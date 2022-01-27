Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOOKING FOR A FARMHOUSE IN THE KONKAN AREA? INSTEAD, HOW ABOUT INVESTING IN A RESORT HOME?

Jan. 27, 2022
Second-home investments are a recent trend in the real estate market. In recent years, there has been a surge in the purchase of farmhouse near Konkan, which is unsurprising given that people are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. Can't blame them; city life has left people with little to no space to enjoy nature's splendour or to be at peace. People are looking for plots secluded in green lands far from the city life, where they can spend their weekends with their families. Farmhouses have affected the concept of second homes in India.

  2. 2. • Second-home investments are a recent trend in the real estate market. • In recent years, there has been a surge in the purchase of farmhouse near Konkan, which is unsurprising given that people are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. • Can't blame them; city life has left people with little to no space to enjoy nature's splendour or to be at peace. • People are looking for plots secluded in green lands far from the city life, where they can spend their weekends with their families. • Farmhouses have affected the concept of second homes in India.
  3. 3. • Farmhouses are typically homes built on farm lands in a rural setting, where people can relax on weekends or take vacations. • With this concept growing faster, a second home near Konkan has undoubtedly become a preferred real estate investment. • These second homes are typically located in the city's green spaces. • People are usually looking for a serene and calm environment to spend a relaxing weekend, so it is not surprising to come across a farmhouse in Konkan now and then while driving along the way.
  4. 4. • Second homes have been deemed worthwhile as an investment due to their location. • A farm house in Konkan, will undoubtedly be less expensive than a plot in Konkan. • As a result, a second home near Konkan is regarded as a worthwhile way to increase the value of your assets. • Real estate is a tangible investment; the cost of land usually appreciates and, if not, it will always be of a certain value; it can never be zero. • Sometimes a portion of the land (because farmhouses are typically built on farm land) is sublet to other farmers or individuals interested in farming activities. • As a result, the output can be used to generate additional income.
  5. 5. However, not every investment in a farmhouse near Konkan is considered worthwhile! The following arguments cast a different light on the situation: • Because they are usually built on agricultural land, not everyone can afford to buy the land. • In some states, you can only own land if you are a farmer or if you are registered as a farmer. • The rules for buying and selling agricultural lands differ from state to state. • Not all farmland can be converted from agricultural to residential use. • Before any construction can begin, most lands require a conversion certificate.
  6. 6. • Because second homes are mostly used as vacation homes, the cost of maintenance can be prohibitively high, and there is always a concern about security because the owner will be away for the majority of the time. • Fertile land cannot be used for residential purposes, so residential construction is prohibited unless it contains a barren or dry land portion. • However, there is a profitable option for second homes: Resort Homes! Resort Homes are a popular real estate investment with numerous advantages. • You own a villa/cottage in a resort with all the amenities. • Resort homes give you the best of both worlds: the comforts of home and the luxuries of a resort.
  7. 7. • A resort home entails owning a piece of one of the world's most luxurious resorts. • Most resorts sell their newly built villas/cottages to those looking to invest. • You do not need to be concerned about its construction. • The resort homes near Konkan are well-equipped with all of the modern conveniences. • Your stay will be luxurious thanks to the facilities and amenities. • Most resorts are located in a serene and secluded location amidst nature, providing the best escape from the mundane city lives in terms of rejuvenation. • As a result, a resort home near Konkan has become a popular choice among the general public.
  8. 8. • In terms of generating income, resorts are preferred vacation destinations, so hosting guests in your second home without worrying about their comfort and profiting from it is a win- win situation. • It has all the charm of a farmhouse, but you won't have to worry about upkeep or security while you're away. • Konkanbag offers exceptional services that make relaxing a pleasure!

