos narrativos, descriptivos, expositivos e instructivos; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de escritura y el uso de estrategias y procesos de pensamiento; organiza ideas en párrafos con unidad de sentido, con precisión y claridad; utiliza un vocabulario, según un determinado campo semántico y elementos gramaticales apropiados, y se apoya en el empleo de diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.3.6.2. Escribe cartas, noticias, diario personal, entre otros textos narrativos, (organizando los hechos y acciones con criterios de secuencia lógica y temporal, manejo de persona y tiempo verbal, conectores temporales y aditivos, proposiciones y conjunciones) y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planificación, redacción y revisión del texto. LL.3.4.7. Usar estrategias y procesos de pensamiento que apoyen la escritura. LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas, mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. LL.3.4.9. Organizar las ideas con unidad de sentido a partir de la construcción de párrafos. LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de sustantivo, pronombre, adjetivo, verbo, adverbio y sus modificadores. LL.3.4.11. Mejorar la cohesión interna del párrafo y la organización del texto mediante el uso de conectores lógicos. LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LL.3.4.13. Producir escritos de acuerdo con la situación comunicativa, mediante el empleo de diversos formatos, recursos y materiales. LL.3.4.14. Apoyar el proceso de escritura colaborativa e individual mediante el uso de diversos recursos de las TIC. • Recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares: retrato, prosopografía, etopeya y topografía • Estructuras instructivas en diferentes tipos de texto: receta, manual, entre otros • Estrategias de pensamiento que apoyen el proceso de escritura: selección, ampliación, jerarquización, secuenciación y relación (causal, temporal, analógica, transitiva, recíproca) • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos Alfabetización inicial • Normas de citación y referenciación bibliográfica más utilizadas (APA, Chicago y otras) • Manejo de citas en textos académicos • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos y de la web • Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Reflexión sobre la lengua • Reflexión sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número I.LL.3.6.3. Escribe textos descriptivos organizados, usando recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares (topografía, prosopografía, etopeya, descripción de objetos), estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto (guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros), elementos gramaticales adecuados: atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; conectores de adición, de comparación, orden, y un vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.4. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos con estructuras expositivas (informe, noticia, entre otros), según su estructura, con secuencia lógica, manejo coherente de la persona y del tiempo verbal; organiza las ideas en párrafos según esquemas expositivos de comparación-contraste, problema-solución, antecedente-consecuente y causa-efecto, y utiliza conectores causales y consecutivos, proposiciones y conjunciones, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.5. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos con estructuras instructivas (receta, manual, entre otros) según una secuencia lógica, con concordancia de género, número, persona y tiempo verbal, uso de conectores temporales y de orden; organiza las ideas en párrafos diferentes con el uso de conectores lógicos, proposiciones y conjunciones, integrándolos en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra • Formación de nuevas palabras utilizando prefijos, sufijos y desinencias Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LL.3.5.2. Participar en discusiones sobre textos literarios con el aporte de información, experiencias y opiniones para desarrollar progresivamente la lectura crítica. LL.3.5.3. Elegir lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autor, género o temas y el manejo de diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo. LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LL.3.5.6. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados mediante el uso de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto • Textos de la literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, chistes, refranes, rimas, coplas, amorfinos, arrullos y chigualos • Textos de la literatura escrita: cuentos, poemas, novelas cortas, mitos y leyendas • Textos digitales en diferentes formatos multimedia (Internet, CD-ROM) • Elementos de la narración: autor, vía de transmisión, secuencia, narrador, personajes, escenario y tiempo • Elementos reales e imaginarios en la narración • Textos leídos a partir de diversos temas, por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustración, género y otros • Rasgos distintivos de los géneros narrativo, poético y dramático Literatura creativa • Textos literarios a partir de diversos elementos como: acciones claves, personajes, nuevos escenarios, finales sorpresivos, punto de vista del narrador, el yo lírico, diálogos y otros • Elementos para jugar con el lenguaje: metáfora, símil y personificación • Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) • Herramientas de edición de textos para la recreación literaria I.LL.3.7.1. Reconoce en textos de literatura oral (canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, arrullos, amorfinos, chigualos) o escrita (cuentos, poemas, mitos, leyendas), los elementos característicos que les dan sentido y participa en discusiones sobre textos literarios en las que aporta información, experiencias y opiniones. I.LL.3.7.2. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autores, géneros o temas, maneja diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando progresivamente la lectura crítica. I.LL.3.8.1. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora recursos del lenguaje figurado y usa diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC) para recrearlos. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Completa las nubes correctamente. La entrevista es un , donde se hace El texto que explica paso a paso cómo se usa o elabora un objetosellama Las guías turísticas son textos 2. A partir de la imagen anota dos adjetivos calificativos. a. niño: b. perro: c. guitarra: 3. Lee el párrafo y escribe lo que se solicita. «Julia tiene las manos más pequeñas del mundo. Sus manos no crecieron con ella. Se estancaron en ese tamaño en el que se quedan los capulíes, las uvillas tiernas, los besos de recién nacido». (Fragmento de “El mar se llama Julia” de Xavier Oquendo) a. Los sustantivos son: b. Los artículos son: 4. Clasifica en el recuadro inferior las palabras en negrilla del siguiente texto. El hipopótamo es un animal muy grande, cierta ocasión una pequeña libélula se le acercó y le preguntó: “¿puedes venir al claro que está en el centro del bosque? Asistirá el pelícano, el sapo y el valiente león”. agudas graves esdrújulas 5. Subraya los pronombres personales del siguiente texto y elabora una oración utilizando uno de ellos. “Verá; yo…yo… -Prosiguió la dama sentándose y poniéndose aún más nerviosa-. Usted, usted no se acuerda de mí… soy Muraschkina……. Yo tengo que decirle que he alumbrado un drama y quisiera saber qué opina usted de él.” (Cuentos de humor. Anton Chéjov) a. b. c. 1
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UNIDAD Sentir pertenencia a mi comunidad, barrio, o escuela y promover la interacción conti- nua con la tradición oral que se mantiene a través de los siglos. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en sentirnos parte de una familia, una comunidad, un país. Las historias que se transmiten de generación en genera- ción son un ejemplo de pertenencia. ¿Qué puede hacer una persona para desarrollar su sentido de pertenencia?, ¿qué haces tú? Valor: La pertenencia Retahílas, mapas y descripciones topográficas - Leer, comprender e interpretar los mapas mediante la lectura selectiva - Otras herramientas de orientación - La descripción oral de lugares - Elementos para la descripción oral de lugares - La descripción de lugares Recursos estilísticos: topografía - Clases de descripciones topográficas - Conectores de adición y comparación - Los gentilicios - La función referencial del lenguaje - Los pueblos del Ecuador - La función poética del lenguaje - Textos de la literatura oral para cantar, contar y jugar con las palabras - Las retahílas - Los trabalenguas - Los refranes En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutardelalecturaderetahílas,trabalenguas, yrefranesquelepermitiránacercarsealatradición popular y volver a jugar con las palabras. Además, reconocerá sus elementos estructurales y será capaz de valorar sus características textuales. En el bloque de lectura, desarrollará procesos que le permitirán lograr una lectura selectiva de mapas como una herramienta fundamental de comprensión lectora. Descubrirá otras herramientas de orientación como los mapas y croquis que facilitarán su desplazamiento en varios espacios de la cotidianidad. También aprenderá a describir lugares de manera oral y afianzará el uso de algunos recursos para este fin. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la descripción de lugares y reconocerá la utilidadderecursosestilísticoscomolatopografía. Reflexionará sobre el uso de conectores de adición y comparación. Finalmente, se ejercitará en la identificación de gentilicios. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acercamiento al análisis de la función referencial y poética dellenguajeenelcontextocomunicativo. Dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el conocimiento de los pueblos y nacionalidades indígenas de las regiones del Ecuador.
