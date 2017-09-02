See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279197524 ...
การสารวจพื้นที่เบื้องต้นโครงการพัฒนานิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็ก ครบวงจร อ.บางสะพาน จ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ โดย เชิญ ไกรนรา Email: Choen@...
2 3. การสารวจพื้นที่โครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรและพื้นที่ชุมชนโดยรอบเบื้องต้น  พื้นที่โครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตส...
3 หลักการ 3R คือการลด (Reduce) การใช้ซ้า (Reuse) และการแปรสภาพและนากลับมาใช้ใหม่ (Recycle) การให้ ความสาคัญกับการบริหารจัด...
4  การใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินไม่เหมาะสมกับสภาพพื้นที่เนื่องจากมีการเช่าพื้นที่สาธารณะและพื้นที่ป่าไม้ เพื่อใช้เป็นพื้นที่โรงงาน...
5 นวัตกรรม การเข้าถึงแหล่งทรัพยากรมนุษย์ที่มีคุณภาพและเชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะด้านได้ง่าย และนาไปสู่การปรับปรุง ประสิทธิภาพและคุณภาพ...
การสำรวจพื้นที่เบื้องต้นโครงการพัฒนานิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจร อ.บางสะพาน จ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ (Initial Suvey of Steel Industrial Estate in Bangsapan District of Prachuabkirikhan Province, Thailand (in Thai))

การพัฒนาเขตอุตสาหกรรมบางสะพาน

  Technical Report · June 2015
Choen Krainara
Asian Institute of Technology
  2. 2. การสารวจพื้นที่เบื้องต้นโครงการพัฒนานิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็ก ครบวงจร อ.บางสะพาน จ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ โดย เชิญ ไกรนรา Email: Choen@nesdb.go.th 26 มิถุนายน 2558 ******************************** 1. สภาพพื้นที่ของ อ.บางสะพาน จ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ ลักษณะทางด้านกายภาพของพื้นที่ อ.บางสะพาน เป็นพื้นที่แคบยาวและลาดเอียงจากภาคตะวันตกสู่ ตะวันออกมีพื้นที่ทั้งอาเภอ 868 ตร.กม. ประกอบด้วย 7 ตาบล รวมจานวน 71 หมู่บ้าน มีประชากร ณ ปี 2557 รวมทั้งสิ้น 74,269 คน ความหนาแน่นของประชากร 85.56 คน/ตร.กม.ที่ว่าการอาเภอบางสะพานมี ระยะห่างจากถนนเพชรเกษมประมาณ 10 กม.และอยู่ในทางผ่านของทางรถไฟสายใต้ อ.บางสะพานมีป่าไม้ดงดิบ ป่าเบญจพรรณและป่าที่ได้รับอิทธิพลจากน้าทะเล เช่น ป่าชายเลน ป่าพรุและป่าเสม็ด นับว่าเป็นพื้นที่ที่มีระบบ นิเวศที่อุดมสมบูรณ์และมีความหลากหลายของพันธุ์พืชและพันธุ์สัตว์จานวนมาก ซึ่งเมื่อปี 2552 สานักงาน นโยบายและแผนสิ่งแวดล้อมได้ประกาศให้ป่าพรุแม่ราพึงเป็นพื้นที่ชุมน้าที่สาคัญระดับชาติ มีแหล่งน้าที่สาคัญคือ คลองบางสะพาน คลองกรูด คลองแม่ราพึง คลองพันลา คลองขนานและคลองวังหิน นอกจากนี้ยังมีแหล่ง ท่องเที่ยวที่สาคัญ ได้แก่ อ่าวแม่ราพึง อุทยานป่ากลางอ่าว อ่าวบ่อทองหลาง อ่าวบ้านกรูด เกาะทะลุ วัดถ้าเขาม้า ร้อง น้าตกไทรคู่ เขาธงชัย ตาหนักกรมหลวงชุมพรเขตอุดมศักดิ์และพระมหาธาตุเจดีย์ภักดีประกาศ เป็นต้น 2. สาระสาคัญของโครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจร การนิคมอุตสาหกรรมแห่งประเทศไทยได้จัดทาโครงการเขตพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมครบวงจรในพื้นที่ ประมาณ 21,430 ไร่ ครอบคลุม ต.