Curriculum Vitate of Dr.Choen Krainara

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 of 15 CURRICULUM VITAE MR. CHOEN KRAINARA BIOGRAPHICAL DATA Date of Birth May 2, 1970 Citizenship Thai Place of Birth Na...
2 of 15 2001, Training Course on Eco-Tourism Management; Holidays that Don’t Cost the Earth, organized by Prince of Song K...
3 of 15 AWARDED NON-DEGREE CERTIFICATES 21 February-21 April 2017, Awarded Certificate of Achievement on From Poverty to P...
4 of 15 Dollar. He has involved in preparing Country Partnership Strategy between Thailand and the World Bank for the impl...
5 of 15 part in preparing the Joint Statement for the 1st IMT-GT Summit held on 11 December 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia...
6 of 15 Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Poli...
7 of 15 INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL PEER REVIEWERS AND EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBERS Peer Reviewer, of the Journal Tourism and Hospita...
8 of 15 Thailand (in Thai language). Journal of Economic and Social Development, Volume 52, Issue 4, 17-22. GLOBAL BOOKS C...
9 of 15 Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krai...
10 of 15 Choen Krainara. (2014).An Evaluation of Eco Industrial Towns Development in Central Region of Thailand during the...
11 of 15 CONFERENCES Resource Person, at the 1st Workshop on Formulating Surveillance Model on Public Health Effects from ...
12 of 15 Mekong Institute Foundation Board Member, represented Secretary-General of National Economic and Social Developme...
13 of 15 RENDERED CONSULTANCY SERVICES Professional Translator Consultant, for development-based content from Thai to Engl...
14 of 15 Guest Lecturer, on the topic “Cross-Border Trades between Thailand and Bordering Countries in the Greater Mekong ...
15 of 15 ADMINISTRATORS OF PUBLIC FACEBOOK’S PAGES Facebook Page on Sustainable Development Thailand https://www.facebook....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curriculum Vitate of Dr.Choen Krainara

29 views

Published on

Dr.Choen Krainara ดร.เชิญ ไกรนรา

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curriculum Vitate of Dr.Choen Krainara

  1. 1. 1 of 15 CURRICULUM VITAE MR. CHOEN KRAINARA BIOGRAPHICAL DATA Date of Birth May 2, 1970 Citizenship Thai Place of Birth Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province, Thailand Residence 7/721 C.9 Building, Muangthong Tani, Bangpood Sub-district, Pakkret District, Nonthaburi Province, 11120, Thailand Mobile Tel +6689-035-7233 Fax +662-526-2467 Email Choen@nesdc.go.th/Choenk@yahoo.com EDUCATIONS Asian Institute of Technology, (AIT), Pathumthani, Thailand Doctor of Philosophy in Regional and Rural Development Planning (2016) Scholarships: Royal Thai Government Fellowships and Asian Institute of Technology Fellowship Scheme Doctoral Dissertation Tile: Border Economic Zones and Development Dynamics in Thailand: A Comparative Study of Bordering Countries (Cambodia, Lao PDR and Myanmar) Doctoral Dissertation Advisor: Professor Dr.Jayant Kumar Routray Doctoral External Examiner: Professor Dr. Sergio Peña Medina, El Colegio de la Frontera Norte Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico Asian Institute of Technology, (AIT), Pathumthani, Thailand Master of Science in Urban Environmental Management (1999) Scholarships: The Oil Refinery Contract Contribution Fund, Office of Energy Policy and Planning, Ministry of Energy (Thailand) and Canadian International Development Agency and Canadian Universities Consortium (CIDA-CUC) Master Thesis Title: Environmental Planning and Management for Urban Industry: A Case Study of Public Health Effects of Industrial Air Pollution in Map Ta Phut Communities in Rayong Province, Thailand Sukhothai Thammathirat University, Nonthaburi, Thailand Bachelor of Communication Arts (1993) Sukhothai Thammathirat University, Nonthaburi, Thailand A 3-year study of Bachelor of Economics with Major in Economics is in progress, and is expected to be graduated by December 2020. OTHER TRAININGS 1996, Training Course on Fundamental Development Planner, organized by Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), Thailand. Last Updated 30 September 2019
  2. 2. 2 of 15 2001, Training Course on Eco-Tourism Management; Holidays that Don’t Cost the Earth, organized by Prince of Song Khla University, Song Khla province, Thailand. 2003, Training Course on Capacity Building for Young Executive Batch I, organized by Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Thailand. 2005, Strategic Planning, organized by Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Thailand. 2005, Training Course on the Supervisory Grid, conducted by Grid Teamwork Limited with financial support from NESDB. 2010, Training Course on ASEAN SME Regional Gateway-Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) SME BIZ Network: Enhancing Business Cooperation among Thai SMEs and SMEs of Cambodia-Lao PDR-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) and Southwestern China, organized by Mekong Institute, Khon Kaen province, Thailand. 2012, Training Course on Regional Economic Development Promotion for Developing Countries, organized by Academy for International Business Officials of Ministry of Commerce of China, Beijing, China. 2013, Training Course on Strategic Planning, organized by Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. 2014, Training Course on System Thinking, organized by Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. 2015, Training Course on National Strategic Planning, organized by Chulalongkorn University, Thailand with associated study visit in Taiwan. 2017, Training Course on Tourism Management in the BIMP-EAGA, IMT-GT and GMS- Enhancing People to People Connectivity for Inclusive Growth, organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Guilin Tourism University, China. 2017, Training Course on Area-based Management, organized by King Prajadhipok's Institute, Thailand. 9-13 July, 2018, Training Course on Developing New Generation Researcher, organized by Sukhothai Thammathirat University, Thailand, and funded by the National Research Council of Thailand. 25-26 June, 2019, Training Course on Scenario Analysis, organized by Thammasat University, Thailand, and funded by Office of National Economic and Social Development Council, Thailand. 21-22 August, 2019, Training Course on Design Thinking, organized by Thammasat University, Thailand, and funded by Office of National Economic and Social Development Council, Thailand.
  3. 3. 3 of 15 AWARDED NON-DEGREE CERTIFICATES 21 February-21 April 2017, Awarded Certificate of Achievement on From Poverty to Prosperity: Understanding Economic Development Course of Study, offered by Blavatnik School of Government of the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The Certificate can be accessed at https://courses.edx.org/certificates/ 24fbd31d8c6a4f0a9a006a2d55ea8f2c. 24 April 2017-24 February 2018, Awarded Certificate of Achievement on American Government Course of Study, offered by John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University, United States of America. The Certificate can be accessed at https://courses.edx.org/certificates/95272cb1dc17423888c2012fe8156f75. LANGUAGE AND DEGREE OF PROFICIENCY LANGUAGE SPEAK READ WRITE : Thai Fluent Fluent Fluent : English Fluent Fluent Fluent LICIENSED HOLDER Professional Tourist Guide (English Language) issued by Tourism Authority of Thailand COUNTRIES OF WORK Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Lao PDR, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and China PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYMENT RECORD Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Policy and Plan Analyst, Senior Professional Level, Central Economic and Social Development Office-2011-at present He has been providing advice and technical support on regional development planning to provinces and clustering provinces in central region of Thailand. He has involved in driving the key development strategies in the Central region of Thailand. He has performed monitoring and evaluation of Economic and Social Development Strategies, Programs and Projects in the Central region of Thailand, as well as being a key resource person on regional development in Central region of Thailand. He has also been undertaking researches on issues facing the Central region of Thailand ranging from spatial impact of global climate change, agricultural value chain development, regional economic integration with neighboring countries and regional development policy analysis. Currently, he has been a principal investigator of a research study on Monitoring and Evaluation of Social Enterprises Development in Central region and a research study on Sustainable Agro-Tourism Development and Management in Central region of Thailand. He has additionally provided advice on cross-border trade flows between Thailand and bordering countries to a consultant of the Asian Development Bank. He has been a secretariat member of occasionally Regional Cabinet Retreat in Central region, as well as preparing provincial profiles for the Prime Minister. He has been a committee member for drafting a Term of Reference to hire professional consultants for a National Study Project on Formulating a 20-Year Regional Development Strategies in Thailand worth 1.11 million US