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: leer selectivamente. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe e integrarlas en las producciones escritas. - LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica y manejo de conectores e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. - LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. • Textos de la literatura oral para cantar, contar y jugar con las palabras • Las retahílas • Los trabalenguas • Los refranes • Leer, comprender e interpretar los mapas mediante la lectura selectiva • Otras herramientas de orientación • La descripción oral de lugares • Elementos para la descripción oral de lugares • La descripción de lugares • Recursos estilísticos: topografía • Clases de descripciones topográficas • Conectores de adición y comparación • Los gentilicios • La función referencial del lenguaje • Los pueblos del Ecuador • La función poética del lenguaje Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Realizar un conversatorio sobre los recuerdos que tienen los niños en la primera infancia de las retahílas que cantaban en juegos, de los trabalenguas que aprendieron, etc. - Interactuar en el patio realizando con juegos propuestos por los mismos alumnos para recordar retahílas. - Revisar algunos mapas de la región o ciudad en que viven los niños. Preguntar los usos que les dan. - Observar algunos croquis y planos de la escuela o de un centro comercial. - Pedir que describan sus lugares preferidos. - Observa un video o fotografías sobre los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador. - Conversar respecto al conocimiento anterior que tienen los niños sobre los pueblos indígenas. Reflexión - Leer algunas retahílas, trabalenguas y refranes de la tradición popular ecuatoriana. - Deducir las temáticas y constantes en la estructura de este tipo de textos. - Recopilar refranes en equipos y emitir algunos juicios críticos sobre su contenido. - Inferir las diversas utilidades de los mapas y descubrir las características de sus diversos tipos. - Leer algunos textos topográficos y pedir a los alumnos que los parafraseen y comenten. - Analizar la importancia de los conectores en la descripción de lugares. - Leer algunos artículos de la Constitución de la República del Ecuador que versan sobre los derechos de los pueblos y nacionalidades ecuatorianas - Realizar un circuito de comunicación de una situación dada para diferenciar la función referencial y poética del lenguaje. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 6º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Retahílas, mapas y descripciones topográficas
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La pertenencia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a los textos de la literatura oral, promover el desarrollo de estrategias cognitivas como la relectura de mapas. Producir textos descriptivos de lugares, en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a los alumnos a la creación de retahílas creativas. - Organizar un festival de nuevos refranes que serán inventados por los niños. - Enseñar a niños del Nivel Inicial trabalenguas sencillos. - Elaborar mapas del tesoro para jugar y compartir. - Leer mapas de reservas ecológicas. - Visitar un centro comercial y usar un croquis de ubicación para recorrerlo. - Escribir descripciones de lugares tradicionales de la ciudad utilizando el recurso estilístico de la topografía, - Escribir textos descriptivos de las montañas, valles, ríos o mares que rodean al lugar donde viven los niños. Solicitar la utilización de conectores de adición y comparación. - Organizar una exposición fotográfica de los principales pueblos indígenas que habitan en nuestro país. - Describir las formas cómo se presenta la función poética del lenguaje en un poema. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de trabalenguas, refranes y retahílas populares • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Videos y fotografías de los pueblos y nacionalidades indígenas del Ecuador • Diversas clases de mapas del Ecuador • Croquis de lugares públicos • Planos de casas • Constitución de la República del Ecuador. • Poemas - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales.
