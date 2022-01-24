Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fire Alarm and Detection Market Overview, Top Players Insights and Business Development Opportunities till 2027

The global Fire Alarm and Detection Market size is projected to touch USD 75.3 billion by 2027. It is estimated to register 8.5% CAGR over the forecast duration, as per a new report by Million Insights. Growing awareness about the safety of people and properties is driving the demand for the product. Consumer spending on fire safety devices has surged in the recent past owing to increasing awareness and effectiveness of these devices. Moreover, government regulations aimed at mandating the use of fire alarms and detection equipment has driven the market growth in the past few years.

  1. 1. Fire Alarm and Detection Market Overview, Top Players Insights and Business Development Opportunities till 2027 “Consumer spending on fire safety devices has surged in the recent past owing to increasing awareness and effectiveness of these devices. Moreover, government regulations aimed at mandating the use of fire alarms and detection equipment has driven the market growth in the past few years.” The global Fire Alarm and Detection Market size is projected to touch USD 75.3 billion by 2027. It is estimated to register 8.5% CAGR over the forecast duration, as per a new report by Million Insights. Growing awareness about the safety of people and properties is driving the demand for the product. Consumer spending on fire safety devices has surged in the recent past owing to increasing awareness and effectiveness of these devices. Moreover, government regulations aimed at mandating the use of fire alarms and detection equipment has driven the market growth in the past few years. End-use industries are abiding by government regulations, which have led to the replacement of existing fire safety equipment. Growing fire accidents and loss of life and livelihoods have encouraged various industrial, commercial and residential establishments to adhere to the fire safety norms. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fire-alarm-detection-market In 2019, North America accounted for the highest share in the fire alarm and detection market and it is estimated to continue domination over the forecast period. Rapid infrastructural and industrialization in countries such as Canada and the United States is driving regional growth. The Canadian government has introduced “investing in Canada Plan” with an aim to invest USD 139 in the infrastructural development by 2028. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to register the maximum growth over the forecast duration owing to rising industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, Japan and India. Further key findings from the report suggest:
  2. 2. • Fire detectors product is projected to be valued USD 38.1 billion by the end of the forecast year 2027. • Under fire detector, the smoke detector is likely to acquire the major share and expected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2027. • Among application, the commercial segment is anticipated to register 8.5% CAGR over the forecast duration. • North America is projected to account for USD 21.8 billion by 2027 owing to the increasing infrastructural development in Canada and the United States. • Major market players are Johnson Controls, Nittan Company, Ltd., Space Age Electronics, Halma plc, Gentex Corporation and Bosch GmbH among others. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fire-alarm-detection-market/request-sample Million Insights has segmented the global fire alarm and detection market based on product, type, application and region: Fire Alarm and Detection Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • Fire Detectors • Fire Alarms Fire Detectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • Flame Detectors • Smoke Detectors • Heat Detectors Fire Alarms Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • Audible Alarms • Visual Alarms • Manual Call-points Fire Alarm and Detection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • Commercial
  3. 3. • Industrial • Residential Fire Alarm and Detection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Europe • U.K. • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Middle East & Africa See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/technology
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

