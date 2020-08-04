-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The global Smart Coating Market size is expected to value at USD 11.68 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the constant demand of smart coating solutions from number of end-user industries such as construction industry, automobile, military& defense sector, and medical sector. Highly-specialized properties associated with the use of smart coating are self-healing, self-cleaning and erosion resistant.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment