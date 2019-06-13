Global Lubricant Additives Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2023. One of the most important motivators for the international business is growing trade of automobile, mainly passenger cars having greater performance and extended service intermissions. With reference to the source of the applications, the statement concentrates on the position and viewpoint for foremost uses/end users. It takes into consideration the intake in terms of sales, market stake, and development percentage of Lubricant Additives for respective use, including Automobile (Passenger Cars & Heavy Duty Vehicles), Industrial (Industrial Engine Oil, Metalworking Fluids, General Industrial Oil).