แม่ราพึง ต.บางสะพานและ ต.ธงชัย ของ อ.บางสะพาน จ.ประจวบคีรีขันธ์ โดย มีระยะทางห่างจากกรุงเทพมหานคร 400 กม.ประกอบด้วยพื้นที่เหล็กต้นน้า 10,239 ไร่ เพื่อพัฒนาท่าเรือ โรงถลุง เหล็กกาลังการผลิต 5 ล้านตันต่อปี รวมกับเขตอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กของเครือสหวิริยาที่มีอยู่เดิมแล้วจานวน 5,799 ไร่ ซึ่งเป็นพื้นที่ของอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กกลางน้าและปลายน้า และมีทางรถไฟซึ่งจะต้องต่อเชื่อมทางรถไฟสายใต้เข้า ไปในนิคมฯ และถนนสาหรับขนส่งเหล็กไปยังตลาดภายในประเทศ ส่วนพื้นที่ที่ 3 เป็นระบบน้าอุตสาหกรรมโดยมี โรงงานผลิตน้าทะเลมาทาเป็นน้าจืดและมีบ่อเก็บน้าขนาดใหญ่พื้นที่ 5,392 ไร่ พื้นที่สุดท้ายจะเป็นพื้นที่สีเขียวคือ พื้นที่ป่าที่ยังเป็นข้อพิพาทอยู่เนื้อที่ 7,491 ไร่ โดยมีจานวนประชากรในพื้นที่รัศมี 5 กิโลเมตรจากโครงการ ครอบคลุม 4 ตาบล รวม 30 หมู่บ้าน รวมประชากรทั้งสิ้น 19,500 คน หรือคิดเป็นร้อยละ 26.25 ของจานวน ประชากรทั้ง อ.บางสะพาน สาหรับระยะทางในรัศมี 5 กม.จากนิคมฯครอบคลุมพื้นที่ 104,402 ไร่
  3. 3. 2 3. การสารวจพื้นที่โครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรและพื้นที่ชุมชนโดยรอบเบื้องต้น  พื้นที่โครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจร 3.1 การสารวจเดินทางตามเส้นทางถนนเพชรเกษมแล้วแยกเข้า อ.บางสะพาน เดินทางต่อจนถึง เขตอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กปลายน้าซึ่งมีโรงงานเหล็กทั้งของในเครือสหวิริยาและของนอกเครือสหวิริยาตั้งอยู่บนพื้นที่ 5,799 ไร่ เขตอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กตั้งอยู่ห่างจากถนนเพชรเกษมประมาณ 14-15 กม. และห่างจากตัว อ.บางสะพาน ประมาณ 3-4 กม. จากการสารวจพบว่ามีการดาเนินการผลิตตามปกติ โดยปัจจุบันมีโรงงานเหล็กทั้งสิ้นจานวน 7 โรงงาน แบ่งออกเป็นในเครือสหวิริยาจานวน 3 โรงงาน ได้แก่ (1) บริษัท สหวิริยาสตีลอินดัสตรี จากัด (มหาชน) เป็นผู้ผลิตเหล็กกลางน้าสาหรับเหล็กแผ่นรีดร้อนชนิดม้วนรายแรกของประเทศไทยและผู้ผลิตเหล็กแผ่นครบวงจร รายใหญ่ที่สุดในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ มีกาลังการผลิตเหล็กแผ่นรีดร้อนชนิดม้วนสูงสุด 4 ล้านตันต่อปี และกาลังการผลิตเหล็กแผ่นรีดร้อนชนิดม้วนประเภทปรับผิวและเคลือบน้ามันสูงสุด 1 ล้านตันต่อปี โดยนาเข้า วัตถุดิบเหล็กแท่งแบน (Slab) จากต่างประเทศ เช่น รัสเซียและบราซิล เป็นต้น (2) บริษัท เหล็กแผ่นรีดเย็นไทย จากัด (มหาชน) (3) บริษัท เหล็กแผ่นเคลือบไทย จากัด และนอกเครือสหวิริยาจานวน 4 โรงงาน ได้แก่ บริษัท บางสะพานบาร์มิล จากัด บริษัท บีเอสเมทัล จากัด บริษัท ยูนิพัลพ์ (ประเทศไทย) จากัด และโรงงานดีดีออลวู๊ด การนาเข้าเหล็กแท่งแบนจะขนส่งผ่านท่าเรือน้าลึกประจวบ (ในเครือสหวิริยา) ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ บริเวณชายฝั่งทะเลแม่ราพึง 3.2 จากรายงานความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมประจาปี 2557 ของบริษัท สหวิริยาสตีลอินดัสตรี จากัด (มหาชน) พบว่าบริษัทฯได้ให้ความช่วยเหลือแก่สังคมและชุมชนอย่างต่อเนื่องและพัฒนามาสู่การเชื่อมโยง กับอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กที่ดาเนินการอยู่ ก่อให้เกิดกิจกรรมความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมที่อยู่ในกระบวนการดาเนินธุรกิจ (CSR in-process) ครอบคลุมทั้งการดาเนินงานด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม สังคม และธรรมาภิบาล โดยเฉพาะการดาเนิน โครงการสร้างความปลอดภัยในระบบขนส่งผลิตภัณฑ์เพื่อลดผลกระทบต่อชุมชนด้านการจราจร รวมทั้งให้การ สนับสนุนชุมชนด้านความปลอดภัยในชีวิตและทรัพย์สิน 48 ครั้ง การจัดซื้อสินค้าและบริการจากชุมชนมูลค่า 216 ล้านบาท โดยได้สร้างรายได้ให้กับธุรกิจและวิสาหกิจชุมชนจานวน 293 ราย นอกจากนี้บริษัทฯมีนโยบายเพิ่ม สัดส่วนการจ้างงานในพื้นที่ อ.บางสะพานและพื้นที่ใกล้เคียงทาให้ไม่ต้องอพยพย้ายถิ่นไปหางานทานอกพื้นที่ ซึ่ง นอกจากส่งเสริมเศรษฐกิจชุมชนแล้ว ยังช่วยส่งเสริมสถาบันครอบครัวให้เข้มแข็งอีกด้วย ณ วันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2557 กลุ่มบริษัทในเครือสหวิริยาที่โรงงานบางสะพานมีพนักงานจานวน 2,068 คน เป็นพนักงานที่มีภูมิลาเนาใน พื้นที่จังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์จานวน 1,572 คน คิดเป็นสัดส่วนร้อยละ 76 ของจานวนพนักงานทั้งหมด และยังมี การจ้างพนักงานรับเหมารวมอีก 1,100 คน รวมทั้งได้ร่วมสนับสนุนกิจกรรมพัฒนาชุมชนบางสะพานจานวน 29 โครงการ ครอบคลุมด้านการศึกษาและเยาวชน การดูแลรักษาสิ่งแวดล้อมและการพัฒนาอาชีพและพัฒนาคุณภาพ ชีวิต 3.3 จากรายงานความรับผิดชอบต่อสังคมประจาปี 2557 ของบริษัทฯ ยังพบว่ามีการบริหาร จัดการคุณภาพสิ่งแวดล้อมได้ดีเนื่องจากการตรวจวัดคุณภาพน้าทิ้งและคุณภาพอากาศในพื้นที่พบว่ามีค่าต่ากว่าค่า มาตรฐานที่ทางราชการกาหนด รวมทั้งมีการจัดการของเสียที่มุ่งเน้นการลดปริมาณของเสียที่แหล่งกาเนิดโดยใช้
  4. 4. 3 หลักการ 3R คือการลด (Reduce) การใช้ซ้า (Reuse) และการแปรสภาพและนากลับมาใช้ใหม่ (Recycle) การให้ ความสาคัญกับการบริหารจัดการการเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพอากาศทั้งการปฏิบัติและเป็นตัวอย่างทีดีในเรื่องดังกล่าว บริษัทฯได้ทาการสารวจทรัพยากรชีวภาพในพื้นที่ใกล้เคียงโรงงาน เช่น พื้นที่ชุ่มน้าแม่ราพึง วนอุทยานป่ากลางอ่าว และวนอุทยานแม่ราพึงมีนกที่พบใน อ.บางสะพาน สะสม ณ ปี 2557 จานวน 164 ชนิด ซึ่งสะท้อนว่า อุตสาหกรรมเหล็กมีการผลิตที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม รวมทั้งการได้รับรองอุตสาหกรรมสีเขียวระดับที่ 3 ระบบสี เขียว (Green System) 3.4 มีถนนลาดยางรอบเขตอุตสาหกรรมและประชาชนทั่วไปสามารถสัญจรทางถนนรอบเขต อุตสาหกรรมได้โดยสะดวก  พื้นที่ชุมชนรอบโครงการนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจร 3.5 สาหรับพื้นที่ส่วนขยายเพื่อจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรซึ่งประกอบด้วย อุตสาหกรรมเหล็กต้นน้าพบว่ายังมีสภาพเป็นพื้นที่ชนบท 3.6 มีการตั้งถิ่นฐานของประชาชนเป็นชุมชนกระจายตามแนวถนนในชุมชนซึ่งเป็นถนนลาดยาง ประชาชนซึ่งอาศัยชายฝั่งทะเลส่วนใหญ่มีอาชีพทาประมงพื้นบ้านและบางส่วนประกอบเพาะเลี้ยงสัตว์น้า ส่วน ประชาชนที่อาศัยในพื้นที่ตอนในต่อจากชายฝั่งทะเลประกอบอาชีพเกษตรกรรม เช่น สวนมะพร้าว สวนปาล์ม เป็น ต้น นอกจากนี้มีประชาชนบางส่วนประกอบอาชีพค้าขาย ทางานรับจ้างในโรงงานเหล็กในเขตอุตสาหกรรมและ สร้างบ้านให้นกนางแอ่นมาอาศัยแล้วเก็บรังนกนางแอ่นเพื่อจาหน่ายเชิงธุรกิจ โดยครัวเรือนในท้องถิ่นส่วนใหญ่ สามารถเข้าถึงไฟฟ้า (รายละเอียดภาพถ่ายการสารวจพื้นที่เบื้องต้นปรากฏตามเอกสารแนบ) 4. การรับฟังความคิดเห็นของหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องในท้องถิ่นต่อโครงการจัดตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรม เหล็กครบวงจร ได้แก่ ผู้แทนของสานักงานอุตสาหกรรมจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์และสานักงานทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ และสิ่งแวดล้อมจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์ พบว่าประชาชนในท้องถิ่นมีข้อกังวลเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบต่อชุมชนและ สิ่งแวดล้อมที่อาจเกิดจากการดาเนินการโครงการสรุปได้ดังนี้  แม้ว่าในปัจจุบันไม่มีปัญหาข้อร้องเรียนผลกระทบด้านสิ่งแวดล้อมต่อชุมชนที่อาศัยใกล้เคียง เขตอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กเครือสหวิริยา เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับช่วง 10 ปีที่ผ่านมา โดยเขตอุตสาหกรรมได้ปรับปรุง เทคโนโลยีการผลิตที่ทันสมัยซึ่งมี 2 โรงงาน จากทั้งหมดจานวน 7 โรงงาน ใช้กระบวนการผลิตที่ปลอดของเสีย (Zero Waste) นอกจากนี้หน่วยงานราชการยังได้ติดตั้งระบบตรวจวัดคุณภาพน้าทิ้งตลอดเวลา 24 ชั่วโมงใน รูปแบบ BOD Monitoring Online อย่างไรก็ตามประชาชนในท้องถิ่นก็ยังมีความกังวลเนื่องจากเกรงว่าจะได้รับ ผลกระทบจากโครงการโดยมีความคิดเห็นแบ่งออกเป็นสองฝ่ายคือ ประชาชนฝ่ายแรกมีลักษณะการทางานร่วม เป็นเครือข่าย ส่งข้อมูลถึงกันโดยมีแกนนาประท้วงทั้งอยู่ในพื้นที่และแนวร่วมอยู่นอกพื้นที่เตรียมการประท้วงและ คัดค้านโครงการเนื่องจากเนื่องจากกังวลว่าเมื่อมีการจัดตั้งโรงถลุงเหล็กแล้วจะมีการก่อสร้างโรงไฟฟ้าจากถ่านหิน คู่ขนานไปด้วย ทาให้เกรงว่าจะได้รับผลกระทบจากมลพิษทางอากาศ รวมทั้งกังวลว่าอาชีพประมงพื้นบ้านจะได้รับ ผลกระทบและสูญหายไป ส่วนอีกฝ่ายหนึ่งประมาณ 1,000 ครัวเรือนซึ่งส่วนใหญ่เป็นคนจากภายนอกที่มาทามาหา กินในพื้นที่ สนับสนุนให้เดินหน้าพัฒนาโครงการเนื่องจากสามารถช่วยสร้างงานในท้องถิ่น
