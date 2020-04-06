200126_Azure Spatial Anchors

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• ニックネーム「ちょまど」 • 文系 (英文科) 出身 • 2014年、新卒入社した SIer を 3ヶ月で退職 • 前職 (2社目) は iOS/Android アプリを 開発していたプログラマ • 現在 Microsoft 社員 (3社目...
私の描いた絵
友達の誕生日に 似顔絵描いた 自分の誕生日に C# ちゃん描いた
HoloLens の父 Alex Kipman 描いた
ご本人にお渡ししたら fb プロフィール写真に 使ってくれてる！嬉しい
1. Azure Spatial Anchors 概要 2. 【デモ】デモアプリ (Android 端末と iPhone でアンカーの共有) 3. デモアプリアーキテクチャ解説 4. 【デモ】公式チュートリアル読みながら 開発環境やコードを見て...
マルチユーザーで コンテンツを共有 ウェイファインディング コンテンツを 永続的に保持 https://azure.microsoft.com/ja-jp/services/spatial-anchors/ Azure Spatial Anch...
Azure Spatial Anchors 利用事例： AR 版 マイクラ『Minecraft Earth』
シェアリングとは 1. 複数の AR / VR / MR デバイスで 同じ仮想空間を 共有すること。 2. 現実世界に仮想オブジェクトを表示する AR / MR では 現実世界における共通の 原点座標 が必要となる 3. 共通の原点座標がズレて...
共通の 原点座標を決めるには？ • AR マーカー：現実に配置したマーカーを検出して、 共通の原点座標とする。検出が早く、様々なデバイス で 利用可能。ARマーカーを準備する必要がある。 • Azure Spatial Anchors：空間から...
HoloLens ARKit 対応の iOS デバイス ARCore 対応の Android デバイス Azure Spatial Anchors 対応デバイス
Unity C++/WinRT, DirectX Unity Swift Objective-C Xamarin Unity Java C++ / NDK Xamarin Azure Spatial Anchors 開発環境
Azure Spatial Anchors
App Service 825f5ee9-e570-4c0e-b677-0f7e3b3e2ac6 玄関 : 75bf82bd-d3cd-4f66-b7ce-20a7ad1a0037 Anchor ID とオ レオレ識別子を 紐づけて保持する デ...
App Service 825f5ee9-e570-4c0e-b677-0f7e3b3e2ac6 玄関 : 75bf82bd-d3cd-4f66-b7ce-20a7ad1a0037 Anchor ID とオ レオレ識別子を 紐づけて保持する デ...
App Service 825f5ee9-e570-4c0e-b677-0f7e3b3e2ac6 玄関 : 75bf82bd-d3cd-4f66-b7ce-20a7ad1a0037 Anchor ID とオ レオレ識別子を 紐づけて保持する デ...
1. アクセスキー 2. 「プライマリー キー」をコピーし てどこかに控えて おく
$ git clone https://github.com/Azure/azure-spatial-anchors-
Unity バージョンは 2019.2.18f1 で動作確認済
15時〜夕方スタートで夜解散 1. Unity 側で Azure Spatial Anchors 各種 アクセスキーを設定 2. シーン保存
## 前処理 - Session を作る - 構成する - Session を開始する ## メインの処理 ### アンカーを作る側 - Unity のローカルの座標からクラウドのアンカーに変換 - クラウドのアンカーを、Azure Spati...
Twitter : @chomado ご清聴ありがとう ございました！
