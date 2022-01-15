Successfully reported this slideshow.
CSDN: CDN-Aware QoE Optimization in SDN-Assisted HTTP Adaptive Video Streaming

Jan. 15, 2022
With the increasing demand for video streaming applications, HTTP Adaptive Streaming (HAS) technology has become the dominant video delivery technique over the Internet. Current HAS solutions only consider either client- or server-side optimization, which causes many problems in achieving high-quality video, leading to sub-optimal users’ experience and network resource utilization. Recent studies have revealed that network-assisted HAS techniques, by providing a comprehensive view of the network, can lead to more significant gains in HAS system performance. In this paper, we leverage the capability of Software-Define Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and edge computing to introduce a CDN-Aware QoE Optimization in SDN-Assisted Adaptive Video Streaming framework called CSDN. We employ virtualized edge entities to collect various information items (e.g., user-, client, CDN- and network-level information) in a time-slotted method. These components then run an optimization model with a new server/segment selection approach in a time-slotted fashion to serve the clients’ requests by selecting optimal cache servers (in terms of fetch and transcoding times). In case of a cache miss, a client’s request is served (i) by an optimal replacement quality (only better quality levels with minimum deviation) from a cache server, (ii) by a quality transcoded from an optimal replacement quality at the edge, or (iii) by the originally requested quality level from the origin server. By means of comprehensive experiments conducted on a real-world large-scale testbed, we demonstrate that CSDN outperforms the state-of-the-art in terms of playback bitrate, the number of quality switches, the number of stalls, and bandwidth usage by at least 7.5%, 19%, 19%, and 63%, respectively.

  1. 1. CSDN: CDN-Aware QoE Optimization in SDN-Assisted HTTP Adaptive Video Streaming 46th IEEE LCN 2021 October 2021 reza.farahani@aau.at | https://athena.itec.aau.at/ Reza Farahani, Farzad Tashtarian, Hadi Amirpour, Christian Timmerer, Mohammad Ghanbari, Hermann Hellwagner
  2. 2. Agenda ● Introduction ● State of the art ● Motivating example ● Proposed solution ● Evaluation setup ● Experimental results ● Conclusion and Future work
  3. 3. Introduction 3
  4. 4. ● Video trafﬁc has become the dominant trafﬁc over the Internet. ● It is expected to reach more than 82% of all Internet trafﬁc in 2021 [1]. ● HTTP adaptive streaming (HAS) has been considered as the de-facto video delivery technology over the Internet. Introduction- Video Streaming 4 [1] Cisco. Global - 2021 Forecast Highlights. https://www.cisco.com/c/dam/m/en_us/solutions/service-provider/vni-forecast-highlights/pdf/Global_2021_Forecast_Highlights.pddf
  5. 5. ● The adaptation process can be performed with different schemes: ○ Pure client-based: ■ The decision is based on the local parameters, e.g., ● buffer status ● estimated available bandwidth ■ Insufﬁcient information about the network ● It can lead to a suboptimal adaptation decision ○ Network-assisted: ■ The decision is performed via a centralized network component with a global view of the entire network topology. ■ can be more beneﬁcial for the users’ QoE ● Fundamental paradigms of modern networks, i.e., SDN, NFV, edge computing have been used in modern network-assisted frameworks Introduction- Network-assisted video streaming 5
  6. 6. ● The fundamental paradigm of modern networks to address the limitations of conventional network architecture like: ○ Complex Network Devices ○ Management Overhead ○ Limited Scalability ● The control plane (forwarding decision) is decoupled from the data plane (acts on the forwarding decision) ○ Centralized Network Controller ○ Standard communication Interface (OpenFlow), ○ Programmable Open APIs Introduction-Software-Deﬁned Networking (SDN) 6