  5. 5. 4  การใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินไม่เหมาะสมกับสภาพพื้นที่เนื่องจากมีการเช่าพื้นที่สาธารณะและพื้นที่ป่าไม้ เพื่อใช้เป็นพื้นที่โรงงานอุตสาหกรรมเหล็ก  เขตอุตสาหกรรมจะกีดขวางเส้นทางการไหลของน้าและอาจเป็นสาเหตุให้น้าท่วมพื้นที่ อ.บาง สะพาน ซึ่งเป็นพื้นที่รับน้า หากจะสร้างโรงงานอุตสาหกรรมควรให้ยกพื้นสูงประมาณ 1.8 เมตร  ปัจจุบันการจราจรทางถนนจากพื้นที่เขตอุตสาหกรรมออกสู่ถนนเพชรเกษมติดขัดเนื่องจากมีการ ขนส่งสินค้าออกจากเขตอุตสาหกรรมสู่ตลาดภายนอกเป็นปริมาณมากและตลอดเวลา หากมีการจัดตั้งโรงงานถลุง เหล็กทาให้โอกาสการเกิดอุบัติเหตุจากรถขนส่งสินค้าเหล็กอาจมีมากขึ้น  เขตอุตสาหกรรมอาจก่อให้เกิดความเสี่ยงจากการพังทลายของดินเนื่องจากติดกับป่าพรุซึ่งเป็น พื้นที่รองรับการไหลของน้า รวมทั้งจะกีดขวางเส้นทางการไหลของน้าและอาจเป็นสาเหตุให้น้าท่วมพื้นที่ อ.บาง สะพานซึ่งเป็นพื้นที่รับน้า หากจะสร้างโรงงานอุตสาหกรรมควรให้ยกพื้นสูงประมาณ 1.8 เมตร  อ่าวเทียนซึ่งเป็นพื้นที่อนุรักษ์ปัจจุบันมีสภาพเสื่อมโทรม  การขยายตัวของชุมชนเมืองโดยการถมที่สร้างบ้านรอบเขตอุตสาหกรรมทาให้พื้นที่พรุค่อยๆ หายไป  ผลกระทบจากการระบายน้าเสียซึ่งมีอุณหภูมิสูงจากโรงงานถลุงเหล็กซึ่งมีกรดซัลฟูริคเป็น องค์ประกอบหลักลงสู่ทะเลอาจส่งผลกระทบต่อแหล่งอาหารของปลาทูและสัตว์น้าวัยอ่อน โดยเฉพาะพื้นที่ ชายทะเล ต.แม่ราพึง 5. การดาเนินการของจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์ สานักงานนโยบายและแผนสิ่งแวดล้อมได้เสนอให้ขึ้นทะเบียนวนอุทยานแม่ราพึงซึ่งอยู่ตอนในของเขต อุตสาหกรรมเหล็กบางสะพานเป็นพื้นที่ชุ่มน้า (Ramsar Site) ระดับโลก แต่จังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์ไม่เห็นควร ประกาศให้เป็นพื้นที่ชุ่มน้า และสนับสนุนแนวทางการพัฒนาให้เป็นฐานอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กของประเทศ นอกจากนี้ จังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์มีแนวคิดให้มีการก่อสร้างถนนอ้อมเมืองจากเขตอุตสาหกรรม (By-pass) ไปยังถนนเพชร เกษม ให้สามารถตัดผ่านวนอุทยานแม่ราพึงได้ เพื่อให้เป็นถนนสนับสนุนการขนส่งสินค้าเหล็ก บรรเทาการจราจร ติดขัดและลดอุบัติเหตุจากการขนส่งในพื้นที่ 6. ข้อสังเกต 6.1 การเลือกที่ตั้งนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรบางส่วนสอดคล้องกับหลักการคัดเลือกที่ตั้งโรงงาน อุตสาหกรรมคือการคานึงความสามารถในการเข้าถึงโครงสร้างพื้นฐานหลัก (Accessibility) เช่น ถนนสายหลัก ทางรถไฟสายหลัก การมีพื้นที่พัฒนาหลังท่าเรือน้าลึกที่เพียงพอ หรือการมีแหล่งน้าเพื่อสนับสนุนการพัฒนา อุตสาหกรรม เป็นต้น แต่มีปัจจัยที่เป็นด้านลบของที่ตั้งนิคมฯคืออยู่ติดกับพื้นที่ป่าพรุเขตวนอุทยานแม่ราพึงซึ่งเป็น พื้นที่อ่อนไหวต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและการพัฒนา 6.2 การพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กปลายน้าในพื้นที่บางสะพานเริ่มมีการพัฒนาในลักษณะการรวมกลุ่ม อุตสาหกรรม (Cluster) เพื่อใช้ประโยชน์จากการเสริมซึ่งกันและกันจากการส่งต่อวัตถุดิบ การพัฒนาการวิจัยและ
  6. 6. 5 นวัตกรรม การเข้าถึงแหล่งทรัพยากรมนุษย์ที่มีคุณภาพและเชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะด้านได้ง่าย และนาไปสู่การปรับปรุง ประสิทธิภาพและคุณภาพผลผลิตอย่างต่อเนื่อง 6.3 ปัญหาหลักคือยังมีความหวาดระแวงและไม่ไว้วางใจกันระหว่างชุมชนและเขตอุตสาหกรรมเหล็ก บางสะพาน ซึ่งอาจนาไปสู่การคัดค้านหรือการประท้วงโครงการได้ ดังนั้นเครือสหวิริยาควรมีความจริงใจในการ แก้ปัญหาและป้องกันกันปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากการพัฒนาโครงการโดยการส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของชุมชนและ การสร้างความเข้าใจที่ถูกต้องทั้งในขั้นตอนการวางแผนโครงการและดาเนินการโครงการ 6.3 จากการสังเกตภายนอกเบื้องต้นจากสถานะในปัจจุบัน (ไม่รวมการคาดประมาณการผลกระทบ จากการมีโรงงานถลุงเหล็ก) ไม่พบการเปลี่ยนแปลงหรือผลกระทบจากกิจกรรมการผลิตของเขตนิคมอุตสาหกรรม เหล็กบางสะพานต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมที่ชัดเจน หรืออาจกล่าวได้ว่าโรงงานที่ตั้งอยู่ในปัจจุบันมีการจัดการคุณภาพ สิ่งแวดล้อมได้สอดคล้องตามมาตรฐานที่ทางราชการกาหนด ทาให้สามารถลดข้อร้องเรียนปัญหามลพิษจากชุมชน ได้ และเขตนิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กฯค่อนข้างอยู่ร่วมกับชุมชนได้โดยใช้มาตรการการพึ่งพาและความรับชอบต่อ สังคมของกิจการ (Corporate Social Responsibility: CSR) 7. สรุปข้อคิดเห็น 7.1 โครงการพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรช่วยสนับสนุนการผลิตวัตถุดิบเหล็กเพื่อเป็นพื้นฐาน สาหรับการพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมต่อเนื่องที่ใช้เหล็กเป็นองค์ประกอบตลอดทั้งห่วงโซ่คุณค่า (Value Chain) ซึ่งจะ ช่วยเสริมสร้างความมั่นคงทางเศรษฐกิจและอุตสาหกรรมของประเทศ 7.2 การพิจารณาผลักดันโครงการสู่การปฏิบัติควรมีการดาเนินการอย่างเป็นขั้นตอนภายใต้แนว ทางการพัฒนาเมืองอุตสาหกรรมเชิงนิเวศ (Eco-Industrial Town) ซึ่งประกอบด้วยการจัดทารายงานการศึกษา ผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมพร้อมมาตรการแก้ไขและป้องกันผลกระทบ การจัดการสิทธิการใช้ประโยชน์ที่ดินในเขต อุตสาหกรรมซึ่งในปัจจุบันที่ดินบางส่วนยังมีข้อพิพาทกับชุมชน รวมทั้งการสร้างการรับรู้และส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วม ของชุมชนท้องถิ่นรอบเขตอุตสาหกรรมในการวางแผนและดาเนินการตามแผนพัฒนานิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบ วงจร การส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วมของชุมชนเพื่อจัดทาระบบการเฝ้าระวัง ติดตาม รายงาน และตรวจสอบคุณภาพ สิ่งแวดล้อม ตลอดทั้งการส่งเสริมให้นิคมอุตสาหกรรมเหล็กครบวงจรและชุมชนโดยรอบมีการพึ่งพากันอย่างเกื้อกูล เพื่อนาไปสู่การพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมอย่างยั่งยืน (Sustainable Industrial Development) View publication statsView publication stats

