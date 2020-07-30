Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Motorcycle Apparel Market Product Segment, Size and Business Development Analysis till 2028 “A growing level of awareness ...
is set to hold the highest market share ascribed to the widespread deployment of latest and advanced technologies like ult...
• Zhejiang Jixiang • Hehui Group • Yema • Soaring • Duhan • Scoyco • Moto-boy • Dragonrider Market split by Type, can be d...
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.) • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Sou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Motorcycle Apparel Market Product Segment, Size and Business Development Analysis till 2028

17 views

Published on

The global Motorcycle Apparel Market is projected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast year. Motorcycle protective clothing is vital for minimizing the risk of soft tissue damage, infection or other complication. “The European standards for motorcycle protective clothing and apparels have recently come into force and have successfully provided the first objective tests to reveal product efficiency and has revealed significant simulator failings under vehicular crash conditions.”

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Motorcycle Apparel Market Product Segment, Size and Business Development Analysis till 2028

  1. 1. Motorcycle Apparel Market Product Segment, Size and Business Development Analysis till 2028 “A growing level of awareness has presented new opportunities for local and international manufacturers to offer an array of fashion and style selections with incredible levels of protection in order to meet the requirements of all the different end-user segments of the motorcycle market.” The global Motorcycle Apparel Market is projected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast year. Motorcycle protective clothing is vital for minimizing the risk of soft tissue damage, infection or other complication. “The European standards for motorcycle protective clothing and apparels have recently come into force and have successfully provided the first objective tests to reveal product efficiency and has revealed significant simulator failings under vehicular crash conditions.” A growing level of awareness has presented new opportunities for local and international manufacturers to offer an array of fashion and style selections with incredible levels of protection in order to meet the requirements of all the different end-user segments of the motorcycle market. This has helped consumers to gain confidence in protective apparels and is highly investing in protective motorcycle accessories. Furthermore, several manufacturers are incessantly integrating modern-day electronics and advanced fiberglass plastic materials in manufacture of protection gear and development of helmets with head up displays, which is anticipated to surge the demand for these accessories in the upcoming years. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/motorcycle-apparel-market Market segmentation by end users/applications type includes road motorcycle apparel and off-road motorcycle apparel. Based on product type, the market has been categorized into jackets, shoes, pants, gloves, protector, helmet, and base layers. Geographical segmentation has presented a detailed analysis of motorcycle apparel market growth prospects across the regions of North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. North America
  2. 2. is set to hold the highest market share ascribed to the widespread deployment of latest and advanced technologies like ultra-reliable low-latency network communications systems. The industry contenders have identified significant gaps in the motorcycle apparel market considering that appropriate protective accessories are not available for all styles of road riding. The local industry implications as per the European driving safety standards have implored the motorcycle apparel industry to undertake suitable manufacturing and marketing strategies. The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the dominant players operating in this market include Klim, Kido Sport, Chih-Tong, HANIL, HJC, YOHE, Pengcheng Helmets, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Zhejiang Jixiang, Safety Helmets MFG, Yema, Soaring, Dragonrider, Duhan, Hehui Group, Scoyco, and Moto- boy among others. The key players have identified current market dynamics in terms of its size, supply-demand value chain mechanism, prevailing trends, governing factors, drivers, challenges and opportunities, their competitive landscape and product innovation. Considering the changing competitive dynamics and the current scenario of the industry, it has set the motorcycle apparel market to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast years. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/motorcycle-apparel-market/request-sample Market Segment: Leading players of Motorcycle Apparel including: • Klim • Kido Sport • HANIL • HJC • Chih-Tong • YOHE • Jiujiang Jiadeshi • Pengcheng Helmets • Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets • Safety Helmets MFG
  3. 3. • Zhejiang Jixiang • Hehui Group • Yema • Soaring • Duhan • Scoyco • Moto-boy • Dragonrider Market split by Type, can be divided into: • Jacket • Glove • Pants • Protector • Shoes • Helmets Market split by Application, can be divided into: • Road Motorcycle Apparel • Off-road Motorcycle Apparel Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: • Direct Channel • Distribution Channel Market segment by Region/Country including: • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  4. 4. • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.) • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.) • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.) • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.) See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/clothing-and-textiles Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

×