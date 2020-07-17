The global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to rise in exploration and production activities in deep waters. Anchor handling tug supply vessels are the huge naval vessels used for towing and tugging ships. They are essentially used for placing the oil rigs in the sea and oceanic areas. The vessels are integrated with the winch (a crane like equipment), attached to the oil rigs and driven in the water. Moreover, anchor handling tug supply vessels are also used to rescue other ships in emergency cases. For instance, if any boat or a ship requires instant handling or tugging or towing, and the anchor handling tug is placed in the oceanic area, it then handles the stranded vessels.