Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2025 Share, Top Players Analysis and Forecast Report

Jan. 24, 2022
The global Specialty Carbon Black Market size is projected to touch USD 4.0 billion by 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register 8.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, industrial bags and photographic containers are driving the market growth. In lithium-ion batteries, graphite powder and specialty carbon black are used in order to improve the electrical conductivity.

  1. 1. Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2025 Share, Top Players Analysis and Forecast Report “Increasing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, industrial bags and photographic containers are driving the market growth. In lithium-ion batteries, graphite powder and specialty carbon black are used in order to improve the electrical conductivity.” The global Specialty Carbon Black Market size is projected to touch USD 4.0 billion by 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to register 8.9% CAGR over the forecast duration. Increasing use of the product in agriculture mulch film, refuse sacks, industrial bags and photographic containers are driving the market growth. In lithium-ion batteries, graphite powder and specialty carbon black are used in order to improve the electrical conductivity. It displays excellent properties such as stability at higher voltage, improved adhesion and less solvent. Owing to this, specialty black powder is increasingly used in applications such as grid storage, E-bike, mild hybrid vehicle, hybrid vehicles and telecom industries. In addition, it provides electrical antistatic and conductivity features to plastic materials. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/specialty-carbon-black-market The product is formulated in five categories such as lampblack, acetylene black, furnace black, thermal black and channel process. In these processes, different raw materials such as acetylene gas, coal gas, petroleum gas and natural gas are used. Fluctuation in crude oil prices because of the supply-demand gap, political imbalance and seasonal variations are driving the use of alternate fuel. The specialty carbon black market key participants are Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, Cabot Corp. and Omsk Carbon Group among others. Major market players are focusing on procuring raw material conveniently to gain a competitive edge over their peers. Further key findings from the report suggest:
  2. 2. • Depending on the grade, conductive carbon black segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast duration. • This growth is fueled by the growing use of conductive carbon black in the manufacturing of plastic compounds. • The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. • Major chemical companies such as Sid Richardson, Mitsubishi and Evonik Industries are integrated into the value chain from carbon black production to feedstock manufacturing. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/specialty-carbon-black-market/request-sample Million Insights has segmented the global specialty carbon black market on the basis of grade and region: Specialty Carbon Black Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • Conductive Carbon Black • Conductive Polymers • Paints & Coatings • Battery Electrodes • Printing Inks • Others • Fiber Carbon Black • Polyester Fiber • PP Masterbatches • Nylon Textiles • Other Synthetic Fibers • Food Contact Carbon Black • Packaging • Film & Sheet
  3. 3. • Consumer Molded Parts • Others • Other Carbon Black Specialty Carbon Black Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • North America • The U.S. • Canada • Europe • Germany • France • The U.K. • Italy • Russia • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South Korea • Southeast Asia • Latin America • Mexico • Brazil • Argentina
  4. 4. • Middle East & Africa • Saudi Arabia • UAE • South Africa List of Key Players of Specialty Carbon Black Market • Cabot Corp. • Birla Carbon • Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. • Continental Carbon Company • Omsk Carbon Group See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals-and-materials
  5. 5. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

