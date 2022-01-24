Successfully reported this slideshow.
A GUIDE TO GETTING ONLINE BLOUSE STITCHING

Jan. 24, 2022
Online shopping is so much fun! You get what you want with just a few snaps and taps on a palm-sized device while sitting on your couch at home, or while looking for companions or even while taking a quick office break! When you buy a saree from an e-commerce portal, you do not need to rush to your local tailor to have the silk saree design blouse stitching, most well-established websites provide this service as well.

  2. 2. • Online shopping is so much fun! You get what you want with just a few snaps and taps on a palm-sized device while sitting on your couch at home. • or while looking for companions or even while taking a quick office break! • When you buy a saree from an e-commerce portal, you do not need to rush to your local tailor to have the silk saree design blouse stitching, most well-established websites provide this service as well.
  3. 3. GET YOUR ONLINE BLOUSE IN JUST A FEW STEPS! • The process of online stitching services may require some effort on your part, such as taking measurements and filling out information in an online form. • Finding the perfect fit without even leaving the house makes these services well worth it!
  4. 4. HOW CAN YOU GET SUPER FITTING BLOUSES? • The final fit of your blouse is determined by the precision with which you provide your measurements. • As a result, it is essential to send the correct dimensions. • Here are some general guidelines for taking more accurate measurements when looking for stitching services online.
  5. 5. • Take assistance- You can make mistakes when taking your own measurements, so it is always better to have someone else, such as a friend or your family, assist you with the process. • Wear a similar garment- If you choose the saree blouse stitching service, it is best to fill out your size details while wearing a saree blouse. • Know your comfort level- some people prefer loose-fitting clothes, while others prefer extremely tight ones. Maintain a margin of error with the measuring tape.
  6. 6. THE ULTIMATE BLOUSE MEASUREMENT GUIDE • Here's a step-by-step guide to measuring yourself. All you need is a measuring tape and the instructions below. 1. Take this measurement across the widest part of the back and across the fullest part of the bust. The measuring tape should be wrapped horizontally around your body. 2. Because the blouse's length is above the waist, wrap the measuring tape around the area above the waist. Measure the distance from one end to the other. 3. Begin measuring at the centre of the shoulder and work your way down to the point where you want your blouse to be. The tape should be utilised to the center of the bust.
  7. 7. 4. Start measuring from the top of your shoulder at your neck joint and work your way down to your cleavage. Up to the point where your blouse's neckline ends 5. Choose how deep you want the back of the blouse to be by measuring from the neck joint to the centre of your back. 6. Wrap your arm around the fullest part of your bicep and measure. 7. Begin measuring from the shoulder's edge and work your way down the arm until you reach the desired sleeve length.
  8. 8. • Your measurement details will be accurate if you follow the above guidelines and steps carefully, which will reflect in the final fit of your saree blouse.

