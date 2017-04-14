Digital identitymgmt 1704132309

數位身份識別發展建議與工研院實務 經驗分享 Ver: 1704132309 1
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 本投影片目的 • 提出對數位身份識別立法的期待 • 建議技術發展的方向 • 提出關於立法進程的建議 • 以工研院參與BraveLog與富邦的保險區塊鏈 的經驗為例 2
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 在我們開始之前 • 所謂的數位識別： – 確認識別的持有者（認證；Authentication） – 授權認證持有者可以進行特定准許事項（授權；Authorization） – 資料交換（...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 對數位識別立法之期待 4
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 對數位識別立法的期待 • 增進全體社會福祉發展 • 促進數位經濟產業發展 • 提供數位識別產業健全發展所需之法律制度 5
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 好的數位識別應該包含哪些特性？ • 可以讓人信任 – 有完整的法律授權 – 設計所使用的原理本身令人信任 – 系統穩定性高 – 公開的介面與協定 – 使用者可以稽核識別資料被使用的狀況 •...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別如何增進社會福祉？ -問題篇 #1 • 現行我國政府資訊的登入方式仰賴自然人憑證，而IC卡式 的自然人憑證在使用上便利性不佳。 – 造成政府資訊透明性不足 • 現行我國主要仰賴紙本...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別如何增進社會福祉？ -問題篇 #2 • 因為沒有普遍受到公信的數位憑證，導致我國目前數位個 人消費支付與企業金融發展受到限制 – 每次註冊都必須要重複輸入個資，徒然增加導入服務之困...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 有錢 就是 福祉 公平 就是 福祉 安全 就是 福祉 彈性 效率 福祉 • 因為有了 Google等登入 服務，使用者 大幅減少登入 時間，也促成 更多的新應用 投入市場 • 共用的數位識...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別如何增進社會福祉？ -效益篇 #1 • 現行我國政府資訊的登入方式仰賴自然人憑證，而IC卡式 的自然人憑證在使用上便利性不佳。 – 一個設計良好的、網際網路時代的數位憑制度證將大幅...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別如何增進社會福祉？ -效益篇 #2 • 因為沒有普遍受到公信的數位憑證，導致我國目前數位個 人消費支付與企業金融發展受到限制 – 不用每次重新輸入個資，增加使用者享受創新的意願 –...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別如何促進數位經濟發展？ • 一個可被信任的數位識別將 – 大幅增加監理機關對於數位金融創新的接受度 – 大幅增加消費者在使用數位金融創新時對於個人資訊的掌控度，並 且更有意願接納數...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別法律保障的潛力 • 許多機構都有成為數位身份識別認證單位的潛力，但有法 源允許嗎？ – 銀行？電信業者 • 現有任何法律規定提供消費者在使用數位識別時的保障嗎 ？ 13
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 技術發展方向建議 14
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 不，我們現在給不出一個馬上可行的方案 15
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 先確定我們要做什麼 #1 • 給予法源 – 現行的電子簽章法，其實並沒有授權簽章可以代表個人。身份證是 正式有戶籍法授權的。 – 建立國家級的數位識別基礎建設？ – 還是給予法源，讓民間與...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 先確定我們要做什麼 #2 • 做得比現有的生態系更好 – 現有消費者已經建立的生態系例如GOOGLE與FACEBOOK應該不 受影響 – 確認現階段將提供之數位憑證方式 – 優先補足現有存...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 安全、透明、公平 • 數位識別提供者應能提供其數位識別技術之可靠度說明 • 整套數位識別所用的技術原理與規格應該是公開的 – 保護來自於數學與技術上證明的強度，而不是技術機密 • 廣邀技術...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 數位識別生態系永續性 • 國家現有的資訊建設的規模與彈性顯然不足 • 公務體系的設計不利於持續商務創新 • 收費制度的彈性 • 我國本地雲服務的現狀 19
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 關於立法進程的建議 20
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 這只是一個提案 #1 21 找出主管部會 主管部會提供資金公開徵求數位識別顧 問服務 數位識別目的、應用範圍、形式、政府扮 演角色、後續資訊收集與建議、整合法律 條文撰寫 顧問服務負責建立...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 這只是一個提案 #2 22 主管部會提出草案，顧 問服務負責收集意見、 接受提案、回應問題 主管部會提出草案，顧 問服務徵求技術提案 顧問服務制訂技術 提案徵求規格與技 術聯盟運作形式 法...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 從案例來直接瞭解數位識別的挑 戰 23
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 BraveLog與富邦保險區塊鏈是什麼？ • BraveLog – 富邦與台灣鐵人三項公司共同推出使用區塊鏈的選手履歷服務 – 工研院參與本計畫的架構設計，包含以區塊鏈為基礎的數位識別架 ...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 問題何在？ #1 • 區塊鏈數位識別是否具有法律效力？ – 尤其在高度監理的金融產業？ – 金融監理機構要如合理解與評估各種不同形式的數位架構？ • 在原始的期待裡面希望兩個不同的區塊鏈可...
Copyright 2016 ITRI 工業技術研究院 問題何在？ #2 • 如果未來要與國家的數位認證服務連結時，政府將如何收 費？ • 政府基礎認證服務的穩定度、效能是否滿足需要？ 26
Digital identitymgmt 1704132309

Digital identitymgmt 1704132309

