Applica lengua literatura5egb_guia

5 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Ed...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con crite...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. L...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumento...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planif...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Completa con la información pertinente. Un te...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura,...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Encierra la respuesta correcta. ...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA c. ¿Quiénes intervienen en el diálogo? 7. Escribe un párrafo descrip...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Encierra el literal correcto. Una conversación es: a. un diálogo...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta el literal que corresponde a la respuesta correct...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA d. (Solicita hablar con el señor Cedeño) • ¿Si? • Por favor, ¿puedo hablar...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya la o las respuestas correctas. a. El cuento es una narrac...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Prom...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee y colorea según corresponda los tres momentos bási...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Anota si estás de acuerdo o no sobre esta frase. Argumenta tu respuesta. ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta el literal de la respuesta correcta. a. La leyenda es: • U...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Arma las palabras y escribe en l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Ordena del 1 al 3, la presentación de un texto expositivo, recue...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Crea versos rimando con estas palabras. cangrejo, conejo; montañ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Most...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Escribe qué son y para qué sirve...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD alto en azúcar alto en grasa bajo en sal alto en azúcar bajo en gr...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya las aseveraciones ciertas. a. El teatro es el género lite...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Ser ...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
  1. 1. 5 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Literatura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obte- ner personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes reali- zados en esta área los estudiantes serán capa- ces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diversos contextos personales, sociales y culturales para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera flui- da y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comunicación oral, formales y no formales, integrando los conocimien- tos sobre la estructura de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10. Apropiarse del patrimonio literario ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa en el uso personal y creativo del lenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5. Leer de manera autónoma y aplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demos- trando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.3.10. Aplicar los conocimientos semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales en los procesos decomposiciónyrevisióndetextosescritos. 11 O.LL.3.11. Seleccionar y disfrutar textos lite- rarios para realizar interpretaciones perso- nales y construir significados compartidos con otros lectores. 12 O.LL.3.12. Aplicar los recursos del lenguaje, a partir de los textos literarios, para fortalecer y profundizar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.3.1. Interactuar con diversas expre- siones culturales para acceder, participar y apropiarse de la cultura escrita. 5 O.LL.3.5. Participar en diversos contex- tos sociales y culturales y utilizar de manera adecuada las convenciones de la lengua oral para satisfacer necesidades de comunicación. 6 O.LL.3.6. Leer de manera autónoma textos no literarios, con fines de recreación, infor- mación y aprendizaje, y utilizar estrategias cognitivas de comprensión de acuerdo con el tipo de texto. 7 O.LL.3.7. Usar los recursos que ofrecen las bibliotecas y las TIC para enriquecer las acti- vidades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria, en interacción y colaboración con los demás. 9 O.LL.3.9. Utilizar los recursos de las TIC como medios de comunicación, aprendiza- je y desarrollo del pensamiento. 8 O.LL.3.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos, descriptivos e instructivos, adecuados a una situación comunicativa determinada para aprender, comunicarse y desarrollar el pensamiento. 2 O.LL.3.2. Valorar la diversidad cultural mediante el conocimiento de las lenguas originarias, para fomentar la interculturali- dad en el país. 3 O.LL.3.3. Comprender discursos orales en diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural y analizarlos con sentido crítico. 4 O.LL.3.4. Expresarse mediante el uso de estructuras básicas de la lengua oral en los diversos contextos de la actividad social y cultural, para exponer sus puntos de vista y respetar los ajenos.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Medio de Educación General Básica Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Medio 5° 6° 7° EGB Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. LL.3.1.3. Indagar sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. Variedades lingüísticas • Origen histórico de la presencia del castellano en el Ecuador • Características culturales y lingüísticas de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador y su distribución geográfica • Lenguas y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador como manifestación cultural y de identidad Cultura escrita • Elementos paratextuales que acompañan a diversos objetos que tienen textos escritos: soporte, formato, tipografía, imagen, color, estructura externa I.LL.3.1.1. Reconoce la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como manifestación cultural y de identidad en diferentes contextos y situaciones, atendiendo a la diversidad lingüística del Ecuador. I.LL.3.1.2. Indaga sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los diferentes dialectos del castellano, así como la presencia de varias nacionalidades y pueblos que hablan otras lenguas en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. LL.3.2.2.Proponerintervencionesoralescon una intención comunicativa, organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua La lengua en interacción social • Textos de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración, discusión, entrevista, exposición, presentación I.LL.3.2.1. Escucha discursos orales (conversaciones, diálogos, narraciones, discusiones, entrevistas, exposiciones, presentaciones), parafrasea su contenido y participa de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás, buscando acuerdos en el debate de temas conflictivos.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 oral y utilizar un vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.2.3. Apoyar el discurso con recursos y producciones audiovisuales. LL.3.2.4. Reflexionar sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios en la comunicación. LL.3.2.5. Construir acuerdos en los intercambios orales que se establecen en torno a temas conflictivos. • Situaciones sociales de comunicación oral: contexto, propósito, interlocutores y coherencia temática • Punto de vista, intencionalidad y argumentos implícitos del interlocutor • Identificación y análisis de estereotipos y prejuicios en textos o mensajes publicitarios, propagandísticos y de entretenimiento en medios de comunicación e internet • Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc.) • Léxico de acuerdo con la situación comunicativa Comunicación oral • Elementos paralingüísticos y no verbales: entonación, volumen, gestos, movimientos corporales y postura • Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, respetar los puntos de vista de los demás • Diseño, elaboración del contenido, selección del soporte y producción de recursos audiovisuales para acompañar la expresión oral I.LL.3.2.2. Propone intervenciones orales con una intención comunicativa, organiza el discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.3.3.1. Establecer las relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, comparar y contrastar fuentes. LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo- valorativas a partir del contenido de un texto. LL.3.3.3. Inferir y sintetizar el contenido esencial de un texto al diferenciar el tema de las ideas principales. LL.3.3.4. Autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: parafrasear, releer, formular preguntas, leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. LL.3.3.5. Valorar los aspectos de forma y el contenido de un texto, a partir de criterios preestablecidos. LL.3.3.6. Acceder a bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, identificando las fuentes consultadas. LL.3.3.7. Registrar la información consultada con el uso de esquemas de diverso tipo. LL.3.3.8. Leer con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). LL.3.3.9. Generar criterios para el análisis de la confiabilidad de las fuentes consultadas. Comprensión de textos • Estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: identificación de ideas principales e ideas secundarias, propiedades textuales en los textos leídos (coherencia y cohesión), diferenciación entre tema y argumento, entre tema e idea principal • Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados • Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros • Participación en situaciones de recreación, aprendizaje y estudio que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal • Uso de recursos • Organización de la biblioteca institucional y otras bibliotecas: sistema de consulta y préstamos • Utilización de criterios para la selección de textos • Criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes • Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web • Organizadores gráficos para registrar y comparar información I.LL.3.3.1. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.3.2. Realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivovalorativas, valora los contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios preestablecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas. I.LL.3.4.1. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos (familiares, escolares y sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (exponer, informar, narrar, compartir, etc.). I.LL.3.5.1. Identifica, compara y contrasta fuentes consultadas en bibliotecas y en la web, registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo y genera criterios para el análisis de su confiabilidad. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 LL.3.3.10. Reconocer el punto de vista del autor y las motivaciones y argumentos de un texto. LL.3.3.11. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con secuencia lógica, manejo de conectores y coherencia en el uso de la persona y tiempo verbal, e integrarlos en diversas situaciones comunicativas. LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe e integrarlas en producciones escritas. LL.3.4.3. Escribir exposiciones organizadas en párrafos según esquemas de comparación, problema-solución y antecedente-consecuente, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.4. Escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica, uso de conectores temporales y de orden, y coherencia en el manejo del verbo y la persona, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. LL.3.4.5. Integrar relatos, descripciones, exposiciones e instrucciones en diferentes tipos de texto producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Producción de textos • Técnicas para planificar la escritura de un texto: lluvia de ideas, organizadores gráficos, consultas, entre otros • Estrategias que apoyen el proceso de escritura de textos periodísticos y académicos: lecturas previas, seleccionar la tesis, el título que denote el tema, lluvia de ideas con los subtemas, jerarquización y selección de los subtemas, elaboración del plan, etc. • Técnicas de revisión en el proceso de escritura: uso de diccionarios, listas de cotejo, rúbricas, entre otras • Relatos en diferentes tipos de texto: carta, noticia, diario personal, entre otros • Estructuras expositivas en diferentes tipos de texto: informe, noticia, entre otros • Esquemas expositivos de comparación- contraste, problema-solución y causa-efecto • Estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto: guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros I.LL.3.6.1. Produce textos narrativos, descriptivos, expositivos e instructivos; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de escritura y el uso de estrategias y procesos de pensamiento; organiza ideas en párrafos con unidad de sentido, con precisión y claridad; utiliza un vocabulario, según un determinado campo semántico y elementos gramaticales apropiados, y se apoya en el empleo de diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.3.6.2. Escribe cartas, noticias, diario personal, entre otros textos narrativos, (organizando los hechos y acciones con criterios de secuencia lógica y temporal, manejo de persona y tiempo verbal, conectores temporales y aditivos, proposiciones y conjunciones) y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.3.4.6. Autorregular la producción escrita mediante el uso habitual del procedimiento de planificación, redacción y revisión del texto. LL.3.4.7. Usar estrategias y procesos de pensamiento que apoyen la escritura. LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas, mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. LL.3.4.9. Organizar las ideas con unidad de sentido a partir de la construcción de párrafos. LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de sustantivo, pronombre, adjetivo, verbo, adverbio y sus modificadores. LL.3.4.11. Mejorar la cohesión interna del párrafo y la organización del texto mediante el uso de conectores lógicos. LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LL.3.4.13. Producir escritos de acuerdo con la situación comunicativa, mediante el empleo de diversos formatos, recursos y materiales. LL.3.4.14. Apoyar el proceso de escritura colaborativa e individual mediante el uso de diversos recursos de las TIC. • Recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares: retrato, prosopografía, etopeya y topografía • Estructuras instructivas en diferentes tipos de texto: receta, manual, entre otros • Estrategias de pensamiento que apoyen el proceso de escritura: selección, ampliación, jerarquización, secuenciación y relación (causal, temporal, analógica, transitiva, recíproca) • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos Alfabetización inicial • Normas de citación y referenciación bibliográfica más utilizadas (APA, Chicago y otras) • Manejo de citas en textos académicos • Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos y de la web • Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Reflexión sobre la lengua • Reflexión sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número I.LL.3.6.3. Escribe textos descriptivos organizados, usando recursos estilísticos para la descripción de objetos, personajes y lugares (topografía, prosopografía, etopeya, descripción de objetos), estructuras descriptivas en diferentes tipos de texto (guía turística, biografía o autobiografía, reseña, entre otros), elementos gramaticales adecuados: atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos; conectores de adición, de comparación, orden, y un vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.4. Escribe diferentes tipos de texto con estructuras expositivas (informe, noticia, entre otros), según su estructura, con secuencia lógica, manejo coherente de la persona y del tiempo verbal; organiza las ideas en párrafos según esquemas expositivos de comparación-contraste, problema-solución, antecedente-consecuente y causa-efecto, y utiliza conectores causales y consecutivos, proposiciones y conjunciones, y los integra en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. I.LL.3.6.5. Escribe diferentes tipos de texto con estructuras instructivas (receta, manual, entre otros) según una secuencia lógica, con concordancia de género, número, persona y tiempo verbal, uso de conectores temporales y de orden; organiza las ideas en párrafos diferentes con el uso de conectores lógicos, proposiciones y conjunciones, integrándolos en diversos tipos de textos producidos con una intención comunicativa y en un contexto determinado. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 • Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra • Formación de nuevas palabras utilizando prefijos, sufijos y desinencias Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LL.3.5.2. Participar en discusiones sobre textos literarios con el aporte de información, experiencias y opiniones para desarrollar progresivamente la lectura crítica. LL.3.5.3. Elegir lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autor, género o temas y el manejo de diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo. LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LL.3.5.6. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados mediante el uso de diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto • Textos de la literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, chistes, refranes, rimas, coplas, amorfinos, arrullos y chigualos • Textos de la literatura escrita: cuentos, poemas, novelas cortas, mitos y leyendas • Textos digitales en diferentes formatos multimedia (Internet, CD-ROM) • Elementos de la narración: autor, vía de transmisión, secuencia, narrador, personajes, escenario y tiempo • Elementos reales e imaginarios en la narración • Textos leídos a partir de diversos temas, por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustración, género y otros • Rasgos distintivos de los géneros narrativo, poético y dramático Literatura creativa • Textos literarios a partir de diversos elementos como: acciones claves, personajes, nuevos escenarios, finales sorpresivos, punto de vista del narrador, el yo lírico, diálogos y otros • Elementos para jugar con el lenguaje: metáfora, símil y personificación • Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita. (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) • Herramientas de edición de textos para la recreación literaria I.LL.3.7.1. Reconoce en textos de literatura oral (canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, arrullos, amorfinos, chigualos) o escrita (cuentos, poemas, mitos, leyendas), los elementos característicos que les dan sentido; y participa en discusiones sobre textos literarios en las que aporta información, experiencias y opiniones. I.LL.3.7.2. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales de autores, géneros o temas, maneja diversos soportes para formarse como lector autónomo y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando progresivamente la lectura crítica. I.LL.3.8.1. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora recursos del lenguaje figurado y usa diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC) para recrearlos. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Completa con la información pertinente. Un texto informativo es aquel que: 2. Escribe el femenino de las siguientes palabras según corresponda. Masculino Femenino toro hombre Masculino Femenino actor cocinero 3. Completa el texto con los artículos que corresponden. En una hermosa ciudad, había muchos carros. humo contaminaba este lugar. moradores estaban preocupados y decidieron poner punto final a este problema. Ellos instalaron varios parqueaderos. espacios para dejar los carros estaban fuera de ciudad. 4. Escribe el diminutivo de las siguientes palabras. foco rosa regla mango 5. Describe al dibujo a través de adjetivos calificativos y construye un párrafo. 6. Subraya la oración que se construye de manera correcta y explica la razón. a. Marco vive en hermosa casa. b. Juan mira gran árbol. c. Yo escribo una carta. Razón: 7. Escribe el plural de: Singular Plural pato cuy Singular Plural lápiz café 8. Forma la familia de palabras de las siguientes palabras. flor pan 1
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 1 UNIDAD Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos Ser responsable en cada acto cotidiano tanto en casa como en la escuela. Cumplir con las obligaciones con alegría y optimis- mo para fomentar hábitos duraderos. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en asumir los deberes a tiempo y de forma comprometida. Comenta con tus compañeros qué conse- cuencias positivas trae ser responsable en el hogar y con las tareas del colegio. Valor: La responsabilidad - La conversación - La descripción - Adjetivos calificativos y posesivos - Las palabras agudas -Las palabras graves - Valorar los aspectos de forma y contenido de una guía turística mediante criterios preestablecidos - Los textos explicativos para describir lugares - Las guías turísticas - La función referencial del lenguaje - El Inti Raymi - La nacionalidad y la lengua kichwa de la Sierra ecuatoriana - Las nanas - La canción infantil - Las rondas En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de nanas, canciones infantiles y rondas que le permitirán acercarse a la poesía popular y regresar al juego. Además reconocerá su estructura y será capaz de valorar sus características textuales. En el bloque de lectura, descubrirá la forma, contenido y utilidad de las guías turísticas y de los textosdescriptivosparaacercarsealageografíade su país. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aplicar las pautas básicas de comunicación en una conver- sación cotidiana. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la descripción y reflexionará sobre el uso de adjetivos calificativos y posesivos en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá las reglas del acento normativo que rige el uso de palabras agudas y graves en el contexto de la oración y el párrafo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acer- camiento al análisis de la función referencial del lenguaje en el contexto comunicativo. Finalmen- te, dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el conocimiento de representaciones culturales milenarias como la fiesta del Inti Raymi. Además, tendrá un acercamiento al reconocimiento de las lenguas kichwas de la serranía ecuatoriana.
