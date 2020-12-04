Steel Market Scope, Sales Analysis and End-User Insights Till 2025

Global Steel Market is expected to reach USD 1.01 trillion by 2025. Steel is an alloy of carbon and iron-containing less than 2% carbon and 1% manganese and little amount of oxygen, silicon, Sulphur, and phosphorous. It is known as the universe most important construction and engineering material. It is exclusively used in cargo ships and surgical scalpels, cars and construction products, and refrigerators and washing machines. The Steel Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.