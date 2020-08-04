The Specialty Silica Market global size is expected to value at USD 4.43 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth credited to the rising demand in the automotive as well as paints & coatings sector, and growing need for precipitated silica in the packaged food industry. Some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the specialty silica industry are constant demand of specialty silica in different industrial applications such as rubber, packaged food industry, healthcare sector, paint & coatings sector, production of plastics and abrasives.