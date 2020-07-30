-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The global Adulticides Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rise in number of online & offline distribution channels, growing prevalence of diseases such as malaria, yellow fever and dengue, and increasing awareness among general population. Development of integrated marketing strategies and increasing promotional activities via television, billboards, newspapers and hoardings by market players are contributing factors for robust market growth over the forecast period.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment