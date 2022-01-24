The global Fire Alarm and Detection Market size is projected to touch USD 75.3 billion by 2027. It is estimated to register 8.5% CAGR over the forecast duration, as per a new report by Million Insights. Growing awareness about the safety of people and properties is driving the demand for the product. Consumer spending on fire safety devices has surged in the recent past owing to increasing awareness and effectiveness of these devices. Moreover, government regulations aimed at mandating the use of fire alarms and detection equipment has driven the market growth in the past few years.