Second-home investments are a recent trend in the real estate market. In recent years, there has been a surge in the purchase of farmhouse near Konkan, which is unsurprising given that people are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of their daily lives. Can't blame them; city life has left people with little to no space to enjoy nature's splendour or to be at peace. People are looking for plots secluded in green lands far from the city life, where they can spend their weekends with their families. Farmhouses have affected the concept of second homes in India.