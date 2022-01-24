Successfully reported this slideshow.
Humidity Sensor Market To Gain Impressive Growth Heights During the Forecast Period 2021-2025

Jan. 24, 2022
Business

The global Humidity Sensor Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The standard regulations are made by the organizations like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and FSSAI for food standards for the quality and safety of food. This has triggered need for processed food, which is stored under ambient moisture. Sensors help to controlling and monitoring moisture level in food, beverage and healthcare industries. These sensing solutions provide higher accuracy, long durability, which in turn is projected to boost the need for humidity sensors.

  1. 1. Humidity Sensor Market To Gain Impressive Growth Heights During the Forecast Period 2021- 2025 “The standard regulations are made by the organizations like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and FSSAI for food standards for the quality and safety of food. This has triggered need for processed food, which is stored under ambient moisture.” The global Humidity Sensor Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The standard regulations are made by the organizations like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and FSSAI for food standards for the quality and safety of food. This has triggered need for processed food, which is stored under ambient moisture. Sensors help to controlling and monitoring moisture level in food, beverage and healthcare industries. These sensing solutions provide higher accuracy, long durability, which in turn is projected to boost the need for humidity sensors. Miniaturization solutions makes sensor integrated into portable devices. The product has a high demand from household, energy-saving and healthcare applications. These sensors are also playing a vital role in monitoring respiratory systems, dehumidifiers, and baby monitors. In addition, the sensor is useful in optimizing smart condensation in refrigerators, air cooling systems, batteries for intrusion detection, and for engine control in the automotive sector. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-humidity-sensor-market Increasing adoption of IoT solutions and advanced technology support is projected to propel the market growth. Wireless sensor solutions are designed with the help of the IoT network. Additionally, the integration of piezoelectric technology with fabrication technologies and CMOS technology is used to fabricate advanced sensors. These sensors consume less power and provide high transducer performance with easy implementation. All these key factors are projected to propel the market growth.
  2. 2. Key manufacturers in the humidity sensors market include Delphi Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International, Continental AG, Hitachi, Ltd., and BEI Sensors. Further key findings from the report suggest: • Based on the end-use, automotive type segment is projected to exceed at substantial rate owing to high demand applications such as moisture level measurements and eliminating windscreen fogging. • Absolute humidity sensors category is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. • Asia Pacific region is projected to propel at the highest CAGR, due to the growing industrial infrastructural development across the countries such as China, and India. • Manufacturers focus on developing innovative sensors using advanced technologies especially for mobile applications. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-humidity-sensor-market/request-sample Million Insights has segmented the global humidity sensor market based on type, end use, and region: Humidity Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Absolute Humidity Sensor • Relative Humidity Sensor • Others (Optical Hygrometer, Oscillating Hygrometer, and Gravimetric Hygrometer) Humidity Sensor End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Automotive • Pharmaceutical & Healthcare • Industrial • Building Automation & Domestic Appliances • Food & Beverages • Environmental
  3. 3. • Agriculture • Others Humidity Sensor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • Europe • U.K. • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South America • Brazil • Middle East & Africa See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/sensors
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

