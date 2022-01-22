Successfully reported this slideshow.
US CPA Exam Syllabus

Jan. 22, 2022
The Uniform Certified Public Accountant examination is a credentialing exam for professionals seeking to become CPAs. It is graded by AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) and administered with NASBA (National Association of State Boards of Accountancy). To get more information please contact us- 7780273388, Email us - info@simandhareducation.

  1. 1. CPA USA US CPA Exam Syllabus SEPTEMBER 26, 2020     The Uniform Certi ed Public Accountant examination is a credentialing exam for professionals seeking to become CPAs. It is graded by AICPA (American Institute of Certi ed Public Accountants) and administered with NASBA (National Association of State Boards of Accountancy).   
  2. 2. CPA Exam Format: The CPA exam consists of 4 sections. 1. Auditing and Attestation (AUD) 2. Regulation (REG) 3. Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) 4. Business Environment and Concepts (BEC) There are 3 types of questions in the CPA exam: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) vary from one sentence to paragraph length questions with 4 options. Task-Based Simulations (TBS) require candidates to type in answers and may include research questions, journal entries, reconciling accounts, lling out a form with MCQs, or lling out sections of reports. Written communication tasks test the candidate’s ability through writing; these are a must in the BEC section. Each exam section is broken into 5 tests: Auditing and Attestation (AUD) Testlet  Questions 1 36 MCQs 2 36 MCQs 3 2 TBS 4 3 TBS 5 3 TBS Regulation (REG)
  3. 3. Regulation (REG) Testlet  Questions 1 38 MCQs 2 38 MCQs 3 2 TBS 4 3 TBS 5 3 TBS Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) Testlet  Questions 1 33 MCQs 2 33 MCQs 3 2 TBS 4 3 TBS 5 3 TBS Business Environment and Concepts (BEC) Testlet  Questions 1 31 MCQs 2 31 MCQs 3 2 TBS
  4. 4. 4 2 TBS 5 3 Written Communication Questions CPA Exam by Sections and Question Type: Sections Time MCQs TBS Written communication AUD 4 Hours 72 8 – REG 4 Hours 76 8 – FAR 4 Hours 66 8 – BEC 4 Hours 62 4 3 Skills Tested by Section: Section Remembering & Understanding Analysis Application Evaluation AUD 30 to 40% 15 to 25% 30 to 40% 5 to 15% REG 25 to 35% 25 to 35% 35 to 45% – FAR 10 to 20% 25 to 35% 50 to 60% – BEC 15 to 25% 20 to 30% 50 to 60% – Related Article: US CPA Exam Score Release Dates 2021 CPA Exam Content Areas by Sections:
  5. 5. Auditing and Attestation (AUD): Developing a Planned Response & Assessing Risk (20 to 30%) Debtor-creditor relationships Entity’s internal control Planning an engagement Assessing and identifying the risk of material misstatement Materiality Speci c areas of engagement risk Professional Responsibilities, Ethics & General Principles (15 to 25%) Nature and scope Engagement documentation Ethics and professional conduct Communication with management Communication with component auditors A rm’s system of quality control Obtaining Evidence & Performing Further Procedures (30 to 40%) Sampling techniques Acquisition and disposition of assets Internal control de ciencies and misstatements Performing speci c procedures to get evidence Subsequent events  • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  6. 6. Written representation Reporting and Forming Conclusions (15 to 25%) Reports on attestation engagements Reporting on compliance Reports on auditing engagements Review service engagements Other reporting considerations Related Article: ALL ABOUT CPA-AUD EXAM Regulation (REG): Federal Tax Procedures, Professional Responsibilities and Ethics (10 to 20%) Federal tax procedures Responsibilities in tax practice Legal duties Licensing and disciplinary systems Business Law (10 to 20%) Contracts Business structure Agency Government regulation of business Debtor-creditor relationships • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  7. 7. Federal Taxation of Property Transactions (12 to 22%) Estate and gift taxation Determination of taxable estate Acquisition and disposition of assets Gift tax deductions Gift tax annual exclusion Cost recovery Federal Taxation of Individuals (15 to 25%) Passive activity losses Computation of tax and credits Gross income Filing status Reporting items from pass-through entities Alternative Minimum Tax Computation of tax and credits Federal Taxation of Entities (28 to 38%) S corporations C corporations Liquidation of business entities & tax treatment of formation Trusts and estates Limited liability companies Partnerships • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  8. 8. Tax-exempt organizations Related Article: CPA Study Strategy of FAR, REG, BEC, AUD by Laxmikant Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) Standard-Setting, Conceptual Framework, and Financial Reporting (25 to 35%) Public company reporting topics The standard setting for non-business entities Conceptual framework Special purpose framework Standard setting and conceptual framework for nonbusiness entities General-purpose nancial statements Select Financial Statement Accounts (30 to 40%) Property, plant, and equipment Cash and cash equivalents Intangible assets Investments Long-term debt Income taxes Compensation bene ts Inventory Select Transactions (20 to 30%) Business combinations • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  9. 9. Business combinations Derivatives and hedge accounting Leases Research and development costs Subsequent events Differences between IFRS and U.S. GAAP Accounting changes and error corrections Contingencies and commitments Foreign currency transaction and translation Nonreciprocal transfers Software costs Fair value measurements State and Local Governments (5 to 15%) Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) Speci c types of transactions and events: calculation, measurement, presentation in a governmental entity, and valuation. State and local government concepts Government-wide nancial statements Related Article: Tips to Clear CPA FAR Exam Business Environment and Concepts (BEC) Corporate Governance (17 to 27%) ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) frameworks • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  10. 10. Internal control frameworks Regulatory frameworks and provisions Economic Concepts and Analysis (17 to 27%) Market in uences on business Economic business cycles Financial risk management Financial Management (11 to 21%) Working capital Capital structure Financial valuation methods Information Technology (15 to 25%) Information security/availability IT governance Role of information technology business Processing integrity  Systems development of maintenance Operations Management (15 to 25%) Cost accounting Planning techniques Performance management Process management • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  Process management

Related Article: CPA-BEC Exam Study Strategies

Conclusion:

CPAs have a huge demand in different elds like public accounting, business and industry, non-pro t, government, and education. Check out the CPA exam syllabus given above to be aware of the subjects. Hope the detailed information provided in this article about the CPA exam syllabus has been helpful to you. Feel free to comment if you have any other doubts.
