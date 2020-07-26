Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 foods that will help you lose weight FASTER

Weight loss referred to a reduction of total body mass, due to a loss of body fats, total fluid, muscles, tendons, and other connective tissues.

Losing weight may be intentional OR non-intentional. But it is important that you lose fat and extra weight to reduce ailments and stay healthy.

You may have come across several diet trends for weight loss.

But if you can include some foods in your diet daily it will give you some fabulous results without following any particular type of diet.

It is important to include nutrient-dense foods that are rich in fibre and proteins. It will help you in weight loss and maintenance.

  1. 1. healthy diet and will make you lose weight quickly 10 foods that will help you lose weight without starving Not all calories are the same, nor are all foods the same. Here is a list of ten healthy foods that will make you not hungry if you want to lose weight. In addition, some of them have a great satiating effect and others are even suitable for losing weight faster, since they accelerate metabolism, that is, they increase fat burning at rest. 1. Pulses Chickpeas or lentils are good options. Also, peas, are halfway between protein and vegetables. The high
  2. 2. protein content of these foods causes the body to spend more energy digesting them. In just eight weeks of a diet rich in legumes, the metabolism accelerates at a good rate. In addition, they contain an interesting amount of fiber and starch, good for the bacterial flora of the intestine. 2. Fruits One of the most widespread myths in the popular imagination is that fruit makes you fat. It is not true. Fruits, greens, and vegetables have sugar in their composition, but they come in a matrix and are themselves healthy. 3 Vegetables
  3. 3. Leafy green vegetables, such as lettuce, cabbage, spinach, or Swiss chard, have several properties that make them essential food in any diet. They are low in calories and carbohydrates, but rich in fiber, and they are perfect as a garnish, to increase the volume of our meals without increasing their caloric intake. For their part, the vegetables of the cruciferous family, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage or Brussels sprouts, are high in fiber but, unlike lettuce, they are very satiating because they also have plenty of protein. 4. Eggs
  4. 4. Eggs are a perfect food if we want to lose weight, as they are rich in protein and healthy fats, which allows us to be satiated with relatively low-calorie intake. The new studies certify that they neither contribute to raising cholesterol levels (as some people still believe) nor increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. 5. Nuts
  5. 5. Nuts can also be part of a healthy diet and even help you lose weight. Of course, to take advantage of all its benefits, it must be eaten raw or roasted and not abusively consumed. They have a great energy value: about 550 calories per 100 grams. They have unsaturated fats, good for cardiovascular health. In addition, they are rich in iron, zinc, and selenium, necessary for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, in charge of regulating metabolism. The best time to consume this type of food is after playing sports. 6. Fish like salmon and tuna
  6. 6. Salmon is one of those foods that always appears on these types of healthy food lists. And is not for less. This type of fatty fish (we must also name trout, mackerel, sardines, and herring) is very rich in healthy fats and proteins, in addition to other necessary nutrients such as iodine. Just like eggs, they fulfill the ideal magic combination to lose weight: they fill a lot, but they gain little weight. Low in calories, high in protein and low in fat, tuna is also perfect for a weight loss diet. 7. Lean meat
  7. 7. Lower fat cuts of meat are ideal for weight loss. Leaving aside processed meats (such as sausages or sausages), chicken and beef are necessary in any diet, as they are the ones that are really going to make us not starve. 8. Yogurts
  8. 8. Yogurt consumption has traditionally been associated with numerous health benefits, including a lower risk of becoming overweight. In fact, medical organizations around the world have approved statements on the virtues of yogurt and recommend its inclusion in the dietary patterns of the population. Without going any further, one of the latest reviews highlighting its role in preventing obesity. 9. Tea and coffee
  9. 9. Green tea is especially interesting, especially to reduce abdominal fat. Several studies have illustrated that people who take this drink regularly increased weight loss by 1.3 kilos more on average than those who did not. If the tea contains catechins, in the case of the other popular drink, it is caffeine that can help increase the metabolic rate by 11%. Consuming 270 mg of caffeine per day - equivalent to about three cups helps burn 100 extra calories. 10. Water
  10. 10. Necessary to maintain hydration, drinking water speeds up metabolism by up to 30%, although these positive effects last 60-90 minutes.
