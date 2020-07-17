Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global Artificial Saliva Market is poised to witness a healthy growth by the end of 2028. Artificial saliva products like oral liquids and oral gels, which have fewer side effects and complications associated with its usage. It temporarily lubricates and moistens the mouth to create a shielding film to treat symptoms of chronic dry mouth. Growing focus on oral hygiene is driving demand for artificial saliva products.