Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market Key Players Analysis, Production Capacity and Forecast to 2023
Few major trends observed are increasing use of aluminum in ship making, developments in aluminum sheets like better strength and formability
• Furukawa-Sky • Kobelco • AMAG • RUSAL • Nippon Light Metal • Alimex • GLEICH GmbH • Hulamin • Chalco • Alnan Aluminium
See More Reports of This Category by Million Insights
The global Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to favorable properties of aluminum sheet and plates, such as high thermal conductivity, non-corrosive and light weight. Aluminum plate is used as a raw material for numerous applications, such as storage tank walls, automotive side panels, and architectural signs and panels. Versatile characteristics of aluminum ensure durability and high performance for the final products. Moreover, aluminum offers exceptional corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, and easy stamping, machining, welding, and forming processes. There is no major difference between aluminum plate and aluminum sheet. Aluminum plate is thicker than 6mm and aluminum sheet is thinner than 6mm.

Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market Key Players Analysis, Production Capacity and Forecast to 2023

  1. 1. Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market Key Players Analysis, Production Capacity and Forecast to 2023 “The driving factors of aluminum plate and sheet market comprise increasing manufacturers’ inclination towards production of lighter vehicles, high demand from the automotive industry, rise in demand from the construction sector due to properties, such as superior conductivity and better energy efficiency in the construction sustainable buildings, increased applications in food and beverage industry for preserving and packaging.” The global Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to favorable properties of aluminum sheet and plates, such as high thermal conductivity, non-corrosive and light weight. Aluminum plate is used as a raw material for numerous applications, such as storage tank walls, automotive side panels, and architectural signs and panels. Versatile characteristics of aluminum ensure durability and high performance for the final products. Moreover, aluminum offers exceptional corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, and easy stamping, machining, welding, and forming processes. There is no major difference between aluminum plate and aluminum sheet. Aluminum plate is thicker than 6mm and aluminum sheet is thinner than 6mm. The driving factors of aluminum plate and sheet market comprise increasing manufacturers’ inclination towards production of lighter vehicles, high demand from the automotive industry, rise in demand from the construction sector due to properties, such as superior conductivity and better energy efficiency in the construction sustainable buildings, increased applications in food and beverage industry for preserving and packaging. Furthermore, high demand for readymade food products, improved lifestyle, high demand for aluminum cans, and increasing replacement of steel by aluminum is propelling the growth of the aluminum plate & sheet market. However, high friction property of aluminum, generating enormous heat is hampering the progress. Friction in the vehicle gear creates heat, harmful for the engine. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aluminum-plate-sheet-market
  2. 2. Few major trends observed are increasing use of aluminum in ship making, developments in aluminum sheets like better strength and formability, and high demand for public transport. Moreover, increasing focus on sustainable materials is another trend. Nonetheless, unstable prices of raw materials is hampering the progress. A recent news from the packaging industry predicted significant growth of 2 piece cans in the near future. 2 piece cans are manufactured by combining cup shaped container with any one piece of aluminum or steel by two processes; draw-redraw & draw-and-iron procedure. They were replaced with the 3 piece cans over several benefits. These benefits can be listed as elimination of long and double seam, restricting leakage, requires comparatively less material, and safer packaging. The prominent players in aluminum plate & sheet market are Aleris, Alcoa, Hindalco Industries, Aluminum Corporation of China, Constellium, Norsk Hydro, Norsk Hydro, China Hongqiao Group, Norsk Hydro, China Power Investment, Constellium, Rio Tinto Alcan, Shandong Xinfa Aluminum & Power, Rusal, and Shandong Weiqiao. Request Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/aluminum-plate-sheet-market/request-sample Market Segment: Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aluminum Plate & Sheet in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia) •Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Aluminum Plate & Sheet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including • Constellium • Kaiser Aluminum • Alcoa • Aleris
  3. 3. • Furukawa-Sky • Kobelco • AMAG • RUSAL • Nippon Light Metal • Alimex • GLEICH GmbH • Hulamin • Chalco • Alnan Aluminium • Jingmei Aluminium On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into • 1XXX • 2XXX • 3XXX • 5XXX • 6XXX • 7XXX On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aluminum Plate & Sheet for each application, including • Aerospace industry • Railway industry • Others
