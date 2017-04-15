하나뿐인 내 아이를 위한 숨쉬는 도자기
어린 아이가 있는 친구의 고민: "내 아이가 쓰는 그릇에서 나쁜 물질이 나올까봐 걱정돼." "내 아이에게 비싸더라도 좋은 것만 주고 싶어."
플라스틱 식기류의 유해성
임산부 : 자기가 먹는 것이 곧 아이에게 간다는 두려움
도자기 가장 안전한 재료 항균 효과 탁월 겔라이트 내 아이를 위한 식기 제안
겔라이트 파우더를 바른 후, 아토피 증세 호전 음이온효과, 진딧물에 사용시 3시간 후에 모두 사라짐 천연 광물 겔라이트 사용 항균, 항염 효과
트렌디한 디자인 기업가치 1조원, 젠틀몬스터와 콜라보레이션한 박고운 작가 누적거래 200억원 어플, '아이디어스' 입점
트렌디한 디자인 기업가치 1조원, 젠틀몬스터와 콜라보레이션한 박고운 작가 누적거래 200억원 어플, '아이디어스' 입점
성신여대 지원 작가 생산 비용 30% 이상 절감 효과로 합리적인 제작 가격 생산설비 및 재료 지원
코 세라믹 작업과정 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVCjlu4m2gg
에잇-포켓(eight-pocket)족골드 키즈(Gold-kids) 현상 한자녀 가구, 아이에게 집중 투자시장 기회
불경기에도 유아용품 시장은 성장 2002년 8조 27조 39조 2012년 2015년 시장 기회 출처: 브릿지 경제, 2016
베이비 페어 2016년 하반기 서울·경기 총 30회 개최 온라인 카페 엄마들이 정보를 얻는 창구는 온라인이 80% 엄마들 '즐겨찾기 1순위'는 지역 맘카페 플리마켓 참여 예정 1일 매출 2억 5천 '띵굴마켓' 유통 채널
내 아이의 건강을 위한 엄마의 스마트한 선택 http://www.sixshop.com/parkkohwoon/home
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

박고운 코 세라믹 사업 소개

24 views

Published on

박고운의 '코 세라믹' 사업 소개

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

박고운 코 세라믹 사업 소개

  1. 1. 하나뿐인 내 아이를 위한 숨쉬는 도자기
  2. 2. 어린 아이가 있는 친구의 고민: "내 아이가 쓰는 그릇에서 나쁜 물질이 나올까봐 걱정돼." "내 아이에게 비싸더라도 좋은 것만 주고 싶어."
  3. 3. 플라스틱 식기류의 유해성
  4. 4. 임산부 : 자기가 먹는 것이 곧 아이에게 간다는 두려움
  5. 5. 도자기 가장 안전한 재료 항균 효과 탁월 겔라이트 내 아이를 위한 식기 제안
  6. 6. 겔라이트 파우더를 바른 후, 아토피 증세 호전 음이온효과, 진딧물에 사용시 3시간 후에 모두 사라짐 천연 광물 겔라이트 사용 항균, 항염 효과
  7. 7. 트렌디한 디자인 기업가치 1조원, 젠틀몬스터와 콜라보레이션한 박고운 작가 누적거래 200억원 어플, '아이디어스' 입점
  8. 8. 트렌디한 디자인 기업가치 1조원, 젠틀몬스터와 콜라보레이션한 박고운 작가 누적거래 200억원 어플, '아이디어스' 입점
  9. 9. 성신여대 지원 작가 생산 비용 30% 이상 절감 효과로 합리적인 제작 가격 생산설비 및 재료 지원
  10. 10. 코 세라믹 작업과정 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVCjlu4m2gg
  11. 11. 에잇-포켓(eight-pocket)족골드 키즈(Gold-kids) 현상 한자녀 가구, 아이에게 집중 투자시장 기회
  12. 12. 불경기에도 유아용품 시장은 성장 2002년 8조 27조 39조 2012년 2015년 시장 기회 출처: 브릿지 경제, 2016
  13. 13. 베이비 페어 2016년 하반기 서울·경기 총 30회 개최 온라인 카페 엄마들이 정보를 얻는 창구는 온라인이 80% 엄마들 '즐겨찾기 1순위'는 지역 맘카페 플리마켓 참여 예정 1일 매출 2억 5천 '띵굴마켓' 유통 채널
  14. 14. 내 아이의 건강을 위한 엄마의 스마트한 선택 http://www.sixshop.com/parkkohwoon/home

×