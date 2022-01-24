The global Humidity Sensor Market size is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion, by the end of 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The standard regulations are made by the organizations like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and FSSAI for food standards for the quality and safety of food. This has triggered need for processed food, which is stored under ambient moisture. Sensors help to controlling and monitoring moisture level in food, beverage and healthcare industries. These sensing solutions provide higher accuracy, long durability, which in turn is projected to boost the need for humidity sensors.