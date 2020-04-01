Factoring: A Source of Liquidity in a Crisis





Factoring:

A Quick Source of Liquidity in a Crisis

Traditional sources of financing have all but disappeared in this new reality created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Government programs offer the promise of loans to impacted small businesses, but related websites are crashing and participating lenders are still working to figure out who will qualify.

For those businesses approved for loans, it will likely be weeks, if not months until they receive funding.

Many of your clients do not have that time to wait for the vital liquidity needed to fund continued operations.

For your B2B clients with strong customers, consider Factoring…

Versant Funding's accounts receivable factoring offering can be an alternative source of financing for businesses which need quick access to funding and have good quality accounts receivable outstanding.

Program Overview:

• Factoring from $100,000 to $10 Million per month

• Advance Rate: Up to 75% against accounts receivable

• Non-recourse - No Personal Guaranty

• Closing as quickly as 3- 5 days

We specialize in difficult deals and help a variety of B2B businesses including Manufacturers, Distributors and an array of Service Business which have traits such as:

• Negative Net Worth

• Balance Sheet Issues

• Losses

• Debtor Concentrations – including single debtor

• Start-ups

• Poor History/Credit Scores

• Debtor-in-Possession