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LECTURA - LL.3.3.5. Valorar los aspectos de forma y el contenido de un texto, a partir de criterios preestablecidos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer diálogos con una intención comunicativa, y organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y con el vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.2. Escribir descripciones organizadas y con vocabulario específico relativo al ser, objeto, lugar o hecho que se describe e integrarlas en las producciones escritas. - Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. • Las nanas • La canción infantil • Las rondas • Valorar los aspectos de forma y contenido de una guía turística mediante criterios preestablecidos • Los textos explicativos para describir lugares • Las guías turísticas • La conversación • La descripción • Adjetivos calificativos y posesivos • Las palabras agudas • Las palabras graves • La función referencial del lenguaje • El Inti Raymi • La nacionalidad y la lengua kichwa de la Sierra ecua- toriana Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Promover un conversatorio sobre los recuerdos que tienen los niños en la primera infancia: las canciones que entonaba mamá o la abuela al momento de ir a dormir, etc. - Jugar en el patio a rondas propuestas por los mismos alumnos. - Revisar guías turísticas de la región en que viven los niños. Preguntar los usos que les dan. - Abrir un espacio de diálogo para mencionar los lugares más hermosos de sus provincias o regiones. - Pedir que definan las cualidades de los lugares mencionados. - Observa un video sobre la fiesta del Inti Raymi. Conversar respecto a la experiencia de cada alumno en relación con las fiestas ancestrales. Reflexión - Leer las nanas, canciones infantiles y rondas. Deducir las temáticas y constantes en la estructura de este tipo de textos. - Cantar algunas canciones infantiles en equipos y emitir algunos juicios críticos sobre su contenido. - Inferir las diversas utilidades de la guía turística. - Leer algunos textos descriptivos y pedir a los alumnos que los parafraseen y comenten. - Analizar la importancia de los adjetivos en la descripción de lugares. - Enunciar los aspectos positivos de la celebración de la fiesta ancestral del Inti Raymi. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Canciones, viajes y descripciones
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La responsabilidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a los elementos de la literatura oral, promover la valoración de aspectos de forma y fondo de guías turísticas. Producir textos descriptivos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a los alumnos a la creación de nuevas nanas con temáticas más contemporáneas. - Realizar un festival de canciones infantiles. - Recrear rondas antiguas con las que jugaban los padres o abuelos. - Diseñar diversas guía turísticas en varios formatos para promocionar sitios turísticos de interés de la región de los niños. - Motivar a la grabación de una audioguía. - Escribir textos descriptivos de los espacios más importantes de la escuela o del barrio. - Solicitar la utilización de adjetivos. Verificar la correcta escritura de palabras graves y agudas en los textos. - Organizar un mural de textos descriptivos acompañados de imágenes. - Elaborar un circuito de comunicación a propósito de la festividad del Inti Raymi. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de nanas, rondas • CD de canciones infantiles • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Video del Inti Raymi • Revistas de destinos turísticos o libros de geografía del Ecuador • Guías turísticas impresas • Grabadora de voz • Gramática de la Real Academia Española - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación Estudio de casos Cuestionarios Pruebas escritas y orales
  15. 15. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Encierra la respuesta correcta. Las nanas tienen por objeto: a. entretener y tranquilizar al niño b. declamar poemas cortos c. informar 2. Escribe una nana: 3. Identifica qué tipo de texto es el siguiente. Colorea la respuesta correcta. Arroz con leche, me quiero casar con una señorita de San Nicolás. Que sepa coser, que sepa planchar, que sepa abrir la puerta para ir a jugar. Yo soy la viudita del Conde Laurel. Que quiere casarse y no sabe con quién, Con ella sí, con ella no, Con esta señorita me caso yo. nana guía canción popular 4. Coloca las palabras en el lugar correcto. información, texto, guía La turística es un que ofrece a los turistas. 5. Subraya los contenidos y estructura que se muestran en esta guía turística: a. mapa b. imágenes llamativas c. una conversación d. información del lugar. e. relato de una leyenda 6. Lee la siguiente conversación y contesta las preguntas. David: ¡Hola, Andrea! ¿Te vas al cine? Andrea: ¡Hola David! Sí voy. David: Nos vemos a las tres de la tarde. Andrea: ¿Quiénes van? David: Pedro, Alejandra y Carla. Andrea: Esta bien. Nos vemos tarde. David: Nos vemos tarde Andrea. a. El diálogo es formal o informal ¿por qué? b. ¿A dónde van los amigos? Prueba de evaluación1
  16. 16. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA c. ¿Quiénes intervienen en el diálogo? 7. Escribe un párrafo descriptivo a partir de la imagen. Usa algunos de los adjetivos sugeridos. grande gordo blanco alegre suave 8. Clasificalassiguientespalabrasenagudasograves,segúncorresponda: aventura, libertad, delfín, árbol, sol, hermanos. agudas graves 9. En el siguiente texto subraya los adjetivos posesivos y escribe tres en la parte inferior. Nuestra aventura inicia hoy, salimos de la casa hacia la gran montaña, guardé en mi maleta mis zapatos para caminar, chompa, gorra, etc. Estoy muy feliz. 10. Escribe un cartel publicitario para promocionar el lugar más importante de tu barrio. No olvides describirlo exhaustivamente. 11. Lee la siguiente biografía. Resume la información en un esquema gráfico. Ernesto Albán Mosquera nació en Ambato, pero la mayor parte de su vida la pasó en Quito. Falleció a la edad de 72 años, de los cuales más de 50 dedicó al arte. Comenzó como cantante de tangos y luego como primer actor en come- dias y variedades, pero bien pronto creó su propio personaje, Don Evaristo Corral y Chancleta, con el que dio paso a las formidables Estampas Quiteñas. http://www.explored.com.ec/ecuador/tradicio/homb88.ht 1 UNIDAD Ernesto Albán Mosquera
  17. 17. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Encierra el literal correcto. Una conversación es: a. un diálogo entre dos o más personas donde se respeta el turno para hablar. b. una conversación en que todas las personas hablan a la vez. c. ninguna de las anteriores. La guía turística es: a. un texto narrativo. b. un texto en verso. c. un texto explicativo. 2. A partir de la imagen, inventa un diálogo. 3. Marca con una si la afirmación es correcta. a. Las canciones infantiles son poemas narrados que cuen- tan una historia de principio a fin. b. Las rondas son canciones en que la gente se mueve en círculo y las canta y se divierte. c. Las nanas son cantos con el fin de despertar a los niños pequeños. 4. Completa la frase con las palabras del recuadro. técnica dos belleza objetiva literaria Existen tipos de descripciones: y . La literaria tiene por objeto producir ; en cambio, la técnica es . 5. Subraya los textos que cumplen la función de informar. a. Las noticias de un periódico. b. Las fotografías de un paisaje. c. La narración de un cuento. Prueba diagnóstica2
  18. 18. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar laboriosidad y constancia en los trabajos grupales para conseguir productos escolares satisfactorios que denoten res- ponsabilidad y compromiso. Compromiso a lograr Ser laborioso es realizar los deberes con aplicación y constancia. Una persona labo- riosa muestra autonomía y responsabilidad. Nombra a tres personas que identifiques con el valor de la laboriosidad y explica por qué lo haces. Valor: La laboriosidad Cuentos, noticias y cartas - Los cuentos - Los personajes del cuento - Textos informativos - Ideas principales - La noticia - La función expresiva del lenguaje - La Diablada de Píllaro - Las cartas y los correos electrónicos - Los adverbios en la escritura de cartas y correos electrónicos - Las palabras esdrújulas - El diálogo telefónico En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de cuentos infantiles de la tradición literaria del mundo. Además reconocerá los tres momentos importantes del texto narrativo y será capaz de definir las características tipológicas de sus personajes. En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con textos informativos como la noticia, a partir de los cuales podrá determinar ideas principales que le ayuda- rán en su proceso de comprensión lectora. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aplicar las pautas básicas de comunicación respetuosa en el diálogo telefónico. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con las cartas y los correos electrónicos, como medios importantes de interrelación humana. Reflexionará sobre el uso de los adverbios en la escritura en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá las reglas del acento normativo que rigen el uso de palabras esdrújulas en el contexto de la oración y el párrafo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acer- camiento al análisis de la función expresiva del lenguaje en el contexto comunicativo. Finalmen- te, dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el conocimiento de representaciones culturales ancestrales como la Diablada de Píllaro. 2 UNIDAD
  19. 19. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales a partir del contenido de un texto. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de adverbios. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras y de la tilde. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. • Los cuentos • Los personajes del cuento • Textos informativos • Ideas principales • La noticia • El diálogo telefónico • Las cartas y los correos electrónicos • Los adverbios en la escritura de cartas y correos electrónicos • Las palabras esdrújulas • La función expresiva del lenguaje • La Diablada de Píllaro Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Contar cuentos en el rincón de lectura o biblioteca. - Pedir a los niños que parafraseen un cuento que conocen o que se vincule con su niñez. - Enunciar los personajes más famosos de cuentos que conocen. - Narrar noticias de la comunidad de forma oral. - Representar un diálogo telefónico en la clase. - Compartir la lectura de cartas personales de personajes de la historia y correos electrónicos. - Dramatizar una escena de terror. - Observar un video sobre la Diablada de Píllaro. Conversar sobre las máscaras y trajes que se utilizan en este tipo de festividades. Reflexión - Reflexionar, a partir de la lectura de algunos cuentos, sus motivos principales y analizar su estructura. - Valorar las acciones de diversos personajes de cuentos de hadas famosos: Pinocho, Alicia, Blancanieves, El cazador, El lobo feroz. - Observar una película que recree un cuento y determinar su forma y fondo. - Comentar algunas noticias de actualidad del mundo. Determinar la objetividad de la información. - Comparar las cartas y los correos electrónicos compartidos previamente. - Determinar la importancia del uso de adverbios en estos textos. - Analizar la función expresiva de lenguaje en la representación de la escena de terror. - Valorar la riqueza cultural de la Diablada de Píllaro. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cuentos, noticias y cartas
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La laboriosidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos literarios narrativos como el cuento; promover la comprensión de elementos implícitos. Producir textos informativos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Conceptualización -Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. Aplicación - Escribir cuentos con diversos temas y motivos. - Realizar una publicación de un libro de cuentos. - Hacer una galería de personajes antagonistas de cuentos. - Identificar ideas principales en textos informativos. - Redactar noticias sobre la comunidad escolar. Organizar un periódico del aula. - Promover un correo de cartas entre compañeros. Motivar a la escritura de correos electrónicos haciendo un buen uso de los adverbios. - Realizar un diccionario de palabras esdrújulas. - Identificar la función expresiva del lenguaje en diferentes situaciones comunicativas del aula. - Hacer una representación de la Diablada de la Escuela. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos universales y ecuatorianos • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Videos de la Diablada de Píllaro • Periódicos de la comunidad • Revistas • Textos informativos • Correo electrónico • Compilación de cartas históricas • Disfraces - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Solicitud de productos Observación Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación Proyectos Ficha de observación de participación y exposiciones orales Pruebas escritas y orales 2 UNIDAD
  21. 21. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta el literal que corresponde a la respuesta correcta. La secuencia narrativa del cuento es: a. Moraleja, final y nudo b. Título, inicio, nudo y desenlace c. Problema, conflicto, título 2. Completa la oración con las palabras del recuadro. personajes narración aventuras tiempo lugar cosas a. El cuento es una breve, de ficción, que se desarrolla en un y determinado. b. Los le dan vida al cuento, a ellos les suceden las , pueden ser personas, animales o . 3. Subraya el enunciado correcto. Los textos informativos son: a. Aquellos que dan a conocer una narración de ciencia ficción. b. Son canciones, nanas y arrullos para entretener a los niños. c. Los que dan a conocer las noticias, hechos o acontecimientos que interesan a la comunidad. Las cartas y correos electrónicos tienen la siguiente estructura: a. Encabezamiento, saludo, cuerpo, despedida. b. Título, saludo, despedida. c. Encabezamiento, saludo, conflicto y despedida. 4. Enlaza con una línea, el concepto con la clasificación del cuento. • humorístico • fantástico • ciencia ficción • aventura Narra hechos graciosos Trata hechos irreales Cuenta aventuras Relata hechos increíbles 5. Contesta el teléfono en cada una de las situaciones, escoge la idea y redacta tu contestación. a. (Pregunta por Matías) • ¡Buenos días! • Buenos días, ¿está Matías? b. (Di que está ocupada, ofrece dejar un mensaje) • ¿Puedo hablar con Amparo? • En este momento está ocupada, desea dejar un mensaje. c. (Pregunta quién le llama) • La señora Arellano, por favor • ¿De parte de quién? Prueba de evaluación2
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA d. (Solicita hablar con el señor Cedeño) • ¿Si? • Por favor, ¿puedo hablar con el señor Cedeño? e. (Contesta que regresa pronto) • ¿Está Marlene, por favor? • No se encuentra, regresa pronto. 6. Contesta y elabora una noticia en la parte inferior. Tema: Nuevo robot ¿Qué? ¿Dónde? ¿Cuándo? ¿Quién? ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué? 7. Pinta los adverbios en el siguiente texto: Mi perro Rufo es muy agradable, él mueve la cola cuando saluda. En las mañanas le llevo al parque que está cerca a la casa. Mi papá se pone serio cuando entra Rufo a casa. Mi mamá dice que es adorable 8. Lee y escribe: V si es verdadero y F si es falso. a. La Diablada de Píllaro nació en la Colonia. b. Esta fiesta se celebra en Manabí. c. La función expresiva que usan es ¡achachay!. d. Se le reconoce como cultura que ya no existe en el país. e. Los danzantes visten trajes rojo, flecos y guantes negros; usan enormes caretas con cuernos. 9. Escribe una carta a tus padres, recuerda tomar en cuenta a quién va dirigido, encabezamiento, saludo, cierre o despedida. 2 UNIDAD
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya la o las respuestas correctas. a. El cuento es una narración breve de ficción. b. El cuento tiene al final moraleja. c. Los personajes del cuento solo son animales. d. Dependiendo del tema, los cuentos pueden ser humorísticos, fantásticos, de ciencia ficción y de aventuras. 2. Anota la estructura de un cuento: Cuento 3. Completa el texto con las palabras del recuadro. objetivo, texto informativo, claro, acontecimientos, noticias, comunidad Los son los que dan a conocer las , hechos o que inte- resan a la comunidad. Se los puede encontrar en revistas y periódicos. Emplean un lenguaje , directo y . 4. Colorea el texto que pertenezca a una noticia. Te invito a mi fiesta de cumpleaños. El viernes 11 de marzo, a las 15:00. Te espero. Nueva especie se encuentra en Ecuador. Su nombre es olonguito y vive en los bosques nublados de Ecuador y Colombia. Es un carnívoro que pertenece a la familia de los mapaches. 5. Anota tres pautas en el momento de conversar por teléfono: 1 2 3 6. Clasifica los siguientes adverbios según corresponda: cerca, hoy, quizá, no, poco, bien, acaso, nunca, cierto, sí, todo, mejor, ayer, encima. De lugar De tiempo De modo De cantidad De afirmación De negación De duda 7. Tacha las palabras esdrújulas: bárbaro comedor cántaro Prueba diagnóstica3
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Promover la confianza en nosotros mis- mos para proyectar seguridad y optimismo a los demás en cada acto de nuestra vida cotidiana. Compromiso a lograr Creer en el logro de nuestras metas y en lo que dicen los demás es la base de la confianza. Con el tiempo, aprendemos a confiar en no- sotros mismos y en los otros. Explica cómo influye la confianza por los demás en el logro de tus actividades diarias. Valor: La confianza Leyendas, artículos de opinión y cartas del lector - Las leyendas tradicionales - Estructura de la leyenda tradicional - Elementos reales e imaginarios de las leyendas tradicionales - Textos argumentativos - Tema y argumento en los artículos de opinión - Analiza un artículo de opinión - Las nacionalidades y lenguas de la Amazonía ecuatoriana - Los sustantivos y sus clases para escribir argumentos - Los pronombres personales - La tilde diacrítica -La discusión En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de leyendas ecuatorianas y de otros lugares del mundo. Además, reconocerá los tres momentos importantes del texto narrativo y será capaz de discriminar entre los elementos reales y ficticios propios de este tipo de texto. En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con textos argumentativos,apartirdeloscualespodrádeter- minar la diferencia entre tema y argumento. Será capaz, también, de analizar el contenido de los artículos de opinión. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aplicar las pautas básicas de comunicación respetuosa cuando participa en una discusión. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la escritura de argumentos, como recursos importantes para desarrollar la opinión. Reflexio- nará sobre el uso de diversas clases de sustantivos y pronombres personales en la escritura en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá a diferenciar losusosycasosdelatildediacríticaenelcontexto de la oración y el párrafo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acer- camiento al contenido intercultural a través del acercamiento al conocimiento de las nacionalida- des y lenguas de la Amazonía ecuatoriana. 3 UNIDAD
  25. 25. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.2. Participar en discusiones sobre textos literarios con el aporte de información, experiencias y opiniones desarrollando progresivamente la lectura crítica. LECTURA - LL.3.3.3. Inferir y sintetizar el contenido esencial de un texto al diferenciar tema y argumento. - LL.3.3.8. Leer con fluidez en diversos contextos (sociales) y con diferentes propósitos (argumentar). COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.1. Escuchar discursos orales y formular juicios de valor con respecto a su contenido y forma, y participar de manera respetuosa frente a las intervenciones de los demás. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.10. Expresar sus ideas con precisión e integrar en las producciones escritas los diferentes tipos de sustantivos y pronombres personales. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.3. Indagar las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del Ecuador que tienen otras lenguas. • Las leyendas tradicionales • Estructura de la leyenda tradicional • Elementos reales e imaginarios de las leyendas tradicionales • Textos argumentativos • Tema y argumento en los artículos de opinión • Analiza un artículo de opinión • La discusión • Los sustantivos y sus clases para escribir argumentos • Los pronombres personales • La tilde diacrítica • Las nacionalidades y lenguas de la Amazonía ecuatoriana Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Narrar algunas leyendas tradicionales típicas del Ecuador. - Observar leyendas llevadas al cine. - Abrir un espacio de conversación para que los niños expresen sus experiencias respecto al tema de las leyendas. - Leer algunas cartas de lector. - Representar situaciones comunicativas en la que los niños sientan la necesidad de argumentar. - Propiciar una discusión sobre un tema controversial (de acuerdo con su edad). - Observar un video en YouTube sobre las nacionalidades indígenas de la Amazonía ecuatoriana. Reflexión - Identificar temas y motivos de las leyendas leídas. - Analizar la estructura de las leyendas. - Reflexionar sobre los elementos reales e imaginarios en las leyendas. - Opinar sobre los textos argumentativos leídos. - Ofrecer opiniones a favor y en contra de los argumentos leídos. - Analizar las actitudes tras participar de la discusión. - Reflexionar sobre la importancia de los elementos de la lengua en la construcción de párrafos argumentativos. - Determinar los problemas de las nacionalidades indígenas de la Amazonía. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Leyendas, artículos de opinión y cartas del lector
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La confianza ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a los elementos tipológicos de las leyendas tradicionales; promover la comprensión de elementos inferenciales en artículos de opinión. Producir argumentos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Escribir leyendas a partir de un hecho de la vida real. (Se pueden utilizar noticias para generar historias de ficción) - Hacer radioteatros a partir de la leyenda de ‘La caja ronca’. - Escribir textos argumentativos a partir de situaciones dadas como: ¿se debe dar limosna en la calle? - Verificar el uso correcto de sustantivos y pronombres en la redacción de textos argumentativos. - Hacer un juicio ficticio enjuiciando a un personaje de cuento. Designe a dos abogados para que ofrezcan argumentos a favor y en contra del enjuiciado. - Realizar ejercicios de aplicación de casos de la tilde diacrítica. - Motivar a la realización de un álbum de las nacionalidades indígenas de la Amazonía y sus lenguas originarias. Deben usar palabras e imágenes. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de leyendas ecuatorianas y del mundo • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Videos de leyendas • Videos acerca de las nacionalidades indígenas de la Amazonia • Revistas • Textos argumentativos • Cartas de lectores • Disfraces para el juicio • Grabadora - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos. - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Portafolios Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación Cuestionarios Entrevistas Carpetas de trabajos creativos Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento Pruebas escritas y orales. 3 UNIDAD
  27. 27. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee y colorea según corresponda los tres momentos básicos de la leyenda. El oro de los Llanganates Juan el Oso se casó con la hija del Inca, su suegro tenía un anillo de oro macizo en su mano derecha en señal de poseer gran cantidad de oro. Cierto día Juan Oso pide a su mujer el anillo del padre. Al pedirle, el Inca se negó entregar el anillo a su codicioso yerno y para cuidarlo en la noche se metía en la boca. Juan Oso pidió al ratón que moviera su colita en la nariz del Inca, en el momento que este estornudó, el anillo fue lanzado hacia afuera, el ratón lo cogió y lo entregó a Juan el Oso. Al despertar el Inca, se enojó mucho. Tomó el oro y lo escondió en los cerros Llanganates. Desde entonces nadie sabe el lugar preciso dónde está el oro. inicio1 problema2 desenlace3 2. Contesta a partir de la leyenda: El oro de los Llanganates a. ¿Quiénes son los personajes? b. ¿Describe cómo es Juan el Oso? c. ¿Cuál es el hecho sobrenatural? d. ¿Qué hizo el Inca para proteger el oro de Juan el Oso? e. ¿Qué lección quiere transmitir esta leyenda? 3. Subraya la respuesta correcta. Un texto argumentativo es: a. Una poesía b. El artículo de opinión c. Una leyenda El objetivo del artículo de opinión es: a. Convencer a los lectores de nuestra opinión sobre un asunto, dando razones. b. Escribir ideas sobre un artículo interesante, sin dar opinión. c. Opinar libremente sobre un asunto de interés social. 4. Pon una en los principios fundamentales en el momento de conversar. Interrumpir al otro cuando habla1 Escuchar lo que dicen los demás2 Respetar las ideas de los demás3 Prueba de evaluación3
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Anota si estás de acuerdo o no sobre esta frase. Argumenta tu respuesta. A la gente se la puede juzgar por su apariencia. 6. Escribe que clase de sustantivo es: 7. Reemplaza los nombres por los pronombres correspondientes. a. A María le gusta escalar. b. Pedro, Juan y yo salimos de paseo. c. Mateo y Carla estudian mucho. d. Santiago preguntó: -¿Sandra y Paola van a salir? e. Lucía exclamó: ¡Félix ganaste! 8. Colorea la palabra que debe tener tilde diacrítica y colócala. a. Te invito a tomar un te. b. Tu recibiste el premio. c. Eres mas alto que yo. d. A el le gusta tocar el piano. e. A mi me gusta practicar natación 9. Colorea el sustantivo individual con el sustantivo colectivo correspondiente. cardúmen manada elefante pez bandada pájaro 10. Menciona tres idiomas que hablan en la Amazonía ecuatoriana. 1. 2. 3. 3 UNIDAD