  15. 15. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Elabora una retahíla a partir de los siguientes dibujos. 2. Señala con una a las características del trabalenguas. a. Combina palabras de fácil pronunciación. b. Enumera una serie de acciones y elementos. c. Hay que decir oralmente lo más rápido sin equivocarse d. Favorece la mala vocalización e. Ayuda a la memoria. 3. Interpreta los siguientes refranes. a. A palabras necias, oídos sordos. b. A buen entendedor, pocas palabras. c. Haz el bien y no mires a quién. d. De tal palo, tal astilla. 4. Elabora el plano de su institución y realiza las actividades. Prueba de evaluación1
  16. 16. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA a. Ubica el Norte y el Sur. b. Escribe el nombre de la calle principal. c. Colorea de azul la dirección. d. Pinta de verde los patios. e. Tacha tu aula. 5. Describe tu casa. Al entrar por la puerta de madera, se observa 6. Colorea del mismo color los elementos de los mapas con su característica. Proporción a la que se reduce la superficie terrestre para ser representada en el mapa. Detalla los símbolos cartográficos del mapa. Representa las altitudes y profundidades del terreno, usando colores. Escala cromática Escala Leyenda 7. En el siguiente texto, faltan los conectores, ubica en el lugar correcto aquellos que están en el recuadro: tanto como incluso por otra parte igual que tanto como del mismo modo Me fascina mi trabajo pero me siento cansado, de la cotidianidad de mi vida. Los carros, el humo el estrés, me han llevado a pedir un tiempo de descanso. Hoy, salgo de vacaciones hacia el Litoral Ecuatoriano, visitaré las playas de las provincias de Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas, Santa Elena, El Oro, a Los Ríos. Me encantan los deportes acuáticos como esnórquel, buceo y natación el básquet y el ciclismo. , tendré tiempo de visitar algunos familiares, a varios amigos durante esta salida. Me siento feliz, seguro regreso con nueva energía para seguir en mi trabajo. 8. Anota los gentilicios de. LUGAR GENTILICIO Los Ríos Guayas Loja Estados Unidos Alemania Chile 9. Tacha las aseveraciones incorrectas. a. Los poemas, canciones, cuentos, cumplen la función poética del lenguaje. b. La función referencial del lenguaje está en verso. c. El Ecuador está formado por una sola nacionalidad y un solo pueblo. d. Los pueblos mantienen su identidad de acuerdo con sus costumbres,dialecto,ubicacióngeográficayactividadeconómica. 1 UNIDAD
  17. 17. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Inventa una retahíla con las siguientes palabras: patio, casa, sala, sofá, niño, pastel. 2. Une correctamente las partes del refrán. Dios aprieta, Más vale pájaro en mano, Dime con quién andas, Quien a buen árbol se arrima, que ciento volando. buena sombra le cobija. pero no ahoga. te diré quién eres. 3. Contesta las siguientes preguntas. a. ¿Qué es una biblioteca? b. ¿Tiene en casa una pequeña biblioteca? c. ¿Cuál fue el último libro que leíste? d. ¿Qué es una ficha bibliográfica? 4. Inventa un grafiti, el tema puede ser de tú escuela o tú familia. 5. Anota frente a cada oración en qué número y género se encuentran los artículos de la oración. El calentamiento global afecta a todo el planeta. Los pajarillos cantan y trinan. María escucha la canción con emoción. Nosotras fuimos a la montaña. Sucre fue el precursor de la Independencia. Prueba diagnóstica2
  18. 18. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Enfrentarlosproblemasybuscarlasmejores soluciones con creatividad y demostrando siempre una actitud asertiva. Compromiso a lograr La resilencia es la capacidad de las personas para sobreponerse y no dejarse vencer por las situaciones adversas. Las personas resilentes afrontan con decisión los problemas y salen fortalecidas de los contratiempos. Valor: La resilencia - Las consultas de libros en las bibliotecas - ¿Cómo se clasifican los libros en las bibliotecas? - Los códigos secretos de los libros - La mesa redonda - Cómo organizar una mesa redonda - El reportaje - Esquemas de antecedente consecuente en los reportajes - La conjugación de verbos - La nacionalidad tsáchila y su lengua - La recuperación de la cultura tsáchila a través del rescate de su lengua - Los mitos - Características de los mitos Mitos, bibliotecas y reportajes En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de mitos indígenas de algunas regiones del Ecuador. Además, será capaz de definir sus características tipológicas. En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con el manejodeloslibrosenunabibliotecayaprenderá las pautas fundamentales para realizar consultas. Logrará descifrar los códigos que presentan los tejuelos o etiquetas con números y letras que permiten clasificar la variedad de libros en una biblioteca. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aplicar las pautas básicas de comunicación respetuosa cuando participa de una mesa redonda. Aprenderá, además, a organizar mesas redondas. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con el reportaje y sus características textuales. Logrará determinar las relaciones de antecedente yconsecuenteeneldesarrollodeuntextodetipo informativo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura, dentro del contenidointercultural,afianzaráelconocimiento de representaciones culturales de la nacionalidad tsáchila y analizará la importancia del rescate de la lengua nativa 2 UNIDAD
  19. 19. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LECTURA - LL.3.3.6. Acceder a bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, identificando las fuentes consultadas. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.3. Escribir exposiciones organizadas en párrafos según los esquemas de: antecedente consecuente, en situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de verbos. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • Los mitos • Características de los mitos • Las consultas de libros en las bibliotecas • ¿Cómo se clasifican los libros en las bibliotecas? • Los códigos secretos de los libros • La mesa redonda • Cómo organizar una mesa redonda • El reportaje • Esquemas de anteced- ente consecuente en los reportajes • La conjugación de los verbos • La nacionalidad tsáchila y su lengua • La recuperación de la cultura tsáchila a través del rescate de su lengua Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Hacer una sesión de relato de mitos en el rincón de lectura o biblioteca. - Pedir a los niños que parafraseen un mito que conozcan de su región. - Contar a los niños sobre algunos personajes de mitos ecuatorianos. - Leer un reportaje relacionado con el cuidado del medio ambiente. - Observar un video sobre los caballeros de la mesa redonda. - Visitar y explorar en una biblioteca. - Observar un video sobre el pueblo tsáchila y Santo Domingo de los Colorados. Hacer preguntas sobre conocimientos previos sobre la comunidad tsáchila. Reflexión - Reflexionar, a partir de la lectura de algunos mitos, sus motivos principales y analizar su estructura. - Reflexionar sobre la utilidad de las bibliotecas en el mundo. Analizar sus orígenes. - Indagar en los recursos que utilizan los bibliotecarios para ordenar y clasificar los libros. - Comentar la lectura del reportaje y determinar algunas características de este. - Determinar los antecedentes y consecuentes del reportaje leído. - Deducir algunos símbolos de lo que representa una mesa redonda dentro del contexto comunicativo. - Analizar la importancia de la conjugación de los verbos en la escritura de un reportaje. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir mitos sobre el origen de diversas cosas cotidianas. - Hacer una representación de mitos clásicos como por ejemplo: El mito de Aracne. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 6º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Mitos, bibliotecas y reportajes
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La resilencia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a las características principales de los mitos, promover el desarrollo de estrategias para acceder a libros de la biblioteca. Producir reportajes en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas - Organizar la biblioteca del aula y colocar algunos códigos a los libros. - Leer algunos reportajes de periódicos y revistas y escoger un tema interesante y de actualidad para ser analizado y comentado. - Organizar una mesa redonda para compartir opiniones sobre algún tema. - Escribir reportajes para elaborar una revista. Considerar la correcta utilización de verbos. - Realizar cuadros de antecedentes y consecuentes de varios temas o situaciones extraídas de reportajes de actualidad. - Preparar una feria para mostrar las peculiaridades de la cultura y lengua tsáchila. - Elaborar un diccionario de la lengua tsáchila. - Hacer un reportaje visual de un tema que interese a la comunidad educativa. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de mitos universales y ecuatorianos • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Video de los Caballeros de la Mesa Redonda • Periódicos de la comunidad • Revistas • Disfraces • Filmadora • Videos sobre el pueblo tsáchila - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica • Solicitud de productos • Observación • Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Proyectos • Ficha de observación de participación y exposiciones orales • Pruebas escritas y orales 2 UNIDAD
  21. 21. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Colorea de rojo el inicio, de azul el conflicto y de verde el desenlace del siguiente mito. El huacay – siqui La referencia de este zoomorfo proviene del norte de la provincia de Pichincha. El huacay siqui es un joven que tenía a su madre muy enferma, él la cuidaba todas las noches; sin embargo, una noche fue a comprar los remedios para ella. Se dice que en el camino se topó con una muchacha de la que estaba enamorado; ella le invitó a un baile y él aceptó; olvidando a su madre moribunda. Durante la fiesta, le comunicaron que había fallecido a lo que respondió: “Ya habrá tiempo de llorar”. Así pues, el Dios Tupa, el Dios Supremo, se enojó tanto que lo castigó transformándole en un ave que llora durante las noches. La gente dice que se lo encuentre en quebradas alrededor de las seis de la tarde y emite un sonido lúgubre parecido al llanto humano; además, que cuando encuentra pañales o prendas de niños secándose, los mira y hace que estos sean llorones, de ahí que las ropas no se dejan fuera, de casa a esas horas. . https://ivanfeijoo.wordpress.com/2012/11/05/el-huacay-siqui/ 2. A partir del texto anterior realiza las siguientes actividades. a. ¿Quién es el personaje principal y cómo se lo denominaba? b. Escribe dos acciones positivas y dos negativas del personaje Positivas Negativas c. Anota un valor y un antivalor. Valor Antivalor d. Indica los sucesos sobrenaturales que se mencionan en el mito. 3. Completa el organizador gráfico con la información adecuada. La biblioteca Sirve:Es: Prueba de evaluación2
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Ordena los siguientes textos (en negrilla): según el autor y luego según la materia a la que pertenecen. - Ángel Cabrera Latorre Los animales salvajes. - El hermano de Asís. Ignacio Larrañaga - Diccionario enciclopédico. Océano - Arte Precolombino: Arte y tesoros del Perú. José De Lavalle - María Fernanda Heredia. Amigo se escribe con “h” - Enrique Ayala Mora. Cronología comparada de la historia ecuatoriana a. Según el autor: b. Según la materia: MATERIA OBRA 5. Tacha la aseveración incorrecta. a. La mesa redonda es una conversación que sostienen varias personas sobre un tema. b. En la mesa redonda, constan: un moderador, un reportero y varios expositores. c. El fin de la mesa redonda es exponer y discutir diferentes puntos de vista sobre un tema determinado. 6. En el siguiente reportaje. a. Pinta de verde los antecedentes y de amarillo las consecuencias a. Pinta de verde los antecedentes y de amarillo las consecuencias.Ecuador consume más agua en la región Ecuador es el país que consume más agua potable por habitante/día en América Latina (237 litros), y sobrepasa con un 40% el promedio de la región (169 l/hab/día). El agua se desperdicia cuando cada ecuatoriano se ducha, se lava los dientes sin cerrar la llave o tiene fugas en la tubería de su casa. Por otro lado, 37 millones de personas en la región carecen del acceso de agua potable. Se concluye que en una época de crisis económica no se debe desperdiciar agua, pues esto significaría invertir millones de dólares en la construcción de otros trasvases. b. Responde ¿Qué informa este reportaje? 7. Escribe el antecedente y el consecuente de una situación cualquiera. 2 UNIDAD
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Recuerda una leyenda y redáctala con tus propias palabras: 2. Reflexiona y contesta. a. ¿Cuál es el objetivo de una receta? b. ¿Para qué sirve la lista de ingredientes? c. ¿Por qué es necesario seguir los pasos de la preparación? 3. Conjuga el verbo dibujar en los tiempos verbales solicitados. Pronombre Pasado Presente Futuro Yo Tú Él Nosotros Ustedes Ellos 4. Anota tres pautas en el momento de conversar por teléfono: 5. Clasifica los siguientes adverbios según corresponda. 6. Tacha las palabras esdrújulas y elabora una oración con cada una. bárbaro comedor cántaro De lugar De tiempo De modo De cantidad De afirmación De negación De duda Prueba diagnóstica3 cerca, hoy, quizá, no, poco, bien, acaso, nunca, cierto, sí, todo, mejor, ayer, encima
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir - La narración oral de tradiciones familiares - Las recetas de cocina - Las recetas médicas - Otro tipo de recetas Relatos de viajes, recetas y biografías - Los relatos de viajes - Personajes en los relatos de viajes - Los temas y los ambientes de los relatos de viajes - La Fiesta de la Chonta como patrimonio cultural de la Amazonía - Rituales, palabras y juegos de la Fiesta de la Chonta - Estructuras descriptivas en las biografías - Recursos estilísticos para la escritura de biografías: prosopografía, etopeya y retrato - Concordancia entre género, número y persona - Aplicación de reglas de uso de mayúsculas en entidades, dignidades y abreviaturas Demostrar voluntad en las tareas encomendadas en la casa y en la escuela paracumplircontodosnuestrospropósitos sin vacilar ni sentir miedo. Compromiso a lograr Mantener una voluntad firme y un esfuerzo continuo para vencer las dificultades y alcanzar nuestras metas son las acciones en que se basa la constancia. Menciona tres logros que hayas conseguido por ser constante en tus labores diarias. Valor: La constancia En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de relatos de viajes de personajes famosos de la literatura universal. Además, reconocerá a sus narradores, personajes principales y antagonistas. Será capaz de identificar las características que definen a este tipo de textos. En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con textos instructivos como recetas. Podrá diferenciar entre los diversos tipos de recetas e identificar sus peculiaridades. También desarrollará sus destrezas para narrar tradiciones familiares como medio para fortalecer su identidad y expresión oral. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la descripción de personajes y aprenderá a utilizar recursos estilísticos que le permitirán escribir con precisión biografías de personajes famosos y cotidianos. Reflexionará sobre la importancia de la concordancia al momento de redactar. Además, aplicará sus conocimientos de uso de mayúscula en el contexto de la oración y el párrafo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acercamiento a las expresiones, rituales, juegos y palabras propias de algunas nacionalidades indígenas de la Amazonía ecuatoriana. 3 UNIDAD