  4. 4. 4 of 15 Dollar. He has involved in preparing Country Partnership Strategy between Thailand and the World Bank for the implementation year 2016-2020. He has actively taken part in preparing examination questions for recruiting prospective Policy and Plan Analyst staff position to work at Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board. He has been involved in analyzing and recommending a policy framework and strategies on sustainable agriculture and food security development in Thailand. He had been an active member of the steering committees for several research projects, namely  Study on Urban Development Strategies in Central Region during the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan;  Study on Creative Tourism Development in Central Region Using Story Telling;  Study on National Survey on Potential Islands to be Developed as Quality National Tourist Destinations;  Study on Driving Security Strategies during the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan to Different Spatial Levels through Provincial and Clustering Provincial Development Plans. Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Policy and Plan Analyst, International Economic Strategy Unit- 2005-2011.  The Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) Development Program He has been a Focal Person of Phnom Penn Plan (PPP) of Thailand since the end of 2006. The PPP is the human capacity building initiated in 2005 by GMS leadership where the PPP Secretariat is located at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila, Philippines. His role has been to recruit strictly qualified Thai Government officials both middle and senior ranks to attend development management training courses set by ADB at universities/institutions within both GMS countries and outside GMS countries. Among others, each year PPP will accept Thai Government officials for training with 16 courses averaging nomination numbers at 70 persons. Krainara also coordinated with PPP Secretariat and proposed universities/institutions in Thailand for incorporating as GMS institutional network. In addition, he has been a principal person at NESDB in charge with the Human Resource Development Working Group both GMS and Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Stratey (ACMECS). His task has been to make policy recommendations, as well as coordinating with Thailand International Development Cooperation Agency (TICA), lead agency for this working group as well as with ADB. Apart of this, he has been assigned to prepare speech or opening remarks on GMS-related events for NESDB’s executives and external dignitaries including lecture note preparation for graduate studies with emphasis on GMS development as well as addressing globalization and localization.  The Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Development Program Task involved coordinating as principal Liaison Officer for Thailand’s National Secretariat Office for the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Development Program. Krainara facilitated Thai Delegates as well as preparing Thailand’s position to participate in the 11th IMT-GT Senior Official and Ministerials' Meetings on 14-15 November 2005 in Pekanbaru Riau Province, Indonesia. He was a drafting committee member of the 3rd Implementing Technical Group Meeting on Tourism Development. He has been a strategist and catalyst of task forces for Implementing Technical Group (ITG) on Cross-Sectoral Development with particular emphasis on Human Resource Development and Labor Mobility and ITG on Open Market Operation (Special Telecommunications Zone) for the IMT-GT Region. He was taken
  5. 5. 5 of 15 part in preparing the Joint Statement for the 1st IMT-GT Summit held on 11 December 2005 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Krainara was entailed giving advices on synchronizing proposed projects with conducive government policies to IMT-GT Business Council. He was intensively involved in conceptualizing relevant social development aspects for cooperation e.g., human resource development, public health, people to people contacts as well as tourism promotion in the Thailand–Malaysia Committee on Joint Development Strategy for border areas-JDS. Krainara was developed Terms of Reference for the Feasibility Study of Special Economic Zone in Song Khla Province. He was contributed in addressing the substantial direction of urban, rural and regional development policies in the context of globalization in the proposed 10th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2007- 2011). He was entailed giving advices and views on lessons learn from Thailand development experiences to high rank officials from Ministry of Planning, Cambodia. He was also coordinated with ADB Consultants in formulating strategic concepts to include under the IMT- GT Road Map, 2007-2011. Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Policy and Plan Analyst, Office of Regional Economic Cooperation with Neighboring Countries Committee- 2001-2005. Krainara facilitated Thai Delegates as well as preparing Thailand’s position to participate in the 9th IMT-GT Senior Official and Ministerial Meetings on June 7, 2001, in Medan, Indonesia. Krainara was entailed as drafting committee member for the 10th IMT-GT Senior Officials’ and Ministerial’ Meeting which was held on April 1-3, 2003, in Kangar, Perlis, Malaysia. He was principal coordinator in organizing the 11th IMT-GT Senior Officials’ and Ministerial’ Meeting which was held on 24-26 2004, in Pattani Province, Thailand accommodating approximately at 400 distinguished delegates. Krainara was involved as counterpart for 2 projects under the Greater Mekong Sub-Region namely the Pre-Investment Study for East-West Economic Corridor linking Myanmar-Thailand- Laos and Vietnam conducted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultants. His task was to liaise with the consultants on urbanization and regional development issues including organizing stakeholder meetings in order to gather economic, social, and environmental and natural resources data at provincial and local levels. The second project was the Regional Integrated Development Plan for the Northern Part of Thailand and the Border Provinces of Laos conducted by consultants from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).His task was to coordinate stakeholder meetings as well as conducting international seminar. He also led the consultants to gather such information on public health, education, natural resource and local government administration. He was also a major contributor in formulating the Southern Region Development Strategies extensively involving social development including education, skill training as well as public health. Krainara was entailed giving recommendations on such flexible economic cooperation policy with neighboring countries and guidelines to the Head of Thai Delegation at the 4th BIMST-EC Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meeting in which it was held in Rangoon, Myanmar on 19-21, December 2001.
  6. 6. 6 of 15 Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Policy and Plan Analyst, Office of the Eastern Seaboard Development Committee, 1996-2000. Krainara was engaged in formulating the 9th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2002-2006). His task was to conduct public consultation and gather economic, social, political and environmental information at provincial, regional and national levels in order to integrate into the plan. He was extensively responsible for formulating an Action Plan for Social, Urban Development and Environmental Management with the objective to minimize the impact of the Eastern Seaboard Development Program (ESBP) Phase I (1984-1997) covering implementing duration of 6 years (2000-2005).He was acted as study counterpart for 3 major projects as follows: Firstly, the Immediate Plan for Industrial and Labor Development. Krainara task was to help identify such demand for labor required for industrial and services development in the Eastern Seaboard Region. He was also entailed working and coordinating with the consultants in gathering necessary information from a number of industrial estates. In addition, he was taken part in organizing seminars during study period. In this connection, he was also a member of Secretariat for the Human Resources Development Sub-Committee under the Eastern Seaboard Development Committee. Secondly, A Master Plan on Asian Global TransPark at Uthapao International Airport, Thailand. His task was to coordinate with a group of international consultants in gathering industrial and aviation information in Eastern Seaboard Region. He was also extensively involved in identifying alternatives towards optimum utilization of Uthapao International Airport. Lastly, a Land-use Master Plan and Action Plan of Infrastructure and Community System in the Eastern Seaboard Area. He was assigned as member of Task Force in identifying criteria for developing potential development clusters. He was involved as a member of Decentralization Fund Working Group. His task was to identify feasible programs and projects as proposed by local government organizations and provinces in order to grant special financial assistance. He was dedicated a resource person on the topic "Healthy City" for local government organizations in the Eastern Seaboard Region. National Intelligent Agency (NIA), Office of the Prime Minister, Thailand: Intelligence Officer, VII Division, 1994-1996. His task was entailed mainly gathering as well as analyzing economic, social, political and environmental circumstances nationally and internationally, which may affect national security. Upon completion of an analysis, he was sometime responsible for preparing a number of case papers and recommendations to be submitted to the Prime Minister for acknowledgements.
  7. 7. 7 of 15 INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL PEER REVIEWERS AND EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBERS Peer Reviewer, of the Journal Tourism and Hospitality Management published by David Publishing Company, 9460 Telstar Ave Suite 5, EL Monte, CA91731, United States of America, since October 2013 until present. Peer Reviewer and Editorial Board Member, of the International Journal of Social Science Studies (IJSSS), United States of America, since 2016 until present. Editorial and Scientific Committee, of the Journal of Architecture, City and Environment, Colombia, since February 2017 until present. Peer Reviewer, of International Journal of Building, Urban, Interior and Landscape Technology, Faculty of Architecture and Planning, Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus, Thailand. He performed reviewer task in 2018. Peer Reviewer, of Journal of the World Economy for an article entitled “Strategy Development for the Retails along Thailand and Cambodia Border Crossing Points” published by John Wiley & Son in United Kingdom. He performed reviewer task on 20 August 2018. Peer Reviewer, of International Journal of Sustainable Development Research published by Science Publishing Group, New York, United States of America, since 19 September 2018. Committee Member, of International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, since 20 October 2018. Peer Reviewer, of Greater Mekong Sub-Region Academic and Research Network (GMSARN) International Journal for an article entitled “Sustainability Indicators as a Key for Sustainable Development of Special Economic Zones” published by Asian Institute of Technology. He undertook reviewer task in September 2019. GLOBAL JOURNAL ARTICLES Choen Krainara & Jayant K. Routray. (2015). Cross-Border Trades and Commerce between Thailand and Neighboring Countries: Policy Implications for Establishing Special Border Economic Zones, Journal of Borderlands Studies, 30:3, 345-363, DOI:10.1080/08865655.2015.1068209. Choen Krainara & Jayant Routray.(2017).Policy Mechanism for Developing Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand, Polymath: An Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Journal, Volume 7, Number 2, 31-58, Interdisciplinary Approaches to Regional Development. published by the College of Arts and Sciences, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, USA. NATIONAL JOURNAL ARTICLE Choen Krainara.(2015).Development of Agricultural Market through Cooperative System and Enhancing of Sustainable Competitiveness for Agricultural Cooperatives in Central Region of
  8. 8. 8 of 15 Thailand (in Thai language). Journal of Economic and Social Development, Volume 52, Issue 4, 17-22. GLOBAL BOOKS Choen Krainara. (2008). Cross-Border Trade and Commerce in Thailand: Policy Implications for Establishing Special Border Economic Zones, a special study submitted in partial fulfillments for the Doctoral Degree in Regional and Rural Development Planning, Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok: Asian Institute of Technology. Choen Krainara & Jayant K. Routray. (2017). Cross-Border Regional Development Dynamics in the Mekong Region: A Comparative Study of Special Border Economic Zones between Thailand and Bordering Countries. Published by LAP LAMBERT Academic Publishing. WORKING PAPERS Choen Krainara co-authored with NESDB’s researchers. (2001). Hat Yai City Flood Prevention and Mitigation Plan, Bangkok, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board. Choen Krainara, and others.(2001).Flood Protection and Mitigation Plan in Nation-wide Flood Prone Areas, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, 2001 Thailand National Spatial Policy and Program, prepared for the International Seminar on National Spatial Plan in Asia held by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, on March 19-20, 2001, Tokyo in Japan. Choen Krainara and Chuanphit Dutsadeeprasert. (2004).Strategies for Promoting Thai Rubber Industry, prepared for the Seminar on How to Promote Thai Rubber Prospects under the IMT-GT Region, Bangkok. Choen Krainara and Ruengsak Suthakavatin. (2005). Economic Aspect of Human-Chicken Multi-Relationships of His Imperial Highness Prince Akishino of Japan’s Research under the Royal Patronage of H-R-H Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand. Choen Krainara.(2005).Trading Opportunity for One Tambon One Product (OTOP) Products from Nonthaburi Province, Thailand with Kunming City, Yunnan Province, China. Choen Krainara. (2006). Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) and Labor Mobility under IMT-GT Sub-region prepared for Thailand International Development Cooperation Agency (TICA) and Asian Development Bank Consultant. Choen Krainara. (2007).Compilation of Proposed University/Institute Profiles for Including as GMS Phnom Penn Plan (PPP) Capacity Building Partners, Submitted to Phnom Penn Plan Secretariat, Asian Development Bank, Manila, the Philippines. Choen Krainara and others. (2011).Integrating Border Towns Development in Central Region of Thailand towards ASEAN Economic Community. Central Economic and Social
  9. 9. 9 of 15 Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Regional Trade Agreements and Cross- Border Trade in the Greater Mekong Sub-region. Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Cross-Border Trade Outlook in the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS).Mekong Institute, Khon Kaen, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).A Study on Development and Management Practices of Special Border Economic Zones in Foreign Countries (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Development Progresses of World Trade Organization's Member Countries: A Case Study of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office. Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Progress of Economic Development of China (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office. Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).State of Regional Development in Thailand. Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Case Studies of Community-Based Mitigation and Adaptation to Coastal Erosion Resulting from Climate Change in Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Globalization and Local Wisdom: A Case Study of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2013).Impacts of 2011 Great Flood on Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2014).Implementation Progress on Cleaner Technology for Industries in Central Region of Thailand during the First Half of the 11th National Economic and Social Development Plan (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2014).Enhancing Community-Based Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change on Agricultural Sector: Case Studies of Good Practices by Small Farmers in Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand.
  10. 10. 10 of 15 Choen Krainara. (2014).An Evaluation of Eco Industrial Towns Development in Central Region of Thailand during the First Half of the 11th Economic and Social Development Plan (2012- 2014 (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2014).Mitigation and Adaptation to Coastal Erosion Resulting from Climate Change: A Comparative Study between Thailand and USA, the Netherlands, France, Sri Lanka and Vietnam (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2015).Supply Chain and Value Chain Analyses for Productions of Commodities in Clustered or Large Agricultural Farmlands in Thailand) (in Thai).Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara. (2015).Sustainable Competitiveness Development for Rice Commodity and Rice Farmers in Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara and others. (2017). Driving Provincial Pracharat Raksamakki Social Enterprise Company for Local Community Economic Development: A Comparative Study in Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara and others. (2018).Sustainable Agro-Tourism Development and Management: A Case Study in Central Region of Thailand (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara and others. (2019).Sustainable Integrated Solid Waste Management in Urbanizing Peri-Bangkok Metropolis: A Case Study of Banglane Municipality of Nakhon Pathom Province (in Thai language). Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Choen Krainara and others. (on going). Fostering Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change: A Case Study of Coastal Erosion in Cha-am Municipality of Petchaburi Province (in Thai language), Central Economic and Social Development Office, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Nonthaburi, Thailand. INTERNSHIP Research Intern, at Mekong Institute (MI), a Greater Mekong Sub-region’s leading training and research institution located in Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen province, Thailand from January to June 2009. During internship period, he did one MI’ internal research entitled “Cross-Border Trade Outlook in the Greater Mekong-Sub-region”. In addition, he designed two Curriculum Design Statement for training courses, which were (1) Value Chain Analysis and Promotion for Agriculture Sector in Lao PDR and (2) Transboundary Agribusiness Development and Management in the Greater Mekong Sub-region.
  11. 11. 11 of 15 CONFERENCES Resource Person, at the 1st Workshop on Formulating Surveillance Model on Public Health Effects from Industrial Air Pollution for Promoting Sustainable Health Protection in Maptaphut Comunities, Rayong Province, Thailand organized by the Institute of Medical Research, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok,Thailand, 5 June, 2003. He was a guest speaker on the topic "Risk Communication in the Communities". Resource Person, at a Training and Workshop on Sustainable Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation 14 December–16 December 2005, Phuket Merlin Hotel, Phuket City, Thailand Organized by: South East Asia Urban Environmental Management Applications Project, CIDA-AIT Partnership 2003-2008 and the City of Phuket. Facilitator, Urban Environmental Management Networks Meeting in Thailand, Southeast Asia Urban Environmental Management (SEA-UEMA) Project, on 22-23 February, 2007. Panelist, for substantially contributing to the research seminar titled “Enhancing ASEAN Labor Productivity” conducted by Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University, 2007. Discussant, at International Roundtable on “Toward Resilient Border: Commons, Governance and Security in the Era of Neo-liberalism” organized by Thailand University’s Network on Border Studies during the 13th International Conference on Thai Studies held on 17 July, 2017 at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand. Guest Speaker, on the topic “Challenges for Development of Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand: Lessons from Cambodia” delivered on 22 August, 2017 at School of Social Innovation of Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai Province, Thailand. Expert Speaker, for presenting an overview of climate change mitigation and adaptation in the context of Thailand and 3 associated case studies on “Local Small Farmers’ Wisdoms for Mitigation and Adaptation to Climate Change” at the workshop on “Indigenous Practices for Sustainable Social Development” focusing on Thailand and India. The workshop highlighted the significance of agriculture, environment, health and socio-economic development, which was held on 25 September 2018 at Pridi Banomyong International College of Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand. PROFESSIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS Thailand Strategic Mapping for Economic Cooperation with Neighboring Countries: Human Resource Development and Public Health Strategies, Bangkok, prepared for Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, 2006 (co-authored with NESDB’s researchers). Some Key Strategic Concepts in Formulating the IMT-GT Roadmap, 2007-2011 prepared for Asian Development Bank Consultants, 2006. Expert, for substantially contributing to the research seminar titled “Enhancing ASEAN Labor Productivity” conducted by Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University, 2006.
