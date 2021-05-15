Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÁCH CHĂM CON THEO PHƯƠNG PHÁP EASY Có nhiều phương pháp chăm con khác nhau. EASY là phương pháp khoa học giúp tạo nên một...
Hãy là một ông bố bà mẹ thông minh lựa chọn những nguồn thông tin uy tín để tìm hiểu. Nếu có cơ hội ngoài tham khảo các tr...
 Easy 3 EASY 3 áp dụng cho bé từ 0-3 tháng tuổi. Cách làm: Cho ăn cách nhau 3 giờ. Cho con ngủ ứng theo bảng thời gian th...
Khi mẹ và con sinh hoạt theo EASY, mẹ không nhầm lẫn các tín hiệu con “phát” ra, mẹ không bị nhầm tiếng khóc vì con mệt mu...
Cách chăm con theo phương pháp EASY

Nuôi con theo phương pháp EASY là một cách thức huấn luyện nếp sinh hoạt – ăn ngủ của trẻ theo một chu kỳ có tính chất lặp đi lặp lại.

Cách chăm con theo phương pháp EASY

  1. 1. CÁCH CHĂM CON THEO PHƯƠNG PHÁP EASY Có nhiều phương pháp chăm con khác nhau. EASY là phương pháp khoa học giúp tạo nên một nếp sinh hoạt tốt cho trẻ sơ sinh bằng cách lặp đi lặp lại một chu kỳ sinh hoạt hàng ngày. Nhờ phương pháp EASY mà việc nuôi con nhỏ của cha mẹ sẽ trở nên dễ dàng hơn, bớt vất vả hơn bao giờ hết. Hãy cùng theo dõi bài viết dước đây để học cách chăm con theo phương pháp EASY mẹ nhé. 1. Phương pháp Easy là gì? Phương pháp EASY là phương pháp rèn luyện chu kỳ sinh hoạt của trẻ sơ sinh được giới thiệu trong Baby Whisperer – bộ sách cẩm nang nuôi dạy trẻ sơ sinh nổi tiếng của Tracy Hogg. EASY là viết tắt của cụm từ: Eat – Activity – Sleep – Your time, có nghĩa là Ăn – Chơi – Ngủ – Mẹ thư giãn. Chúng ta có thể hiểu đơn giản EASY là chu kỳ sinh hoạt lặp đi lặp lại từ khi thức dậy đến hết ngày của một em bé sơ sinh từ lúc mới lọt lòng. Trẻ em khi mới sinh ra chưa hề nhận thức được thích hay không thích cái gì, tất cả những biểu hiện của trẻ là do bản năng chi phối. Ngay từ lúc này, bé rất cần mẹ định hướng, thiết lập và tạo thói quen sinh hoạt tốt. Và EASY chính là một phương pháp tuyệt vời để tạo lập nếp sinh hoạt tốt cho bé. Một lưu ý cực kì quan trọng cho mẹ đó là Easy là nếp sinh hoạt không phải phương pháp luyện ngủ. Bé ngủ dậy sẽ được cho ăn (Eat), được vui chơi vận động (Activity), sau đó mẹ cho bé ngủ (Sleep) và mẹ sẽ có thời gian để thư giãn (Your time). Khi bé ngủ dậy, mẹ lại tiếp tục thực hiện các bước trong một chu kỳ EASY mới, cứ như vậy lặp đi lặp lại cho đến khi bé đi vào giấc ngủ đêm. 2. Cách chăm con theo phương pháp EASY Bước 1: Tìm hiểu kĩ về Easy Trước khi áp dụng một phương pháp hay công thức nào mới bố mẹ cũng cần phải tìm hiểu kĩ, nắm rõ về phương pháp ấy. Bạn không thể áp dụng lên con yêu của mình khi chỉ hiểu vấn đề lờ mờ, không rõ bản chất, tác dụng của phương pháp. Điều này không chỉ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến con bạn mà còn rất khó khăn cho chính bố mẹ trong quá trình thực hiện.