  29. 29. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta el literal de la respuesta correcta. a. La leyenda es: • Un relato que se origina de un hecho real transformado en fantasía. • Un relato donde se opina. • Una narración de hechos reales sucedidos durante la historia. b. Los textos argumentativos tienen tres elementos básicos: • Título, inicio, conflicto y conclusión. • Tema, argumentos y conclusiones. • Inicio, argumento y conclusión. c. Un argumento es: • Es la idea principal que se defiende en el texto. • Es el tema que trata un texto • Son razones y pruebas que apoyan una idea que se defiende. 2. Colorea del mismo color según corresponda. Discusión Las personas conocen el tema Discusión planificada Las personas conversan libremente Discusión informal Las personas analizan y opinan sobre un tema 3. De las siguientes oraciones, colorea los sustantivos, según se solicita. a. Sustantivo abstracto. Mi sueño es graduarme y trabajar como ingeniero. b. Sustantivo propio. Joel y yo fuimos a jugar básquet. c. Sustantivo común. El conejo saltarín es blanco. d. Sustantivo colectivo. La jauría está asustada. 4. Cambia las siguientes oraciones según el pronombre requerido en paréntesis. Ella tiene muchos deseos de estudiar en el extranjero. (Nosotros) (Tú) (Ellas) 5. Coloca el nombre en kichwa a cada una de las imágenes. Prueba diagnóstica4
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar perseverancia y no rendirnos fá- cilmente frente a cualquier reto que se nos presente en la vida escolar. Compromiso a lograr El valor que nos mueve a ser constantes y disciplinados para alcanzar los sueños y las metas que nos proponemos se llama perse- verancia. Menciona cuáles son tus sueños y explica cómo puedes alcanzarlos. Valor: La perseverancia Rimas, textos enciclopédicos y verbos - La exposición oral - Número, persona y tiempo del verbo en los textos expositivos - Los tiempos verbales - El mapa conceptual para organizar los textos -Los fonemas ll y y - El texto expositivo - Los textos enciclopédicos - El artículo enciclopédico - La función metalingüística del lenguaje - La fiesta del Rodeo Montubio y el habla popular de la Costa - El lenguaje de las rimas - La intención de las rimas - El símil y la metáfora en las rimas En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de poemas. Además podrá reconocer la intención de las rimas y descubrir su ritmo, rima y musicalidad como elementos fundamentales de los textos poéticos. En el bloque de lectura, se relacionará con textos expositivos y reconocerá las características de los textos de enciclopedias, podrá autorregular la comprensión de estos. También desarrollará sus destrezas para realizar una exposición oral y poner en práctica las pautas de comunicación oral necesarias para mejorar su desempeño escolar. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la producción de textos expositivos. Reflexionarásobreelusodelverboysusaccidentes en la escritura en este tipo de textos. Aprenderá a construir mapas conceptuales para sistematizar la organización de los textos. Además, estará en capacidad de diferenciar los usos de los fonemas ll y y en el contexto de la palabra. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acercamiento a las características de la función metalingüística del lenguaje. Finalmente, el niño descubrirá las peculiaridades de la fiesta del Rodeo Montubio y las características del habla popular de la Costa ecuatoriana. 4 UNIDAD
  31. 31. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.4. Incorporar los recursos del lenguaje figurado en sus ejercicios de creación literaria. LECTURA - LL.3.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto mediante la realización de inferencias fundamentales a partir de su contenido. - LL.3.3.4. Monitorear y autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: formular preguntas, leer selectivamente. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer diálogos con una intención comunicativa, y organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y con el vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.1. Relatar textos con el uso de la persona y tiempo verbal e integrarlos a diversas situaciones comunicativas. - LL.3.4.7. Usar estrategias y procesos de pensamiento que apoyen la escritura. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas del uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.1. Participar en contextos y situaciones que evidencien la funcionalidad de la lengua escrita como herramienta cultural. • El lenguaje de las rimas • La intención de las rimas • El símil y la metáfora en las rimas • El texto expositivo • Los textos enciclopédicos • El artículo enciclopédico • La exposición oral • Número, persona y tiempo del verbo en los textos expositivos • Los tiempos verbales • El mapa conceptual para organizar los textos • Los fonemas ll y y • La función metalingüística del lenguaje • La fiesta del Rodeo Montubio y el habla popular de la Costa Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a un conversatorio sobre experiencias con la poesía. - Leer a los alumnos algunos poemas. Seleccionar especialmente los musicales y con temáticas divertidas. - Visitar una biblioteca y permitir que los niños hojeen las enciclopedias. - Abrir un espacio para que los alumnos cuenten sus experiencias en relación a las exposiciones orales que realizan en la vida escolar. - Motivar a compartir experiencias del pasado, presente y futuro. - Observar un video sobre el Rodeo Montubio. Reflexión Trabajar a partir de las siguientes preguntas: - ¿Para qué sirve la poesía? - ¿Cómo son los sonidos de la poesía? - ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre rima asonante y consonante? - ¿Qué clase de textos tiene una enciclopedia? - ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre textos enciclopédicos y artículos enciclopédicos? - ¿Cuáles son los problemas más frecuentes al hacer una exposición oral? - Analizar el uso del verbo en diversos textos expositivos. - Identificar la utilidad de mapas conceptuales. - ¿En qué se diferencian la letra ll y la letra y? - ¿Cuál es la importancia de la fiesta del Rodeo Montubio? Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Rimas, textos enciclopédicos y verbos
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La perseverancia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos literarios como las rimas ; promover la comprensión de elementos inferenciales en artículos de enciclopedia. Producir textos expositivos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a la creación de versos propios a partir de la utilización de la rima asonante y consonante. - Elaborar una gran enciclopedia del aula dividida en los temas de interés colectivo: animales, seres fantásticos, deportes, etc. - Escribir textos expositivos usando apropiadamente el número, tiempo y persona de los verbos. - Presentar exposiciones orales sobre temas de actualidad. - Realizar dictados de palabras con ll y y en el contexto de oraciones y párrafos. - Elaborar un álbum de las diversas jergas de la Costa ecuatoriana. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de poemas • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Video del Rodeo Montubio • Selección de textos expositivos de la web • Enciclopedias - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Mapas mentales Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación Cuestionarios Listas de cotejo Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento Pruebas escritas y orales. 4 UNIDAD
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Arma las palabras y escribe en los versos para que rimen. cia – mar- no sa-me na- lle nís - a a. La blanca ballena siempre está b. Mi abuelo feliz, toma agua de c. Joaquín, mi hermano parece un . d. La niña Teresa sube a la . 2. Observa las siguientes palabras y une si forman rimas asonantes o consonantes. cuna cruza abeja coneja lechera tela futuro maduro Rimas asonantes Rimas consonantes 3. Reconoce y escribe si estos versos son símil o metáfora. a. Mi corazón, luz de mis ojos. b. Mi corazón, eres como la luz de mis ojos 4. Pinta la o las afirmaciones correctas. a. El texto expositivo: • Tiene por objeto informar sobre un tema. • Es opinar sobre un tema y argumentar tu opinión. • Usa ilustraciones, fotos o gráficas para ampliar la comprensión del tema. b. Los textos enciclopédicos: • Están compuesto por varios textos que informan sobre varios temas. • Son aquellos que tienen opiniones personales del autor. • Su lenguaje está en verso, formando poemas. c. Los artículos enciclopédicos: • Presentan temas desactualizados. • Presentan el tema en forma sintética. • Sus temas son interesantes y deben ser actualizados.
