Description 'Dominique DuBois Gilliard calls for a holy disruption of the systems and pipelines that imprison mostly black...
  2. 2. Description 'Dominique DuBois Gilliard calls for a holy disruption of the systems and pipelines that imprison mostly black and brown people in the United States' mass-incarceration-industrial complex. Rethinking Incarceration exposes the ways the church has been complicit in this injustice and invites people of faith to engage in justice that is restorative. This book is historical, theological, scholarly, accessible, pastoral, and prophetic. It should be read in the seminary and university classroom, the pastor's study, and the church book club. Gilliard offers a very relevant word for one of the most central issues of our time!' (Curtiss Paul DeYoung, CEO, Minnesota Council of Churches)'An astonishing bookâ€•full of insights that draw from history, politics, social research, and Scripture. Gilliard crafts a compelling picture that links local policy and decisions and shows the impact on a national scale. This book is a thought-provoking call to the church to take a practical role in engaging with mass incarceration and its effects.' (Nikki Toyama-Szeto, executive director, Evangelicals for Social Action (ESA))'Dominique gives a thorough, honest look at the history of mass incarceration, blending advocacy and theology and driving us to respond as a community of faith. This is a must-read from a leader whose passion inspires hope.' (Leroy Barber, Voices Project, board chair of Missio Alliance, author of Embrace)'Walking in the footsteps of Michelle Alexander and Bryan Stevenson, Dominique Gilliard lays out here the history and structure of mass incarceration in the United States, touching on all its sinister complications and biases; the equally sinister theological and scriptural moves that have accompanied it; and, most important of all, the powerful alternative vision and program that the church canâ€•and mustâ€•now embody as it begins to dismantle this horror. A sustained, passionate, prophetic, and constructive work.' (Douglas A. Campbell, professor of New Testament, Divinity School, Duke University)'This is the book I've been waiting for. Since the publication of The New Jim Crow, we have needed an analysis of incarceration and justice from a Christian perspective. Rethinking Incarceration is a powerful book that needs to circulate widely, for in it we learn not only of the issues, but how to move forward for desperately needed restorative change.' (Michael O. Emerson, provost and professor, North Park University, author of Divided by Faith)'In this stunning book that moves your heart, mind, and soul, Dominique Gilliard dissects mass incarceration and the narrative that helped create it. He shows with precision that slavery did not end, it just evolved. If you've ever doubted that sin is not just personal but also systemic, read this book. Dominique helps light the way forward away from the punitive justice that is crushing two million people today and toward the restorative justice at the heart of the Christian faith, the
