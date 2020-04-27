Applica lengua literatura2egb_guia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
22 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, co...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, com...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño,...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la convers...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuad...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen l...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Encierra la ﬁgura con la que te identiﬁcas, lueg...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD Palabras que comunican y divierten - Establec...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura,...
1616 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Actividades previas Trab...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1717 Actividades posteriores Elabore títeres de dedo para que los niños puedan hab...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Une con una línea de diferente co...
1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA c. Escribe 1, 2, 3, 4 según sea el orden del cuento. 4. Colorea de az...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Observa la imagen y une con una línea ordenando la secuencia. 1 2 3...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demo...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 2 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética e. P...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 2525 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores M...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escucha el cuento y pon un círculo en la respuesta corr...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 3. Resuelve el crucigrama, ubica cada letra en su espacio. p aa e n p m e oi ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escuchaelsiguientecuentodehadasyrealizalasactividades. Juan fue al ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Ofre...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. I...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 3333 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores A...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Observa el cuento sin palabras y narra la historia de f...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Pinta las letras ch de esta poesía. Poesía de la letra Ch Charo tiene un o...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta con rojo la rima del siguiente verso. Las tres hijas del capi...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Iden...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. A...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4141 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores P...
CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 3. Escribe la palabra que describe a...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Encierra en un círculo azul la imagen que tiene el sonido c: 6. P...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Lee la siguiente oración y dibuja. • La bruja t...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 5 UN...
Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenido...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua ...
APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. A...
  1. 1. 22 Guía del docente Lengua y Literatura
  2. 2. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 33 Lengua y cultura, Comunicación Oral, Lectura, Escritura y Literatura. El nuevo currículo para la Educación General Básica Estructura curricular común a todas las áreas Fundamentación del área de Lengua y Literatura Promover de manera procedimental las habilidades lingüístico-comunicativas que permitan el uso eficiente de la lengua. Principio general Comunicativo y con énfasis en el desarrollo de destrezas más que en el aprendizaje de contenidos conceptuales para obtener personas competentes en el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. Enfoque del área Bloques curriculares Lengua y cultura Comunicación oral Lectura Escritura Literatura • Cultura escrita • La lengua en la interacción social • Comprensión de textos • Producción de textos • Literatura en contexto • Variedades lingüísticas e interculturalidad • Expresión oral • Uso de recursos • Reflexión sobre la lengua • Escritura creativa • Alfabetización inicial Bloques curriculares Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Perfil de salida de BGU Objetivos generales del área Objetivos generales del área por subnivel EGB/ nivel BGU (asignaturas) Orientaciones para la enseñanza y el aprendizaje Orientaciones para la evaluación
  3. 3. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 44 Objetivos generales del área de Lengua y Literatura Al término de la escolarización obligatoria, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área los estudiantes serán capaces de: 1 OG.LL.1. Desempeñarse como usuarios competentes de la cultura escrita en diver- sos contextos personales, sociales y cultura- les para actuar con autonomía y ejercer una ciudadanía plena. 4 OG.LL.4. Participar de manera fluida y eficiente en diversas situaciones de comu- nicación oral, formales y no formales, inte- grando los conocimientos sobre la estructu- ra de la lengua oral y utilizando vocabulario especializado, según la intencionalidad del discurso. 8 OG.LL.8. Aplicar los conocimientos sobre los elementos estructurales y funcionales de la lengua castellana en los procesos de composición y revisión de textos escritos para comunicarse de manera eficiente. 10 OG.LL.10.Apropiarsedelpatrimonioliterario ecuatoriano, a partir del conocimiento de sus principales exponentes, para construir un sentido de pertenencia. 11 OG.LL.11. Ampliar las posibilidades expresivas de la escritura al desarrollar una sensibilidad estética e imaginativa en el uso personal y creativo del lenguaje. 9 OG.LL.9. Seleccionar y examinar textos literarios, en el marco de la tradición nacional y mundial, para ponerlos en diálogo con la historia y la cultura. 2 OG.LL.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística a partir del conocimiento de su aporte a la construcción de una sociedad intercultural y plurinacional, en un marco de interacción respetuosa y de fortalecimiento de la identidad. 5 OG.LL.5.Leerdemaneraautónomayaplicar estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas de comprensión, según el propósito de lectura. 3 OG.LL.3. Evaluar, con sentido crítico, discursos orales relacionados con la actualidad social y cultural para asumir y consolidar una perspectiva personal. 6 OG.LL.6. Seleccionar textos, demostrando una actitud reflexiva y crítica con respecto a la calidad y veracidad de la información disponible en diversas fuentes para hacer uso selectivo y sistemático de la misma. 7 OG.LL.7. Producir diferentes tipos de texto, con distintos propósitos y en variadas situaciones comunicativas, en diversos soportes disponibles para comunicarse, aprender y construir conocimientos. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016.
  4. 4. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 55 Objetivos del currículo de Lengua y Literatura Al término de este subnivel, como resultado de los aprendizajes realizados en esta área, los estudiantes serán capaces de: 10 O.LL.2.10. Apropiarse del código alfabético del castellano y emplearlo de manera autó- noma en la escritura. 11 O.LL.2.11. Apreciar el uso estético de la palabra, a partir de la escucha y la lectura de textos literarios, para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria y desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario. 12 O.LL.2.12. Demostrar una relación vívida con el lenguaje en la interacción con los textos literarios leídos o escuchados para explorar la escritura creativa. El texto de esta sección ha sido reproducido textualmente del Nuevo Currículo para la Educación General Básica, Ministerio de Educación, 2016. para el subnivel Elemental de Educación General Básica 1 O.LL.2.1. Comprender que la lengua escrita se usa con diversas intenciones según los contextos y las situaciones comunicativas, para desarrollar una actitud de indagación crítica frente a los textos escritos. 5 O.LL.2.5. Leer de manera autónoma textos literarios y no literarios, para recrearse y satisfacer necesidades de información y aprendizaje. 6 O.LL.2.6. Desarrollar las habilidades de pensamiento para fortalecer las capacida- des de resolución de problemas y apren- dizaje autónomo mediante el uso de la lengua oral y escrita. 7 O.LL.2.7. Usar los recursos de la biblioteca del aula y explorar las TIC para enriquecer las actividades de lectura y escritura literaria y no literaria. 9 O.LL.2.9. Reflexionar sobre los patrones semánticos, léxicos, sintácticos, ortográficos y las propiedades textuales para aplicarlos en sus producciones escritas. 8 O.LL.2.8. Escribir relatos y textos expositivos y descriptivos, en diversos soportes disponibles, y emplearlos como medios de comunicación y expresión del pensamiento. 2 O.LL.2.2. Valorar la diversidad lingüística y cultural del país mediante el conocimien- to y uso de algunas palabras y frases de las lenguas originarias, para fortalecer el senti- do de identidad y pertenencia. 3 O.LL.2.3. Participar en situaciones de comu- nicación oral propias de los ámbitos fami- liar y escolar, con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema del diálogo y desarrollar ideas a partir del intercambio. 4 O.LL.2.4. Comunicar oralmente sus ideas de forma efectiva mediante el uso de las estruc- turas básicas de la lengua oral y vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa.
  5. 5. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 66 Interpretación del currículo para el subnivel Básico Elemental Destrezas con criterio de desempeño, contenidos y criterios de evaluación Educación General Básico Elemental 2° 3° 4° EGB Destrezas con criterios de desempeño imprescindibles y deseables Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio Bloque curricular 1 LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. LL.2.1.2. Emitir, con honestidad, opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de la información contenida en textos de uso cotidiano en diferentes situaciones comunicativas. LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus significados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y de la pluriculturalidad. LL.2.1.4. Indagar sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Variedades lingüísticas Expresiones y variedades lingüísticas presentes en el Ecuador Identificación de palabras y expresiones provenientes de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador Cultura escrita La escritura en el entorno social: periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc Propósitos con los que se usa la lengua escrita en el entorno (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) I.LL.2.1.1. Reconoce el uso de textos escritos (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) en la vida cotidiana, identifica su intención comunicativa y emite opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. I.LL.2.2.1. Identifica el significado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Bloque curricular 2 COMUNICACIÓN LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. LL.2.2.2. Dialogar con capacidad para escuchar, mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. La lengua en interacción social Reflexión inicial sobre la organización del discurso Situaciones cotidianas de comunicación oral: conversación, diálogo, narración y exposición oral I.LL.2.3.1. Muestra capacidad de escucha al mantener el tema de conversación e intercambiar ideas, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. I.LL.2.3.2. Interviene espontáneamente en situaciones informales de comunicación oral, expresa ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente a la situación comunicativa, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral.
