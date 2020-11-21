Podcasting tpas2020

Here is the recording of a webinar that I did for Travelpayouts.com on how to create your own travel podcast. At the time of this recording I had:



• created different 5 podcasts

• published 1,800 podcast episodes which were downloaded more than 25 million times

• won travel journalism awards for my podcasting including being named the "best independent travel journalist" by Travel+Leissure magazine



https://chris2x.com/creating-your-own-podcast/