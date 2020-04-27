Applica lengua literatura4egb_guia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño,...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la convers...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuad...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD Prueba diagnóstica LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya la respuesta correcta. Un cuento es: a....
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD -Lectura de noticias sorprendentes -El parafraseo -La rueda de va...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura,...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee la siguiente loa con atenció...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Completa el cuadro con la información de la noticia anterior. 6...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya los tipos de cuentos que has leído. a. Cuentos de terror b...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Sent...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el cuento que se presenta a continuación. Completa...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Dibuja y describe a un personaje típico de un cuento popular. 5. Lee e...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe los gentilicios de estos sustantivos: • Ecuador: • Guaya...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Logr...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el siguiente villancico y contesta las preguntas. ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Son parte de un programa de intercambio internacional que les permite recorre...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Identifica y encierra la diferencia entre un cuento y un poema: a....
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Desa...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Ordena el siguiente cuento de mi...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Usa una frase para expresar sentimientos. Completa la viñeta: ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Subraya la opción correcta: Son consideradas c...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Describe las características que...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 5. Expresa una opinión responsable respecto a la pregunta: ¿por qué...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica6 1. Subraya aquellos seres que pueden convertirse ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Mostrar disciplina en to...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Selecciona una de las opciones y explica por qué la af...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Ayuda al padre a transmitir el siguiente mensaje a su hijo. Recuerda la i...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 1. Lee los siguientes textos. Contesta las preguntas: I. N...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4949 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Lee el siguiente texto. Reconoce y relaciona con una línea el proceso de ...
  1. 1. 4 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Lieratura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obtener personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área los estudiantes serán capaces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diver- sos contextos personales, sociales y cultura- les para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera fluida y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comu- nicación oral, formales y no formales, inte- grando los conocimientos sobre la estructu- ra de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10. Apropiarse del patrimonio litera- rio ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa en el uso personal y creativo del lenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5.Leerdemaneraautónomayaplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demostrando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.2.10. Apropiarse del código alfabético del castellano y emplearlo de manera autó- noma en la escritura. 11 O.LL.2.11. Apreciar el uso estético de la palabra, a partir de la escucha y la lectura de textos literarios, para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria y desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario. 12 O.LL.2.12. Demostrar una relación vívida con el lenguaje en la interacción con los textos literarios leídos o escuchados para explorar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Elemental de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.2.1. Comprender que la lengua escrita se usa con diversas intenciones según los contextos y las situaciones comunicativas, para desarrollar una actitud de indagación crítica frente a los textos escritos. 5 O.LL.2.5. Leer de manera autónoma textos literarios y no literarios, para recrearse y satisfacer necesidades de información y aprendizaje. 6 O.LL.2.6. Desarrollar las habilidades de pensamiento para fortalecer las capacida- des de resolución de problemas y apren- dizaje autónomo mediante el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. 7 O.LL.2.7. Usar los recursos de la biblioteca del aula y explorar las TIC para enriquecer las actividades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria. 9 O.LL.2.9. Reflexionar sobre los patrones semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales para aplicarlos en sus producciones escritas. 8 O.LL.2.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos y descriptivos, en diversos soportes disponibles, y emplearlos como medios de comunicación y expresión del pensamiento. 2 O.LL.2.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística y cultural del país mediante el conocimien- to y uso de algunas palabras y frases de las lenguas originarias, para fortalecer el senti- do de identidad y pertenencia. 3 O.LL.2.3. Participar en situaciones de comu- nicación oral propias de los ámbitos fami- liar y escolar, con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema del diálogo y desarrollar ideas a partir del intercambio. 4 O.LL.2.4. Comunicar oralmente sus ideas de forma efectiva mediante el uso de las estruc- turas básicas de la lengua oral y vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Elemental 2° 3° 4° EGB Destrezas con criterios de desempeño imprescindibles y deseables Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. LL.2.1.4. Indagar sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Variedades lingüísticas Expresiones y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador Identificación de palabras y expresiones provenientes de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador Cultura escrita La escritura en el entorno social: periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc Propósitos con los que se usa la lengua escrita en el entorno (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc) I.LL.2.1.1. Reconoce el uso de textos escritos (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) en la vida cotidiana, identifica su intención comunicativa y emite opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. I.LL.2.2.1. Identifica el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. La lengua en interacción social Reflexión inicial sobre la organización del discurso Situaciones cotidianas de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración y exposición oral I.LL.2.3.1. Muestra capacidad de escucha al mantener el tema de conversación e intercambiar ideas, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. I.LL.2.3.2. Interviene espontáneamente en situaciones informales de comunicación oral, expresa ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. LL.2.2.4. Reflexionar sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en contextos cotidianos. LL.2.2.5. Realizar exposiciones orales sobre temas de interés personal y grupal en el contexto escolar. LL.2.2.6. Enriquecer sus presentaciones orales con la selección y adaptación de recursos audiovisuales y otros. Identificación del propósito, interlocutores y tema de las situaciones de comunicación oral Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc) Estrategias para enriquecer el vocabulario (consultar diccionarios, construir familias de palabras, encontrar sinónimos, antónimos y otros) Comunicación oral Uso y significado de los elementos paralingüísticos y de comunicación no verbal: entonación, ritmo, gestos, volumen, movimientos corporales y postura Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa Uso de recursos para acompañar la expresión oral: música, textos grabados, imágenes, entre otros I.LL.2.4.1. Realiza exposiciones orales, adecuadas al contexto escolar, sobre temas de interés personal y grupal, y las enriquece con recursos audiovisuales y otros. Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio- temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. Comprensión de textos Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo, objeto-atributo, entre contenidos del texto I.LL.2.5.1. Construye los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza- diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto- ejemplo, al comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto y registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. I.LL.2.5.2. Comprende los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto, y amplía la comprensión Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando las estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.6. Construir criterios, opiniones y emitir juicios sobre el contenido de un texto al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. LL.2.3.7. Enriquecer las ideas e indagar sobre temas de interés mediante la consulta de diccionarios, textos escolares, enciclopedias y otros recursos de la biblioteca y la web. LL.2.3.8. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.9. Leer oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje. LL.2.3.10. Leer de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. LL.2.3.11. Elegir, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca de aula, de la escuela y de la web que satisfagan sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje. Inferencias fundamentales: espaciales, temporales, referenciales Estrategias cognitivas: sinonimia, antonimia, derivación, familias de palabras y otras, reconocimiento de conectores temporales causa-efecto, diferenciación entre realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. Estrategias metacognitivas: parafrasear, releer y formular preguntas Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Uso de recursos Manejo del orden alfabético en diccionarios y enciclopedias Manejo de la organización de la biblioteca de aula: por autor, género, colección u otros criterios Manejo de fichas u otras formas de registro de la biblioteca de aula Criterios para la selección de textos Acceso a recursos en la web con guianza de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. I.LL.2.5.3. Construye criterios, opiniones y emite juicios acerca del contenido de un texto, al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones, y desarrolla estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo, para autorregular la comprensión. I.LL.2.6.1. Aplica los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje y de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. I.LL.2.7.1. Escoge, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca del aula, de la escuela y de la web y los consulta para satisfacer sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje, enriqueciendo sus ideas e indagando temas de interés. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuadros y organizadores gráficos para registro de información Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.2.4.1. Desarrollar progresivamente autonomía y calidad en el proceso de escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés y descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; aplicando la planificación en el proceso de escritura (con organizadores gráficos de acuerdo con la estructura del texto), teniendo en cuenta la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en cada uno de sus pasos. LL.2.4.2. Aplicar estrategias de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otras) en la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés, y en las descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas, durante la autoevaluación de sus escritos. LL.2.4.3. Redactar, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran, narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos por medio de conectores temporales y aditivos. LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; ordenando las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas, por medio de conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Producción de textos Técnicas de estudio que apoyen el proceso de escritura: lluvia de ideas, parafraseo, esquemas, toma de notas, entre otras Elementos básicos (superestructura) de los tipos de textos: silueta, organización, recursos lingüísticos específicos Construcción de párrafos (estructura: idea central, ideas complementarias e idea de cierre o conclusión) Estrategias para el desarrollo del pensamiento que apoyen el proceso escritor: ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, entre otras Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos I.LL.2.8.1. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, y uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otros), apoyándolo y enriqueciéndolo con paratextos y recursos de las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.8.2. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas; organizadores gráficos, entre otros), y cita fuentes cuando sea el caso, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.9.1. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), ordena las ideas cronológicamente mediante conectores temporales y aditivos, y utiliza una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas; la letra formada por dos sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares. LL.2.4.6. Apoyar y enriquecer el proceso de escritura de sus relatos de experiencias personales y hechos cotidianos y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares, mediante paratextos, recursos TIC y la citación de fuentes. LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas, la letra que representa los sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Alfabetización inicial Identificación de los patrones fonológicos que tienen las palabras de uso cotidiano: palabras que comienzan con un mismo fonema, palabras que tienen un mismo fonema dentro de la palabra, palabras que terminan en fonemas iguales Aplicación de reglas de escritura de los fonemas /ks/: “x” y “cc” Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Aplicación de reglas de escritura de la letra “h” Aplicación de la conciencia fonológica para la escritura ortográfica: combinaciones mp, mb, nv, bl Reflexión sobre la lengua Reflexión inicial sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Oraciones simples con sujeto y predicado Oraciones simples con diversas intenciones comunicativas: enunciativa, interrogativa, imperativa, exclamativa y desiderativa Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número Verbo: persona Vocabulario según diferentes campos semánticos de uso cotidiano I.LL.2.9.3. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas); ordena las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas; utiliza conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, y una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra Uso de la mayúscula para nombres propios, al inicio de una oración y después de un punto Punto, coma, signos de admiración e interrogación en la escritura Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LL.2.5.2. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario y generar autonomía en la lectura. LL.2.5.3. Recrear textos literarios con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos. LL.2.5.4. Explorar y motivar la escritura creativa al interactuar de manera lúdica con textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor). LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto Literatura escrita: cuentos, fábulas, poemas y leyendas Recursos digitales para acceder a textos y bibliotecas virtuales Uso de temas para propiciar el diálogo alrededor de los textos leídos Por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustraciones y otros Literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas Recreación lúdica de los elementos del texto literario (acciones clave, personajes, escenarios, finales sorpresivos y otros) Literatura creativa Elementos para jugar con las palabras: homofonía, repetición, aliteración, cacofonía, analogías y otros Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) I.LL.2.10.1. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. I.LL.2.11.1. Recrea textos literarios (adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas) con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). I.LL.2.11.2. Escribe textos propios a partir de otros (cuentos, fábulas, poemas, leyendas, canciones) con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos, con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD Prueba diagnóstica LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya la respuesta correcta. Un cuento es: a. una narración de hechos históricos b. una narración de acciones en un tiempo y espacio c. un conjunto de versos La poesía popular es: a. aquella que tiene autor b. aquella que canta el pueblo c. aquella que se escribe en libros 2. Lee con atención el siguiente texto y expresa con tus palabras lo que cuenta: El día de ayer fue encontrado en la ciudadela La Garzota un perro con características poco comunes: piernas muy largas, orejas puntiagudas y una expresión de sonrisa en su cara. Los vecinos del lugar afirman que lo han visto deambulando por las calles las últimas semanas con esa extraña sonrisa, lo cual les produce risa, pero al mismo tiempo miedo porque nunca han visto un perro similar. 3. Identifica los sustantivos en las siguientes oraciones. Completa el cuadro con la información requerida. - Las mascotas son los mejores amigos de las personas. - Una pelota de fútbol no es muy costosa. - Ana tiene muchas ganas de saltar en el parque. - Las tarjetas fueron entregadas ayer en la escuela. sustantivo clase sustantivo clase 4. Coloca una en la información incorrecta. • Se usa mayúscula al inicio de una oración. • Se usa mayúscula después de la coma. • Se usa mayúscula en el nombre de organizaciones o entidades públicas. • Se usa mayúscula después del punto. 5. Escribe un párrafo sobre tu escuela. UNIDAD Prueba diagnóstica1
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD -Lectura de noticias sorprendentes -El parafraseo -La rueda de variables - Opiniones valorativas sobre la publicidad para niños - Visito un mercado artesanal La comunicación con un turista LENGUA Y LITERATURA -Las loas en la tradición popular -Características de la loas -Las loas en el pase del Niño de Cuenca - La narración histórica - El artículo definido e indefinido - Uso de mayúscula en nombres de instituciones Loas, noticias y conversaciones En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de loas tradicionales del Ecuador. Para ello adquirirá conocimientos y destrezas en relación con las características de la poesía popular y sus diversas manifestaciones. Además, se relacionará con expresiones de la cultura y fiesta popular de nuestro país. En el bloque de lectura, desarrollará estrategias cognitivas como el parafraseo a través de la lectura de noticias. Aprenderá a elaborar organizadores gráficos como la rueda de variables que le permitirá registrar la información literal de un texto. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aplicar las pautas básicas de comunicación en una conversación con un turista. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con narraciones históricas y reflexionará sobre el uso de del artículo definido e indefinido en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá el uso de las mayúsculas en nombres de organizaciones. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollar opiniones valorativas sobre la información que ofrecen textos de uso cotidiano como los publicitarios. Finalmente, dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el uso de palabras originarias del kichwa relacionadas con el vestuario. Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Los valores se relacionan entre sí. Por ejemplo, la disciplina nos permite mejorar nuestras habilidades y esto aumenta la confianza que sentimos por lo que hacemos. Valor: La disciplina Mostrar disciplina en todos los actos coti- dianos desde ir a la escuela hasta cumplir con mis responsabilidades en el hogar. Compromiso a lograr
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran; narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Las loas en la tradición popular • Características de la loas • Las loas en el pase del Niño de Cuenca • Lectura de noticias sorprendentes • El parafraseo • La rueda de variables • La comunicación con un turista • La narración histórica • El artículo definido e indefinido • Uso de mayúscula en nombres de Instituciones • Opiniones valorativas sobre la publicidad para niños • Visito un mercado artesanal Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Compartir experiencias sobre la tradición del pase del Niño. - Pasar algunos videos e identificar la participación de los loaeros. - Pedir que cuenten algunas noticias sorprendentes con sus palabras. - Dibujar cómo luce un mercado artesanal. - Observar algunas publicidades de juguetes. Reflexión - Conversar sobre lo que significa la tradición del pase del Niño en nuestra cultura. - Leer y analizar el contenido de una selección de loas tradicionales del Ecuador. - Reflexionar sobre la necesidad de parafrasear y evitar el plagio. - Escribir comentarios sobre la importancia de los mercados artesanales. - Valorar algunas publicidades famosas de juguetes. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Loas, noticias y conversaciones
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La disciplina ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en noticias sorprendentes y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones históricas en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Inventar loas familiares. - Parafrasear noticias de actualidad. - Realizar ruedas de variables en el patio a partir de textos dados. - Escribir narraciones históricas aplicando los elementos de la lengua y el contenido ortográfico. - Hacer un periódico de opiniones sobre la publicidad subliminal de juguetes. - Hacer un diccionario en kichwa de palabras del vestuario. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de loas populares • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Videos del pase del Niño de Cuenca • Revistas • Textos publicitarios • Videos de ferias artesanales - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales
  15. 15. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1616 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee la siguiente loa con atención. Completa el cuadro con la información. Imitemos a los Magos la fe viva y el amor. Y con ellos hallaremos al Divino Salvador. Número de versos Autor Tema del que habla Personaje al que alaba 2. Señala con una lo que no es una loa. a. Una copla b. Una rima c. Una canción d. Una composición popular 3. Explica qué se celebra en el pase del Niño Viajero de Cuenca. 4. Identifica las partes que componen a esta noticia. Escríbelas en los recuadros. Pánico peludo En Australia en la comunidad de Wangaratta se produce un fenómeno que los locales llaman “pánico peludo”. También cono- cido por su nombre en latín “Panicum effusum”. Se trata de una hierba nativa que cada año brota por todo el país. Los frustrados residentes se ven forzados a limpiar a diario y durante varias horas sus terrazas, entradas y patios de esta hierba mala. www.planetacurioso.com Prueba de evaluación1
  16. 16. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1717 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Completa el cuadro con la información de la noticia anterior. 6. ¿Cómo le contarías a un amigo esta noticia? Parafrasea sin perder la idea principal del texto. 7. Elabora una rueda de variables a partir del tema que se plantea en el recuadro. ¿Qué sucedió? ¿A quién le sucedió? ¿Dónde sucedió? ¿Cuándo le sucedió? 8. Encierra los artículos que aparecen en este texto. Desde la época de las cavernas el hombre parece haber queridocortaroeliminarelvellodesurostro,probablemente no tanto por vanidad cuanto por comodidad. 9. Escribe lo que significan estas siglas. ONU EMOP EMAP IESS 10. Expresa una opinión sobre esta publicidad. 1 UNIDAD Mi mascota Raza ColorTamaño Edad Tipo de pelaje
  17. 17. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Subraya los tipos de cuentos que has leído. a. Cuentos de terror b. Cuentos de animales c. Cuentos cómicos d. Cuentos de amor 2. Reconoce a través de letras las partes de este cuento. a. Inicio: b. Nudo: c. Desenlace: El hermoso conejo paseaba todas las mañanas por el páramo que rodeaba a la laguna del Quilotoa. Cierto día se encuentra con un lobo que no había comido desde hace ya tiempo. Este le pregunta al conejo: −¿Cómo hago para obtener algo de comer por aquí? −¿Será que hay peces en la laguna o algún animal gordo y redondito para saborear? Al entender sus malas intenciones, el conejo, que era muy sabio, le contestó: −Claro que sí. Conozco un animal que te encantará, pero vive dentro de la laguna. Y como el lobo era un gran nadador no dudó en lanzarse a la laguna. Lo que el pobre lobo no sabía es que en la laguna solo se encontraría con grandes algas que no le permitirían salir nunca más. V.M 3. Explica qué haces cuando no entiendes un texto. 4. Escribe cómo llamas a personas nacidas en estas ciudades. Quito: Guayaquil: Cuenca: Portoviejo: Puyo: 5. Haz un listado de 4 alimentos con nombre kichwa: Prueba diagnóstica2 M C R
  18. 18. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Sentirnos orgullosos de nuestras raíces y di- fundir nuestra cultura en todos los ámbitos posibles. Compromiso a lograr Es un valor que nos permite creer en no- sotros mismos y valorar nuestra cultura y tradiciones. Solo a través de la identidad el ser humano logra entender sus orígenes y sentirse orgulloso de su riqueza cultural. Valor: La identidad - Cuentos populares de animales. Estructura - Elementos del cuento popular de animales - Lectura de textos de entretenimiento - Releer en búsqueda de detalles - El mapa grafoléxico - Opiniones valorativas sobre los programas de televisión para niños - Entro a la cocina de la abuela - Narraciones legendarias - Los gentilicios de América Latina - Uso de coma en aposiciones Los diccionarios enriquecen nuestro vocabulario Cuentos de animales, textos de entretenimiento En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de cuentos tradicionales de animales. Para ello adquirirá conocimientos y destrezas para identificar la estructura y los elementos de este tipo de texto. En el bloque de lectura, desarrollará estrategias cognitivas como la relectura para descubrir detalles implícitos a través de la lectura de textos de entretenimiento. Aprenderá a elaborar organizadores gráficos como el mapa grafoléxico que le permitirá registrar la información literal de un texto. También acudirá al diccionario como fuente de aprendizaje de nuevo vocabulario para mejorar su expresión oral. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con narraciones legendarias y reflexionará sobre el uso aplicado de los gentilicios de América en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá el uso de la coma en aposiciones. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollar opiniones valorativas sobre la información que ofrecen los programas televisivos en sus diversos formatos. Finalmente, dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el uso de palabras originarias del kichwa relacionadas con la comida. 2 UNIDAD
  19. 19. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran; narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Cuentos populares de animales. Estructura • Elementos del cuento popular de animales • Lectura de textos de entretenimiento • Releer en búsqueda de detalles • El mapa grafoléxico • Los diccionarios enriquecen nuestro vocabulario • Narraciones legendarias • Los gentilicios de América Latina • Uso de coma en aposiciones • Opiniones valorativas sobre los programas de televisión para niños • Entro a la cocina de la abuela Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Pedir que narren cuentos de animales que conozcan o recuerden. Hacer alusión a las fábulas. - Motivar a traer de casa revistas infantiles con textos de entretenimiento. - Leer en clase trivias, juegos. - Conversar sobre su lugar de origen y el gentilicio correspondiente. - Hacer un listado de los principales programas de televisión que prefieren. Reflexión - Leer y comentar algunos cuentos populares del Ecuador. Comparar con otros del mundo. - Analizar los elementos de los cuentos populares. - Descubrir elementos implícitos en textos de entretenimiento. - Analizar casos de gentilicios fuera de lo común. - Observar y valorar algunos videos educativos. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cuentos de animales, textos de entretenimiento y diccionarios
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La identidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en textos de entretenimiento y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones de tesoros legendarios en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Escribir un cuento popular. - Crear una revista de trivias y test para divertirse. - Hacer ejercicios de relectura con los textos del libro. - Realizar concurso de búsquedas de palabras en el diccionario. - Escribir resúmenes de narraciones legendarias usando gentilicios y aposiciones. - Grabar comentarios respecto a programas infantiles de moda. - Dibujar y colocar el nombre de las palabras kichwas. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos populares • Revista Elé, revista Pandilla. • Selección de narraciones legendarias • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Video educativos de Educa • Videos de programas infantiles de moda - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Métodos de caso Debates Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Rúbricas • Lista de cotejo • Pruebas escritas y orales 2 UNIDAD
  21. 21. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el cuento que se presenta a continuación. Completa el esquema con la información necesaria. El lobo que cree que la Luna es queso Andaba el lobo muy hambriento y ya no sabía qué hacer. Y por ahí encuéntrase con la zorra y le dice: - Oiga usted, señora zorra, que me la voy a comer. Y la zorra le dice: - Pero mire usted, que estoy muy flaca. No soy más que huesos y pellejos. - ¡Que no me importa!, le dijo el lobo. Iba a darle la primera mordida, cuando la zorra le dijo: - Deténgase usted, por dios, señor lobo. Mire que yo sé dónde vive un señor que tiene un pozo lleno de quesos. Y se fueron la zorra y el lobo a buscar los quesos. Y llega- ron a una casa y pasaron unas tapias y llegaron ante el pozo, y la Luna se reflejaba en el agua y parecía un queso. Y se asomó la zorra y volvió y le dijo al lobo: - ¡Ahí amigo lobo, que el queso es grandón! Y se asomó el lobo, vio la Luna y creyó que era un queso grandón y se lanzó a comérsela desde un barranco. Pobre lobo, cayó al precipicio. http://www.manosalarte.com/elloboyelqueso.html (adpatación) 2. Cambia el escenario del cuento e inventa un final diferente. 3. Construye algunas predicciones respecto al cuento leído. Sigue el modelo. Y contesta las preguntas. ¿Qué hubiese pasado si …. Prueba de evaluación2
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Dibuja y describe a un personaje típico de un cuento popular. 5. Lee el siguiente texto y para contestar las preguntas realiza una relectura. Un superhéroe es un personaje de ficción cuyas características superan las del héroe clásico, generalmente con poderes sobrehumanos, y entroncado con la ciencia ficción. Los superhéroes de los cómics son figuras, personajes de revistas, series animadas, películas, etc., que trascienden distintas generaciones y siguen cautivando la atención de grandes y chicos. Entre los superhéroes más recordados de la historia se destacan Superman, Batman, El hombre araña. Hulk, La mujer maravilla, Iron man, Aquaman, Flash, Thor, etc. http://www.taringa.net/post/reviews/16476697/La-historia-de-los- mejores-superheroes-de-todos-los-tiempos.html a. ¿Quién es un superhéroe? b. ¿Por qué un superhéroe supera al héroe clásico? c. ¿Solo se recuerdan superhéroes masculinos? 6. Realiza un mapa grafoléxico sobre su país. Ecuador 7. Escribe una narración legendaria e incorpora algunos gentilicios. 8. Relaciona las palabras kichwa con su significado. sara fréjol mapawira manteca kuy quinua kinwa cuy purutu maíz 2 UNIDAD
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escribe los gentilicios de estos sustantivos: • Ecuador: • Guayaquil: • Zaruma: • Costa Rica: • Venezuela: 2. Subraya la definición correcta de villancico: a. Canto solemne en homenaje a la bandera. b. Canto poético que habla del amor. c. Composición que celebra el nacimiento del Niño Dios d. Cantos de moda que se presentan en Año Nuevo. 3. Elabora 4 preguntas y sus respuestas a partir del siguiente texto: 1. 2. 3. 4. 4. Coloca una en la afirmación que no es válida. a. La coma se usa para hacer enumeraciones. b. La coma se usa para extenderse en un mensaje oral. c. La coma se usa para referirse a personas. 5. Escribe un comentario sobre los videojuegos. 6. Escribe una estrofa de un villancico que conozcas. Prueba diagnóstica3 La Navidad es una fiesta religiosa que se celebra en la mayor parte del mundo. En los países de América del Norte esta celebración está ligada al desarrollo comercial que encuentra en ella la ocasión para vender y consumir. En los países latinoamericanos se celebra con más recogimiento cristiano. Promueve la unión familiar y es un tiempo para compartir.
