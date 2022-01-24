The global Leather Footwear Market size is projected to reach USD 202.30 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period. The growing number of working professional, increasing e-retailing and changing fashion trends are attributing to the growth of the market. Further, the introduction of new products in business wear amid changing fashion trends is likely to propel the growth of the market.