  6. 6. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 77 LL.2.2.3. Usar las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral (turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa) y emplear el vocabulario acorde con la situación comunicativa. LL.2.2.4. Reflexionar sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en contextos cotidianos. LL.2.2.5. Realizar exposiciones orales sobre temas de interés personal y grupal en el contexto escolar. LL.2.2.6. Enriquecer sus presentaciones orales con la selección y adaptación de recursos audiovisuales y otros. Identificación del propósito, interlocutores y tema de las situaciones de comunicación oral Estrategias para ampliar y enriquecer ideas para el discurso (buscar información, relacionar campos de experiencia, ejemplificar, etc.) Estrategias para enriquecer el vocabulario (consultar diccionarios, construir familias de palabras, encontrar sinónimos, antónimos y otros) Comunicación oral Uso y significado de los elementos paralingüísticos y de comunicación no verbal: entonación, ritmo, gestos, volumen, movimientos corporales y postura Convenciones de la comunicación oral: turnos en la conversación, ceder la palabra, contacto visual, escucha activa Uso de recursos para acompañar la expresión oral: música, textos grabados, imágenes, entre otros I.LL.2.4.1. Realiza exposiciones orales, adecuadas al contexto escolar, sobre temas de interés personal y grupal, y las enriquece con recursos audiovisuales y otros. Bloque curricular 3 LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. LL.2.3.2. Comprender los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio- temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto. Comprensión de textos Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo, objeto-atributo, entre contenidos del texto I.LL.2.5.1. Construye los significados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza- diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto- ejemplo, al comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto y registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. I.LL.2.5.2. Comprende los contenidos implícitos de un texto basándose en inferencias espacio-temporales, referenciales y de causa-efecto, y amplía la comprensión Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  7. 7. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 88 LL.2.3.3. Ampliar la comprensión de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando las estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. LL.2.3.4. Comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto al registrar la información en tablas, gráficos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráficos sencillos. LL.2.3.5. Desarrollar estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo para autorregular la comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.6. Construir criterios, opiniones y emitir juicios sobre el contenido de un texto al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. LL.2.3.7. Enriquecer las ideas e indagar sobre temas de interés mediante la consulta de diccionarios, textos escolares, enciclopedias y otros recursos de la biblioteca y la web. LL.2.3.8. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos. LL.2.3.9. Leer oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje. LL.2.3.10. Leer de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. LL.2.3.11. Elegir, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca de aula, de la escuela y de la web que satisfagan sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje. Inferencias fundamentales: espaciales, temporales, referenciales Estrategias cognitivas: sinonimia, antonimia, derivación, familias de palabras y otras, reconocimiento de conectores temporales causa-efecto, diferenciación entre realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones. Estrategias metacognitivas: parafrasear, releer y formular preguntas Pistas fonológicas, semánticas, léxicas y sintácticas para construir significados Pistas que ofrece el texto para una lectura fluida: puntuación, encabezados, división en párrafos, entre otros Participación en situaciones de recreación y aprendizaje que favorezcan la lectura silenciosa y personal Uso de recursos Manejo del orden alfabético en diccionarios y enciclopedias Manejo de la organización de la biblioteca de aula: por autor, género, colección u otros criterios Manejo de fichas u otras formas de registro de la biblioteca de aula Criterios para la selección de textos Acceso a recursos en la web con guianza de un texto mediante la identificación de los significados de las palabras, utilizando estrategias de derivación (familia de palabras), sinonimia-antonimia, contextualización, prefijos y sufijos y etimología. I.LL.2.5.3. Construye criterios, opiniones y emite juicios acerca del contenido de un texto, al distinguir realidad y ficción, hechos, datos y opiniones, y desarrolla estrategias cognitivas como lectura de paratextos, establecimiento del propósito de lectura, relectura, relectura selectiva y parafraseo, para autorregular la comprensión. I.LL.2.6.1. Aplica los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodificación y comprensión de textos, leyendo oralmente con fluidez y entonación en contextos significativos de aprendizaje y de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. I.LL.2.7.1. Escoge, de una selección previa realizada por el docente, textos de la biblioteca del aula, de la escuela y de la web y los consulta para satisfacer sus necesidades personales, de recreación, información y aprendizaje, enriqueciendo sus ideas e indagando temas de interés. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  8. 8. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 99 Criterios para seleccionar páginas de consulta en la web Tablas, gráficos, cuadros y organizadores gráficos para registro de información Bloque curricular 4 ESCRITURA LL.2.4.1. Desarrollar progresivamente autonomía y calidad en el proceso de escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos, acontecimientos de interés y descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; aplicando la planificación en el proceso de escritura (con organizadores gráficos de acuerdo con la estructura del texto), teniendo en cuenta la conciencia lingüística (léxica, semántica, sintáctica y fonológica) en cada uno de sus pasos. LL.2.4.2. Aplicar estrategias de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otras) en la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés, y en las descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas, durante la autoevaluación de sus escritos. LL.2.4.3. Redactar, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran, narraciones de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, ordenándolos cronológicamente y enlazándolos por medio de conectores temporales y aditivos. LL.2.4.4. Escribir descripciones de objetos, animales, lugares y personas; ordenando las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas, por medio de conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, en situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Producción de textos Técnicas de estudio que apoyen el proceso de escritura: lluvia de ideas, parafraseo, esquemas, toma de notas, entre otras Elementos básicos (superestructura) de los tipos de textos: silueta, organización, recursos lingüísticos específicos Construcción de párrafos (estructura: idea central, ideas complementarias e idea de cierre o conclusión) Estrategias para el desarrollo del pensamiento que apoyen el proceso escritor: ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección, ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, entre otras Herramientas de edición de textos en distintos programas informáticos I.LL.2.8.1. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas, y uso de organizadores gráficos, entre otros), apoyándolo y enriqueciéndolo con paratextos y recursos de las TIC, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.8.2. Aplica el proceso de escritura en la producción de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas), usando estrategias y procesos de pensamiento (ampliación de ideas, secuencia lógica, selección ordenación y jerarquización de ideas; organizadores gráficos, entre otros), y cita fuentes cuando sea el caso, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. I.LL.2.9.1. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos narrativos (relatos escritos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos y acontecimientos de interés), ordena las ideas cronológicamente mediante conectores temporales y aditivos, y utiliza una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas; la letra formada por dos sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  9. 9. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1010 LL.2.4.5. Utilizar diversos formatos, recursos y materiales, entre otras estrategias que apoyen la escritura de relatos de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos u otros sucesos o acontecimientos de interés, y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares. LL.2.4.6. Apoyar y enriquecer el proceso de escritura de sus relatos de experiencias personales y hechos cotidianos y de descripciones de objetos, animales y lugares, mediante paratextos, recursos TIC y la citación de fuentes. LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reflexión fonológica en la escritura ortográfica de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráficas, la letra que representa los sonidos /ks/: “x”, la letra que no tiene sonido: “h” y la letra “w” que tiene escaso uso en castellano. Alfabetización inicial Identificación de los patrones fonológicos que tienen las palabras de uso cotidiano: palabras que comienzan con un mismo fonema, palabras que tienen un mismo fonema dentro de la palabra, palabras que terminan en fonemas iguales Aplicación de reglas de escritura de los fonemas /ks/: “x” y “cc” Aplicación de reglas de escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráficas: /i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/ y /ll/ -/y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país) Aplicación de reglas de escritura de la letra “h” Aplicación de la conciencia fonológica para la escritura ortográfica: combinaciones mp, mb, nv, bl Reflexión sobre la lengua Reflexión inicial sobre los patrones de relación de las palabras en una oración Oraciones simples con sujeto y predicado Oraciones simples con diversas intenciones comunicativas: enunciativa, interrogativa, imperativa, exclamativa y desiderativa Sustantivo: género y número Adjetivo: género y número Verbo: persona Vocabulario según diferentes campos semánticos de uso cotidiano I.LL.2.9.3. Escribe diferentes tipos de textos descriptivos (de objetos, animales, lugares y personas); ordena las ideas según una secuencia lógica, por temas y subtemas; utiliza conectores consecutivos, atributos, adjetivos calificativos y posesivos, y una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales, en las situaciones comunicativas que lo requieran. Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  10. 10. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1111 Manejo de las reglas de acentuación prosódica y ortográfica (tilde) según la posición de la sílaba tónica en la palabra Uso de la mayúscula para nombres propios, al inicio de una oración y después de un punto Punto, coma, signos de admiración e interrogación en la escritura Bloque curricular 5 LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LL.2.5.2. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros literarios (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), para desarrollar preferencias en el gusto literario y generar autonomía en la lectura. LL.2.5.3. Recrear textos literarios con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos. LL.2.5.4. Explorar y motivar la escritura creativa al interactuar de manera lúdica con textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor). LL.2.5.5. Recrear textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor), con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Literatura en contexto Literatura escrita: cuentos, fábulas, poemas y leyendas Recursos digitales para acceder a textos y bibliotecas virtuales Uso de temas para propiciar el diálogo alrededor de los textos leídos Por ejemplo: preferencia de autores, temas, ilustraciones y otros Literatura oral: canciones, adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas Recreación lúdica de los elementos del texto literario (acciones claves, personajes, escenarios, finales sorpresivos y otros) Literatura creativa Elementos para jugar con las palabras: homofonía, repetición, aliteración, cacofonía, analogías y otros Recursos para recrear los textos de la literatura oral y escrita (dramatización, canto, baile, multimedia, entre otros) I.LL.2.10.1. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. I.LL.2.11.1. Recrea textos literarios (adivinanzas, trabalenguas, retahílas, nanas, rondas, villancicos, chistes, refranes, coplas, loas) con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). I.LL.2.11.2. Escribe textos propios a partir de otros (cuentos, fábulas, poemas, leyendas, canciones) con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos, con diversos medios y recursos (incluidas las TIC). Destreza con criterios de desempeño Conocimientos Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio
  11. 11. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1212 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica 1. Encierra la ﬁgura con la que te identiﬁcas, luego pinta según corresponda: 2. Dibuja una pelota a la derecha del perro y un hueso a la izquierda. 3. Colorea de amarillo la ﬂecha que indica dentro y de verde la que indica fuera del carrito de compras. 4. Une los puntos para encontrar la ﬁgura escondida. 5. Tacha de verde el animal que está adelante del niño y encierra de azul la ﬂor que está sobre los arbustos. 6. Colorea de rojo el lápiz grande, de amarillo el pequeño y de azul el mediano. UNIDAD Prueba diagnóstica1 rojo azul amarillo verde Colorea de rojo el lápiz grande, de amarillo el pequeño y de azul el mediano.
  12. 12. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1313 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad 1 UNIDAD Palabras que comunican y divierten - Establecer la secuencia de un cuento - Búsqueda de problema-solución - Pueblo tsáchila y su lengua - El periódico - Conciencia lingüística de las letras: Aa/ Ee/ Ii/ Oo/ Uu/ Mm/ Nn/ Ññ - La conversación - Juegos verbales para disfrutar - Canciones y nanas - Rondas, rimas y adivinanzas En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y acercarse a juegos verbales de la tradición popular como canciones, nanas, rondas, rimas y adivinanzas. A través de ellos logrará desarrollar su creatividad, ingenio y memoria. En el bloque de lectura podrá establecer la secuencia temporal de un cuento para construir significados. Además, inferirá relaciones de problema-solución en textos literarios, como estrategia para afianzar la comprensión lectora. También desarrollará sus destrezas para conversar y compartir ideas en situaciones cotidianas, en el marco del respeto y la consideración. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño iniciará su proceso de apropiación del código alfabético con la letras: Aa/ Ee/ Ii/ Oo/ Uu/ Mm/ Nn/ Ññ. Realizará ejercicios que desarrollen las conciencias fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica. Además, fortalecerá las relaciones de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, tendrá un acercamiento a la cultura del pueblo tsáchila y aprenderá algunas palabras originarias del kichwa. En lengua y cultura, descubrirá aspectos importantes de la comunicación a través del periódico. Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Sentir la necesidad de hacer el bien a los demás de forma desinteresada define la bondad. ¿Cómo manifiestas este valor en tu vida diaria? Valor: La bondad Demostrar bondad y ayudar a quienes necesiten de nuestro apoyo en el ámbito escolar y familiar. Compromiso a lograr
  13. 13. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1414 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros (privilegiando textos populares y de autor) para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los signiﬁcados de un texto a partir de establecer relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LL.2.2.1. Conversar y compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura y la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura: a, e, i, o, u, m, n, ñ y otras letras y fonemas de nuestra lengua. LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias en diferentes textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus signiﬁcados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y la plurinacionalidad. LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. • Juegos verbales para disfrutar • Canciones y nanas • Rondas, rimas y adivinanzas • Establecer la secuencia de un cuento • Búsqueda de problema- solución • La conversación • Conciencia lingüística de las letras: Aa/ Ee/ Ii/ Oo/ Uu/ Mm/ Nn/ Ññ • Pueblo tsáchila y su lengua • El periódico Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Motivar a los alumnos a disfrutar con canciones. - Corear rondas y nanas en el patio de la escuela. - Hacer adivinanzas sencillas. - Recordar algunos cuentos conocidos por los alumnos. - Abrir espacios de conversación sobre temas cotidianos. - Identiﬁcar las vocales. - Observar un video del pueblo tsáchila. Reﬂexión - Pedir a los niños que opinen sobre las nanas que les cantaban en sus hogares. - Disfrutar de la musicalidad de las rimas. - Preguntar cuáles son las rondas preferidas de los niños. - Descubrir secuencias en algunos cuentos infantiles. - Ofrecer algunas temáticas atractivas para generar conversaciones. - Realizar ejercicios de identiﬁcación de las letras en el contexto de la palabra. - Deducir signiﬁcados de las palabras. - Identiﬁcar número de palabras en una oración. - Opinar sobre detalles del video del pueblo tsáchila. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 2 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 1 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Palabras que comunican y divierten
  14. 14. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1515 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La bondad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la literatura oral, indagar en el signiﬁcado de los textos a través del establecimiento de relaciones de problema-solución. Generar la apropiación del código alfabético para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eﬁcaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Conceptualización - Realizar ruedas de cualidades usando gráﬁcos para conceptualizar o ejempliﬁcar los contenidos de una unidad. Aplicación - Inventar una nana de manera oral. - Organizar un concurso de adivinanzas sencillas. - Realizar el Día de las Rondas Tradicionales. - Inventar cuentos orales colectivos con secuencia temporal. - Realizar ejercicios para fortalecer las conciencias. - Realizar ejercicios de escritura de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. - Promover conversaciones informales. - Representar de manera gráﬁca algunas palabras kichwa. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Antología de juegos verbales • Cuentos cortos • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Video sobre el pueblo tsáchila CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio I.LL.2.5.1. Construye los signiﬁcados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto- atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema- solución, concepto-ejemplo, al comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto y registrar la información en tablas, gráﬁcos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráﬁcos sencillos. I.LL.2.3.1. Muestra capacidad de escucha al mantener el tema de conversación e intercambiar ideas, y sigue las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura ortográﬁca de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráﬁcas. I.LL.2.2.1. Identiﬁca el signiﬁcado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. I.LL.2.1.1. Reconoce el uso de textos escritos (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) en la vida cotidiana, identiﬁca su intención comunicativa y emite opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales
  15. 15. 1616 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Actividades previas Trabaje las conciencias, en un primer acercamiento, a partir de trabalenguas, rimas, refranes o adivinanzas para motivar a la identiﬁcación de los sonidos de las letras, sus signiﬁcados, el orden y composición de las oraciones. Recuerde que al inicio de este proceso, el alumno debe recrear el conocimiento que posee acerca de las vocales y una buena opción es usar textos poéticos o juegos de palabras que son parte de su universo infantil. Conciencia fonética a. Use la siguiente rima para iniciar al alumno en el reconocimiento fonético de las vocales. Pare ello, deberá discriminar los sonidos ﬁnales de los siguientes versos: Silvina … mi gallina usa zapatos de bailarina, se peina y se alista igual que una artista, y con su copete se hace un gran rodete. Disfruta mucho del ají y a veces baila como un colibrí. Cierto día le tocó girar como un reloj y tan cansada quedó que solo pensaba en probar un tiramisú sentada en su sillón de bambú. b. Coloque a los niños frente a un espejo y motíveles a repetir la rima anterior para que observen cómo emiten los sonidos de las vocales ﬁnales de cada verso. c. Motíveles a cambiar la palabra ﬁnal por otra que termine en el mismo sonido, por ejemplo gallina por sobrina. Trabaje este ejercicio con todas las vocales. d. Motive a los niños a crear álbumes con imágenes recortadas de periódicos o revistas que tengan la vocal de estudio en cualquier parte de la palabra. Pida que creen el álbum de cada vocal estudiada. e. Juegue con los niños a “Ha llegado un barco cargado de…”. Mencione palabras que han estudiado en esta unidad y que se relacionan con los textos literarios. Haga énfasis en la pronunciación de la vocal deseada para que los niños puedan identificarla. Cuando usted diga: “Ha llegado un barco cargado de alumnos de segundo año”, uno de los alumnos deberá identificar el sonido inicial y gritarlo, entonces todos cambiarán de silla. El que no logre cambiarse cumplirá una penitencia. f. Pida a los niños que mencionen nombres de compañeros o familiares que inicien con m, n o ñ. g. Lea palabras con los fonemas estudiados y pida que identiﬁquen en qué lugar de la palabra se encuentran los sonidos en cuestión. h. Juegue con los niños a realizar la danza de las vocales. Divídalos en cinco grupos. Agrúpeles según la vocal que les corresponda. Deberán memorizar la estrofa, cantarla, preparar un baile e identiﬁcar el fonema estudiado. Puede encontrar la canción completa en el siguiente enlace: http://www.guiainfantil.com/servicios/musica/Canciones/danza__vocales.htm Salió la A, salió la A, no sé a dónde va. Salió la A, salió la A, no sé a dónde va a comprarle un regalo a mi mamá, a comprarle un regalo a su mamá. Salió la E, salió la E, no sé a dónde fue, salió la E, salió la E, no sé a dónde fue, fui con mi tía Marta a tomar té, fue con su tía Marta a tomar té. Salió la I, salió la I y yo no la sentí, salió la I, salió la I, y yo no la sentí, fue a comprar un punto para mí. fue a comprar un puntito para mí. Popular.
  16. 16. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1717 Actividades posteriores Elabore títeres de dedo para que los niños puedan hablar a través de sus manos. Pídales que den un nombre, con cada una de las vocales, a sus dedos: Alejandro, Elmer, Irina, Otto, Úrsula. Ayúdeles a construir algunas rimas para que cada personaje pueda declamarlas. La condición esencial es que incorporen a sus versos palabras que posean los fomenas estudiados: /a/, /e/, /i/, /o/, /u/, /m/, /n/, /ñ/. Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Trabaje, una vez más, con un texto motivador para los niños. a. Declame el poema a los niños y motívelos a memorizar sus versos. Monito, monito... - Dime, que te escucho. -¿Tú mamá te ama? -Sí -dijo el monito-, mi mamá me ama y me mima mucho. -A mí también -dijo el sapito. http://www.cuentosdedoncoco.com/2012/05/ monito-monito-aprendiendo-la-letra-m.html b. Trabaje con el vocabulario de la estrofa. Abra un espacio de conversación para hablar sobre los monos, sus características y los datos anecdóticos que conozcan sobre ellos. c. Haga que le dicten una oración sobre el mono del poema. Escríbala en el pizarrón. Motíveles a contar el número de palabras que forman la oración. Pida que identiﬁquen dónde está la palabra que inicia por el fonema /m/. d. Invíteles a cambiar a los personajes del poema por palabras que puedan funcionar de la misma manera en el poema y que inicien con el fonema /m/. Por ejemplo: Morsa, morsita… /Dime, que te escucho… Escoja una palabra y su respectiva representación gráﬁca como eje generador para desarrollar la conciencia semántica de los alumnos. a. Trabaje con la corporalidad del alumno como un primer recurso para que establezca las relaciones de signiﬁcado con las palabras. Por ejemplo, pida que imaginen ser águilas y muevan sus enormes alas. Mientras otros imaginan ser aviones y también levantan sus grandes alas. Motive a los niños a descubrir las diferencias entre un ala y otra. b. Utilice cartulinas con diversas imágenes que representen palabras que inicien con las vocales como: armadillo, enano, iglesia, oso, uva. Salga con los niños a dar un paseo por la escuela y pida que mencionen cosas que se escriban con las vocales estudiadas. c. Dibuje un barco que viene cargado de muchas cosas cuyas palabras se escriben con m. Pida los alumnos que descubran estos objetos: maletas, manzana, mono, mesa, manguera. d. Lea a los niños algunas adivinanzas cuya respuesta deberán escoger de entre varias imágenes que inician con las letras n o ñ. e. Elabore un ñandú con los niños. Use material de reciclaje o arcilla. Permita que los niños lo decoren a partir de un modelo impreso del animal. Pídales que describan sus características.
