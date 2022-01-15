Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
With the increasing demand for video streaming applications, HTTP Adaptive Streaming (HAS) technology has become the dominant video delivery technique over the Internet. Current HAS solutions only consider either client- or server-side optimization, which causes many problems in achieving high-quality video, leading to sub-optimal users’ experience and network resource utilization. Recent studies have revealed that network-assisted HAS techniques, by providing a comprehensive view of the network, can lead to more significant gains in HAS system performance. In this paper, we leverage the capability of Software-Define Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and edge computing to introduce a CDN-Aware QoE Optimization in SDN-Assisted Adaptive Video Streaming framework called CSDN. We employ virtualized edge entities to collect various information items (e.g., user-, client, CDN- and network-level information) in a time-slotted method. These components then run an optimization model with a new server/segment selection approach in a time-slotted fashion to serve the clients’ requests by selecting optimal cache servers (in terms of fetch and transcoding times). In case of a cache miss, a client’s request is served (i) by an optimal replacement quality (only better quality levels with minimum deviation) from a cache server, (ii) by a quality transcoded from an optimal replacement quality at the edge, or (iii) by the originally requested quality level from the origin server. By means of comprehensive experiments conducted on a real-world large-scale testbed, we demonstrate that CSDN outperforms the state-of-the-art in terms of playback bitrate, the number of quality switches, the number of stalls, and bandwidth usage by at least 7.5%, 19%, 19%, and 63%, respectively.