  25. 25. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LECTURA - LL.3.3.5. Valorar los aspectos de forma y el contenido de un texto, a partir de criterios preestablecidos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser que se describe e integrarlas en las producciones escritas. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • Los relatos de viajes • Personajes en los relatos de viajes • Los temas y los ambientes de los relatos de viajes • Las recetas de cocina • Las recetas médicas • Otro tipo de recetas • La narración oral de tradiciones familiares • Estructuras descriptivas en las biografías • Recursos estilísticos para la escritura de biografías: prosopo- grafía, etopeya y retrato • Concordancia entre género, número y persona • Aplicación de reglas de uso de mayúsculas • La Fiesta de la Chonta como pat- rimonio cultural de la Amazonía • Rituales, palabras y juegos de la Fiesta de la Chonta Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Leer algunos relatos de viajes de blogs de viajeros. - Proyectar la película La isla misteriosa. - Abrir un espacio de conversación para que los niños expresen sus experiencias respecto al tema de los viajes. - Leer algunas recetas: de cocina, médicas, espirituales. - Pedir a los alumnos que narren algunas tradiciones propias de sus familias. - Compartir el relato de una biografía de un personaje especial que haya influido positivamente en la historia del Ecuador o del mundo: Madre Teresa de Calcuta, Marie Curie, Thomas Alva Edison, Eloy Alfaro, Juan Montalvo. - Observar un video en YouTube sobre la Fiesta de la Chonta. Reflexión - Identificar personajes, temas y ambientes de los relatos de viajes leídos. - Analizar los motivos principales y los ambientes que aparecen en la película. - Reflexionar sobre los elementos reales e imaginarios en los relatos de viajes. - Revisar la estructura y componentes de varias clases de recetas. - Opinar sobre las tradiciones relatadas por los niños en clase. Considerar extremos: aspectos positivos y negativos de las tradiciones narradas. - Analizar a partir de algunas variables la importancia del personaje cuya biografía se compartió. - Reflexionar sobre la importancia de los elementos de la lengua en la construcción de párrafos descriptivos. - Determinar las características culturales importantes de la Fiesta de la Chonta. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 6º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Relatos de viajes, recetas y biografías
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La constancia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a las características principales de los relatos de viajes, valorar la forma y fondo de los diversos tipos de recetas. Producir biografías en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Escribir un diario de relatos de viajes de los niños. Promover la imaginación y la creación. - Imaginar viajes imaginarios, promoviendo la creación de espacios creativos e inimaginables. - Leer diversos tipos de recetas y crear un recetario de comida típica de la región. - Organizar un conversatorio acerca de las tradiciones familiares que aún se conservan en cada familia. - Escribir párrafos que describan la vida y obra de un personaje actual ecuatoriano. Verificar la concordancia dentro del texto. - Realizar ejercicios de aplicación de usos de la mayúscula. - Motivar a la realización de un álbum de imágenes que detalle los ritos y costumbres de la Fiesta de la Chonta. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de relatos de viajes • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Biografías de gente famosa • Videos acerca de la Fiesta de la Chonta • Recetas varias • Biografías de personajes ecuatorianos • Película La isla misteriosa • YouTube • Blogs vaijeros - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica • Técnica de la pregunta • Portafolios • Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Cuestionarios • Entrevistas • Carpetas de trabajos creativos • Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento • Pruebas escritas y orales. 3 UNIDAD
  27. 27. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Realiza las actividades solicitadas a partir de la lectura de este relato de viaje. Conociendo mi país Hace un par de años, decidimos con mi familia recorrer la Serranía ecuatoriana. Nuestro viaje empieza antes de partir, pues debíamos buscar sitios de hospedaje, actividades turísticas que realizar en esta gran aventura, etc. Salimos de nuestro querido Portoviejo, y nos dirigimos hacia Quito. Pasamos por pequeños pueblos y por la ciudad de Los Colorados, de allí tomamos la carretera hacia Puerto Quito, San Miguel de Los Bancos hasta llegar a Quito, capital de mi país. Durante esta travesía fue impresionante ver las grandes montañas que se bifurcaban unas con otras, parecían no tener fin. Aquí, nos hospedamos, visitamos el Centro Histórico de esta ciudad y luego seguimos nuestro viaje hacia el sur, acompañados en esta travesía por la gran cordillera de los Andes… Finalmente, de Cuenca, cruzamos por el Parque del Cajas, donde vimos un sinnúmero de lagunas, tomamos muchas fotos de este lugar paradisíaco… Llegamos a Guayaquil y luego seguimos por la Ruta de la Spondylus hasta llegar a mi ciudad natal. a. Colorea la estructura de este texto narrativo en el color que corresponde , , b. Colorea la respuesta correcta. El texto está narrado en: primera persona , tercera persona , plural , singular c. Esta historia tiene hechos: • fantásticos • reales 2. Completa el organigrama sobre un viaje que realizaste: Mi viaje Transporte: Lugares de visitaCompañía: Anécdotas: 3. De lo anotado anteriormente, redacta tu relato de viajes, recuerda tomar en cuenta la cronología de los sucesos, usa conectores en tu narración. Prueba de evaluación3 Conclusión: verde Introducción: rojo Cuerpo: azul
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Escribe V si es verdadero o F si es falso, según corresponda: a. Las recetas se encuentran solo en libros. b. Las recetas de cocina muestran cómo hacer un determinado plato. c. Las recetas tienen: título, imagen, ingredientes, desenlace. d. Algunas recetas se tramiten de generación en generación. e. Las recetas médicas se llaman también prescripciones. f. Un adulto puede prescribir una receta médica. g. Los chamanes de un pueblo pueden impartir recetas naturales. h. La receta médica consta del cuerpo y las instrucciones de uso. 5. Escribe la biografía de un familiar. Toma en cuenta, nombre, lugar y fechadenacimiento,descripciónfísicayespiritual,trabajo,actividades favoritas, etc. 6. Elabora una solicitud al alcalde del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito, Sr. MSc. Mauricio Rodas, solicitando eficiencia en la recolección de basura. Recuerda usar las mayúsculas donde corresponda. 3 UNIDAD
