The global Specialty Carbon Black Market size is projected to touch USD 4.0 billion by 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register 8.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, industrial bags and photographic containers are driving the market growth. In lithium-ion batteries, graphite powder and specialty carbon black are used in order to improve the electrical conductivity.