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2525 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Lograrundesarrolloenelámbitoacadémico y deportivo como complemento para una vida sana y feliz. Compromiso a lograr Permite a las personas luchar por sus sueños demostrando constancia en la práctica constante de una disciplina deportiva. Gracias a este valor, es posible conseguir todas las metas deseadas. Valor: La excelencia deportiva En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de villancicos tradicionales. Además logrará un acercamiento al conocimiento del chigualo y sus referencias culturales. En el bloque de lectura, desarrollará estrategias cognitivas para mejorar la comprensión de textos a través de la formulación de preguntas. Aprenderá a elaborar organizadores gráficos como el zigzag, que le permitirá registrar la información literal de un texto. También descubrirá los significados de ciertos sufijos relacionados con la medicina para incrementar su vocabulario y mejorar su expresión oral. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se relacionará con narraciones de descubrimientos científicos y reflexionará sobre el uso aplicado de los sustantivos patronímicos en este tipo de textos. Además, aprenderá el uso de la coma en vocativos. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollar opiniones valorativas sobre la información que ofrecen los juegos de video. Finalmente, dentro delcontenidointercultural,afianzaráelusodepalabras originarias del kichwa relacionadas con la familia. 3 UNIDAD Dramatizaciones, manuales y gestos - Los villancicos en la tradición popular - Características de los villancicos - El chigualo, villancico montubio - Lectura de un pasaporte - Formulación de preguntas con un propósito - El zig-zag de preguntas y respuestas - Opiniones valorativas sobre los videojuegos - Así comienza un día en familia - Narración de descubrimientos científicos - Los sustantivos patronímicos - Uso de la coma en vocativos Uso de sufijos en la expresión oral para enriquecer el vocabulario
  25. 25. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, es-tablecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Los villancicos en la tradición popular • Características de los villancicos • El chigualo, villancico montubio • Lectura de un pasaporte • Formulación de preguntas con un propósito • El zig-zag de preguntas y respuestas • Uso de sufijos en la expresión oral para enriquecer el vocabulario • Narración de descubrimientos científicos • Los sustantivos patronímicos • Uso de la coma en vocativos • Opiniones valorativas sobre los videojuegos • Así comienza un día en familia. Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Comentar sobre los villancicos que cada uno conoce. - Dibujar sobre el festejo navideño en cada hogar. - Indagar sobre el pasaporte y sus usos. - Hacer una encuesta de enfermedades con sufijo -itis que los niños han sufrido. - Lectura de narraciones de descubrimientos científicos. - Elaborar un listado en el pizarrón de los videojuegos más conocidos por los niños. Reflexión - Reflexionar sobre el valor del villancico dentro de la tradición popular. - Realizar preguntas sobre el uso de los pasaportes. - Descubrir en narraciones científicas el uso de gentilicios y vocativos. - Reflexionar sobre el uso excesivo de los videojuegos. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Chigualos, descubrimientos científicos y sufijos
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La excelencia deportiva ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora como la formulación de preguntas a partir de pasaportes y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones de descubrimientos científicos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Organizar un festival de villancicos y chigualos. - Usar la técnica del zig-zag para hacer preguntas y respuestas en casos cotidianos. - Elaborar un discurso médico aplicando el uso del sufijo -itis. - Escribe narraciones de descubrimientos científicos aplicando el uso de patronímicos y vocativos. - Exponer sobre las ventajas y desventajas de los videojuegos. - Hacer un diccionario de palabras kichwas. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de villancicos y chigualos • Narraciones científicas • Biografías de científicos famosos • Un videojuego • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Pasaporte • Video educativo Veo Veo - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Guías de observación Registros descriptivos Registros tecnológicos Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Lista de cotejo • Rúbricas • Proyectos • Exposiciones • Pruebas escritas y orales 3 UNIDAD
  27. 27. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Lee el siguiente villancico y contesta las preguntas. Con mi burrito sabanero voy camino de Belén, con mi burrito sabanero voy camino de Belén, si me ven, si me ven voy camino de Belén si me ven, si me ven voy camino de Belén El lucerito mañanero ilumina mi sendero, el lucerito mañanero ilumina mi sendero si me ven, si me ven voy camino de Belén si me ven, si me ven voy camino de Belén En mi burrito voy cantando, mi burrito va trotando, En mi burrito voy cantando mi burrito va trotando si me ven, si me ven voy camino de Belén si me ven si me ven voy camino de Belén. a. ¿Cuántas estrofas tiene el villancico? b. ¿Cuántos versos presenta el villancico? c. Subraya el tema central del villancico: • El camino riesgoso para llegar a Belén • La felicidad del viaje a Belén • El viaje alegre sobre un burrito para llegar a Belén • El viaje penoso que sufre el burrito 2. Inventa un chigualo para despedir a las personas que asistieron a la celebración del Niño Dios en una casa: 3. Elabora un pasaporte con información personal: 4. ¿Qué preguntas plantearías para extraer información adicional de este texto? Escribe cuatro preguntas. Los turistas que llegaron el día de ayer son de varias nacio- nalidades. Llegaron juntos en el mismo vuelo desde Londres. Prueba de evaluación3
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Son parte de un programa de intercambio internacional que les permite recorrer países de todo el mundo. En esta ocasión han tenido la suerte de visitar el Ecuador. 5. Elabora un zigzag para resumir el siguiente texto. La iguana de Galápagos La iguana marina de las islas Galápagos es la única en su especie que entra y se alimenta en el mar. Este reptil es una variedad endémica a estas islas. Vive en las costas rocosas de Galápagos, alimentán- dose de algas marinas y puede permanecer dentro del mar por hasta 45 minutos. El nombre se deriva de su característico hocico en forma de punta, que permite a las iguanas introducirse dentro de las rocas para escarbar las algas con sus tres dientes afilados http://www.galapagos-islands-tourguide.com/iguana-marina.html 6. Escribe el significado de estas palabras de acuerdo con el sufijo: • Dermatitis: • Amigdalitis: • Faringitis: • Esofagitis: 7. Subraya la respuesta correcta: a. Los patronímicos se derivan de nombres propios. b. Los sustantivos patronímicos se originan en España. c. Los patronímicos son nombres de patronos. 8. Coloca la coma en los siguientes vocativos: • Madre mía casi me olvido la tarea. • Nunca descubrí el secreto Juliana. 9. Escribe una oración con cada palabra: • allipuncha: • hatum mama: • cucayo: • 3 UNIDAD
  29. 29. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Identifica y encierra la diferencia entre un cuento y un poema: a. Un cuento tiene un tema específico y un poema no. b. Un cuento se escribe en prosa y un poema se escribe en verso. c. El cuento tiene una estructura y el poema carece de estructura. 2. Escribe una característica de un chigualo: 3. Lee con atención el siguiente texto: El gallo Kiko En las cálidas mañanas de verano, el gallo Kiko es el primero en despertarse. Abre sus pequeños ojos, sacude sus plumas y saluda al Sol. Después, sube al palo más alto del gallinero para que todo el mundo lo vea. Sabe que su trabajo es uno de los más importantes de la granja: despertar con su kikirikí a todos los animales. Una vez cumplida su misión, sale al campo y busca una manzana caída del árbol para picotear. ¡Es su desayuno favorito! http://www.mundoprimaria.com/lecturas-infantiles /el-gallo-kiko.html • Opina: ¿crees que solo el gallo tiene una labor importante en la granja?, ¿por qué? 4. Dibuja en tres escenas la historia anterior. • • • ¿Por qué será la manzana su comida favorita? 5. Escribe cuatro palabras kichwas de uso cotidiano que recuerdes. • • 6. ¿Qué expresiones utilizas para expresar sentimientos o emociones? 7. Completa las palabras con la letra correcta. po o iudadela apa iguar cancela ión • • Prueba diagnóstica4
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA Desarrollar la creatividad en todos los ám- bitos del conocimiento y en las actividades de clase para contagiar al resto de nuevas ideas. Compromiso a lograr Está vinculada a la creación y a la habilidad de pensar de manera diferente e influir en el mundo que nos rodea a través de pro- puestas diferentes que dejan salir lo mejor de nosotros. Valor: La creatividad En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutardelalecturadecuentospopularesdemiedo que se desarrollan en escenarios locales. Identificará los elementosycaracterísticaspropiasdeestetipodetexto. Además se afianzará en el reconocimiento de diversos géneros literarios como entes generadores de deleite estético. Enelbloquedelecturadesarrollaráestrategiascognitivas paradescubrirdetallesimplícitosapartirdelalecturade textos de interés que vinculan al niño con su contexto inmediato. Aprenderá a elaborar esquemas gráficos que implican un alto grado de discriminación conceptual como es el caso de los mentefactos. También desarrollará sus destrezas para expresar emociones y sentimientos con total honestidad en el marco de una comunicación oral respetuosa. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se acercará al conocimiento de narraciones de costumbres del mundo y reflexionará sobre el uso de la interjección en este tipo de texto. Además, reforzará el uso de /c/ y /z/ en las palabras. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollar opiniones valorativas sobre la información que ofrecen los mensajes de texto en el marco de la comunicación actual. Finalmente, dentro del contenido intercultural, afianzará el uso de palabras originarias del kichwa relacionadas con los medios de transporte. 4 UNIDAD Cuentos populares de miedo, textos de interés y sentimientos - Cuentos populares de miedo - Elementos del cuento popular de miedo - Lectura de textos de interés - Detalles implícitos en un texto - El mentefacto - Opiniones valorativas sobre los mensajes de texto - Nos vamos en tren a la Nariz del Diablo - Narraciones de costumbres de los niños del mundo - Las interjecciones - Uso de /c/ y /z/ Expresión de sentimientos
  31. 31. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran; narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Cuentos populares de miedo • Elementos del cuento popular de miedo • Lectura de textos de interés • Detalles implícitos en un texto • El mentefacto • Expresión de sentimientos • Narraciones de costumbres de los niños del mundo • Las interjecciones • Uso de /c/ y /z/ • Opiniones valorativas sobre los mensajes de texto • Nos vamos en tren a la Nariz del Diablo Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a contar los cuentos de terror que cada uno conoce. - Pedir textos de villanos y notas curiosas para leer en clase. - Representar una conversación cotidiana. - Conversar sobre las tradiciones y fiestas de los niños del Ecuador. - Socializar experiencias sobre los SMS. - Evocar viajes en diversos medios de transporte. Reflexión - Opinar sobre la presencia del monstruo en los cuentos de terror. - Determinar virtudes y defectos de los villanos. - Expresar opiniones sobre la forma de hablar y actuar en las representaciones. - Hacer una tabla de ventajas y desventajas de los SMS. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cuentos populares de miedo, textos de interés y sentimientos
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3333 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La creatividad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en diversos textos de interés y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones de costumbres en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a escribir un cuento de terror. - Hacer una biografía imaginaria de un monstruo ecuatoriano. - Elaborar un cuadro de detalles implícitos a partir de las lecturas de interés. - Elaborar variedad de mentefactos. - Escribir párrafos de costumbres diferentes de las regiones del Ecuador aplicando los conocimientos gramaticales y ortográficos. - Hacer un colaje de medios de transporte y describirlos en kichwa. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos de terror • Revistas infantiles. • Celular • Revistas de reciclaje para recortar • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores. • Internet • Enciclopedias infantiles - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Guías de observación Registros descriptivos Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Trabajos • Resúmenes • Exposiciones • Pruebas escritas y orales 4 UNIDAD
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 1. Ordena el siguiente cuento de miedo. Coloca el nombre de sus partes: Mientras fingía estar dormido, el demonio intentó tocarle los pies y se quemó. Desde entonces no ha molestado a los shuar. El iwianchi acostumbraba entrar a las casas de los shuar para comerse su comida, espantar a los niños y dañar las cosechas. Un niño se cansó de esto y pidió a sus padres que lo dejaran solo para tenderle una trampa al demonio. Se calentó mucho los pies. 2. Inventa un escenario terrorífico para un cuento de terror. Dibújalo: 3. Descubre información implícita en el siguiente texto: Plankton. ¡Me la pagarás, cangrejo! Es el minúsculo archienemigo de Don Cangrejo en la serie animada de televisión Bob Esponja. Siempre está elaborando maléficos planes para robar la receta secreta de las cangreburguers. Nunca tiene clientes en su restaurante pues su comida es desagradable. Revista Elé, diciembre 2013, pg.22, 27 a. ¿Para qué quiere robar la receta de las cangreburguers? b. ¿Por qué dice la frase: ¡Me la pagarás, cangrejo!? 4. Elabora un mentefacto para sintetizar la información anterior. Plankton
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Usa una frase para expresar sentimientos. Completa la viñeta: 6 Describe un juego tradicional de tu región a través de un párrafo: 7. Usa las siguientes interjecciones para completar este texto: ¡Oh! ¡Eh!, ¡Uy! ¡Hola! ¡Ojalá! Ayer regresaba de la escuela cuando apareció un señor disfrazado de payaso que me dijo: Yo le dije ¿Por qué me saluda si usted no me conoce?. El me dijo: me reconocieras. Me sentí avergonzado porque no me había dado cuenta de que era mi vecino. 8. Coloca –c o –z según corresponda y escribe un párrafo utili- zando algunas de estas palabras. lu ero ine á ido anahoria iudad umbido 9. Inventa un mensaje de texto que enviarías a tu mejor amigo en este momento mientras desarrollas la prueba: 10. Escribe una tradición de tu comunidad o región: 11. Inventa un diálogo entre dos personas. Usa estas palabras kichwas: antakurupi antaka wanpuk.
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Subraya la opción correcta: Son consideradas composiciones poéticas: a. Las rimas b. Los cuentos de terror c. Las coplas d. Las notas curiosas 2. Relaciona el dibujo con las palabras que signifiquen lo mismo: cuenco sendero vía hospital 3. Escribe tu opinión sobre el hecho de que los alumnos usen uniforme en las escuelas: 4. Coloca V si es verdadero y F si es falso en las siguientes afirmaciones: a. Las narraciones son cuentos de fantasía. b. Las narraciones son relatos de situaciones diversas. c. Las narraciones se escriben en prosa. d. las narraciones se escriben en verso. 5. Encierra los verbos que reconozcas en el siguiente párrafo: Las hormigas son animales que trabajan arduamente durante el verano para conseguir la comida y abastecerse de lo necesario para estar protegidas y confortables durante el invierno. 6. Enuncia cuatro palabras relacionadas con la naturaleza que conozcas en kichwa y haz una oración: • • • • 7. Explicacuáleselmejorusoqueseledebedaraunmensajedetexto:
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD Desarrollar la fidelidad con nuestros pensa- mientos, acciones y sentimientos para inci- dir positivamente en la vida de las demás personas con las que nos relacionamos a diario. Compromiso a lograr Nos permite valorar lo que tenemos. Nos obliga a ser firmes y constantes en lo que hacemos y cumplir con todos los compro- misos que hemos adquirido. Una persona fiel es leal con lo que piensa, quiere y siente. Valor: La fidelidad En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de coplas populares. A través de ellas se acercará al conocimiento de las tradiciones populares de nuestro país con el fin de promover su interéshaciaestasrepresentacionesartístico-culturales. En el bloque de lectura, empleará estrategias de derivación como la sinonimia para mejorar su proceso lector a través del acercamiento a la lectura de notas curiosas. Aprenderá a elaborar esquemas gráficos de comparación que le permitirán explorar procesos mentales de ampliación y expansión de ideas. Tambiéndesarrollarásusdestrezasparaconsolidaruna opinión responsable en el marco de la comunicación oral cotidiana. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se acercará al conocimiento de narraciones de anécdotas de personajes famosos y reflexionará sobre el uso de los verboides en este tipo de textos. Además, reforzará el uso de g y j en las palabras. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollar opiniones valorativas sobre la información que ofrece la publicidad de comida para niños en el marco de la comunicación actual. Finalmente, dentro delcontenidointercultural,afianzaráelusodepalabras originarias del kichwa relacionadas con la naturaleza. Coplas, notas curiosas y opiniones - Coplas populares - Coplas del Carnaval - Lectura de notas curiosas del mundo animal - Sinonimia - Esquemas de comparación - Opiniones valorativas sobre la publicidad de comida para niños - Palabras de la naturaleza - Narraciones de anécdotas de personajes famosos - Los verboides - Uso de g y j Opinión responsable
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, es- tablecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran; narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Coplas populares • Coplas del Carnaval • Lectura de notas curiosas del mundo animal • Sinonimia • Esquemas de comparación • Opinión responsable • Narración de anécdotas de personajes famosos • Los verboides • El uso de g y j • Opiniones valorativas sobre la publicidad de comida para niños • Palabras de la naturaleza Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Observar videos de carnavales famosos del Ecuador. - Organizar un conversatorio para compartir información sobre peculiaridades de animales asombrosos. - Jugar Páreme la mano con sinónimos. - Hacer mímica para adivinar el nombre de personajes famosos. - Visitar un patio de comidas. Reflexión - Opinar sobre las coplas que se cantan en los carnavales. - Determinar semejanzas y diferencias entre los animales asombrosos. - Reflexionar sobre la utilidad de los sinónimos. - Diferenciar entre un verbo y un verboide. - Analizar los casos de usos de g y j. - Analizar publicidades de comida para niños. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Coplas, notas curiosas y opiniones
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La fidelidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en notas curiosas de animales y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones de anécdotas de personajes famosos en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a escribir coplas populares. - Elaborar una revista de notas curiosas del mundo animal. - Crear un diccionario de sinónimos del aula. - Elaborar varios esquemas de comparación. - Escribir narraciones de anécdotas de personajes famosos ecuatorianos aplicando los conocimientos gramaticales y ortográficos. - Hacer un mural de un paisaje y describir sus elementos en kichwa. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección coplas tradicionales • Revistas infantiles • Enciclopedia • Revistas de reciclaje para recortar • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Videos de coplas del Carnaval de Guaranda • Acrílicos - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Guías de observación Registros descriptivos Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Rúbricas • Proyectos • Exposiciones • Pruebas escritas y orales 5 UNIDAD
  39. 39. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación5 1. Describe las características que posee el siguiente texto: Ya se acaba el Carnaval. Muchachos, a trabajar muchachos, a trabajar. Para el año venidero tener en qué gastar tener en qué gastar. (Popular) a. Tema que aborda: b. Tipo de rima: c. Autor: d. Extensión: e. Tipo de composición: 2. Subraya los carnavales más famosos del Ecuador en donde se cantan coplas: a. El Carnaval de Río de Janeiro b. El Carnaval de Guaranda c. El Carnaval de Ambato d. El Carnaval de Quito 3. Escribe los sinónimos de las palabras resaltadas en el siguiente texto: Los colibríes son las únicas aves que pueden volar hacia adelante y hacia atrás. Los colibríes o picaflores suelen volar hacia atrás cuando se retiran de una flor luego de recolectar néctar. www.planetacurioso.com a. Aves: b. Volar: c. Retiran: 4. Realiza un esquema para comparar una computadora con un teléfono celular:
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4141 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5 UNIDAD 5. Expresa una opinión responsable respecto a la pregunta: ¿por qué deben los extranjeros visitar tu ciudad o región? Ofrece dos razones: 6. Clasifica los siguientes verboides: Amando reído trabajado dicho doler toser alegrando cosido imitando comer talar brotado mejorado Gerundios Participios Infinitivos 7. Escribe una anécdota personal. Utiliza los siguientes verboides: caminando aprender hecho 8. Escribe un trabalenguas usando las siguientes palabras: ingenioso goloso laringe viaje carruaje joyería vigente 9. Explica: ¿cómo deberían ser las publicidades de comida para niños? 10. Completa las viñetas. ¿Qué crees que le dice la niña al padre respecto a la naturaleza? Usa palabras en kichwa:
  41. 41. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica6 1. Subraya aquellos seres que pueden convertirse en personajes en un cuento: a. Una roca b. Una montaña c. Una cascada d. Un león 2. Coloca una en los elementos que corresponden a un cuento: a. Un guion, actores, parlamentos, escenografía b. Una coreografía, un bailarín, un escenario c. Tiempo, espacio, personaje, acciones d. Tiempo, actores, escenografía, guion 3. Relaciona las palabras con su significado contrario. alto caro pesado feo lindo liviano barato bajo 4. Escribe el mensaje que usarías para decirle a un amigo que sacó malas calificaciones en el parcial: 5. Subraya los verbos en el siguiente texto: Las clases de canto empezaron muy temprano y no pude llegar a tiempo porque el auto de mi papi se dañó justo en medio camino. Cuando finalmente llegué, el maestro me justificó la falta porque mi padre le contó el incidente. 6. Imagina cuál es el origen de la palabra almohada: 7. Coloca la h en las palabras que la necesitan. almo adón alicaído alado alcoba alba aca a ínco umano a umado
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Mostrar disciplina en todos los actos coti- dianos desde ir a la escuela hasta cumplir con mis responsabilidades en el hogar. Compromiso a lograr LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6 UNIDAD Cultura del Buen Vivir Hace que las personas nos sintamos au- ténticas, valoremos a los antepasados y reafirmemos nuestros orígenes. Permite el reencuentro con las costumbres, las tradi- ciones, las formas de pensar y de expresar identidad de cada pueblo. Valor: Orgullo por la raza Indagar en la historia, costumbres y expresiones literarias de nuestro país para reconocer nuestros orígenes y forjar nuestra identidad como individuos. Compromiso a lograr En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y disfrutar de la lectura de cuentos populares de personificación. A través de ellos se acercará al conocimiento de las creencias, personajes y explicaciones que la cosmovisión andina le otorga a muchos fenómenos naturales. Generará, además, curiosidadporestetipodetextosrelacionándoloscon su contexto geográfico y cultural. En el bloque de lectura, empleará estrategias de derivación como la antonimia para mejorar su proceso lector a través del acercamiento a la lectura de chistes. Aprenderá a elaborar esquemas gráficos de clasificación que le permitirán explorar procesos mentales de ampliación y expansión de ideas. También desarrollará sus destrezas para aprender a comunicarse con exactitud y generar una comunicación asertiva que envíe mensajes oportunos y adecuados. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño se acercará al conocimiento de la etimología de las palabras y reflexionará sobre el uso del verbo y sus accidentes en este tipo de textos. Además, reforzará el uso de la letra h en varias palabras que provienen de otros vocablos. El bloque de Lengua y Cultura ofrecerá pautas para desarrollaropinionesvalorativassobrelautilidaddelos blogsparaniñosenelmarcodelasnuevastecnologías de la comunicación. Finalmente, dentro del contenido intercultural,afianzaráelusodepalabrasoriginariasdel kichwa relacionadas con los colores. Cuentos de personificación, chistes y origen de las palabras - Lectura de chistes - Comprensión de textos mediante el uso de antónimos - El esquema de clasificación - Opiniones valorativas sobre los blogs para niños - Palabras del color - Cuentos populares de personificación - Personajes y características del cuento popular de personificación - La historia de las palabras - El verbo: tiempo, número y persona - Uso de la h Formas para decir las cosas