  2. 2. Hãy là một ông bố bà mẹ thông minh lựa chọn những nguồn thông tin uy tín để tìm hiểu. Nếu có cơ hội ngoài tham khảo các trang thông tin chính thống, bố mẹ nên mua thêm nhiều sách chăm con để đọc và tham khảo ý kiến chuyên gia. Bước 2: Hiểu con và áp dụng phù hợp Vì Easy là thiết lập thói quen sinh hoạt lành mạnh cho trẻ nhỏ dựa trên chu kỳ sinh hoạt tự nhiên của trẻ. Vì vậy để áp dụng được phương pháp này việc đầu tiên mẹ cần làm đó là theo dõi thói quen của con như sau bao lâu con đói, thời gian thức tối đa là bao nhiêu,… bên cạnh đó mẹ cũng nên căn cứ vào thể trạng của bé để lập kế hoạch EASY phù hợp. Thông thường, với bé có cân nặng hơn 2,7 kg và dưới 3 tháng tuổi sẽ theo chế độ EASY 3 (tức là 3 tiếng lặp lại một chu kỳ). Với trẻ sơ sinh chu kỳ phương pháp EASY này sẽ kéo dài khoảng 2 tiếng đồng hồ. Nhưng với những 6 tháng tuổi chu kỳ phương pháp EASY có thể kéo dài từ 4-6 tiếng. Ngoài ra chúng ta còn có phương pháp Easy 4, Easy 2-3-4, Easy 5-6…Tùy theo độ tuổi có thể chọn lựa những phương pháp phù hợp. Bước 3: Áp dụng Easy
  3. 3.  Easy 3 EASY 3 áp dụng cho bé từ 0-3 tháng tuổi. Cách làm: Cho ăn cách nhau 3 giờ. Cho con ngủ ứng theo bảng thời gian thức tối đa, hoặc mẹ nhìn tín hiệu của con và đặt con ngủ. Một bé mới sinh, đủ ngày đủ tháng và cân nặng đạt trên 2,7kg có đủ kỹ năng và khả năng tích trữ năng lượng trong 3 giờ. Có nghĩa là nếu bé ăn no thì 3h sau bé mới đói. Do đó, bé sơ sinh đủ cân đủ tháng sẽ phù hợp với chu kỳ EASY 3 giờ. Chu kỳ này sẽ theo bé đến 2-3 tháng tuổi.  Easy 4 Khi bé có tín hiệu cắt bớt một giấc ban ngày và giãn bữa ăn, thường ở mốc 3 tháng tuổi. Cách làm: Tăng thêm thời gian thức trước mỗi giấc ngủ ngày và trước giấc ngủ đêm. Ví dụ trước đây bé thức 1h, ngủ 2h thì khi có tín hiệu giấc ngủ này bị ngắn lại, mẹ có thể để bé thức 1 tiếng rưỡi đến 2 tiếng rồi để con ngủ 2 tiếng và dần chuyển các bữa ăn thưa ra. 4 tháng tuổi, khi dạ dày của bé phát triển hơn, bé lớn hơn và có khả năng ăn nhiều hơn ở một lần, hệ tiêu hóa phát triển chắt lọc được nhiều chất dinh dưỡng hơn từ thức ăn, khả năng tích trữ năng lượng cao hơn, bé có thể chuyển sang chu kỳ EASY 4h. Chu kỳ này sẽ theo bé đến 7 – 8 tháng tuổi, thậm chí lâu hơn đến hết năm đầu đời. Một số bé có thể cắt hoàn toàn ăn đêm từ thời điểm này, thậm chí nếu phát triển nhanh bé có thể đã sẵn sàng cho việc cắt ăn đêm và sinh hoạt chu kỳ 4h từ sớm rất nhiều. 3. Tác dụng không ngờ của Easy  Thiết lập cho bé một lối sinh hoạt tốt, có nhịp điệu.  Giúp bé ngủ đúng thời điểm: Ban ngày ngủ đủ và ban đêm ngủ sâu  Giúp bé được “kết nối” với mẹ, có điều kiện thể hiện nhu cầu của bản thân theo các phản xạ có điều kiện.  Tạo thói quen ăn uống tốt: Ăn khi đói, không vừa ăn vừa chơi.
  4. 4. Khi mẹ và con sinh hoạt theo EASY, mẹ không nhầm lẫn các tín hiệu con “phát” ra, mẹ không bị nhầm tiếng khóc vì con mệt muốn đi ngủ với khi con đòi ăn, hay tiếng khóc con chán muốn thay đổi trò chơi, hoặc khóc bởi con đau bụng. Khi đó, mẹ sẽ biết cách phản ứng với từng nhu cầu khác nhau của bé. Mẹ hiểu bé và bé được tôn trọng về nhu cầu, cả hai cùng tránh được việc cho ăn lắt nhắt cả ngày do mