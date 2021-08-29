Successfully reported this slideshow.
Planificaciones 1er Semestre Asignatura: Tecnologìa Curso: Primero Bàsico Profesor(a): Judith Saavedra Romero Unidad Objet...
1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Observar De...
1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Demostrar c...
1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Acceder a p...
Dìa del Trabajo 1 Explorar y usar una variedad de software educativos (simuladores, libros digitales, interactivos y creat...
(OA 6) divergentemente. Crean imágenesguiadospor el docente,usando pincel,lápiz, brocha,goma y relleno. 1 Explorar y usar ...
diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales › Demostrar disposicióna desarrollarsu creatividad, experimentando,imaginandoy pe...
Distinguirlastareasparaelaborar un objeto tecnológico,identificando los materialesy las herramientasnecesariasen cadaunade...
Planificacion tecnologìa 1° básico

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
49 views

clase de tecnología semestral

Planificacion tecnologìa 1° básico

  1. 1. Planificaciones 1er Semestre Asignatura: Tecnologìa Curso: Primero Bàsico Profesor(a): Judith Saavedra Romero Unidad Objetivo de aprendizaje o Aprendizajes Esperados Actitudes o Habilidades Actividades Semana y Número de sesiones Indicadores de Evaluación 1 Diagnòstico Identificar las partes de un computador › Demostrar disposición a colaborar con otros › Demostrar iniciativa Personal Nominan las partes de un computador . Comunican sus experiencias con un computador. Dibujan computador. Trabajan en guìa informativa con imàgenes Semana1 (2 horas semanales) Nombran las partes del computador. Identifican las partes del computador. Comentan sus experiencias 1 Recuperar Saberes (Articulaciòn Kinder) › Demostrardisposición a desarrollarsu creatividad,experimentando, imaginando y pensando divergentemente. Siguen instrucciones de uso. Recuerdan y comunican actividades de Kinder Encienden -apagan Usan Mouse Identifican el cursor Semana2 Recuerdan y comentan Prenden el computador, arrastran el mousey cliquean.
  2. 2. 1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Observar Demostrar disposición a desarrollar su creatividad, experimentando, imaginando y pensando divergentemente. Demostrar curiosidad por el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarse y explorar sus diversos usos, Trabajar con otros Encienden –apagan Abren el `programa Paint. Usan Mouse Identifican el escritorio Usan herramientas Exploran Pintan líneas verticales, horizontales y diagonales de diferentes grosores con el pincel cuadrado Pintan líneas curvas de variados colores con el pincel redondo Pintan una línea ondulada horizontal que llegue de un borde a otro de la hoja Crean una composición, utilizando líneas y colores Semana3 Usan software de dibujo en funciones como abrir, cerrar, guardar, arrastrar el mouse y cliquear. Dibujan. adecua Pintan usando las herramientas adecuadas. Abren el programa Paint Manejan las herramienta de lápiz, pincel, relleno de color, seleccionar, líneas, entre otras.
  3. 3. 1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Demostrar curiosidad por el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarse y explorar sus diversos usos. Acceder a programas. Observar Trabajar con otros. Emprender . Escuchan instrucciones para la actividad. Se activan conocimientos previos. Siguen instrucciones de uso. Comparten Se ayudan Cuidan Observan y juegan con letras Abren el programa Word. Semana4 Siguen las instrucciones Usan el teclado Trabajan con el otro Abren y cierran programa Manejan el ratón, se desplazan por la pantalla . SEMANA SANTA Semana 5 1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Acceder a programas Emplear las diferentes formas y tamaños del pincel en el software de dibujo. Aplicar Elaborar documentos que contengan dibujos e imágenes. Escuchan instrucciones para realizar la actividad. Abren el programa Word. Usan el teclado Escriben su nombre Escriben nùmeros Semana 6 Manejan las herramientas Escriben su nombre Escriben el nombre de su compañero/a Trabajan en parejas.
  4. 4. 1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Acceder a programas Demostrar curiosidad por el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarse y explorar sus diversos usos, funcionamiento y materiales. Demostrar disposición a desarrollar su creatividad, experimentando, imaginando y pensando divergentemente. Trabajar con otros Siguen instrucciones de uso. Identifican íconos. Comparten Se ayudan Cuidan Observan y juegan con letras. Usan el teclado Usan letras para crear un objeto. Semana 7 Manejan el ratón, se desplazan por la pantalla . Trabajan en parejas. Dibujan con las letras. Usan el teclado 1 O.A. 5 Usar software de dibujo para crear y representar ideas por medio de imágenes, guiados por el docente. Demostrar disposición a trabajar en equipo, colaborar con otros y aceptar consejos y críticas. Abren programa Paint. Siguen las instrucciones Dibujan libremente utilizando líneas recta Guardan sus trabajos en el menú Archivo y Guardar, Le asignan el nombre que deseen. Trabajan colaborativamente. Semana 8 Semana 9 Muestran los procedimientos para abrir el programa Paint Dibujan libremente. Asignan nombre a su trabajo. Guardan.
  5. 5. Dìa del Trabajo 1 Explorar y usar una variedad de software educativos (simuladores, libros digitales, interactivos y creativos, entre otros) para lograr aprendizajes significativos y una interacción apropiada con las TIC. (OA 6) HABILIDADES › Acceder a programas. › Emplear lasdiferentesformasy tamaños del pincel en el softwarededibujo. › Aplicar color y modificarimágenes. › Elaborar documentosquecontengan dibujose imágenes. › Almacenardocumentos. › Acceder y realizarlasactividades propuestaspor un softwareinteractivo educativo. ACTITUDES › Demostrar curiosidadpor el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarsey explorar sus diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales. Escuchan lalecturadeun cuento en vozalta por el profesor y realizan conel software de dibujo: un dibujo delo quemás lesgustó del cuento › pintan uno delosdibujos › escriben sunombrey el delos integrantes del equipo La actividad puederealizarseen equipos o en forma individual, dependiendo delos computadores disponibles. Trabajo colaborativo Semana 10 › Juegan y avanza en distintos niveles decomplejidad. › Reconocen losiconosparaentrar, saliry avanzar en lasaplicaciones (librosdigitalesy software interactivos). › Siguen lasinstruccionesdelos juegos interactivosy explican lo aprendidoa un par o a un adulto. › Leen textos simplesen la pantalla. Trabajan colaborativamente 1 Explorar y usar una variedad de software educativos (simuladores, libros digitales, interactivos y creativos, entre otros) para lograr aprendizajes significativos y una interacción apropiada con las TIC. HABILIDADES Acceder a programas. Emplear lasdiferentes formasy tamaños del pincel en el softwarededibujo. Aplicar colory modificar imágenes. ›Elaborar documentosquecontengan dibujoseimágenes. ACTITUDES Demostrar disposicióna desarrollar su creatividad, experimentando,imaginandoy pensando Escuchan instruccionespara realizarlaactividad. Ocupanla herramienta“lápiz”y dibujan objetos simplescomo ventanas,cuadros,sillas,mesas, entre otros. Seleccionancolores Pintansurepresentaciónconla herramienta“pincel”y/o “rellenoconcolor”. Semana 11 Siguen las instrucciones Dibujan objetos reconocibles Pintan usando las herramientas. Usan softwarededibujoen funcionescomo abrir,cerrar, guardar,arrastrarel mousey cliquear.
  6. 6. (OA 6) divergentemente. Crean imágenesguiadospor el docente,usando pincel,lápiz, brocha,goma y relleno. 1 Explorar y usar una variedad de software educativos (simuladores, libros digitales, interactivos y creativos, entre otros) para lograr aprendizajes significativos y una interacción apropiada con las TIC. (OA 6) HABILIDADES › Acceder a programas. › Emplear lasdiferentesformasy tamaños del pincel en el softwarededibujo. › Aplicar color y modificarimágenes. › Elaborar documentosquecontengan dibujoseimágenes Almacenardocumentos. Acceder y realizarlasactividades propuestaspor un softwareinteractivo educativo. ACTITUDES › Demostrar curiosidadpor el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarsey explorar sus diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales. Escuchan instrucciones Abren un documento nuevo Copian un texto breve Dibujan Semana 12 Abren documento Copian texto breve con letras estudiadas. Dibujan 2 Crear diseñosdeobjetostecnológicos, representando sus ideasa travésdedibujosa mano alzada o modelos concretos,desdesuspropias experiencias y tópicosdeotrasasignaturascon orientación del profesor. (OA 1) Habilidades › Comprender quelos objetosresponden a necesidades. › Crear y transformar objetos tecnológicos. . › Seguir normasdeseguridadal trabajar con materialesy herramientas. ACTITUDES › Demostrar curiosidadpor el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarsey explorar sus Manipulany observanobjetos tecnològicos Observanlàminas. Identifican objetostecnològicos Comentan su uso . Comparan Dibujan . Semana 13 Estableceunaadecuadarelación entre las necesidades del ser humano y los objetoscreados.
  7. 7. diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales › Demostrar disposicióna desarrollarsu creatividad, experimentando,imaginandoy pensando divergentemente. 2 Crear diseñosdeobjetostecnológicos, representando sus ideasa travésdedibujosa mano alzada o modelos concretos,desdesuspropias experiencias y tópicosdeotrasasignaturascon orientación del profesor. (OA 1) › Demostrar disposicióna trabajaren equipo, colaborarcon otrosy aceptarconsejosy críticas.› Demostrar iniciativa personal y emprendimiento en la creacióny el diseño detecnologías innovadoras. Identifican objetostecnològicos Clasificanobjetostecnològicospor su uso. Confeccionan un juego colectiivo para jugar a lasadivinanzas Semana 14 Reconocelasnecesidadesque satisfacecadauno delosobjetos tecnológicos. Representa objetostecnológicos asociadosa una necesidaddel ser humano por medio de dibujos. Crean juego. 2 Crear diseñosdeobjetostecnológicos, representando sus ideasa travésdedibujosa mano alzada o modelos concretos,desdesuspropias experiencias y tópicosdeotrasasignaturascon orientación del profesor. (OA 1) › Demostrar curiosidadpor el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarsey explorar sus diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales › Crear diseñosdeobjetostecnológicos Observansu entorno Detectan queobjeto tecnològico serìa ùtil Participan en lluviadeideas. Escogen por votaciòn queobjetosque dibujaràn . Trabajan en grupo Semana 15 › Formulan ideasdediseño que podrían confeccionarpara solucionar un problema seleccionado junto al grupo detrabajo. › Dibujan a manoalzadaideaso solucionestecnológicas simples. 2 Crear diseñosdeobjetostecnológicos, representando sus ideasa travésdedibujosa mano alzada o modelos concretos,desdesuspropias experiencias y tópicosdeotrasasignaturascon orientación del profesor. (OA 1) › Demostrar curiosidadpor el entorno tecnológico y disposición a informarsey explorar sus diversosusos,funcionamiento y materiales Siguen instruccionesparaingresar a Internet Investigan sobreobjetostecnològicos. Comentan en parejas. Semana 16 › Formulan ideasdediseño que podrían confeccionarpara solucionar un problema seleccionado junto al grupo detrabajo. › Dibujan a manoalzadaideaso solucionestecnológicas simples.
  8. 8. Distinguirlastareasparaelaborar un objeto tecnológico,identificando los materialesy las herramientasnecesariasen cadaunade ellaspara lograrel resultadodeseado. (OA 2) _ › Comunicar ideaspormedio dedibujosy modelos tecnológicos. › Asumir diferentesrolesen la elaboración deun objeto. Participan en lluviadeideas. Acuerdan por votaciònqueobjeto tecnològico elaboraràn. Planifican suelaboración. Anotan materiales. Herramientasqueusaràn Acuerdan si serà individual,en pareja o grupal. Se distribuyen tareas. Semana 17 › Señalan secuenciasdeacciones para obtener un producto. › Reconocen losmateriales y las herramientasqueserequieren para elaborar un determinado objeto tecnológico. › Distribuyen lastareasdecada integrantedel grupo para obtener el objeto tecnológico. Distinguirlastareasparaelaborar un objeto tecnológico,identificando los materialesy las herramientasnecesariasen cadaunade ellaspara lograrel resultadodeseado. (OA 2) _ Crear y transformarobjetos tecnológicos. . Seguir normasdeseguridad al trabajar con materialesy herramientas. Elaboran objeto tecnològico elegido. Dibujan secuenciadeacciones. Cortan Pegan Decoran . Semana 18 › Señalan secuenciasdeacciones para obtener un producto. Usan losmaterialesacordados. Cumplen con lastareassignadas. Distinguirlastareasparaelaborar un objeto tecnológico,identificando los materialesy las herramientasnecesariasen cadauna de ellaspara lograrel resultadodeseado. (OA 2) _ Comunicar ideaspor mediodedibujosy modelos tecnológicos. Asumir diferentes rolesen la elaboración de un objeto. Elaboran objeto tecnològico Regalo Trabajo individual . . Semana 19 › Señalan secuenciasdeacciones para obtener un producto. › Reconocen losmateriales y las herramientasqueserequieren para elaborar un determinado objeto tecnológico. .

clase de tecnología semestral

