What is your plan? Factoring as a financing alternative

Traditional lenders are beginning to hunker-down and conserve capital.

Extensions of credit will likely be reserved for their strongest-performing customers.

What is your plan for your clients on the margins who seek your guidance on where to obtain the vital working capital they will need to survive through these challenging times?

For your B2B clients with strong customers, consider Factoring…

Versant Funding's accounts receivable factoring offering can be an alternative source of financing for businesses which do not qualify for traditional financing but have good quality accounts receivable outstanding.

Program Overview:

• Factoring from $100,000 to $10 Million per month

• Advance Rate: Up to 75% against accounts receivable

• Non-recourse - No Personal Guaranty

• Closing as quickly as 3- 5 days

We specialize in difficult deals and can help a variety of B2B Businesses such as Manufacturers, Distributors and an array of Service Business which have traits such as:

• Negative Net Worth

• Balance Sheet Issues

• Losses

• Debtor Concentrations – including single debtor

• Start-ups

• Poor History/Credit Scores

• Debtor-in-Possession

Contact me today to learn if your client would benefit.