  12. 12. 12 of 15 Mekong Institute Foundation Board Member, represented Secretary-General of National Economic and Social Development Board, 2007. Indonesia Country Strategy, prepared for incorporating into Thailand Strategic Mapping for Economic Cooperation with Neighboring Countries, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, 2007. Expert, for presenting a topic “Thailand’s Policies on Special Border Economic Zones” delivered at a research seminar on Jobs at the Borders: What policies can promote gender equality and growth in ASEAN's economic zones?, jointly organized by Asian Institute of Technology and Mekong Migrant Network on 12 May, 2015 at ibis Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 4, Thailand. Expert, for jointly scrutinizing the research proposals under the theme “Development of Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand and Border Land Governance”, submitted by Thailand University’s Network on Border Studies, submitted to the Thailand Research Fund (TRF) in January 2017. Expert, for jointly scrutinizing the progress of research reports under the theme “Development of Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand and Border Land Governance”, submitted by Thailand University’s Network on Border Studies, submitted to the Thailand Research Fund (TRF) on 17-18 November, 2017. Expert, for jointly scrutinizing the final research reports under the theme “Human Security along the Border Areas between Thailand and Lao PDR and Myanmar”, submitted by Thailand University’s Network on Border Studies submitted to the Thailand Research Fund (TRF) on 21 May, 2018. Expert, for jointly scrutinizing the final research reports under the theme “Development of Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand and Border Land Governance”, submitted by Thailand University’s Network on Border Studies submitted to the Thailand Research Fund (TRF) on 11 June, 2018. Expert, for jointly assessing on Index of Item-Objective Congruence (IOC) of the proposed Sustainable Development Goals Indicators for Sustainable Urban Development under the Research Project on Driving Directions of Sustainable Development Goals by Local Government Organizations and Relevant Parties Towards Sustainable Urban Development in Thailand. The project was carried out by the Thailand Environment Institute in 2019, and funded by the Thailand Research Fund (TRF). Expert, for presenting a topic on Recent Innovations for Urban Solid Waste Management to Mayor of Banglane Municipality and its stakeholders delivered on 26 July 2019 at Banglane Municipality, Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand. Expert, for scrutinizing a series of research proposals under the theme “ Myanmar in A Decade of Transition: Implications for Thailand, presented by Mekong Studies Center, Asian Studies Institute of Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand on 13 August 2019.
  13. 13. 13 of 15 RENDERED CONSULTANCY SERVICES Professional Translator Consultant, for development-based content from Thai to English language and English to Thai language for Thailand Environment Institute, Thailand, performed in 2017. Professional Translator Consultant, for development-based content from English to Thai language and English to Thai language for East-West Management Institute Inc. (EWMI), New York, USA, since February 2018 until present. Principal Secretariat Consultant, for the Asia-Pacific People’s Forum for Sustainable Development (APPFSD) 2018 hired by Chulalongkorn University. This Regional Forum was held on 25-27 March, 2018 at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. His responsibilities were to prepare the full report of the conference. Project Consultant, on Risk Assessment of Hydrological Hazards and Adaptation Policy in Chao Phraya River Basin: A Scoping Assessment under the Project on “Comparative Risk Assessment of Hydrologic Hazards and Adaptation Policy in Jiulong River in China and Chao Phraya River Basins in Thailand”, implemented by the Asian Institute of Technology during 2017-2019, and funded by National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT). Project Consultant, for a Training Course on Formulating Provincial and Clustering Province Development Plans for Civil Society Sector in Central Region of Thailand implemented by the Community Organizations Development Institute (Public Organization). His role was to provide advice on conceptualizing and formulating provincial and clustering province development plans and projects for civil society sector during April to May 2019 in Bangkok, Kanchanaburi and Phetchaburi provinces in Thailand. Project Consultant, for a Training Project on Application of Social Research Methods for Aquaculture Development and Management Research implemented by the Department of Fisheries of Thailand. His role was to design the training course and deliver a lecture on Social Methods for Aquaculture Development and Management Research during 10-12 July 2019 in Nakhon Naiyok province, Thailand. TEACHING EXPERIENCE Guest Speaker, of the SME Business Nurturing Project for the new entrepreneurs in textile industry at Dhurakitpundit University, Bangkok, Thailand, 2005. Guest Lecturer, on the topic “Trade Agreements and Cross-Border Trade in the Greater Mekong Sub-region” delivered at the Regional Economic Integration and the People in the Greater Mekong Sub-region Inter-Semester Course (a GMS Development Studies Series of Courses for Master Degree students) delivered on 2 July, 2009 at School of Environment, Resources and Development of Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand. Guest Lecturer, on the topic “Cross-Border Trades between Thailand and Bordering Countries and Development of Special Border Economic Zones in Thailand” delivered on 28 October, 2017 to undergraduate students at College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Thammasat University, Lampang Campus in Lampang province, Thailand.
  14. 14. 14 of 15 Guest Lecturer, on the topic “Cross-Border Trades between Thailand and Bordering Countries in the Greater Mekong Sub-region” delivered on 10 November, 2018 to undergraduate students at College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Thammasat University, Lampang Campus in Lampang province, Thailand. ACADEMIC CONTRIBUTIONS Supervisor, for undergraduate intern students majoring in international relations from Michigan State University (MSU),USA at International Economic Strategy Unit, Bangkok, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board, 2005-2006. A Lecture Note on the subject “Theory of Globalization and Local Wisdom ” with proposed topic on “Globalization contexts in terms of economic, politic, cultural and scientific aspects with relevance to body of knowledge and regional development”, prepared for Dr.Suwit Khunkitti, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and currently CEO of National Urban Community Development Fund for giving lecture to Doctoral Students in Regional Development Strategies Field of Study at Loei Rajabhat University, Leoi Province, Thailand on17 June, 2006. External Expert, for supervising Ms. Maneepan Raewong, a doctoral student at Faculty of Education of Chulalongkorn University, 2007. Her dissertation topic was titled “Formulating human resource policy for the Greater Mekong Sub-Region”. MEMBERSHIPS Member, of Asian Institute of Technology Alumni Association, Pathumthani, Thailand. Member, of Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACICT). Member, of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Club in Thailand. PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES Class Representative, 1998-1999, while studying Master Degree in Urban Environmental Management Field of Study at the Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand. Liaison Officer, for Lebanese Delegate at United Nation Conference on Trad and Developmemt (UNCTAD) Session X, 9-19 February 2000, held in Bangkok, Thailand. Volunteer, for helping relieve both Thai and foreign victims caused by Tsunami in Phang Nga and Phuket Provinces, Thailand as well as being a member of drafting rapid rehabilitation plan for the affected areas, December 2004-January 2005. WEB LINKS OF PUBLICATIONS https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Choen_Krainara2/?ev=hdr_xprf http://scholar.google.co.th/citations?user=mqGoouIAAAAJ&hl=en http://www.slideshare.net/choenkrainara/edit_my_uploads http://www.scribd.com/ckrainara/documents http://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=276845726&trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile https://www.facebook.com/choen.krainara
  15. 15. 15 of 15 ADMINISTRATORS OF PUBLIC FACEBOOK’S PAGES Facebook Page on Sustainable Development Thailand https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Ding.Krainara/?modal=admin_todo_tour Facebook Page on Border Studies in Thailand and Asia https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Choen.Krainara/

×