  29. 29. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el fragmento del poema de Rafael Pombo y realiza las siguientes actividades. El renacuajo paseador El hijo de rana, Rinrín renacuajo salió esta mañana muy tieso, muy majo. Con pantalón corto, corbata a la moda sombrero encintado y chupa de boda. –¡Muchacho, no salgas!– le grita mamá, pero él hace un gesto y orondo se va. Halló en el camino, a un ratón vecino y le dijo: –¡Amigo!– venga usted conmigo, visitaremos juntos a doña ratona y habrá francachela y comilona. a. Subraya las palabras que formen rima consonante y de otro color la rima asonante. b. Según el contexto, ¿qué significa francachela?. Colorea la respuesta. Ir a misa Ir a escuela Ir a una fiesta c. El autor usa la personificación, explica en qué se basa esta aseveración. d. ¿Cuál es el tema del poema? 2. De estos tres fragmentos de El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha, de Miguel de Cervantes, pinta aquella figura literaria que represente una prosopografía, subraya el retrato y tacha la etopeya. “Más apenas se vio en el campo, cuando le asaltó un pensamiento terrible. Y fue que le vino a la memoria que no era armado caballero y que conforme a la ley de caballería, no podía ni debía tomar armas con ningún caballero y puesto que lo fuera había de llevar armas blancas como novel caballero, hasta que por su esfuerzo la ganase”. “Es pues saber que este sobredicho hidalgo, los ratos que estaba ocioso se daba a leer libros de caballerías con tanta afición y gusto, que olvidó la administración de su hacienda y llegó a tanto su desatino que vendió muchas fanegadas de su tierra de sembradura para comprar libros de caballerías en que leer y de todos, ninguno le parecía tan bien como los que compuso el famoso Feliciano Silva”. “Frisaba la edad de nuestro hidalgo con los cincuenta años, era de complexión recia, seco de carnes, enjuto de rostro; gran madrugador y amigo de la caza”. 3. Escribe en la parte inferior el significado de estos pictogramas. a. g. b. h. c. i. d. j. e. k. f. a. g. b. h. c. i. d. j. e. k. f. Prueba diagnóstica4
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Mostrarte tal y como eres frente a tus compañeros y maestros. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en apropiarnos de lo que somos, de nuestros orígenes y cultura. Cuéntales a tus compañeros a qué región pertenece tu familia y algo que sea muy característico de sus costumbres. Valor: La recuperación de la identidad - Lectura de símbolos deportivos - Los pictogramas deportivos - La intención comunicativa - Según las circunstancias - El informe de investigación - Esquemas de problema-solución para organizar el informe de investigación - Las preposiciones - Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema g - Los saraguros - Costumbres de los saraguros - Celebraciones de los saraguros - Los poemas de autor - Características de los poemas de autor - Recursos estilísticos de los poemas: la personificación y la hipérbole Poemas, símbolos y preposiciones En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de poemas de autor. Además podrá reconocer la intención de la expresión poética y descubrir sus elementos estructurales En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con la decodificación de símbolos deportivos y la lectura de pictogramas que se utilizan en el ámbito deportivo. También desarrollará sus destrezas para generar y reconocer intenciones comunicativas en el discursooral.Aprenderáaexpresarseverbalmente según las circunstancias. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la producción de informes de investigación y manejará relaciones de problema-solución en la construcción de estos. Reflexionará sobre el uso de las preposiciones en la escritura en este tipo de textos. Además estará, en capacidad de diferenciar los usos del fonema g en el contexto de la palabra. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura, el niño descubrirá las peculiaridades del pueblo saraguro, sus costumbres, tradiciones y celebraciones como elemento que fortalece la identidad ecuatoriana. 4 UNIDAD
  31. 31. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: leer selectivamente. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.3. Escribir exposiciones organizadas en párrafos según los esquemas de problema-solución en las situaciones comunicativas que las requieran. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas del uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. - LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades que tienen otras lenguas. • Los poemas de autor • Características de los poemas de autor • Recursos estilísticos de los poemas: la personificación y la hipérbole • Lectura de símbolos deportivos • Los pictogramas deportivos • La intención comunicativa • Según las circunstancias • El informe de investigación • Esquemas de problema- solución para organizar el informe de investigación • Las preposiciones • Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema g • Los saraguros Costumbres de los saraguros • Celebraciones Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a un conversatorio sobre experiencias con la poesía. - Leer a los alumnos algunos poemas de autor. Seleccionar especialmente textos de autores ecuatorianos contemporáneos. - Abrir un espacio para que los alumnos cuenten sus experiencias en relación con los deportes que practican. - Motivar a compartir experiencias escolares de manera oral. - Leer un informe de investigación que presente relaciones de problema- solución. - Observar un video sobre el pueblo saraguro. Reflexión Trabajar a partir de las siguientes preguntas: - ¿Para qué sirve la poesía? - ¿Cómo son los sonidos de la poesía? - ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre rima asonante y consonante? - ¿Qué clase de símbolos deportivos reconozco? - ¿Qué intenciones comunicativas soy capaz de reconocer? - ¿Para qué sirve un informe de investigación? - ¿En qué se diferencia la letra g de la letra j? - ¿Cuál es la importancia del pueblo saraguro? Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 6º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Poemas, símbolos y preposiciones
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a la creación de poemas propios a partir de la utilización de elementos claves de la expresión poética. - Elaborar carteles con pictogramas deportivos para exhibirlos en la escuela en competencias deportivas. - Escribir un informe de investigación sencillo haciendo uso de relaciones de problema solución. - Presentar exposiciones orales sobre temas de actualidad para identificar diversas situaciones comunicativas. - Realizar dictados de palabras con g en el contexto de oraciones y párrafos. - Preparar una feria para exponer costumbres y tradiciones del pueblo saraguro. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de poemas de autor • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Video del pueblo saraguro • Selección de informes de investigación • YouTube • Disfraces - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnicas • Técnica de la pregunta • Mapas mentales • Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Cuestionarios • Listas de cotejo • Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento • Pruebas escritas y orales. BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La recuperación de la identidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a las características principales de los poemas de autor, promover estrategias de lectura efectiva de pictogramas. Producir informes de investigación en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. 4 UNIDAD
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Escribe tres características de los poemas de autor. 2. A partir de la siguiente poesía de Federico García Lorca, realiza las siguientes actividades. El lagarto está llorando El lagarto está llorando. La lagarta está llorando. El lagarto y la lagarta con delantalitos blancos. Han perdido sin querer su anillo de desposados. ¡Ay, su anillito de plomo, ay, su anillito plomado! Un cielo grande y sin gente monta en su globo a los pájaros. El sol, capitán redondo, lleva un chaleco de raso. ¡Miradlos qué viejos son! ¡Qué viejos son los lagartos! ¡Ay, como lloran y lloran, ay, ay, cómo están llorando! a. ¿De qué está formado este poema? b. Pon un sol en el tema central: • Los lagartos lloran porque están desposados. • El lagarto y la lagarta lloran porque el sol les dice que están viejos. • El lagarto y la lagarta lloran porque se les perdió el anillo de desposados. c. Por contexto, ¿qué entiendes por desposados? d. Anota dos sucesos donde se evidencie que el autor usó la personificación: 3. Trabaja en estas actividades. a. ¿Qué son los pictogramas deportivos? b. Imagina que se ha creado un deporte nuevo donde hay que saltar de árbol en árbol; elabora un pictograma para este nuevo deporte.
