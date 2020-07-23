Successfully reported this slideshow.
BALANCED DIET FOR PREGNANT MOTHER
INTRODUCTION • Nutritional status of the mother before and during pregnancy is most critical for optimal growth and develo...
RECOMMENDED DAILY ALLOWANCES OF PREGNANT MOTHER Nutrients Sedentary Moderate Heavy Calories (kcal/d) 1900 +350 2230 + 350 ...
Nutrients Sedentary Moderate Heavy Vitamin – A Retinol (μg/d) 600 600 600 Vitamin – A Carotene (μg/d) 2400 2400 2400 Thiam...
Nutrients Sedentary Moderate Heavy Cyanocobalamin (mg/d) 1.5 1.5 1.5 Niacin (mg/d) 14 16 18 Pyridoxine (mg/d) 2.5 2.5 2.5 ...
Eat more food during pregnancy.  Eat more whole grains, sprouted grams and fermented foods. Take milk/meat/eggs in adeq...
FACTORS AFFECTING NUTRITIONAL STATUS DURING PREGNANCY • Family Support • Food Availability • Family Income • Age at menarc...
• Physical Activity and workload • Personal Dietary habits • Literacy level and nutrition knowledge • Belief and taboos re...
• Smoking , alcohol or drug abuse • Exposure to irradiation • Availability of and access to heath care service and counsel...
Role in pregnancy :- Cell division , DNA synthesis , expansion of blood volume and Formation of hormones , enzymes and ant...
FATS :- Role in pregnancy :- Provision of energy Deposition of adipose tissues  Effects of Deficiency Lower gestational w...
FATTY ACID (OMEGA – 6 And OMEGA -3) :- Role in pregnancy :- Support fetal growth particularly of brain and eye  Effects o...
FOLIC ACID:- Role in pregnancy :- • Methylation and DNA synthesis • Cell Division • Development of heart, brain, spinal co...
VITAMIN - A:- Role in pregnancy :- • Cell differentiation during cell growth • Development of healthy bones, teeth and eye...
VITAMIN - C:- Role in pregnancy :- • For formation of collagen, connective tissues, cartilage, muscles and the lowest laye...
ZINC:- Role in pregnancy :- • Structural and regulatory functions as coenzymes • Neurotransmission, Maturation Effects of ...
IODINE:- Role in pregnancy :- • Normal brain development and maturation • Regulate metabolic rate (BMR) Effects of Deficie...
CALCIUM:- Role in pregnancy :- • Maintain maternal bone reserves and to improve neonatal bone density during lactation Eff...
VITAMIN - D:- Role in pregnancy • Calcium metabolism • Bone development Effects of Deficiency:-  Disorders of calcium met...
IRON:- Role in pregnancy :- Placenta Formation Formation of Neurotransmitters Synthesis of Heme Production of Blood cells ...
IRON:- Effects of Deficiency:-  Depleted blood volume  Low hemoglobin level  Anemia  Maternal hypoferremia  Irreversi...
DIETARY GUIDELINES FOR PREGNANT MOTHER • Ensure adequate weight gain • Eat well – balanced meals with plenty of fresh frui...
• Increase intake of complex carbohydrate foods rather than simple carbohydrates. • Ensure that the RDA for protein is met...
• Reduce intake salt, sugar and refined foods. • Avoid skipping meals • Eat small size meals at a time and eat several tim...
MENU PLANNING FOR A PREGNANT MOTHER
BREAK FAST OR OR + +
+ + OR MID MORNING
LUNCH +
EVENING OR + OR
DINNER + OR
THANK YOU
