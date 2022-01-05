Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tailoring services online
Online Tailoring Service – • Online Tailoring Service is a type of service in which someone or some organization offers ta...
Benefits of Online Tailoring Services – • Online tailoring services, like any other online service, have their own set of ...
• Another advantage is that online tailoring services make it simple for people to get customised clothing. • Why go to th...
Stitch My Dress Tailoring Service Offers – • Online blouse Stitching • Online Gown Stitching • Online Kurti Stitching • On...
Online Blouse Stitching: • We are ready to deal with such knowledge. • Our team has a diverse set of skills that allow us ...
Online Gown Stitching: • The trend is always changing. • Many brides prefer to wear something unique on their wedding day....
Online Kurti Stitching: • Kurtis are currently dominating the Indian fashion industry. • Kurtis are popular among women of...
Online Lehenga Stitching: • You should dress up in the most exclusive design wear and fineries for your wedding day. • You...
Online Palazzo Suit Stitching: • Plazzo is a popular style right now. • To achieve this look, pair a simple kurti with a c...
• Stitch My Dress • 302, Horamavu Agara Main Road, Babusapalya, Kalyannagar, Bangalore 560043 • Contact: +91 97389 52 615 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Tailoring Services Online Slide 1 Tailoring Services Online Slide 2 Tailoring Services Online Slide 3 Tailoring Services Online Slide 4 Tailoring Services Online Slide 5 Tailoring Services Online Slide 6 Tailoring Services Online Slide 7 Tailoring Services Online Slide 8 Tailoring Services Online Slide 9 Tailoring Services Online Slide 10 Tailoring Services Online Slide 11
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Services
Jan. 05, 2022
37 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Tailoring Services Online

Download to read offline

Services
Jan. 05, 2022
37 views

Online Tailoring Service is a type of service in which someone or some organization offers tailored services via the web or any third-party application. It could be a single person or a group of people who provide tailoring services. Recently, internet services have been improved as a result of Covid. As a result, people have become more accustomed to online services and have explored numerous options for getting everything online. The tailoring market has also had opportunities to explore and expand its range of services. Stitch My Dress, which introduced online tailoring services in Bangalore.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Tailoring Services Online

  1. 1. Tailoring services online
  2. 2. Online Tailoring Service – • Online Tailoring Service is a type of service in which someone or some organization offers tailored services via the web or any third-party application. • It could be a single person or a group of people who provide tailoring services. • Recently, internet services have been improved as a result of Covid. • As a result, people have become more accustomed to online services and have explored numerous options for getting everything online. • The tailoring market has also had opportunities to explore and expand its range of services. • Stitch My Dress, which introduced online tailoring services in Bangalore.
  3. 3. Benefits of Online Tailoring Services – • Online tailoring services, like any other online service, have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. • The main advantage is the time-saving process it provides. • People have recently begun to shift to the corporate sector and do not have enough time to spend visiting physical markets, so ordering clothes online has become a habit for the majority of them. • The tailoring market can capitalise on this by promoting tailoring services online.
  4. 4. • Another advantage is that online tailoring services make it simple for people to get customised clothing. • Why go to the tailor when you can do everything from the comfort of your own home? The most important advantage of online tailoring services is that it preserves tailoring culture and gives tailors a place to compete with readymade markets.
  5. 5. Stitch My Dress Tailoring Service Offers – • Online blouse Stitching • Online Gown Stitching • Online Kurti Stitching • Online Lehenga Stitching • Online Palazzo Suit Stitching • Online Salwar Stitching
  6. 6. Online Blouse Stitching: • We are ready to deal with such knowledge. • Our team has a diverse set of skills that allow us to create any design. • As a result, we'd like to emphasise that we can create both basic and designer blouses. • V necks, back hucks, pan necks, and any other style are available. We offer Designer blouse stitching services In Bangalore.
  7. 7. Online Gown Stitching: • The trend is always changing. • Many brides prefer to wear something unique on their wedding day. • While some girls prefer traditional attire, many girls want to try on different dresses before and after marriage. • If you want to stitch your wedding gown online, you have a lot of options.
  8. 8. Online Kurti Stitching: • Kurtis are currently dominating the Indian fashion industry. • Kurtis are popular among women of all ages due to their versatility and fashion. • Kurtis are a great way to combine style and comfort. • Kurtis are available in a variety of designs, embellishments, and embroidery patterns and can be worn for a variety of occasions ranging from casual to dressy and from every day to party wear. • They look great with contrasting leggings, jeans, pants, patiala salwars, pleated salwars, skirts, shorts, and well-fitted churidars.
  9. 9. Online Lehenga Stitching: • You should dress up in the most exclusive design wear and fineries for your wedding day. • Your wedding lehenga has a significant impact on how you will appear on your wedding day. • In Bangalore, Stitch My Dress offers Wedding Lehenga Stitching and Bridal Lehenga Stitching services. • Designer lehengas are made to fit the demand of the consumers.
  10. 10. Online Palazzo Suit Stitching: • Plazzo is a popular style right now. • To achieve this look, pair a simple kurti with a contrasting plazzo. • Suits in this style are available in a wide range of colours, patterns, designs, and prints. • Plazzo pants look great with both long and short kurtis. • High heels can be worn with a plazzo suit.
  11. 11. • Stitch My Dress • 302, Horamavu Agara Main Road, Babusapalya, Kalyannagar, Bangalore 560043 • Contact: +91 97389 52 615 • Email: support@stitchmydress.com • Website: https://stitchmydress.com/

Online Tailoring Service is a type of service in which someone or some organization offers tailored services via the web or any third-party application. It could be a single person or a group of people who provide tailoring services. Recently, internet services have been improved as a result of Covid. As a result, people have become more accustomed to online services and have explored numerous options for getting everything online. The tailoring market has also had opportunities to explore and expand its range of services. Stitch My Dress, which introduced online tailoring services in Bangalore.

Views

Total views

37

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×