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 4. Completa el siguiente texto con las preposiciones necesarias. las 4 de la tarde, unos niños de mi pueblo un portal, un árbol, decir que había una cabaña junto al árbol, una gran escalera apoyada la pared piedra, esa cabaña se ve todo el pueblo. el monte, los diferentes árboles, estaban los niños, que habían ido a merendar. los niños soplaba el viento, que, de pronto, empezó a llover. refugiarse, entraron dentro de la cabaña. – ¡ fin podemos estrenar la cabaña!– dijeron los niños, todos ellos subían por el tronco escalera, pena de mojarse. Entraron en la cabaña y, el suelo mojado y húmedo, la puerta, les estaban esperando las chicas. Se saludaron y, de pronto, salió el sol. Texto original de Julia Núñez Saíz (Santullán) 5. Escribe la intención comunicativa que hay en cada gráfico: persuadir – informar – apelar – advertir. 6. Encuentra en la sopa de letras palabras que se escriben con g. 7. Completa: Lossaragurossonunacomunidadqueseradicaenlaprovincia de , su vestimenta es de color porque dicen que este color les permite recibir la energía del taita . Su idioma es el . sin contra En ante hacia hasta tras cabe a desde sobre para entre con bajo según de so Por a g u e n t a l a o a u r g n l t g s t r a o z c e u o o n s n o c c a l s i r n t i i g o u t e l a e e u g a l a í u g g s a m i g o t w o r
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el siguiente fragmento dedicado a Antonio Machado, del cantautor Joan Manuel Serrat, y completa el organizador gráfico “En Cotlliure” Soplaban vientos del sur y el hombre emprendió viaje. Su orgullo, un poco de fe y un regusto amargo fue su equipaje. Miró hacia atrás y no vio más que cadáveres sobre unos campos sin color. Su jardín sin una flor y sus bosques sin un roble. Y viejo, y cansado, a orillas del mar bebióse sorbo a sorbo su pasado. Profeta ni mártir quiso Antonio ser. Y un poco de todo lo fue sin querer. 2. Analiza la situación comunicativa en cada caso. Leamos las páginas de la 15 a la 20 Ya lo hice Lugar: Participantes: Mensaje: Meta: 3. Contesta: a. ¿Cómo se llama el documento que sirve para identificarse? b. ¿En qué circunstancias es necesario dicho documento? Escribale dos ejemplos c. El Consejo Nacional Electoral emite un documento al momento de sufragar, ¿cómo se llama dicho documento?. 4. Completa. a. Los recursos que usa el teatro son: Prueba diagnóstica5 Hipérbole: “En Cotlliure” Tema: Compuesto:
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar valentía para defender las ideas y posturas propias y ser capaz de utilizarla para solucionar problemas. Compromiso a lograr Consiste en tener la fortaleza para enfrentar los miedos y resolver los problemas. A través de la puesta en práctica de este valor, desarrollarás la capacidad para no rendirte ante las dificultades de la vida. ¿En qué ocasiones has sido una persona valiente? Valor: La valentía - La cédula de identidad y ciudadanía - ¿Para qué sirve la cédula de identidad y ciudadanía? - El certificado de votación - El lenguaje gestual - La mímica - El diario personal - El uso de conectores de causa, de consecuencia y de oposición en la escritura de diarios personales - Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema b - Los usos de la v - El origen de los nombres y apellidos - Los nombres de los líderes del imperio Inca - El género teatral - Las formas teatrales - La comedia y la tragedia Escenas, documentos y diarios personales En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y representar obras de teatro. Reconocerá los diversos tipos de teatro que se han desarrollado a lo largo de la historia. Además, tendrá un acercamiento a dos subgéneros teatrales: la comedia y la tragedia como medios para establecer relaciones con el contexto propio y con otros. En el bloque de lectura, reconocerá características de documentos personales como la cédula de identidad y la papeleta de votación. Descubrirá la importancia y función de estos dentro de la vida social. También, descubrirá nuevas formas de comunicación a través del acercamiento a las claves del lenguaje gestual o la mímica. Entenderá la importancia de la expresión no verbal y su injerencia en el proceso de comunicación. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la producción de diarios personales. Reflexionará sobre el uso de conectores de causa, de consecuencia y de oposición en la redacción de este tipo de textos. Estará en capacidad de reconocer el uso de la b y de la v en palabras en el contexto del párrafo. Además podrá discriminar en el uso de estas. ElbloquedeLenguayCulturaofreceráunacercamien- to al origen de los nombres y apellidos. Finalmente, el niño descubrirá algunos datos importantes sobre los nombres de los principales líderes indígenas del imperio de los incas. 5 UNIDAD
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: leer selectivamente. - LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, y organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y con el vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica y manejo de conectores e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. • El género teatral • Las formas teatrales • La comedia y la tragedia • La cédula de identidad y ciudadanía • ¿Para qué sirve la cédula de identidad y ciudadanía? • El certificado de votación • El lenguaje gestual • La mímica • El diario personal • El uso de conectores de causa, de consecuencia y de oposición en la escritura de diarios personales • Aplicación de reglas de escritura del fonema b • Los usos de la v • El origen de los nombres y apellidos • Los nombres de los líderes del imperio Inca Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a realizar representaciones de situaciones de la vida cotidiana. - Abrir un espacio de diálogo sobre el teatro. - Compartir experiencias de asistencia a obras de teatro en la ciudad o comunidad. - Pedir que traigan a clase las cédulas de ciudadanía de cada alumno para observarlas. - Revisar una papeleta de votación de algún adulto. - Conversar sobre los mimos que suelen actuar en las esquinas de las calles. - Leer algunos blogs personales con motivos anecdóticos. - Preguntar sobre los orígenes de los nombres. Reflexión - Analizar los elementos y recursos del teatro en las representaciones propuestas. - Analizar diversos tipos de teatro y establecer comparaciones. - Señalar las peculiaridades de la cédula de ciudadanía. Realizar un listado de usos y utilidad de la cédula. - Opinar y reflexionar sobre el blog leído. Leer un fragmento de un diario personal (Se sugiere la obra Corazón de Edmundo De Admicis) - Descubrir detalles importantes de ciertas posturas en la comunicación gestual - Analizar la importancia del uso de conectores en los diarios personales. - Deducir algunos usos de la v y b. - Reflexionar sobre el significado y origen de los nombres de los niños de la clase. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 6º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Escenas documentos y diarios personales
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Escribir guiones para representar escenas trágicas y cómicas. - Asistir a una función de teatro de la ciudad o comunidad. - Crear una obra de mimos para presentar en la escuela. - Crear un diario de experiencias cotidianas del aula que los niños deberán llevar cada día a casa para completar. - Escribir diarios personales utilizando los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos aprendidos en esta unidad. - Realizar un diccionario con el origen de los nombres. - Realizar una dramatización para presentar los nombres de los reyes del imperio Inca. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de guiones de teatro • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Videos de entrevistas a personajes famosos • Video de entrevista a un actor o actriz • Empaques de diversos productos • Filmadora • Material reciclado para elaborar títeres - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica • Solución de problemas • Técnica de la pregunta • Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La valentía ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento al las características principales del género teatral, promover el desarrollo de estrategias cognitivas en la lectura de documentos ciudadanos. Producir diarios personales en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces.