  7. 7. ● It is considered as a complementary technology to SDN ● NFV enables Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) to ○ run over an open hardware platform ○ Reduce OpEx, CapEx ○ Accelerate innovations Introduction-Network Function Virtualization (NFV) 7 Router Switch Load Balancer (LB) Firewall Virtualization Layer VRouter VFirewall VSwitch VLB VNF VNF VNF VNF
  8. 8. State of the art 8
  9. 9. 9 Farahani, R., Tashtarian, F., Erfanian, A., Timmerer, C., Ghanbari, M. and Hellwagner, H., 2021, October. ES-HAS: An Edge- and SDN-Assisted Framework for HTTP Adaptive Video Streaming,” in ACM NOSSDAV, 2021.(pp. 50-57). ES-HAS: An Edge- and SDN-Assisted Framework for HTTP Adaptive Video Streaming
  10. 10. Motivating example 10
  11. 11. Pure client-based approach 11 ● Cache miss The cache server must hold the requests Fetch the requested segments from the origin server
  12. 12. Pure client- ES-HAS 12 ● Demanded quality levels are available only on CS2 ● CS1 with more available bandwidth could serve the requested segments with higher quality levels ● The requested segments are unavailable in all cache servers, and the quality deviation is unacceptable for the clients 1 2
  13. 13. Proposed solution 13
  14. 14. Proposed solution 14 ● CSDN equips the ES-HAS VRP with the transcoding capability ● CSDN’s VRPs receive the network information, plus user preferences ● CSDN’s VRPs take into account: ○ fetch-based actions ○ transcoding-based actions ● Increases the computation costs of the system. ● The backhaul bandwidth consumption and users’ QoE (based on their preferences) are signiﬁcantly improved by the VRP possibly performing additional actions.
  15. 15. CSDN Architecture 15 ● We leverage SDN, NFV, edge computing and propose our architecture in three layers
  16. 16. Time-slot Structure 16
  17. 17. Server/Segment selection policy 17 Our server/segment policy is : 1. When the requested quality level exist in the cache servers (Cache hit) ○ ﬁnd the cache server with minimum serving time ● Original requested quality ● Transcoded quality 2. When the requested quality level is not available in any cache server (Cache miss) ○ Use replacement quality from a cache server with minimum fetch time ○ Transcode the original quality from better quality level at the edge ○ fetch the original requested quality from the origin server
  18. 18. Evaluation setup 18
  19. 19. We evaluate the performance of CSDN compared to ES-HAS, SABR and pure client-based approaches on a large-scale cloud-based testbed. ○ 100 clients ○ Four cache servers ○ Five OpenFlow switches ○ An SDN controller ○ Four VRP servers ○ A video Dataset including: ■ ten video sequences (BBB with 150 segments) ■ 2, 4, 6 segments ■ ﬁve representations ○ Two ABR algorithms (Squad, and BOLA) ○ MongoDB for cache-map transaction ○ Different Network paths with various bandwidth ○ Bandwidth monitoring (Floodlight Restful API) ○ LRU cache replacement policy Testbed 19
  20. 20. Experimental results 20
  21. 21. ● CSDN outperforms the state-of-the-art in terms of: ○ Playback bitrate 7.5% ○ The number of quality switches 19% ○ The number of stalls 19% User’s QoE in different approaches: 21
  22. 22. Network utilization in different approaches: 22
  23. 23. 23 Conclusion and Future work
  24. 24. ● This paper leverages the SDN and NFV paradigms to propose the CSDN framework providing network assistance for HTTP adaptive video streaming ● We equip ES-HAS VRPs that employs a novel server/segment selection policy ● We implement the proposed framework and its modules on a cloud-based large-scale testbed consisting of 100 clients and conducts experiments in different scenarios ● CSDN outperforms state-of-the-art approach in terms of users’ QoE and the network utilization ● Edge caching, extending proposed MILP model, and utilizing learning- , (meta)heuristic-based approach are possible future work directions. Ongoing and Future Work All rights reserved. ©2020 24
  25. 25. Thank you for your attention reza.farahani@aau.at | https://athena.itec.aau.at/ All rights reserved. ©2020 25

