Podcasting tpas2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast
Rules of the sessionRules of the sessionRules of the session Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast This session...
SpeakerSpeakerSpeaker Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast Chris Christensen CEO at AmateurTraveler
CHRIS CHRISTENS
2014 Tha Thailand Foreign Ministry
WHAT’S A PODCAST?
Why Podcast?
ENGLISH DOMINATES
ENGLISH DOMINATES
MY TOP COUNTRIES
ATTENTION z ONE LISTENER TOLD ME SHE DOWNLOADED 50 EPISODES OF THE AMATEUR TRAVELER TO PLAN A SINGLE TRIP TO EUROPE. TO PU...
PODCAST STYLES
MONOLOGUE
TEXT SETUP COMPUTER MICROPHONE GARAGEBAND AUDACITY
REMOTE INTERVIEWS /
TEXT HOST SETUP COMPUTER SKYPE CALL RECORDER / HOT RECORDER MICROPHONE GARAGEBAND AUDACITY
TEXT GUEST SETUP COMPUTER SKYPE MICROPHONE OR SMART PHONE EAR BUDS SKYPE
IN PERSON INTERVIEWS / CO-HOSTED
TEXT SETUP MICROPHONES HEADSETS MIXER COMPUTER DIGITAL RECORDER OR
. Portable Mixer
IN PERSON FIELD INTERVIEWS
TEXT SETUP SMART PHONE MICROPHONE DIGITAL RECORDER OR
ROUNDTABLE
USB Microphone (Blue Yeti)
HOSTING
HOSTING QUESTIONS• How easy is to leave? • How reliable? • Do they sell ads? • How trustworthy?
HOSTING HOSTING
EDITING
Myth - Podcasting is Hard
Myth - The Perfect Podcast Length
“7 Podcasting Best Practices” (cision.com) As evidence of the popularity of podcasts, consider these facts: There are over...
Reality - 84% of shows with >100,000 downloads per episode are >51 minutes in length.
But some shows are short
iTunes Top 200 Episodes - 7/7/18 8.6% - 22 Mins or shorter 62% - 44 Mins or longer 9.6% - 120 Mins or longer
Myth - Podcast means Ad Supported
Myth - If you build it… they will come
Median: 50% - 145 Top 20% >1,200 Top 10% >3,300 Top 7.2% >5,000 Top 5% >8,000 Top 2% - >19,000 Top 1% - >33,000 downloads ...
<link rel="alternate" type="application/rss+xml" title="Amateur Traveler | Travel Destinations" href=“http://amtravmp3.wm....
iTunes as a search engine
Chris is a nerd. When he is not working on computers, he is playing on computers. He somehow thinks writing his own portal...
Watch this session on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/travelpayoutsglobalThank you! chris2x@gmail.com http://AmateurTr...
ContactsContactsContacts support@travelpayouts.com
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Podcasting tpas2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Podcasting tpas2020

27 views

Published on

Here is the recording of a webinar that I did for Travelpayouts.com on how to create your own travel podcast. At the time of this recording I had:

• created different 5 podcasts
• published 1,800 podcast episodes which were downloaded more than 25 million times
• won travel journalism awards for my podcasting including being named the "best independent travel journalist" by Travel+Leissure magazine

https://chris2x.com/creating-your-own-podcast/

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Podcasting tpas2020

  1. 1. Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast
  2. 2. Rules of the sessionRules of the sessionRules of the session Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast This session is being recorded If you have any questions, ask them in the chat We’ll send you the recording and the slides shortly after the webinar
  3. 3. SpeakerSpeakerSpeaker Unusual content: How to develop your own podcast Chris Christensen CEO at AmateurTraveler
  4. 4. CHRIS CHRISTENS
  5. 5. 2014 Tha Thailand Foreign Ministry
  6. 6. WHAT’S A PODCAST?
  7. 7. Why Podcast?
  8. 8. ENGLISH DOMINATES
  9. 9. ENGLISH DOMINATES
  10. 10. MY TOP COUNTRIES
  11. 11. ATTENTION z ONE LISTENER TOLD ME SHE DOWNLOADED 50 EPISODES OF THE AMATEUR TRAVELER TO PLAN A SINGLE TRIP TO EUROPE. TO PUT THAT IN PERSPECTIVE THAT IS ABOUT 7,000 WORDS PER EPISODE OR 350,000 WORDS THAT SHE LISTENED TO OR ABOUT 4.5X THE SIZE OF THE FIRST HARRY POTTER BOOK
  12. 12. PODCAST STYLES
  13. 13. MONOLOGUE
  14. 14. TEXT SETUP COMPUTER MICROPHONE GARAGEBAND AUDACITY
  15. 15. REMOTE INTERVIEWS /
  16. 16. TEXT HOST SETUP COMPUTER SKYPE CALL RECORDER / HOT RECORDER MICROPHONE GARAGEBAND AUDACITY
  17. 17. TEXT GUEST SETUP COMPUTER SKYPE MICROPHONE OR SMART PHONE EAR BUDS SKYPE
  18. 18. IN PERSON INTERVIEWS / CO-HOSTED
  19. 19. TEXT SETUP MICROPHONES HEADSETS MIXER COMPUTER DIGITAL RECORDER OR
  20. 20. . Portable Mixer
  21. 21. IN PERSON FIELD INTERVIEWS
  22. 22. TEXT SETUP SMART PHONE MICROPHONE DIGITAL RECORDER OR
  23. 23. ROUNDTABLE
  24. 24. USB Microphone (Blue Yeti)
  25. 25. HOSTING
  26. 26. HOSTING QUESTIONS• How easy is to leave? • How reliable? • Do they sell ads? • How trustworthy?
  27. 27. HOSTING HOSTING
  28. 28. EDITING
  29. 29. Myth - Podcasting is Hard
  30. 30. Myth - The Perfect Podcast Length
  31. 31. “7 Podcasting Best Practices” (cision.com) As evidence of the popularity of podcasts, consider these facts: There are over 115,000 podcasts in existence. 32 million people listen to podcasts monthly. The average podcast lasts about 30 minutes. Users listen to about 22 minutes per podcast. Users prefer podcasts that last less than 16 minutes. The average commute time in the U.S. is 25 minutes
  32. 32. Reality - 84% of shows with >100,000 downloads per episode are >51 minutes in length.
  33. 33. But some shows are short
  34. 34. iTunes Top 200 Episodes - 7/7/18 8.6% - 22 Mins or shorter 62% - 44 Mins or longer 9.6% - 120 Mins or longer
  35. 35. Myth - Podcast means Ad Supported
  36. 36. Myth - If you build it… they will come
  37. 37. Median: 50% - 145 Top 20% >1,200 Top 10% >3,300 Top 7.2% >5,000 Top 5% >8,000 Top 2% - >19,000 Top 1% - >33,000 downloads per episode in the 1st 30 days
  38. 38. <link rel="alternate" type="application/rss+xml" title="Amateur Traveler | Travel Destinations" href=“http://amtravmp3.wm.wizzard.tv/rss">
  39. 39. iTunes as a search engine
  40. 40. Chris is a nerd. When he is not working on computers, he is playing on computers. He somehow thinks writing his own portal for bloggers is not at all weird. • Instagram @chris2x • Twitter @chris2x • Facebook https://facebook.com/AmateurTraveler • email chris2x@gmail.com • http://AmateurTraveler.com Chris Christensen HEADSHOT
  41. 41. Watch this session on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/travelpayoutsglobalThank you! chris2x@gmail.com http://AmateurTraveler.com Instagram @chris2x
  42. 42. ContactsContactsContacts support@travelpayouts.com

×