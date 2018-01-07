Successfully reported this slideshow.
Senarai Judul Buku BTB dan CE bagi kegunaan tahun 2018

SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS TERBITAN BAHARU (BTB) DAN BUKU TEKS COMMON EUROPEAN FRAMEWORK OF REFERENCE (CEFR) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018.

Published in: Education
Senarai Judul Buku BTB dan CE bagi kegunaan tahun 2018

  1. 1. BIL KODBUKU JUDUL NAMA PENERBIT HARGA THN/TING ZON PEMBEKALAN 1 BT021004 SUPER MINDS 1 PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 38.80 D1,D2 SELURUH NEGARA *CEFR 2 BA212002 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.30 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 3 BT212003 BAHASA ARAB TAHUN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.70 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 4 DA032001 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 2 SJKC (BA) JILID 1 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 5 DA032002 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 2 SJKC (BA) JILID 2 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 3.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 6 DT032003 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 2 SJKC (BT) THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 9.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 7 BA032001 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 2 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.80 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 8 BT032002 BAHASA CINA TAHUN 2 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.80 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 9 BA202001 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.00 D2 SARAWAK 10 BT202003 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 22.50 D2 SARAWAK 11 BC202002 BAHASA IBAN TAHUN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 35.50 D2 SARAWAK 12 BC222002 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 2 ((DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 54.40 D2 SABAH 13 BA222001 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.70 D2 SABAH 14 BT222003 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TAHUN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.00 D2 SABAH 15 AA012001 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SJK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 16 AA012002 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SJK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 17 AT012003 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SJK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 18 BA012002 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SK (BA) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.70 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 19 BA012003 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SK (BA) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.70 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 20 BT012001 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SK (BT) JILID 1 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.60 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 21 BT012004 BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SK (BT) JILID 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.60 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 22 BA232001 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.50 D2 PERAK , PAHANG 23 BT232003 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 11.20 D2 PERAK , PAHANG 24 BC232002 BAHASA SEMAI TAHUN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.00 D2 PERAK , PAHANG 25 EA042001 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 2 SJKT (BA) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 3.30 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 26 EA042002 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 2 SJKT (BA) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 3.30 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 27 ET042003 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 2 SJKT (BT) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 13.60 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 28 BA042001 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 2 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 8.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 29 BT042002 BAHASA TAMIL TAHUN 2 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 21.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 30 DA082001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKC (BA) SASBADI SDN BHD 4.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 31 DT082002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKC (BT) JILID 1 SASBADI SDN BHD 7.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 32 DT082003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKC (BT) JILID 2 SASBADI SDN BHD 6.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 33 EA082001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKT (BA) MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 5.45 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 34 ET082002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKT (BT) JILID 1 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 10.40 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 35 ET082003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SJKT (BT) JILID 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 7.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 36 BA082001 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 4.80 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 37 BT082002 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SK JILID 1 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.70 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 38 BT082003 MATEMATIK TAHUN 2 SK JILID 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 39 BA102001 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 2 (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 5.30 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 40 BT102002 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TAHUN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.80 D2 SELURUH NEGARA SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS TERBITAN BAHARU(BTB) DAN BUKU TEKS COMMON EUROPEAN FRAMEWORK OF REFERENCE(CEFR) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018
  2. 2. BIL KODBUKU JUDUL NAMA PENERBIT HARGA THN/TING ZON PEMBEKALAN SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS TERBITAN BAHARU(BTB) DAN BUKU TEKS COMMON EUROPEAN FRAMEWORK OF REFERENCE(CEFR) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018 41 DT122001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 2 SJKC ODONATA PUBLISHING (M) CO. SDN. BHD. 6.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 42 ET122001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 2 SJKT PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 25.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 43 BT122001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TAHUN 2 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.20 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 44 DT192002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SJKC SASBADI SDN BHD 6.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 45 DC192001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SJKC (DVD) SASBADI SDN BHD 10.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 46 ET192002 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SJKT UMA PUBLICATIONS 8.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 47 EC192001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SJKT (DVD) UMA PUBLICATIONS 12.90 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 48 BT192003 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 6.00 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 49 BC192001 PENDIDIKAN KESENIAN TAHUN 2 SK (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 10.00 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 50 DT112001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 2 SJKC BEH-ER PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD 6.10 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 51 ET112001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 2 SJKT MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 8.25 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 52 BT112001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TAHUN 2 SK DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.00 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 53 DA072001 SAINS TAHUN 2 SJKC (BA) PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 3.00 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 54 DT072002 SAINS TAHUN 2 SJKC (BT) PAN ASIA PUBLICATIONS SDN. BHD. 7.30 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 55 EA072001 SAINS TAHUN 2 SJKT (BA) PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 6.75 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 56 ET072002 SAINS TAHUN 2 SJKT (BT) PENERBITAN JAYA BAKTI SDN. BHD. 17.40 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 57 BA072001 SAINS TAHUN 2 SK (BA) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 3.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 58 BT072002 SAINS TAHUN 2 SK (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 7.50 D2 SELURUH NEGARA 59 FT021002 PULSE 2 KUMPULAN DESA FIKIR SDN. BHD. 38.00 T1,T2 SELURUH NEGARA *CEFR 60 FT302001 ASAS SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 2 PERCETAKAN RINA SDN BHD 10.30 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 61 FT212001 BAHASA ARAB TINGKATAN 2 AL-AMEEN SERVE HOLDINGS SDN. BHD. 10.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 62 FT032001 BAHASA CINA TINGKATAN 2 THE MALAYA PRESS SDN. BHD. 12.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 63 FT202041 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 33.80 T2 SARAWAK 64 FC202041 BAHASA IBAN TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 SARAWAK 65 FT222002 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 30.00 T2 SABAH 66 FC222001 BAHASA KADAZANDUSUN TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 SABAH 67 FT012001 BAHASA MELAYU TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 14.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 68 FT232002 BAHASA SEMAI TINGKATAN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.00 T2 PERAK , PAHANG 69 FC232001 BAHASA SEMAI TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 PERAK , PAHANG 70 FT042001 BAHASA TAMIL TINGKATAN 2 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 10.45 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 71 FT282001 GEOGRAFI TINGKATAN 2 IMS BOOKS TRADING SDN BHD 8.80 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 72 FT082001 MATEMATIK TINGKATAN 2 RIMBUNAN ILMU SDN. BHD. 9.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 73 FT102001 PENDIDIKAN ISLAM TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 74 FT122001 PENDIDIKAN JASMANI DAN PENDIDIKAN KESIHATAN TINGKATAN 2 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 7.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 75 FT112001 PENDIDIKAN MORAL TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 76 FT172001 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TINGKATAN 2 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 13.30 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 77 FC172002 PENDIDIKAN MUZIK TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 52.00 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 78 FT182001 PENDIDIKAN SENI VISUAL TINGKATAN 2 PENERBIT BESTARI SDN. BHD. 5.30 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 79 FT272001 REKA BENTUK DAN TEKNOLOGI TINGKATAN 2 SASBADI SDN BHD 8.30 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 80 FT072001 SAINS TINGKATAN 2 KARANGKRAF NETWORK SDN BHD 10.30 T2 SELURUH NEGARA
  3. 3. BIL KODBUKU JUDUL NAMA PENERBIT HARGA THN/TING ZON PEMBEKALAN SENARAI JUDUL BUKU TEKS TERBITAN BAHARU(BTB) DAN BUKU TEKS COMMON EUROPEAN FRAMEWORK OF REFERENCE(CEFR) BAGI KEGUNAAN TAHUN 2018 81 FT092097 SEJARAH TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 12.50 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 82 FT502003 SENI MUZIK TINGKATAN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 16.00 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 83 FC502002 SENI MUZIK TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 84 FT502005 SENI TARI TINGKATAN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.00 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 85 FC502004 SENI TARI TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 86 FT502007 SENI TEATER TINGKATAN 2 (BT) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 13.20 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 87 FC502006 SENI TEATER TINGKATAN 2 (DVD) DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 9.90 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 88 FT502001 SENI VISUAL TINGKATAN 2 DEWAN BAHASA DAN PUSTAKA 18.00 T2 SELURUH NEGARA 89 FT604005 AL-ADAB WA AL-BALAGHAH TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 19.45 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 90 FT604003 AL-LUGHAH AL-ARABIAH AL-MU'ASIRAH TINGKATAN 4 OXFORD FAJAR SDN. BHD. 12.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 91 FT604004 AL-MANAHIJ AL-'ULUM AL-ISLAMIAH TINGKATAN 4 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 10.45 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 92 FT604002 AL-SYARIAH TINGKATAN 4 OXFORD FAJAR SDN. BHD. 16.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 93 FA488001 DAFTAR HIFZ AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 4 DAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 29.45 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 94 FT484001 MAHARAT AL-QURAN TINGKATAN 4 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 80.00 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 95 FT604001 USUL AL-DIN TINGKATAN 4 TELAGA BIRU SDN. BHD. 19.50 T4 SELURUH NEGARA 96 FT315001 ASAS KELESTARIAN TINGKATAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 29.95 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 97 FT365001 EKONOMI TINGKATAN 5 ZETI ENTERPRISE 10.80 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 98 FT325001 GRAFIK KOMUNIKASI TEKNIKAL TINGKATAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 27.20 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 99 FT375001 PERNIAGAAN TINGKATAN 5 UTUSAN PUBLICATIONS & DISTRIBUTORS SDN. BHD. 13.65 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 100 FT335001 PERTANIAN TINGKATAN 5 MULTI EDUCATIONAL BOOK ENTERPRISE 19.85 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 101 FT385001 PRINSIP PERAKAUNAN TINGKATAN 5 ERA VISI SDN. BHD. 11.50 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 102 FT355001 REKA CIPTA TINGKATAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 25.60 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 103 FT305001 SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 5 OXFORD FAJAR SDN. BHD. 24.50 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 104 FT345001 SAINS RUMAH TANGGA TINGKATAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 27.00 T5 SELURUH NEGARA 105 FT395001 SAINS SUKAN TINGKATAN 5 ARAS MEGA(M) SDN. BHD. 30.45 T5 SELURUH NEGARA