  17. 17. CIENCIAS NATURALES Prueba de evaluación1 APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1818 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Une con una línea de diferente color las imágenes que rimen. 2. Adivina, adivinador…Encierra la respuesta correcta. 3. Escucha el cuento y luego realiza las actividades que se solicitan. a. Dibuja, ¿De quién es el cumpleaños? b. Tacha, ¿Quiénes fueron a avisar a los animales de la selva que se iba a realizar una ﬁesta? Prueba de evaluación1 Pequeña como un cuida la como un . El cumpleaños del señor león Estaban conversando, la jirafa y la elefanta, muy animadas, y ¿sabes de qué hablaban? Querían celebrar el cumpleaños del señor león e invitar a todos los animales de la selva. La paloma y don búho fueron los encargados de avisar por toda la selva. Al otro día, con un sol radiante se pusieron a trabajar. Hicieron una gran torta que alcanzaría para todos. Formaron una gran orquesta y tenían preparado todo. El mono Titi fue el encargado de ir a buscar al león y su familia, que no sabían nada. Cuando llegó el león se emocionó mucho y se puso muy feliz. Le cantaron el cumpleaños feliz, y comenzó la celebración, que duró toda la semana. Martha Eufradia Muñoz
  18. 18. 1 UNIDADAPPLICA©EDICIONESSM 1919 LENGUA Y LITERATURA c. Escribe 1, 2, 3, 4 según sea el orden del cuento. 4. Colorea de azul las letras a, de rojo las letras e y de amarillo las letras i en el siguiente texto: Todo es ronda Los astros son ronda de niños, jugando la Tierra a espiar… Los trigos son talles de niñas jugando a ondular…, a ondular… Gabriela Mistral (fragmento) 5. Escribe la letra inicial de cada palabra. 6. De la siguiente oración, colorea la cantidad de círculos, según la cantidad de palabras. Benito desayuna leche y pan. 7. Observa, lee y copia la palabra en el espacio correspondiente Ene -uno- nene mano - mina -mapa enano –nene -mano 8. Dibuja corazones según el número de letras que forma la palabra y luego escribe cada una dentro de cada corazón. 1 UNIDAD
  19. 19. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2020 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Observa la imagen y une con una línea ordenando la secuencia. 1 2 3 4 2. Tacha las palabras que tienen un sonido de la letra que se indica. a i 3. Encierra los dibujos que tienen dos sonidos según la letra. o e 4. Dibuja un triángulo en el espacio donde está el sonido u. 5. Escribe el primer sonido y descubre una palabra. 6. Diferencia el signiﬁcado de la palabra lima, uniendo el objeto con su uso. Prueba diagnóstica2
  20. 20. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2121 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Demostrar disciplina y compromiso con las tareasquecomoestudiante,hijoymiembro de una sociedad tengo pendientes. Compromiso a lograr Este valor te permite cumplir con tus deberes y alcanzar las metas que te propones. Valor: La disciplina En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y redescubrir los cuentos de hadas como fuente de fantasía y arquetipos que han sobrevivido al paso del tiempo. A través del acercamiento a estos textos, logrará desarrollar su creatividad, ingenio y memoria. En el bloque: de lectura podrá establecer relaciones de antecedente y consecuente en la trama de fábulas clásicas para construir nuevos significados. Además, inferirá relaciones de semejanza-diferencia en ese mismo tipo de textos como estrategia para afianzar la comprensión lectora. También desarrollará sus destrezas para exponer de manera oral temas de interés colectivo o relacionados con las diversas áreas del conocimiento; todo ello en el marco del respeto y la consideración. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño continuará su proceso de apropiación del código alfabético con la letras: Dd/Pp/ Ll/ Tt/ Ff/ Rr. Realizará ejercicios que desarrollen las conciencias fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica. Además, fortalecerá las relaciones de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, tendrá un acercamiento a la cultura del pueblo chachi y aprenderá algunas palabras originarias del kichwa. En lengua y cultura, descubrirá aspectos importantes de la comunicación a través de la creación de cartas. 2 UNIDAD - El pueblo chachi y su lengua - La carta - Relaciones de antecedente-consecuente - Relaciones de semejanza y diferencia - Los jeroglíficos - Conciencia lingüística de las letras Dd/ Pp/ Ll/ Tt/ Ff/ Rr - La exposición oral - Los cuentos de hadas - Características de los cuentos de hadas Imaginación, realidad y expresión
  21. 21. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2222 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros (privilegiando textos populares y de autor) para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LL.2.5.3. Recrear textos literarios con nuevas versiones de escenas, personajes u otros elementos. LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los signiﬁcados de un texto a partir de establecer relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LL.2.2.5. Realizar exposiciones orales sobre temas de interés personal y grupal en el contexto escolar. ESCRITURA LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura y la reﬂexión fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica en la escritura de: Dd, Pp, Ll, Tt, Ff, rr suave. LL.2.4.1. Desarrollar progresivamente autonomía y calidad en el relato escrito de experiencias personales, hechos cotidianos y otros sucesos. LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias en diferentes textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus signiﬁcados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y la plurinacionalidad. LL.2.1.1. Distinguir la intención comunicativa (persuadir, expresar emociones, informar, requerir, etc.) que tienen diversos textos de uso cotidiano desde el análisis del propósito de su contenido. • Los cuentos de hadas • Características de los cuentos de hadas • Relaciones de antecedente-consecuente • Los jeroglíﬁcos • La exposición oral • Conciencia lingüística de las letras Dd/Pp/ Ll/ Tt/ Ff/ Rr • El pueblo chachi y su lengua • La carta Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Recordar y recrear algunos cuentos de hadas de la primera infancia. - Describir algunos personajes prototípicos de los cuentos de hadas. - Contar fábulas conocidas por los alumnos. - Comentar la utilidad de las exposiciones en la vida escolar. - Jugar con el cuerpo a representar las formas de las letras Dd/ Pp/ Ll/ Tt/ Ff/ Rr - Leer algunas cartas famosas de niños. Reﬂexión - Pedir a los niños que opinen sobre el escenario, tiempo y personajes de los cuentos de hadas. - Pedir que reﬂexionen sobre los personajes prototípicos como Pinocho, el Lobo, la Cenicienta, etc. - Descubrir relaciones de antecedente y consecuente en algunas fábulas clásicas. - Comparar a personajes opuestos de fábulas. - Ofrecer algunas temáticas atractivas para generar exposiciones. - Realizar ejercicios de identiﬁcación de las letras en el contexto de la palabra. - Deducir signiﬁcados de las palabras. - Opinar sobre detalles que expresan las cartas leídas. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 2 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 2 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Imaginación realidad y expresión
  22. 22. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2323 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 2 UNIDAD BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La disciplina ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a los cuentos de hadas, indagar en el signiﬁcado de los textos a través del establecimiento de relaciones de antecedente-consecuente. Generar la apropiación del código alfabético para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eﬁcaces. DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Conceptualización - Realizar ruedas de cualidades usando gráﬁcos para conceptualizar o ejempliﬁcar los contenidos de la unidad. Aplicación - Representar un cuento de hadas. - Cambiar los ﬁnales de cuentos de hadas. - Inventar fábulas que manejen relaciones de antecedente y consecuente; semejanza y diferencia. - Realizar ejercicios para fortalecer las conciencias. - Realizar ejercicios de escritura de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. - Representar de manera gráﬁca algunas palabras del kichwa. - Escribir cartas a sus seres queridos. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Antología de cuentos de hadas • Selección de fábulas clásicas • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores • Cartas famosas de la historia • Internet • Imágenes de personajes de fábulas • Fichas con nombres e imágenes CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio I.LL.2.5.1. Construye los signiﬁcados de un texto a partir del establecimiento de relaciones de semejanza-diferencia, objeto- atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema- solución, concepto-ejemplo, al comprender los contenidos explícitos e implícitos de un texto y registrar la información en tablas, gráﬁcos, cuadros y otros organizadores gráﬁcos sencillos. I.LL.2.4.1. Realiza exposiciones orales, adecuadas al contexto escolar, sobre temas de interés personal y grupal, y las enriquece con recursos audiovisuales y otros. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura ortográﬁca de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráﬁcas. I.LL.2.2.1. Identiﬁca el signiﬁcado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. I.LL.2.1.1. Reconoce el uso de textos escritos (periódicos, revistas, correspondencia, publicidad, campañas sociales, etc.) en la vida cotidiana, identiﬁca su intención comunicativa y emite opiniones valorativas sobre la utilidad de su información. Técnica Solicitud de productos Observación Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Proyectos • Ficha de observación de participación y exposi- ciones orales • Pruebas escritas y orales
  23. 23. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2424 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética e. Presente a los niños al Doctor Dientón y pídales que identiﬁquen y mencionen palabras con d que se relacionen con el personaje. d. Convierta al Doctor Dientón en un personaje de un cuento. Pida a los niños que le ayuden a construir esa historia a través de palabras claves que tengan el sonido /d/ como diente, delantal, diario, dinosaurio, dinamita, duende, dados, etc. e. Trabaje ejercicios de discriminación fonética. Muestre series de dibujos que presenten los mismos sonidos iniciales o ﬁnales con el fonema /d/. Introduzca en la serie una palabra que no cumpla con estos requisitos. f. Pida que los alumnos mencionen palabras que tienen dos o más sonidos del fonema /d/. g. Motívelos a repetir los siguiente trabalenguas: Doroteo dora las adorables doraditas que Dora bailadora avicultora adora. Un domador dormía un domingo y sus domados dudaban de sus dotes de domador. a. Inicie el acercamiento a la conciencia fonética de la /d/ a través de la siguiente canción. Incorpore movimientos corporales. Con mi dedito, digo: sí, sí Con mi dedito digo: no, no Digo, digo: sí, sí Digo, digo: no. No Y este dedito se escondió. Con mi piecito, digo: sí, sí Con mi piecito, digo: no, no Digo, digo: sí, sí Digo, digo: no, no Y este piecito se escondió. Con mi cabeza, digo: sí, sí Con mi cabeza, digo: no, no Digo, digo: sí, sí Digo, digo: no, no Y esta cabeza se escondió. b. Haga que los niños cuenten el número de palabras que tiene cada verso de la canción a través de aplausos. c. Cante con los niños varias veces la canción y cuando ya la hayan aprendido, motíveles a que la dicten, mientras usted la copia en un cartel. Este trabajo deberá colocarse en una pared del aula. Resalte en el cartel la letra d para que puedan identiﬁcarla. c. Pida a los niños que busquen objetos en el aula que tengan la letra d. Pida a los niños que los recolecten y refuerce la pronunciación del nombre de cada uno. Motíveles a identiﬁcar la ubicación del fonema d en cada una de las palabras. d. Realice un cuadro en el pizarrón para que los niños puedan identiﬁcar el lugar en el que aparece el fonema /d/ después de pronunciar la palabra. Actividades previas Trabaje las conciencias en esta unidad a partir del uso de canciones o cuento cortos que motivarán al reconocimiento de los sonidos de las palabras. Juegue con los niños a suprimir gradualmente la palabra ﬁnal o a aumentar una palabra con el sonido trabajado. Use una estrofa de una canción para que el niño pueda cantar y recordar con facilidad. Las sugerencias que se detallan a continuación son válidas para todos los fonemas trabajados en la unidad.
  24. 24. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 2525 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores Motive a los niños a pintar el mural de la letra d. Pida que graﬁquen las palabras que tienen el fonema /d/ y las escriban. Con la guía del maestro, motive a inventar una canción utilizando las palabras e imágenes del mural. Escriba la canción y péguela en la cartelera del aula. Escoja una palabra y su respectiva representación gráfica como eje generador para desarrollar la conciencia semántica de los alumnos. a. Pinte los dedos de las manos de los niños y motíveles a dejar sus huellas en cartulina. Converse con ellos sobre la importancia de los dedos en el cuerpo humano. Pregunte para qué sirven los dedos y qué cosas se puede hacer con ellos. b. Muestre a los niños algunas imágenes de tres tipos distintos de manos: manos del cuerpo, mano de plátano, una persona ayudando a otra. Motive a descubrir las diferencias semánticas según el contexto de la palabra mano. c. Haga que los alumnos observen por la ventana del aula o e identiﬁquen imágenes de palabras con d. d. Muestre a los niños imágenes de animales cuyos nombres tengan el sonido /d/. Pida a los niños que formen oraciones con cada una. Y pinten los círculos por cada palabra dicha. Por ejemplo: Los dinosaurios están felices. Trabaje, una vez más, con un texto motivador para los niños. a. Muestre a los niños un cuento de la letra d con pictogramas. Pida que mientras usted lee las palabras, ellos deberán hacer una lectura de las imágenes que aparecen. Después, motive a los alumnos a dibujar las imágenes del cuento y crear oraciones con cada una de manera oral. b. Elabore un gran dado en cartón. En cada lado de este deben aparecer palabras que se escriben con d. Haga que los niños lancen el dado y hagan oraciones con la palabra que les correspondió. Haga que le dicten una oración con esa palabra. Escríbala en el pizarrón. Motíveles a contar el número de palabras que forman la oración. Pida que identiﬁquen donde está la palabra que inicia por el fonema /d/. c. Elabore tarjetas de palabras que se escriben con d. Las palabras deberán ser cortas, medianas y largas. Entregue a los niños tarjetas mezcladas y pida que las peguen en sus cuadernos. Luego, motíveles a pintar una barra medidora debajo de cada una, de acuerdo con su tamaño. Pida que enuncien sus hallazgos. Haga un cuadro de palabras largas, cortas y medianas . dinosaurios . dedal diversión . .
  25. 25. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2626 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escucha el cuento y pon un círculo en la respuesta correcta. El hada Patricia El hada Patricia vivía en un palacio rodeado de jardines, fuentes y pájaros que hacían muy bello el lugar. Tenía tres hijas muy sonrientes y juguetonas: la mayor era inteligente, la segunda hacendosa y la pequeña era bondadosa. Un día llegó un apuesto príncipe de tierras lejanas que quería casarse; al verlas se quedó prendado de las tres. El hada Patricia al enterarse dio un gran banquete. El príncipe paseaba pensativo por los jardines, cuando un ruiseñor le preguntó qué le pasaba, él le contó su pesar. El ruiseñor le aconsejó que tomara a la más bondadosa, pues ella la haría feliz. Luego de varios días el príncipe pidió la mano del hada bondadosa y se casaron. El príncipe cumplió su sueño y aprendió que un buen corazón vale más que mil tesoros. a. ¿Dónde vivía el hada Patricia? Un palacio Una casa Una iglesia b. El hada bondadosa era: El hada mayor La segunda hada El hada menor c. Escribe le número según el orden de secuencia Llegó el príncipe de lejos. Se casaron y vivieron felices. El hada Patricia tenía tres hijas. El ruiseñor le aconsejó casarse con la más bondadosa. d. Encierra el personaje fantástico. 2. Mira y dibuja la respuesta usando los jeroglíﬁcos: Prueba de evaluación2
  26. 26. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2727 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 3. Resuelve el crucigrama, ubica cada letra en su espacio. p aa e n p m e oi 4. Tacha la palabra que no corresponde al dibujo. moño patín dental puño pala diente 5. Observa y luego completa la palabra. j z b c a 6. Escucha las oraciones y ubica la ﬁgura donde corresponde su signiﬁcado. Juan va al banco Juan se sentó en el banco 7. Copia la oración y escribe la palabra que corresponde al dibujo. El come . 2 UNIDAD
  27. 27. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2828 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Escuchaelsiguientecuentodehadasyrealizalasactividades. Juan fue al pueblo a vender leche, en el camino se encontró con un señor que le cambió la leche por unos frijoles. Al llegar a casa, su madre lo escuchó desconsolada y lanzó los frijoles. A la mañana siguiente, Juan vio que habían crecido hacia el inﬁnito. Trepó y llegó a un país extraño, vio a un ogro que tenía una gallina que ponía huevos de oro. Esperó a que se durmiera y robó la gallina. Su madre se puso contenta, hasta que la gallina murió. Entonces Juan subió otra vez y se robó un bolso de cuero del que el ogro sacaba monedas de oro. Vivieron tranquilos hasta que se acabaron las monedas. Volvió Juan a subir, vio un cofre que al abrir salían monedas; esperó que el ogro durmiera y en ese momento vio un arpa que tocaba hermosas melodías, entonces él la tomó; al sentirse raptada, el arpa gritó: “Amo me roban”. El ogro enojado lo siguió y empezó a bajar por las ramas. Entonces Juan gritó a su mamá que le diera el hacha del padre. Cortó el tronco y el ogro cayó. Finalmente, ellos vivieron felices. Dibuja en cuatro secuencias las acciones principales del cuento. 2. Encierra en una nube los dibujos cuyo sonido inicial sea l. 3. Colorea la letra cuyo sonido ﬁnal tenga la palabra del dibujo. ar l c p r 4. Coloca una en la consecuencia de las acciones del siguiente personaje. a. La cigarra no trabajó en el verano. Tuvo sueño en el invierno. No comió miel en el invierno. No tuvo comida suﬁciente en el invierno. 5. Realiza el trazo de la d y de la p donde corresponda al pronunciar la palabra. Prueba diagnóstica3
  28. 28. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 2929 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Ofrecer actos generosos a los que nos rodean y dar la mano a las personas de nuestro entorno que necesitan ayuda. Compromiso a lograr Este valor consiste en ser desprendido de lo material y saber brindar con agrado lo que tenemos. Valor: La generosidad - El pueblo saraguro y su lengua - La noticia - Reglas de juego - El artículo informativo - Retahílas - Conciencia lingüística de las letras: rr/ Y y/ Ch ch/ Ll ll/ H h - La mayúscula y el punto - Descripciones orales - Cuentos sin palabras En esta unidad el niño será capaz de hacer una lectura de imágenes de cuentos sin palabras y recrearlos mediante pistas de interpretación. A través del acercamiento a estos textos, logrará desarrollar su creatividad, ingenio y memoria. En el bloque de lectura, podrá comprender textos a travésdelaaplicacióndeconocimientoslingüísticosen reglas de juego, reglamentos, artículos informativos y retahílas,comoestrategiaparaafianzarlacomprensión lectora. También desarrollará sus destrezas para realizar descripciones orales a través del trabajo con los sentidos. En el ámbito de la escritura, el niño continuará su proceso de apropiación del código alfabético con la letras: rr/ Y y/ Ch ch/ Ll ll/ H h. Realizará ejercicios que desarrollen las conciencias fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica. Además, fortalecerá las relaciones de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. Reconocerá el uso correcto de la mayúscula y del punto dentro de la oración. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, tendrá un acercamiento a la cultura del pueblo saraguro y aprenderá algunas palabras originarias del kichwa. 3 UNIDAD Reglas de juego, descripciones y textos que informan
  29. 29. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3030 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros (privilegiando textos populares y de autor) para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA LL.2.3.8. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodiﬁcación y comprensión de textos. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LL.2.2.5. Realizar exposiciones y descripciones orales sobre temas de interés personal y grupal en el contexto escolar. ESCRITURA LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura y la reﬂexión fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica en la escritura de: rr, Ch ch, Ll ll, H h. LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador en diferentes tipos de textos de uso cotidiano e indagar sobre sus signiﬁcados en el contexto de la interculturalidad. • Cuentos sin palabras • Reglas de juego • El artículo informativo • Retahílas • Descripciones orales • Conciencia lingüística de las letras: rr/ Y y/ Ch ch/ Ll ll/ H h • La mayúscula y el punto • El pueblo saraguro y su lengua • La noticia Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Proyectar a los alumnos algunos cuentos sin palabras. - Jugar en el patio a las escondidas con los niños. - Leer algunos artículos informativos. - Motivar a los niños a describir cosas del entorno. - Jugar con el cuerpo a representar las formas de las letras rr/ Y y/ Ch ch/ Ll ll/ H h - Observar un video sobre el pueblo Ssraguro. - Leer noticias divertidas de animales. Reﬂexión - Reﬂexionar sobre las secuencias de los cuentos sin palabras. - Analizar la importancia de la reglas en el juego. - Abrir un espacio de conversación sobre los temas de los artículos leídos. - Conversar sobre la importancia de los sentidos para describir las cosas. - Comentar sobre las costumbres del pueblo saraguro. - Representar las noticias divertidas. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 2 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 3 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Reglas de juego, descripciones y textos que informan
  30. 30. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3131 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La generosidad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a los cuentos sin palabras y motivar al desarrollo de conocimientos lingüísticos. Generar la apropiación del código alfabético para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eﬁcaces. 3 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Conceptualización - Elaborar diversos organizadores gráﬁcos en el cuaderno para determinar características de cada tema. Aplicación - Elaborar un cuento propio sin palabras. - Inventar nuevas reglas para juegos conocidos. - Visitar un parque importante de la ciudad y describir sus elementos naturales. - Realizar ejercicios para fortalecer las conciencias. - Realizar ejercicios de escritura de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. - Recrear una danza indígena saraguro y mencionar algunas palabras en kichwa. - Recrear noticias novedosas como periodistas. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Selección de cuentos clásicos y contemporáneos sin palabras • Recursos materiales como: cuadernos, cartulinas y lápices de colores • Internet • Video de YouTube • Proyector • Revistas infantiles CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. Indicadores para la evaluación del criterio I.LL.2.6.1. Aplica los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodiﬁcación y comprensión de textos, leyendo oralmente con ﬂuidez y en contextos signiﬁcativos de aprendizaje y de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. I.LL.2.4.1. Realiza exposiciones orales, adecuadas al contexto escolar, sobre temas de interés personal y grupal, y las enriquece con recursos audiovisuales y otros. I.LL.2.9.2. Aplica progresivamente las reglas de escritura mediante la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura ortográﬁca de fonemas que tienen dos y tres representaciones gráﬁcas. I.LL.2.2.1. Identiﬁca el signiﬁcado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Técnica de la pregunta Portafolios Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Cuestionarios • Entrevistas • Carpetas de trabajos creativos • Carpeta de organizadores del pensamiento • Pruebas escritas y orales
  31. 31. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3232 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. Inicie el acercamiento a la conciencia fonética de las letras es rr, ll, y, ch, h a través de la lectura de imagen de estas dos pinturas. La primera del pintor ecuatoriano Gonzalo Endara Crow y la segunda del pintor francés de origen ruso Marc Chagall. http://palabrasqueviajan.blog- spot.com/2014_06_01_archive. html https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg. com/236x/ed/fe/c7/edfec7ce- b1087a118105a33ae5d82388.jpg b. Invite a los niños a describir lo que observan en cada una de las pinturas. Pida que busquen los objetos o elementos de la pintura que comienzan con las letras de estudilos. Por ejemplo: llave; o aquellos que tienen en la palabra los fonemas estudiado. Por ejemplo: torre. Motívelos a usar la fórmula: Veo veo… un gallo… c. Aﬁance la fonética de las palabras que utilicen estas palabras haciendo un ejercicio frente al espejo para que los niños observen la gesticulación de la rr, ll, y, ch, h. d. Pida a los niños que mencionen nombres de personas que conocen que inician con los fonemas estudiados. e. Induzca a los niños a leer listados de palabras con los fonemas estudiados. Haga concursos de lectura de palabras entre ﬁlas. Sugerencia: Estos ejercicios deben hacerse de manera individual, es decir, abordar letra por letra, no todas al mismo tiempo. d. Motive a los niños a convertirse en pintores. Haga que adopten algún elemento del estilo de estos pintores y que pinten su propia obra de arte. Como condición esencial, pida que la palabra del elemento importante de su pintura tenga las letras de estudio. e. Organice una exposición de las pinturas denominada: “Los pequeños Chagallitos” o “Los pequeños Endaritas”. Motíveles a nombrar a sus obras con un título cuya palabra utilice el fonema estudiado. Haga que cuenten el número de sonidos que tiene la palabra. f. Finalmente, trabaje con la invención de una rima que describa el cuadro. Motive a los niños a improvisar, por ejemplo: si el título del cuadro es “Los chanchitos”, una rima podría ser: Chanchitos, chanchitos/ están tan bonitos/ como perritos/ educaditos. g. Trabaje con algunos trabalenguas los fonemas estudiados: Lluvia Téllez Tello oye el resuello de las suelas del abuelo en el suelo de las calles callejuelas, en el suelo de las calles callejuelas, oye el resuello de las suelas del abuelo, Lluvia Téllez Tello. María Chucena techaba su choza y un techador que por allí pasaba le dijo: María Chucena, ¿techas tu choza o techas la ajena? Ni techo mi choza ni techo la ajena, que techo la choza de María Chucena. Actividades previas Trabaje las conciencias en esta unidad a partir del uso del recurso de las imágenes. Se sugiere trabajar con pinturas famosas de artistas del Ecuador o del mundo. Fortalezca la habilidad descriptiva de los alumnos a través de descripciones de elementos de la clase y del entorno escolar. Continúe utilizando rimas y versos para fortalecer el desarrollo de la conciencia fonética. Las sugerencias que se detallan a continuación son válidas para todos los fonemas trabajados en la unidad.
  32. 32. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 3333 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores Arme con ayuda de los niños una muestra fotográﬁca que represente a manera de collage las palabras y la letras estudiadas en esta etapa del proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Motive a los niños a escribir oraciones que describan las fotografías. Exhiba el producto ﬁnal a los padres de familia. Escoja una palabra y su respectiva representación gráfica como eje generador para desarrollar la conciencia semántica de los alumnos. a. Utilice rimas de movimiento para trabajar la letra motivo de estudio. Se recomienda usar los textos y videos de Tamara Chubarovsky. Por ejemplo: De un valiente caballero, un nuevo traje va a nacer, del color que él elija, del color de su parecer. Ceñido, ceñido y bien cosido, ceñido, ceñido y bien cosido. Unas botas de cuero, unas botas de cuero, una capa cosida con esmero y una corona en la cabeza, señal de su nobleza. Al mismo tiempo que el niño declama la rima debe actuar realizando los movimientos que el contenido de esta propone. b. Motive a los niños a realizar carteles con las palabras generadas a partir de la lectura acompañadas de un gráﬁco. Haga este ejercicio con todas las letras estudiadas. Péguelas en la pared del aula para generar una lectura constante de lo aprendido. c. Realice caminatas de lectura en los alrededores de la escuela en las que promueva la lectura oral de carteles, letreros o publicidades con lo que se puedan encontrar. a. Motive a los niños a utilizar las palabras aprendidas en juegos creativos. Por ejemplo: “Yo me llamo Chela y me encanta la canela”, “Yo me llamo Hugo y no me gusta el humo”, “Yo me llamo Guillermo y perdí mi termo”. b. Escriba las oraciones que inventan en el pizarrón y pídales que cuenten el número de palabras que las conforman. c. Haga tomar conciencia de que algunas palabras se escriben igual, pero tienen signiﬁcados diferentes. Trabaje este ámbito a partir de la presentación de historietas. Por ejemplo: Carlitos, te llama tu mamá. Dile, que estoy jugando con mi llama d. Motive a descubrir los diferentes usos de la palabra llama, no solo por el contexto, sino por la función sintáctica que cumple dentro de la oración.
  33. 33. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3434 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Observa el cuento sin palabras y narra la historia de forma oral. Colorea la respuesta correcta. b. ¿Qué quieren hacer los animales? • Piensan que son de diferente color. • Piensan en una solución. • Cada uno quiere ir por su lado. c. ¿Cuál es el mensaje de este cuento? Pinta y encierra la respuesta correcta. 2. Lee el siguiente texto. Identiﬁca a qué tipo corresponde y subraya la respuesta correcta A los animales que viven cerca a las personas se les conoce como domésticos. A los animales que viven en libertad se les llama silvestres. a. Informativo b. Poético c. Cuento 3. Escucha la retahíla y repítela. El meñique compró un huevo, el anular lo frió, el dedito medio le puso sal, el índice lo probó y el pícaro pulgar se lo comió. 4. Dibuja un en el círculo de los dibujos que tengan el fonema rr. Prueba de evaluación3 a. ¿Por qué los animales tiran de la soga? • Quieren ir al establo. • Tienen hambre y quieren comer. • Porque están asustados.
  34. 34. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3535 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 5. Pinta las letras ch de esta poesía. Poesía de la letra Ch Charo tiene un oso chico orejudo y muy panzón, que se duerme con chupete, cada noche de un color. Charo tiene un oso chico orejudo y muy panzón, come chorizo y chuletas, churros, setas y melón. María Castellanos Fernández 6. Dibuja tres cosas del poema cuyas palabras tengan la letra ch. 7. Completa las oraciones con la palabra correcta. a. hora – horno – hola En el se hace el pan. b. llama – malla – arroz Mi se escapó. 8. Lee y une con una línea, el sentido de la palabra churo dentro de la oración, con el dibujo correcto. María come churos. Rita tiene churos en el cabello. 9. Escucha a tu maestra y toma el dictado de oraciones, recuerda poner mayúsculas y punto. 10.Dibuja el signiﬁcado de las siguientes palabras kichwas. 3 UNIDAD Pingullo Quipo
  35. 35. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3636 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA 1. Pinta con rojo la rima del siguiente verso. Las tres hijas del capitán Era muy viejo el capitán y viudo y tres hijas guapísimas tenía; tres silbatos, a modo de saludo, les mandaba el vapor cuando salía. José del Río Sáinz (fragmento) 2. Escribe la palabra que describe a las siguientes imágenes. 3. Escribe la letra g donde le corresponde al pronunciar la palabra. 4. Encierra en un círculo azul la imagen que tiene el sonido j: 5. Subraya con rojo la palabra correcta. jabón sabón banana ranana tolero velero jirafa girafa 6. Completa las palabras utilizando b o v. Prueba diagnóstica4
  36. 36. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3737 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir Identificar las fortalezas y debilidades que tenemos, con la finalidad de mejorar nuestro autoconocimiento. Compromiso a lograr La humildad es uno de los valores más importantes que podemos tener los seres humanos y consiste en conocer nuestras fortalezas y debilidades para actuar en función de ellas. Valor: La humildad En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar y leer diversas poesías y cuentos de animales. A través de estos textos, el niño desarrollará su imaginación y memoria. En el bloque de lectura podrá ampliar su conocimiento sobre un texto y será capaz de identificar el uso de sinónimos y antónimos en textos cotidianos como invitaciones o postales. Además, identificará las familias de palabras. En el ámbito de la comunicación oral podrá dialogar y compartir argumentos de manera espontánea con la finalidad de explicar sus ideas sobre la vida cotidiana. Serácapazdereconocerlautilidaddelosafichesypodrá crearlos con la finalidad de expresar sus pensamientos y sentimientos.. En el bloque de escritura el niño se apropiará del código alfabético de su lengua y será capaz de utilizarlo para producir textos. Además, ejercitará sus destrezas motrices finas a través del dibujo y los trazos. Se familiarizará con las siguientes letras: C c/ S s/B v/V v/ G g /J j/, y realizará ejercicios que desarrollen las conciencias fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural, tendrá un acercamiento a la cultura del pueblo awá. Así también, descubrirá la importancia de la cartelera de cine. 4 UNIDAD - Pueblo awá y su lengua - La cartelera de cine - Los sinónimos en postales - Los antónimos en invitaciones - Familia de palabras en texto informativo - Conciencia lingüística de las letras: C c/ S s/B b/V v/ G g/ J j - Afiches para apoyar ideas - Poesía - Cuentos de animales Palabras, imágenes y sonidos
  37. 37. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3838 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA LL.2.5.1. Escuchar y leer diversos géneros (privilegiando textos populares y de autor) para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad y la memoria. LECTURA LL.2.3.1. Construir los signiﬁcados de un texto a partir de establecer relaciones de semejanza, diferencia, objeto-atributo, antecedente-consecuente, secuencia temporal, problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LL.2.2.2. Dialogar, con capacidad para escuchar y mantener el tema e intercambiar ideas en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura y la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura ortográﬁca de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráﬁcas (/i/, /b/, /j/, /r fuerte/, /y/ (según el uso dialectal en algunas regiones del país), la letra “w” y diferentes combinaciones (mp, mb, nv, bl…) LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias en diferentes textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus signiﬁcados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y la plurinacionalidad. • Poesía • Cuentos de animales • Ampliar el signiﬁcado mediante diversas estrategias • Antónimos en invitaciones • Familias de palabras en textos informativos • Sinónimos en postales • Aﬁches para apoyar ideas • Conciencia Fonológica c/s/b/v • Conciencia lingüística de las letras: Cc/ Ss/ Bb/ Vv/ Gg/ Jj/ • Pueblo awá y su lengua • La cartelera de cine Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Leer y aprender poesía diversas - Reconocer sinónimos y antónimos en diferentes postales e invitaciones. - Elaborar aﬁches diversos. - Crear una cartelera de cine Reﬂexión - Preguntar a los niños sobre las poesías que conocen y solicitarles que las compartan. - Descubrir sinónimos y antónimos en diversa invitaciones y postales. - Identiﬁcar diversos aﬁches en la escuela. - Crear diferentes carteleras de cine. - Ofrecer algunas temáticas atractivas para generar conversaciones. - Realizar ejercicios de identiﬁcación de las letras en el contexto de la palabra. Conceptualización - Realizar ruedas de cualidades usando gráﬁcos para conceptualizar o ejempliﬁcar los contenidos de una unidad. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 2 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 4 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Palabras, imágenes y sonidos
  38. 38. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 3939 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La humildad ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a los cuentos de animales, indagar en el signiﬁcado de los textos a través del conocimiento de sinónimos y antónimos. Generar la apropiación del código alfabético para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eﬁcaces. 4 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Crear una poesía. - Elaborar postales e invitaciones para diversos eventos. - Identiﬁcar las diversas familias de palabras en diferentes artículos del periódico y de revistas. - Inventar cuentos orales colectivos con secuencia temporal. - Realizar ejercicios para fortalecer las conciencias. - Realizar ejercicios de escritura de correspondencia entre fonema y grafema. - Promover conversaciones informales. - Representar de manera gráﬁca e identiﬁcar algunas palabras de la lengua awá. - Elaborar una cartelera de cine con las películas favoritas de los niños. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Poesías • Cuentos cortos • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir signiﬁcados. CE.LL.2.3. Dialoga, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral, a partir de una reﬂexión sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística CE.LL.2.9. Utiliza elementos de la lengua apropiados para diferentes tipos de textos narrativos y descriptivos; emplea una diversidad de formatos, recursos y materiales para comunicar ideas con eﬁciencia CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el signiﬁcado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales.
