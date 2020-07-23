Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FOOD GROUPS
INTRODUCTION • A food group is a collection of foods that share similar nutritional properties or biological classificatio...
ICMR Classification of Food Groups Fats and Sugars Fruits and Vegetables Milk and Meat products Pulses and Legumes Cereals...
CEREALS AND GRAINS
PULSES AND LEGUMES
MILK AND MEAT PRODUCTS
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
FATS AND SUGARS
• To enable people to select appropriate food item • To help design a balanced diet • To provide variety in taste, texture...
FUNCTIONS OF FOOD
Physiological functions of food Energy yielding foods :- • Foods rich in carbohydrates and fats are called energy yielding...
Physiological functions of food Body building foods :- • Foods rich in Protein are called body building foods. • These foo...
Physiological functions of food Protective and Regulatory foods :- • Foods rich in Protein minerals and vitamins are calle...
• Food has always been the central part of our community, social, cultural and religious life. • It has been an expression...
Psychological functions of food • Food is also satisfy certain emotional needs of human beings . These include a sense of ...
Food group
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Food group

16 views

Published on

Melba Sahaya Sweety.D
Child Health Nursing

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Food group

  1. 1. FOOD GROUPS
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • A food group is a collection of foods that share similar nutritional properties or biological classifications • Foods from the basic food groups provide the nutrients essential for life and growth. These foods are also known as ‘everyday foods’. Each of the food groups provides a range of nutrients, and all have a role in helping the body function. In particular, vegetables, legumes and fruit protect against illness and are essential to a healthy diet.
  3. 3. ICMR Classification of Food Groups Fats and Sugars Fruits and Vegetables Milk and Meat products Pulses and Legumes Cereals, and grains products
  4. 4. CEREALS AND GRAINS
  5. 5. PULSES AND LEGUMES
  6. 6. MILK AND MEAT PRODUCTS
  7. 7. FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
  8. 8. FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
  9. 9. FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
  10. 10. FATS AND SUGARS
  11. 11. • To enable people to select appropriate food item • To help design a balanced diet • To provide variety in taste, texture and nutrients in diet. • To help person during nutritional counseling • To design or assess nutrition labels. • To make nutrition polices and monitor nutrition program . USES OF FOOD GROUPS
  12. 12. FUNCTIONS OF FOOD
  13. 13. Physiological functions of food Energy yielding foods :- • Foods rich in carbohydrates and fats are called energy yielding foods. • They provide energy to sustain the involuntary processes essential for continuance of life , to carry out various activities. • The energy needed is supplied by the oxidation of foods consumed like cereals, roots and tubers, dried fruits,
  14. 14. Physiological functions of food Body building foods :- • Foods rich in Protein are called body building foods. • These foods help to maintain life and promote growth , they also provide energy. • Milk, meat, eggs and fish are rich in protein of high quality. Pulses
  15. 15. Physiological functions of food Protective and Regulatory foods :- • Foods rich in Protein minerals and vitamins are called protective and regulatory foods. • They are essential for health and regulate activities such as maintenance of body temperature , muscle contraction,
  16. 16. • Food has always been the central part of our community, social, cultural and religious life. • It has been an expression of love, friendship and happiness at religious, social and family get- togethers . Social functions of food
  17. 17. Psychological functions of food • Food is also satisfy certain emotional needs of human beings . These include a sense of security, love and acceptance. • For example, preparation of delicious foods for family members is a token of love and affection.

×