  43. 43. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA - LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA - LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, es- tablecimiento del propósito de lectura, lectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. - LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos implícitos y explícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL - LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. ESCRITURA - LL.2.4.3. Redactar en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos con conectores temporales y aditivos. - LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura ortográfica. LENGUA Y CULTURA - LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. - LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la plurinacionalidad. • Cuentos populares de personificación • Personajes y características del cuento popular de personificación • Lectura de chistes • Comprensión de textos mediante el uso de antónimos • El esquema de clasificación • Formas de decir las cosas • La historia de las palabras • El verbo: tiempo, número y persona • Uso de la h • Opiniones valorativas sobre los blogs para niños • Palabras del color Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Compartir algunos cuentos populares de personificación. - Contar chistes. - Hacer un listado de palabras y descubrir sus contrarios. - Comentar sobre el origen de la escritura. - Contar anécdotas pasadas y actuales. - Observar blogs de juegos. Reflexión - Descubrir elementos culturales en los cuentos de personificación. - Reflexionar sobre la utilidad de los antónimos. - Proponer un tipo de clasificación para los chistes que contaron en clase. - Reflexionar sobre la importancia de los verbos en la oración. - Analizar el contenido de algunos blogs infantiles. Conceptualización - Realizar organizadores gráficos para sistematizar la información teórica obtenida de cada tema. ÁREA: Lengua y Lieratura AÑO DE EGB: 4º PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 6 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: 10 TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Cine, reseñas e intenciones comunicativas
  44. 44. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 6 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: El orgullo por la raza ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento a textos de la literatura para potenciar la imaginación, desarrollar estrategias de comprensión lectora en textos humorísticos y promover el uso de organizadores gráficos. Producir narraciones que relaten la historia de las palabras en el marco de la correcta utilización de los elementos gramaticales y ortográficos para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eficaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Motivar a escribir cuentos de personificación con elementos de su propia geografía. - Organizar un torneo de chistes cortos. - Identificar antónimos. - Cambiar textos de presente a pasado y a futuro. - Escribir narraciones sobre la historia de las palabras verificando el uso adecuado de los verbos. - Hacer un diccionario de palabras con “h” con definiciones y etimología. - Diseñar un blog. - Pintar un arcoíris y colocar los nombres de los colores. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos ecuatorianos de personi- ficación • Revistas de chistes • Diccionarios etimológicos • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Internet • Blogs educativos e infantiles • Pintura - CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. - CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir significados. - CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. - CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eficiencia. - CE.LL.2.1. Diferencia la intención comunicativa de diversos textos de uso cotidiano (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) y expresa con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. - CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Guías de observación Escalas valorativas Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Rúbricas • Proyectos • Exposiones • Pruebas escritas y orales
  45. 45. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Selecciona una de las opciones y explica por qué la afirmación es correcta: a. Los cuentos de personificación presentan elementos irreales. b. Los personajes de los cuentos de personificación no pueden ser montañas o lagunas. c. Los cuentos de personificación se desarrollan en escenarios irreales. d. Los personajes de los cuentos de personificación son siem- pre animales. 2. Ofrece a través de un cuento de personificación la explicación de la erupción del volcán Cotopaxi. Usa la personificación: 3. Dibuja a un ser inerte personificado a través de una caricatura. 4. Escribe un chiste usando las siguientes palabras con sus respectivos antónimos: suave: cálido: tranquilo: Prueba de evaluación6
  46. 46. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Ayuda al padre a transmitir el siguiente mensaje a su hijo. Recuerda la importancia de decir las cosas de manera adecuada: “No podrán ir de paseo la próxima semana” 6. Coloca el origen etimológico de las siguientes palabras: • Manjar: • S.O.S: • Peluca: 7. Escribe oraciones utilizando verbos con diferentes personas, números y tiempos: a. Verbo volar: tercera persona del singular en futuro. b. Verbo tener: primera persona del plural en pasado. c. Verbo hacer: segunda persona del singular en presente. 8. Explica el significado de la palabra alhaja y haz un dibujo: 9. Reflexiona: ¿qué opinas acerca de tener un blog viajero? 6 UNIDAD
  47. 47. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba quimestral 1. Lee los siguientes textos. Contesta las preguntas: I. No hay ratones en mi casa desde que no tengo trigo. No hay cosa como ser pobre para no tener amigos. II. Qué alegría siento en mi corazón de saber que viene el Niñito Dios. a. ¿Cómo se llaman estas composiciones poéticas? b. ¿De qué trata cada una? I. II. c. ¿Qué es una loa? 2. Subraya la afirmación incorrecta: a. Los cuentos populares de animales solo presentan personajes animales. b. Los cuentos populares de animales se estructuran a partir de inicio, nudo y desenlace. c. Los cuentos populares de animales tienen un autor determinado. d. Los cuentos populares de animales recogen vivencias de los pueblos. 3. Escribe el nombre de esta composición poética y realiza un dibujo para representar la situación que expresa. Arriba en el cielo se ve claridad, ese es el Niño que viene hacia acá. Permiso, Niñito, me voy para adentro, a sacar versitos de mi pensamiento. Arriba en el cielo se ve claridad, ese es el Niño que viene hacia acá. Permiso, Niñito, me voy para adentro, a sacar versitos de mi pensamiento. Tipo de composición: 1
  48. 48. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4949 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4. Lee el siguiente texto. Reconoce y relaciona con una línea el proceso de lectura que se hace en cada caso: Ayer fue encontrado a las seis de la tarde el gato estadouni- dense que acostumbraba robar las cosas de sus vecinos, en el lago más grande de la ciudad. Paseaba en un bote de vela con total calma y tranquilidad. Se encontró ayer al cleptogato paseando en un bote de vela. Formulación de preguntas Búsqueda de detalles explícitos Parafraseo ¿Quién fue encontrado? El gato ladrón ¿Dónde fue encontrado? En el lago ¿Cuándo fue encontrado? A las seis de la tarde 5. Resume el siguiente texto a través de una rueda de variables: Mantis orquídea A pesar de su delicado y encantador aspecto no te dejes engañar. Se trata de un voraz depredador. La mantis orquídea suele colocarse junto a los pétalos de las flores asemejándose a una de ellas para atrapar así a los insectos polinizadores como las mariposas o la mosca de la fruta. Su atractiva coloración y forma atrae siempre a muchos incautos insectos que acaban en sus redes. http://www.muyinteresante.es/naturaleza/fotos/ animales-mimeticos-la-perfeccion-del-camuflaje/mimeticos-mantis 6. Narra un hecho histórico que recuerdes de cualquier época. Usa en tu escritura adecuadamente los artículos e incorpora algunos gentilicios: 7. Contesta: ¿cuál es la diferencia en relación con el uso de la coma entres estas dos oraciones? María, ven pronto porque tu madre ya se acerca. María, una mujer de gran fortuna, heredó sus bienes a los pobres. Mantis orquídea