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Ordena del 1 al 3, la presentación de un texto expositivo, recuerda que debe tener secuencia. Vive en la cordillera de los Andes, es carroñera y se le considera un ave longeva, pues alcanza la edad de cincuenta años aproximadamente. Es considerada el ave símbolo del Ecuador, ya que está presente en el Escudo Nacional. Está considerada como un ave en peligro de extinción debido a los cazadores y la pérdida de su hábitat. El cóndor andino es un ave grande y negra con plumas blancas alrededor del cuello. 6. De acuerdo con la imagen, formula una oración, subraya el verbo y coloréalo. 7. Completa las oraciones relacionadas al verbo. a. El verbo es la palabra que indica . b. Se nombra en , con las terminaciones -ar, -er, -ir. c. Una variación del verbo es el , que puede ser singular o plural. 8. Escribe el verbo cantar en los siguientes tiempos verbales. pasado presente futuro yo tú él nosotros ustedes ellos 9. Colorea la palabra que está correctamente escrita, escoge dos y realiza una oración. caye calle poyo pollo llo yo lluvia yuvia yave llave muelle mueye
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Crea versos rimando con estas palabras. cangrejo, conejo; montaña, caña; hermosa, orgullosa; brisa, risa. 2. Colorea de amarillo si es símil o de verde si es metáfora. a. Tus labios, rojos como pétalos. b. Tus labios, rojos pétalos c. Tu mirada cristalina cual el agua. d. Tu mirada, cristalina agua. 3. Escribe: texto enciclopédico, texto expositivo o artículo enci- clopédico, según corresponda. a. Tiene por objeto informar sobre un tema por medio de datos o descripciones. b. Es un texto que presenta información sobre un tema en particular, escrito por un experto. c. Ofrece información actualizada y veraz. 4. Completa la oración, con uno de los verbos que están en el recuadro, toma en cuenta el número y persona. comeremos nada salimos cantaron a. Beatriz en la piscina. b. Carlos, Daniel y Zoila una melodía. d. Mañana en un restaurante. e. Mi perro y yo a pasear. 5. Pon V si es verdad y F si es falso. ¿Qué conoces sobre el Rodeo Montubio? a. Los montubios utilizan los amorfinos como expresión del habla popular. b. El montubio se viste con zapatos de charol, corbata y terno. d. Esta fiesta se desarrolla en las provincias de Manabí, Guayas, Los Ríos y El Oro e. Consiste en que el jinete debe mantenerse el mayor tiempo sobre el caballo. Prueba diagnóstica5
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Mostrar sencillez en las actitudes y acciones dentro del quehacer educativo para ser valorado por los que me rodean. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en apreciar la riqueza de las cosas simples, aceptar nuestros defectos y re- conocer las virtudes de los otros. La sencillez nos permite liberarnos del orgullo y vivir con lo necesario. Menciona los momentos de tu vida cotidiana que más disfrutas y aprecias. Explica por qué lo haces. Valor: La sencillez Teatro, etiquetas y manual de instrucciones - La entrevista - ¿Cómo hacer una entrevista? - El manual de instrucciones - El uso de conectores temporales en el manual de instrucciones - Los prefijos y sufijos en la formación de nuevas palabras - El uso de la h en las raíces griegas - Lectura de empaques y etiquetas - La etiqueta - Los dialectos del castellano en la Costa y Sierra del Ecuador - Características del habla de los ecuatorianos -El teatro -El teatro de títeres -El guion teatral En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y representar obras de teatro. Además tendrá un acercamiento al arte de los títeres y a la construcción del guion teatral como base fundamental de la puesta en escena de este tipo de obras. En el bloque de lectura, desarrollará estrategias de comprensión para leer etiquetas y empaques de productos. Identificará las guías textuales que ofrecen las etiquetas para regular el consumo y motivar a mejorar la alimentación. También, entenderá cuál es la utilidad de usar la técnicadelaentrevistaydesarrollarásusdestrezas para escribir preguntas y realizar entrevistas. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con la producción de manuales de instrucciones. Reflexionará sobre el uso de conectores temporales en la escritura en este tipo de textos. Aprenderá a identificar el significado de prefijos y sufijos para construir nuevas palabras. Estará en capacidad de reconocer el uso de la h en palabras que contienen raíces griegas y utilizarlas en el contexto del párrafo. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acercamiento a los dialectos del castellano en dos regiones del país. Finalmente, el niño descubrirá las peculiaridades del habla popular de los ecuatorianos para identificarse con su cultura lingüística. 5 UNIDAD
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. - LL.3.5.5. Reinventar los textos literarios y relacionarlos con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos. LECTURA - LL.3.3.4. Monitorear y autorregular la comprensión de textos mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión: leer selectivamente, consultar fuentes adicionales. Reconocer las características de los empaques y etiquetas a través del uso de estrategias de comprensión de la lectura. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer diálogos con una intención comunicativa, y organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y con el vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativas. ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.4. Escribir instrucciones con secuencia lógica y el uso de conectores temporales y de orden, en situaciones comunicativas que los requieran. - LL.3.4.8. Lograr precisión y claridad en sus producciones escritas mediante el uso de vocabulario según un determinado campo semántico. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. • El teatro • El teatro de títeres • El guion teatral • Lectura de empaques y etiquetas • La etiqueta • La entrevista • ¿Cómo hacer una entre- vista? • El manual de instrucciones • El uso de conectores temporales en el manual de instrucciones • Los prefijos y sufijos en la formación de nuevas palabras • El uso de la h en las raíces griegas • Los dialectos del castellano en la Costa y Sierra del Ecuador • Características del habla de los ecuatorianos Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a realizar representaciones de situaciones de la vida cotidiana. - Abrir un espacio de diálogo sobre el teatro. - Compartir experiencias de asistencia a obras de teatro en la ciudad o comunidad. - Observar etiquetas y empaques de los productos de la lonchera de los estudiantes. - Realizar preguntas a los alumnos sobre sus potencialidades. - Revisar manuales de instrucciones de equipos electrónicos. - Promover un conversatorio sobre los diversos dialectos del castellano. Reflexión - Analizar los elementos y recursos del teatro en las representaciones propuestas. - Leer un guion de teatro y reflexionar sobre las acotaciones. - Observar la entrevista a un actor ecuatoriano y propiciar comentarios. - Comparar algunas etiquetas y empaques en relación con la información que ofrecen. - Opinar respecto a una entrevista famosa. Escoja una entrevista a un personaje histórico, artista, etc. - Analizar la importancia del uso de conectores en los manuales de instrucciones. - Deducir algunos significados de palabras que se construyen con prefijos o sufijos. - Reflexionar sobre el uso y significado de diversas frases o palabras del dialecto costeño y serrano. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Teatro, etiquetas y manual de instrucciones
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La sencillez ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento al género teatral; promover el desarrollo de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión en la lectura de etiquetas y empaques. Producir manuales de instrucciones en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Escribir guiones para representar escenas cómicas cortas. - Filmar las representaciones teatrales. - Elaborar títeres y crear una obra colectiva. - Diseñar empaques y etiquetas para colaciones nutritivas preparadas por los mismos alumnos. - Realizar entrevistas a varios personajes de la escuela o barrio. - Escribir manuales de instrucciones utilizando los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos aprendidos en esta unidad. - Realizar un diccionario etimológico de palabras que se escriben con h y provienen de raíces griegas. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de guiones de teatro • Recursos materiales: cartu- lina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Videos de entrevistas a personajes famosos. • Video de entrevista a un actor o actriz • Empaques de diversos productos • Filmadora • Material reciclado para elaborar títeres - CE.LL.3.1. Distingue la función de transmisión cultural de la lengua, reconoce las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador e indaga sobre las características de los pueblos y nacionalidades del país que tienen otras lenguas. - CE.LL.3.2. Participa en situaciones comunicativas orales, escuchando de manera activa y mostrando respeto frente a las intervenciones de los demás en la búsqueda de acuerdos, organiza su discurso de acuerdo con las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral, reflexiona sobre los efectos del uso de estereotipos y prejuicios, adapta el vocabulario y se apoya en recursos y producciones audiovisuales, según las diversas situaciones comunicativas a las que se enfrente. - CE.LL.3.3. Establece relaciones explícitas entre los contenidos de dos o más textos, los compara, contrasta sus fuentes, realiza inferencias fundamentales y proyectivo-valorativas, valora sus contenidos y aspectos de forma a partir de criterios establecidos, reconoce el punto de vista, las motivaciones y los argumentos del autor al monitorear y autorregular su comprensión mediante el uso de estrategias cognitivas de comprensión. - CE.LL.3.4. Aplica sus conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo con fluidez y entonación en diversos contextos y con diferentes propósitos - CE.LL.3.5. Consulta bibliotecas y recursos digitales en la web, genera criterios para identificar, comparar y contrastar fuentes, y registra la información consultada en esquemas de diverso tipo. - CE.LL.3.6. Produce textos con tramas narrativas, descriptivas, expositivas e instructivas, y las integra cuando es pertinente; utiliza los elementos de la lengua más apropiados para cada uno, logrando coherencia y cohesión; autorregula la escritura mediante la aplicación del proceso de producción, estrategias de pensamiento, y se apoya en diferentes formatos, recursos y materiales, incluidas las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. - CE.LL.3.7. Elige lecturas basándose en preferencias personales, reconoce los elementos característicos que le dan sentido y participa en discusiones literarias, desarrollando la lectura crítica. - CE.LL.3.8. Reinventa textos literarios, reconociendo la fuente original, los relaciona con el contexto cultural propio y de otros entornos, incorpora los recursos del lenguaje figurado y diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación Estudio de casos Cuestionarios Pruebas escritas y orales.
  39. 39. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Escribe qué son y para qué sirven los tres elementos de una obra teatral. a. Escenografía: b. Iluminación: c. Vestuario: 2. Encierra la respuesta correcta. a. Teatro es: • Una obra de pintura expuesta en una galería. • Género literario donde se representan obras ante un público. b. Los actores y actrices teatrales: • Representan personajes de otras épocas o inventados según la obra. • Representan su vida en todas las obras. c. La estructura de la historia es: • Inicio, nudo y desenlace. • Título, nudo, conflicto y moraleja. d. Se comunican por medio de: • Diálogos • Conversación informal. 3. El teatro de títeres usa el diálogo para comunicar. Escribe un diálogo corto entre estos dos personajes. 4. Observa la imagen y anota lo que se solicita. Nombre del producto: Compañía que produce el producto: Cualidades del producto: Imagen del producto: 5. ¿Recuerdas el semáforo alimentario, donde: el rojo es alto, verde es bajo y amarillo es medio?. Tomando en cuenta el semáforo, pinta el color correspondiente.
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD alto en azúcar alto en grasa bajo en sal alto en azúcar bajo en grasa bajo en sal 6. Busca en la etiqueta la informacion requerida, une con líneas. Semáforo alimenticio Información nutricional Código de barras Nombre del producto 7. Colorea del mismo color, según corresponda. 8. Ordena el manual de instrucciones para hacer una marioneta. Escribe del 1 al 4. a. Recorto la silueta. b. Pego la paleta por la parte de atrás y está lista mi marioneta. c. Decoro el cabello con lana y pongo los detalles como ojos, aretes, vincha. d. Dibujo en papel bond una niña y coloreo. 9. Clasifica estas palabras y ubica donde corresponde: prerrequisito, antiguamente, submarino, anteayer, fichero, hermosura. Prefijo Sufijo 10. Escriba un párrafo usando estas palabras: hemisferio y hidroavión. título Son las que dice el entrevistado. Breve resumen de lo que se va a tratar. Es el tema de la entrevista. Realiza el entrevistador para obtener información. presentación preguntasrespuestas
  41. 41. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya las aseveraciones ciertas. a. El teatro es el género literario que se representa en público. b. En el teatro de títeres las personas se disfrazan de muñecos para realizar la obra. c. Un buen titiritero manipula muy bien a sus marionetas. d. El guion teatral no necesita del público para ser representado. 2. Completa las oraciones con las palabras que están en el recuadro. escenas noche vestuario actores luces música a. El ……………………… son las prendas de vestir que usan los ………………………. b. La iluminación genera ……………………… y elementos luminosos que sugieren día, ………………………, tormenta, obscuridad, etc. c. El sonido es la ……………………… y efectos sonoros para complementar las ………………………. 3. ¿Cuál es empaque y cuál etiqueta? Escribe bajo cada uno su nombre. 4. Completa el siguiente organizador gráfico. La entrevista Es un diálogo guiado, donde se hace ……………………… El entrevistador realiza las ……………………… El entrevistado ……………………… 5. Pinta la letra que corresponde a la respuesta correcta. El manual de instrucciones es: a. Un texto que explica paso a paso cómo se usa o elabora un objeto. b. Un texto informativo sobre un aparato u objeto novedoso. Los conectores son: a. Flechas que se usan de un punto a otro punto para unir ideas. b. Palabras que permiten relacionar varias ideas en forma coherente y organizada. 6. Subraya los conectores en las siguientes oraciones. Al salir de casa fui primero a la farmacia, luego me encontré con Matías y fuimos al teatro. Finalmente, cada uno retornó a su casa. 7. Escribe dos palabras que inicien con las raíces griegas: hidro/ hiper. Prueba diagnóstica6
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Ser perseverantes en cada una de las metas planteadas para cumplir con los sueños e ideales. Compromiso a lograr Este valor se relaciona con la fuerza interior que impulsa a una persona a continuar con empeño y sin desistir en algo que quiere ha- cer o conseguir. Menciona una situación en la que tus acciones reflejaron tu tenacidad. Valor: La perseverancia Novela, organizadores gráficos y reseñas - La narración de anécdotas - La construcción de párrafos a partir de reseñas sobre cine. - El párrafo - Reglas de escritura s, c y z - Uso de organizadores gráficos: La infografía - Los esquemas de organización jerárquica. - Origen histórico de la presencia del castellano - Influencia de otras lenguas en la formación del castellano - La novela - Los personajes de novela - El narrador En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la novela, como uno de los más importantes géneros de la narrativa. Además se acercarán a los diversos tipos de personajes y descubrirá los diversos tipos de narradores. Enelbloquedelectura,aprenderáasistematizarla información proveniente de varios textos a través de la elaboración de infografías. Desarrollará estrategias para discriminar la información principal de la secundaria y será capaz de jerarquizarla a través de esquemas. También aprenderá a narrar anécdotas y a considerar las pautas fundamentales de la comunicación oral, además de contextualizar los hechos y situaciones. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará conlaconstruccióndepárrafosyparaellobuscará modelos en las reseñas de cine. Reflexionará sobre la estructura de los párrafos y aplicará sus condiciones esenciales de coherencia y claridad. Estará en capacidad de reconocer el uso de la s, c y z en palabras y su correspondiente utilización en el contexto de las oraciones y los párrafos. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá un acercamiento al origen histórico del castellano. Determinará las influencias que otras lenguas y culturashantenidosobrelaformacióndenuestro idioma. 6 UNIDAD
  43. 43. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.3.5.1. Reconocer en un texto literario los elementos característicos que le dan sentido. LECTURA - LL.3.3.7. Registrar la información consultada con el uso de esquemas de diverso tipo. - Registrar información proveniente de diferentes tipos de textos mediante el uso de organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.3.2.2. Proponer diálogos con una intención comunicativa, y organizar el discurso según las estructuras básicas de la lengua oral y con el vocabulario adecuado a diversas situaciones comunicativa ESCRITURA - LL.3.4.9. Organizar las ideas con unidad de sentido a partir de la construcción de párrafos. - LL.3.4.12. Comunicar ideas con eficiencia a partir de la aplicación de las reglas de uso de las letras. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.3.1.2. Indagar sobre las influencias lingüísticas y culturales que explican los dialectos del castellano en el Ecuador. • La novela • Los personajes de novela • El narrador • Uso de organizadores gráficos: La infografía • Los esquemas de organización jerárquica • La narración de anécdotas • La construcción de párrafos a partir de reseñas sobre cine • El párrafo • Reglas de escritura s, c y z • Origen histórico de la presencia del castellano • Influencia de otras lenguas en la formación del castellano Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Relatar algunos argumentos de novelas juveniles. - Pedir a los alumnos que mencionen a los personajes de novelas que hayan leído. - Motivar a narrar historias en primera y tercera persona. - Observar algunas infografías en internet. Leer la información y parafrasearla. - Narrar anécdotas escolares y personales. - Hacer un listado de las principales películas infantiles que gustan a los alumnos. - Observar un video sobre el origen del castellano y las influencias árabes. Reflexión - Realizar un análisis de la temática que desarrollan muchas novelas. - Leer fragmentos de novelas infantiles ecuatorianas y dividir entre personajes principales, secundarios y antagonistas. - Analizar los puntos de vista que ofrecen dos tipos de narradores en ejemplos de novelas. - Reflexionar en torno al contenido y distribución de las ideas principales en infografías de la web. - Opinar sobre las anécdotas narradas en clase. - Reflexionar sobre la importancia del párrafo para la construcción de reseñas de cine. - Analizar algunas reglas de uso de s, c y z. - Emitir varios puntos de vista sobre el video del origen del castellano. Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos tipos de organizadores gráficos para sistematizar los elementos conceptuales de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 5º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 6 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Novela, organizadores gráficos y reseñas