  39. 39. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4040 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. A través de la poesía de “El oso Glotoso” motive a los niños para que escuchen con atención y reconozcan las palabras que terminan en el fonema S, s. Pare ello, deberá discriminar los sonidos ﬁnales de los siguientes versos: El oso Glotoso es un oso amistoso. Curioso y famoso por ser muy gracioso, Glotoso está ansioso, penoso y pomposo. ¿Dónde está el oso,? dudoso y nervioso. tomado de: Poema EL OSO GLOTOSO, de Angst, en Poemas del Alma http://www.poemas-del-alma.com/blog/mostrar-poema-205616#ixzz48gABjk7P b. Ubique a los frente a un espejo y motíveles a repetir la rima anterior para que emitan el sonido de la última sílaba y observen cómo se mueven su boca, lengua y rostro. c. Motíveles a cambiar la palabra ﬁnal por otra que comience con el mismo sonido, por ejemplo, sopa, sorbete, sol. Trabaje este ejercicio con todas letras propuestas en la unidad s, c, g, j. d. Pida a los niños que recorten imágenes que comiencen y terminen con s, c, g o j. e. Proponga a los niños el juego de palabra “Yo digo palabras que comiencen (o terminen) con…”. Proponga palabras que terminen, por ejemplo: en sa: casa, masa, pasa. Palabras que comiencen con ja: jarro, jaba, jabón. Palabras que comienzan con ga: gato, gasa, garabato, entre otras. Haga énfasis en la pronunciación de cada letra estudiada (s, c, j, g) para que los niños puedan identificarla. Puede hacer el juego con tiempo para que los niños poco a poco se acostumbren a trabajar bajo presión. f. Motive a que los niños mencionen nombres de compañeros o familiares que inicien con s, c, j y g. Por ejemplo Gabriel, Juan, Samuel, Cecilia. Haga que pronuncien con énfasis las primeras letras para que puedan identiﬁcarlas. g. Entregue láminas con diferentes palabras que contengan los fonemas trabajados y pídales que señalen dónde se encuentran estos. h. Cante y baile con los niños canciones como: “Cucu cantaba la rana”, “El cha cha cha de los animales”. A medida que bailan y cantan pida a cada niño, aleatoriamente, que identiﬁque, en la canción, alguno de los sonidos estudiados y que lo repita haciendo énfasis en él. i. Motive a cantar esta canción y expresarse corporalmente, además de reconocer los fonemas estudiados. Actividades previas Para iniciar el trabajo con las conciencias seleccione poemas, retahílas, adivinanzas que motiven a los estudiantes y a la vez faciliten el reconocimiento de los sonidos de las letras, sus signiﬁcados, el orden y la estructura y composición de las oraciones. Recuerde que durante el primer momento del proceso, el niño debe asociar los preconceptos con los nuevos conocimientos de las letras c, s, j, g, todo esto debe hacerlo en función de lo que le es familiar y a través de sus experiencias sensoriales. Hay un cocodrilo Y un orangután Una pícara serpiente Y un águila real Un gato Un topo Y un elefante gordo Que le patina el coco (después se va quitando palabras y cantando con señas hasta que se termina la canción solo en señas). http://canciones--infantiles.blogspot. com/2010/03/hay-un-cocodrilo.html
  40. 40. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4141 Conciencia léxica y sintáctica Conciencia semántica Actividades posteriores Para cerrar las actividades y esta unidad, cante con los niños canciones que contengan los fonemas s, c, g, j. Motive a los niños para que inventen cuentos de animales con personajes que comiencen o terminen con los fonemas que ya conocen. Pida a los niños que digan el nombre de algún familiar que inicie con s, c, g o j. Escoja una palabra y su respectiva representación gráﬁca como eje generador para desarrollar la conciencia semántica de los alumnos. a. Prepare a los niños para una sesión de expresión corporal y haga que identiﬁquen, en su propio cuerpo, palabras que comiencen o terminen con los fonemas estudiados. En un segundo momento pase a la identiﬁcación de elementos del mundo exterior, es decir, sugiera que se muevan como animales cuyos nombres comienzan con los fonemas estudiados, por ejemplo: gato, sapo, cabra, jirafa. b. Coloque en el pizarrón láminas con diferentes objetos que comiencen con diferentes fonemas y con los estudiados. Pida a los niños que señalen los objetos que cumplen con el sonido estudiado. c. Entregue a los niños una lámina en la que tengan varias palabras para que puedan encontrar las parecidas. Por ejemplo: gato toga gota gato pato lata jirafa garrafa jimena fajardo gerardo jirafa cama dama cama lana cana fama d. Elabore con los niños un álbum de animales que tengan en su nombre los fonemas estudiados. Haga que coloquen la imagen y bajo esta el nombre del animal. Nuevamente trabaje con una canción. a. Mire, escuche y repita con los niños el video de la retahíla Susana y su gato, alojado en http://bit.ly/susaygato y haga énfasis en los fonemas trabajados. b. Hablen sobre los gatos y sus características y pídales que inventen una oración con las siguientes palabras: gato, cocodrilo, jirafa, cóndor. Escriba cada oración en el pizarrón y pídales que identiﬁquen dónde están los fonemas estudiados. c. Invíteles a cambiar a los personajes y elementos de la retahíla por nuevos elementos cuyos nombres se escriban con los fonemas estudiados, por ejemplo: en vez de Susana Camila, sapo por gato, cabaña por casa, etc. d. Proponga a los chicos el siguiente ejercicio. Entrégueles la lámina que tiene al ﬁnal de este ejercicio y pídales que unan únicamente la imagen con las palabras que comienzan con alguno de los fonemas estudiados. Por ejemplo: Coliflor con su respectivo dibujo. coliflor calabaza hongo rabano papanabo tomate cebollazanahoriaberenjena
  41. 41. CIENCIAS NATURALES APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4242 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba de evaluación4 3. Escribe la palabra que describe a las siguientes imágenes. 4. Escribe la letra c, g, b donde le corresponde al pronunciar la palabra. El capitán Golosina El capitán Golosina fondeó su galeón en la isla de los galápagos al mediodía. El galeón de tanto peso no aguantó y se hundió hasta el fondo, y aunque su capitán no se ahogó, su estómago agotado de la comilona, se indigestó. El médico le mandó gotitas de aguado y mucha lechuga. Esa noche el capitán comió migas de pan, dos gansos estofados y guacamole picante. A las seis, con más apetito que nunca, se tomó leche, ocho lenguas de gato con chocolate y algunas magdalenas. El galeón de tanto peso no aguantó y hasta el fondo se hundió, y aunque su capitán no se ahogó, su estómago agotado quedó. Tomado y adaptado de: http://bit.ly/capitangolosina 1. Pinta con color rojo los fonemas g. 2. Dibuja al capitán Golosina.
  42. 42. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4343 LENGUA Y LITERATURA 4 UNIDAD 5. Encierra en un círculo azul la imagen que tiene el sonido c: 6. Pinta con azul el sinónimo de las siguientes palabras. Viejo Gato Automóvil Feo Felino Camión Pequeño Perro Carro Anciano Coco Bicicleta 7. Pinta con amarillo la palabra correcta. jabón pota gelatina sabón viyete jelatina gota billete varco 8. Encuentra en la sopa de letras los antónimos de las siguientes palabras: R N I B A S E Á C I D R E F P E R R O N U I R E A L T O D D F D A A X O O J K L R L X Ó T O R S F T T R U P E E C A L G A T O rápido feo sentarse alto 9. Completa las palabras utilizando g, j, c, s, v.
