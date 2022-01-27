Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 16.22 billion by 2025. Meat is the utmost appreciated livestock product and for several people aids as their first-choice source of animal protein. Meat is also consumed as a processed meat product or constituent of kitchen-style food preparations. Meat processing consists of exclusive chemical and physical treatment methods that can be mechanized. The meat processing equipment market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.