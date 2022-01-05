US CPA Exam Scores & Its Insights

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
US CPA: According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the US CPA exam is scored on a curve scale of 0 to 99. The candidate needs to score 75 or more to pass the CPA exam and become a Certified Public Accountant. To get more information please contact us-7780273388, E-mail us-info@simandhareducation.com
Be the first to like this
US CPA: According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the US CPA exam is scored on a curve scale of 0 to 99. The candidate needs to score 75 or more to pass the CPA exam and become a Certified Public Accountant. To get more information please contact us-7780273388, E-mail us-info@simandhareducation.com
Total views
17
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0