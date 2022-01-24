Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The global Leather Footwear Market size is projected to reach USD 202.30 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. The growing number of working professional, increasing e-retailing and changing fashion trends are attributing to the growth of the market. Further, the introduction of new products in business wear amid changing fashion trends is likely to propel the growth of the market.