Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global Artificial Saliva Market is poised to witness a healthy growth by the end of 2028. Artificial saliva products like oral liquids and oral gels, which have fewer side effects and complications associated with its usage. It temporarily lubricates and moistens the mouth to create a shielding film to treat symptoms of chronic dry mouth. Growing focus on oral hygiene is driving demand for artificial saliva products.

  1. 1. Artificial Saliva Market Status, Share and Growth Rate Analysis till 2028 “Artificial saliva products like oral liquids and oral gels, which have fewer side effects and complications associated with its usage. It temporarily lubricates and moistens the mouth to create a shielding film to treat symptoms of chronic dry mouth.” Thanks to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, the global Artificial Saliva Market is poised to witness a healthy growth by the end of 2028. Artificial saliva products like oral liquids and oral gels, which have fewer side effects and complications associated with its usage. It temporarily lubricates and moistens the mouth to create a shielding film to treat symptoms of chronic dry mouth. Growing focus on oral hygiene is driving demand for artificial saliva products. Primarily, the artificial saliva market is driven by growing awareness regarding oral hygiene. Regular usage of artificial saliva has proven results for the treatment of dysphagia and the growing geriatric population is providing lucrative growth opportunities for saliva supplement products. Oral health maintenance expenditure is restraining market expansion in developing countries. Also, the growing popularity of acupuncture and herbal medicines is posing a challenging prospect of the artificial saliva market. Based on product, the market has been segmented into oral spray, oral liquid, powder, oral solution, and gel. Oral sprays and oral liquids hold the largest market share. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-saliva-market In 2018, SUDA Pharmaceuticals and Zelda Therapeutics collaborated to develop oro-mucosal spray technology and it successfully emerged as a novel oral spray. Zelda invested enormously in the project expenditure. The potential benefits of drug administration through the oral mucosa include reduced side effects, lower dosage, ease of use, and faster response time. The duo combined their specializations proven very effective for delivering cannabis medicines to patients suffering from dry mouth problems. GlaxoSmithKline plc is extensively investing in research to develop and market pharmaceutical products consisting of drugs in the therapeutic areas of respiratory, central nervous system, anti-virals, cardiovascular and urogenital ailments.
  2. 2. Some of the key companies operating in the artificial saliva market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Limited, Mission Pharmacal Company, CCMed Group, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Entod International, Fresenius Kabi, Forward Science, Midatech Pharma Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Icpa Health Products LTD., Biocosmetics Laboratories, Perrigo, and Laboratorios Kin, S.A. among others. North America is expected to dominate the global market attributed to the presence of a large consumer base in this region. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-saliva-market/request-sample Market Segment: Leading players of Artificial Saliva including: • GlaxoSmithKline plc • Cipla Limited • Mission Pharmacal Company • Fresenius Kabi • Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc. • CCMed Group • Entod International • Midatech Pharma Plc. • Forward Science • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. • Biocosmetics Laboratories • Icpa Health Products LTD. • Perrigo • Laboratorios Kin, S.A. Market split by Type, can be divided into: • Oral Spray
  3. 3. • Oral Solution • Oral Liquid • Gel • Powder Market split by Application, can be divided into: • Adult • Pediatric Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: • Direct Channel • Distribution Channel Market segment by Region/Country including: • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.) • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.) • South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.) • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.) See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/pharmaceuticals
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com

