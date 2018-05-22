Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sandalwood Oil Market hasincreased its sales having 7.2% CAGR forecast 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- • Market Scenario : Sandalwood oil is an essential oil...
Intended Audience: • Cosmetics industry • Pharmaceutical industry • Aromatherapy industry • Raw material suppliers • Traders, importers, and exporters
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- Regional Analysis The global sandalwood oil market is ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- Application &Major Playersin this Research: Some of th...
Sandalwood oil market

Sandalwood has been used by many Asian countries since ancient time and is considered to be an important ingredient owing to its several benefits and diverse application.

Sandalwood oil market

  Sandalwood Oil Market hasincreased its sales having 7.2% CAGR forecast 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- • Market Scenario : Sandalwood oil is an essential oil sourced from a small tropical tree known as Indian sandalwood or Santalum album. Its color ranges from pale yellow to golden yellow and is popular for its woody- floral smell. Sandalwood oil creates a calming and harmonizing effect in the minds. Moreover, it holds various attributes such as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and astringent which is driving the market in pharmaceutical industry as well. Additionally, sandalwood oil has become an integral part in cosmetic products owing to its various skin beneficial attributes. Market Synopsis of Sandalwood Oil Market
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- Intended Audience: • Cosmetics industry • Pharmaceutical industry • Aromatherapy industry • Raw material suppliers • Traders, importers, and exporters Enquiry of the Report: https: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4626
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- Regional Analysis The global sandalwood oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market followed by North America. China and India are dominating the sandalwood oil market in Asia Pacific based on the historic presence of sandalwood oil in the customs and traditions of this region. Browse Report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sandalwood-oil-market- 4626
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Sandalwood Oil MarketResearch Report- Application &Major Playersin this Research: Some of the key players profiled in the global sandalwood oil market: Doterra International Llc. (U.S.) Eden Botanicals (U.S.) Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.) Santanol Group (Australia) Sallamander Concepts Pty Ltd (South Africa) Healing Solutions (U.S.) Khadi Herbal (India) Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4626
