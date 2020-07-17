The global Aluminum Plate & Sheet Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to favorable properties of aluminum sheet and plates, such as high thermal conductivity, non-corrosive and light weight. Aluminum plate is used as a raw material for numerous applications, such as storage tank walls, automotive side panels, and architectural signs and panels. Versatile characteristics of aluminum ensure durability and high performance for the final products. Moreover, aluminum offers exceptional corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, and easy stamping, machining, welding, and forming processes. There is no major difference between aluminum plate and aluminum sheet. Aluminum plate is thicker than 6mm and aluminum sheet is thinner than 6mm.