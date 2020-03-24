Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Effective principles for web designing
OUTLINE • INTRODUCTION • RESPONSIVE WEB DESIGN & OPTIMIZED WEB PAGE • USE OF MINIMUM FILL-IN FORMS • AIM FOR SIMPLE AND AT...
INTRODUCTION Designing a website is an art; it is not only about the designs looks, but it’s also about how the design wor...
Responsive Web Design & Optimized Web Page: Due to the development of technologies in the modern world, increased usage of...
Every project designed to provide the specific needs of the user, so it makes the user requirements minimal for the custom...
Aim for simple and attractive writing: Web page content should be clean, clear, and properly structured. As it helps the u...
DON'T MAKE USERS THINK TOO MUCH: A website needs to be user-friendly, and the webpage should be self- explanatory to answe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Effective principles for web designing

19 views

Published on

Designing a website is an art; it is not only about the designs looks, but it’s also about how the design works. A well-designed website will decide the success or failure of the website. The website visitors only look for information about the product or service. Every visitor decides by the single mouse click the user-centric design is the necessity for success and profit-oriented web design. For more details, visit https://subers.com/web-development/

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Effective principles for web designing

  1. 1. Effective principles for web designing
  2. 2. OUTLINE • INTRODUCTION • RESPONSIVE WEB DESIGN & OPTIMIZED WEB PAGE • USE OF MINIMUM FILL-IN FORMS • AIM FOR SIMPLE AND ATTRACTIVE WRITING • DON'T MAKE USERS THINK TOO MUCH
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Designing a website is an art; it is not only about the designs looks, but it’s also about how the design works. A well-designed website will decide the success or failure of the website. The website visitors only look for information about the product or service.
  4. 4. Responsive Web Design & Optimized Web Page: Due to the development of technologies in the modern world, increased usage of smart phones, they became the main source of website traffic. A website needs to be responsive and load on any device irrespective of the screen size.
  5. 5. Every project designed to provide the specific needs of the user, so it makes the user requirements minimal for the customers. The visitor visiting the website for the first time will like the website if there is no need for filling long forms to try out your service. USE OF MINIMUM FILL-IN FORMS:
  6. 6. Aim for simple and attractive writing: Web page content should be clean, clear, and properly structured. As it helps the user to find the required information easily. Modern web designers focus more on the visually appealing interface, and they neglect architecture of the web page and content.
  7. 7. DON'T MAKE USERS THINK TOO MUCH: A website needs to be user-friendly, and the webpage should be self- explanatory to answer the questions of the visitors by going through the web page.

×