  43. 43. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4444 UNIDAD LENGUA Y LITERATURA Prueba diagnóstica5 1. Lee la siguiente oración y dibuja. • La bruja tiene un zorro y un pingüino. 2. Escribe la palabra que describe a las siguientes imágenes. 3. Escribe la letra z donde le corresponde al pronunciar la palabra. 4. Encierra en un círculo azul la imagen que tiene el sonido qu. 5. Subraya con rojo la palabra correcta cerezas querezas kigui kiwi pinjuino pingüino luz lus 6. Completa las palabras utilizando c o z. a ul ebra
  44. 44. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4545 LENGUA Y LITERATURA Propósito de la unidad Conocimientos de la unidad Cultura del Buen Vivir 5 UNIDAD Ser paciente en todas las situaciones cotidianas con la finalidad de evitar confrontaciones. Compromiso a lograr La paciencia es la capacidad que tiene cada persona de tolerar una experiencia determinada sin responder con nerviosismo o perder la calma. Esta es una virtud que se debe cultivar midiendo nuestras reacciones. Valor: La paciencia En esta unidad el niño será capaz de escuchar, leer y reproducir trabalenguas, chistes, cuentos de nunca acabar, con el fin entretenerse y divertirse. A través de estos textos, el niño desarrollará su imaginación y memoria. En el bloque de lectura conocerá las recetas y se dará cuenta de su importancia como textos que pueden decodificarse y se pueden comprender en los contextos cotidianos. Además, identificará textos instructivos y su importancia para alcanzar un fin a través de la guía u orientación que brindan. En cuanto a la comunicación oral el niño será capaz de compartir anécdotas de la vida cotidiana. También reconocerá las partes que tiene y cómo puede redactarlas. En el bloque de escritura el niño se apropiará del códigoalfabéticodesulenguayserácapazdeutilizarlo en la producir textos. Además, ejercitará sus destrezas motrices finas a través del dibujo y los trazos. Se familiarizará con los siguientes fonemas: güe/güi/ Qq/Kk/Xx/Ww/Zz/Brbr,además,realizaráejercicios que desarrollen las conciencias fonológica, semántica, léxica y sintáctica. Dentro del conocimiento intercultural podrá identificar las características y las tradiciones del pueblo natabuela. Además conocerá utilidad de los empaques y sus características. - El pueblo natabuela - La receta y las instrucciones - Conciencia lingüística de: Güe/güi/ Q q/ K k/ X x/ W w/ Z z/ Br br - La anécdota - Trabalenguas - Cuentos de nunca acabar - Chistes Diviértete comparte y aprende
  45. 45. Planificación microcurricular APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4646 DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Destrezas con criterios de desempeño Contenidos Proceso metodológico LITERATURA LL.2.5.4. Explorar y motivar la escritura creativa al interactuar de manera lúdica con textos literarios leídos o escuchados (privilegiando textos ecuatorianos, populares y de autor). LECTURA LL.2.3.8. Aplicar los conocimientos lingüísticos (léxicos, semánticos, sintácticos y fonológicos) en la decodiﬁcación y comprensión de textos. problema-solución, concepto-ejemplo. COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LL.2.2.1. Compartir de manera espontánea sus ideas, experiencias y necesidades en situaciones informales de la vida cotidiana. ESCRITURA LL.2.4.7. Aplicar progresivamente las reglas de escritura y la reﬂexión fonológica en la escritura de fonemas que tienen dos representaciones gráﬁcas. LENGUA Y CULTURA LL.2.1.3. Reconocer palabras y expresiones propias de las lenguas originarias en diferentes textos de uso cotidiano, e indagar sobre sus signiﬁcados en el contexto de la interculturalidad y la plurinacionalidad. • Trabalenguas • Cuentos de nunca acabar • Chistes • Ampliar el signiﬁcado lingüístico en la decodiﬁcación y comprensión • La receta y las instrucciones. • Textos informativos. • La anécdota • Fonemas: Güe/güi/ Q q/ K k/ X x/ W w/ Z z/ Br br Ciclo del aprendizaje Experiencia previa - Memorizar diferentes trabalenguas, cuentos de nunca acabar y chistes. - Identiﬁcar las características de las recetas y textos instructivos. - Contar diferentes anécdotas. - Crear una cartelera de cine. Reﬂexión - Repetir trabalenguas y cuentos de nunca acabar. - Inventar recetas y diferentes instructivos. - contar anécdotas propias y de familiares cercanos. - Trabajo de todas las conciencias con lso fonemas: Güe/güi/ Q q/ K k/ X x/ W w/ Z z/ Br br. Conceptualización - Realizar ruedas de cualidades usando gráﬁcos para conceptualizar o ejempliﬁcar los contenidos de una unidad. ÁREA: Lengua y Literatura AÑO DE EGB: 2 PARALELO: FECHA: NÚMERO DE UNIDAD: 5 N. DE ESTUDIANTES: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: TIEMPO: NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Diviértete comparte y aprende
  46. 46. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4747 LENGUA Y LITERATURA BLOQUE CURRICULAR: Literatura, Lectura, Comunicación Oral, Escritura, Lengua y Cultura EJE TRANSVERSAL DEL BUEN VIVIR: La paciencia ELEMENTO DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL QUE DESARROLLA: OBJETIVO DEL CURRÍCULO PARA LA UNIDAD: Lograr un acercamiento lúdico a la lectura de trabalenguas, cuentos y chistes; ampliar el signiﬁcado de los textos a través de diversas estrategias. Generar la apropiación del código alfabético para promover la consolidación de procesos comunicativos eﬁcaces. 5 UNIDAD DESARROLLO DIDÁCTICO Proceso metodológico Recursos didácticos Criterios de evaluación Actividades evaluativas Aplicación - Crear su propio trabalenguas y su cuento de nunca acabar. - Inventar una receta de cocina. - Crear las instrucciones para armar un juguete. - Contar anécdotas personales y familiares. - Identiﬁcar y reproducir los fonemas Güe/güi/ Q q/ K k/ X x/ W w/ Z z/ Br br. • Texto del estudiante • Recursos interactivos • Trabalenguas • Cuentos cortos • Recetas • Recursos materiales: cartulina, tijeras, goma, colores CE.LL.2.10. Escucha y lee diversos géneros literarios (textos populares y de autores ecuatorianos) como medio para potenciar la imaginación, la curiosidad, la memoria, de manera que desarrolla preferencias en el gusto literario y adquiere autonomía en la lectura. CE.LL.2.5. Comprende contenidos implícitos y explícitos, emite criterios, opiniones y juicios de valor sobre textos literarios y no literarios, mediante el uso de diferentes estrategias para construir signiﬁcados. CE.LL.2.3. Dialogar, demostrando capacidad de escucha, manteniendo el tema de conversación, expresando ideas, experiencias y necesidades con un vocabulario pertinente y siguiendo las pautas básicas de la comunicación oral, a partir de una reﬂexión sobre la expresión oral con uso de la conciencia lingüística CE.LL.2.6. Aplica conocimientos lingüísticos en la decodiﬁcación y comprensión de textos, leyendo oralmente con ﬂuidez y entonación en contextos signiﬁcativos de aprendizaje y de manera silenciosa y personal en situaciones de recreación, información y estudio. CE.LL.2.2. Distingue y busca conocer el signiﬁcado de palabras y expresiones de las lenguas originarias y/o variedades lingüísticas del Ecuador, e indaga sobre los dialectos del castellano en el país. Técnica Solución de problemas Técnica de la pregunta Pruebas de desarrollo Instrumentos de evaluación • Estudio de casos • Cuestionarios • Pruebas escritas y orales.
  47. 47. APPLICA©EDICIONESSM 4848 Actividades y sugerencias para el desarrollo de las diversas conciencias Conciencia fonética a. A través del “Cuento de la za, zo, zu, ce, ci”, motive a los niños para que escuchen con atención y reconozcan las palabras que están formadas por los fonemas za, zo, zu. Pare ello, deberá discriminar los sonidos del siguiente texto. “El cuento de la za, zo, zu, ce, ci” Érase una vez una niña que se llamaba Alicia. Alicia juega todos los días con sus amigas a la caza del zorro. Por las mañanas desayuna en la cocina, se echa una taza zumo de cereza, se prepara un racimo de uva y unas tostadas con aceite. Después sale a la terraza y se pone un lazo azul, riega la maceta de la azucena con agua del pozo, para terminar poniéndose sus zuecos. En tarde va al cine a ver la película titulada: El zapato por el cielo, y desde ese día sus zuecos hacen verdaderas maravillas y parecen mágicos. Tomado de: http://bit.ly/cuentozazozu b. Ubique a los niños frente a un espejo y motíveles a caminar por toda la sala mientras repiten las palabras del cuento que tienen el fonema za, zo, zu. A medida que caminan pídales que se concentren en el movimiento de su boca, labios y lengua para producir el sonido de estos fonemas. c. Pida a los niños que recorten imágenes que correspondan a las palabras que se mencionan en el cuento con za, zo, zu. d. Proponga a los niños dibujar con cada parte del cuerpo los fonemas estudiados y repetir el sonido de estos. Una vez que han terminado esta actividad, pídales que repitan los nombres de los compañeros que tienen en su nombre alguno de los fonemas estudiados. e. Pida a los niños que memoricen la rima del cabrito y que en el texto señalen los fonemas Br/br. Bra, bre, bri, el cabrito brinca por aquí. Bri, bre, bra brinca por allá. Bri, bro, bru ¿acaso lo miras tú? Tomado de: http://bit.ly/brabrebri f. Juegue con los niños a encontrar las palabras que no corresponden a los fonemas estudiados. Para esto, articule con ellos palabras cuya única diferencia está en la presencia o ausencia del fonema (güe/ güi/ q/ k/ x/ w/ z/ br/ z). Por ejemplo diga: ¿Es lo mismo zapato que tapato?, ¿es lo mismo brinco que trinco? Pídales que digan las diferencias y que pronuncien de la forma correcta. Actividades previas Para iniciar el trabajo con las conciencias seleccione poemas, retahílas, anécdotas, chistes, cuentos cortos que motiven a los niños y a la vez faciliten el reconocimiento de los sonidos de las letras, sus signiﬁcados, el orden, la estructura y composición de las oraciones. Recuerde que durante el primer momento es fundamental trabajar con la expresión corporal y para que el niño asocie los preconceptos con los nuevos conocimientos de los fonemas güe/güi/ Q q/ K k/ X x/ W w/ Z z/ Br br, todo esto debe hacerlo en función de lo que le es familiar y a través de sus experiencias sensoriales.

×