  39. 39. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Contesta. • El género teatral es: a. La capacidad de plasmar las emociones y sentimientos en un lienzo. b. Es una expresión artística representada en un escenario y frente a un público. c. Es una expresión artística musical. • Para ambientar la obra teatral, se usa: a. Sonido. d. Iluminación b. Carros para movilizarse. e. Vestuario c. Guión o libreto r. Poemas 2. ¿Cuál es la función de cada uno: a. Tramoyista: b. Actor: c. Diseñador de vestuario: d. Técnico en sonido: e. Técnico de iluminación: 3. Completa el organigrama: Géneros teatrales Comedia: Tragedia: 4. Observa esta cédula de identidad. a. ¿Consideras que en este documento sea necesario que conste el tipo de sangre? Sí, no, ¿por qué? b. La entidad que emite la cédula de ciudadanía es el: c. La entidad que emite la papeleta de votación es el:
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD d. Escribe el nombre de los documentos que son necesarios para realizar las siguientes actividades: Para realizar trámites legales Sufragar Realizar préstamos bancarios 5. Completa: El diario es un inicialmente en en que consta la fecha, se describe lugares, anécdotas, hechos o circunstancias, dibujos, etc., involucrando y emociones. 6. Juega con tu imaginación. Piensa que eres una manzana, una flor, un gato. Imagina cómo sería el diario personal de un día en la vida de ese ser. Escribe. 7. Escribe el conector que falta en las oraciones y señala su clase. 8. Escribe y descubre la letra que falta, toma en cuenta el uso de la v - b. ama ilidad ad ersario fe rero icepresidente vaga undo a domen be er centa o estu o pólv ora úfalo in estigación cauti o lindado con ersar su rayar CLASE Le premiaron su buen comportamiento. Me lastimé el brazo, no vine a la escuela. Carolina va al teatro, Martha no. No pudo bailar a de su gripe. Estamos en verano, siento frío. Ya realizaste tu tarea, puedes ir a jugar.
  41. 41. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. A partir de las siguientes imágenes, completa lo solicitado. a. Ejercicio 1: Teatro • Época: • Género: • Lugar donde se da la obra: • Personajes: b. Ejercicio 2: Títeres • Época: • Género: • Lugar donde se da la obra: • Personajes: 2. Escribe dos diferencias entre el teatro y los títeres. TEATRO TÍTERES 3. Reconoce las características de la comedia y la tragedia. Usa líneas para establecer las relaciones. comedia tragedia Presenta sucesos tristes El objetivo es hacer reír Final trágico Final feliz 4. Dibuja un sol en las aseveraciones correctas acerca de las historietas. a. La historieta puede ser un recurso didáctico . b. Son dibujos acompañados por un texto escrito en verso. c. Es una narración gráfica por medio de viñetas, que cuentan una historia con imágenes y textos cortos. d. Para los textos usa los bocados o globos. 5. Escribe con sus propias palabras qué es un diario personal. Prueba diagnóstica6
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Motivarnos día a día para conseguir nuestros objetivos y llegar a superarnos a nosotros mismos para alcanzar la felicidad. Compromiso a lograr La superación es el valor que motiva a la persona a perfeccionarse a sí misma en cualquier actividad que emprenda, venciendo los obstáculos y dificultades que se presenten. Menciona una situación en la que tus acciones reflejaron el valor de la superación. Valor: La superación Historietas, organizadores gráficos y noticias radiales - El esquema comparativo - Características del esquema comparativo - La tabla cronológica - El lenguaje no sexista - Las noticias radiales: estructura expositiva - Elementos de la noticia radial - Sentido y uso de los signos de puntuación: El punto y coma - Usos de la j - El lenguaje simbólico de nuestras comunidades ancestrales - La historieta - Características de la historieta - El humor gráfico En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutardelalecturadehistorietas. Seacercarán a las diversas formas del humor gráfico para entender sus motivos y principales recursos. En el bloque de lectura, aprenderá a sistematizar la información proveniente de varios textos a través de la elaboración de organizadores gráficos de comparación que le permitirán contrastar información y de tablas cronológicas que le ofrecerán herramientas para ordenar hechos, sucesos e información en general. También aprenderá la importancia de utilizar el lenguajecomounaherramientadevaloraciónycon- sideración hacia el otro. Aprenderá algunas claves para no utilizar un lenguaje sexista y discriminatorio. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la construcción de noticias radiales y para ello conocerá su estructura expositiva. Reflexionará sobre la estructura de los párrafos y aplicará los conocimientos ortográficos y de signos de puntuación. Estará en capacidad de reconocer el uso de la j en palabras y su correspondiente utiliza- ción en el contexto de las oraciones y los párrafos. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura se ofrecerá un acercamiento a los símbolos que configuran la identidad de las comunidades indígenas a través del lenguaje. El niño fortalecerá su identidad a través de la valoración de elementos simbólicos que fortalecen la cosmovisión andina de nuestros pueblos. 6 UNIDAD

×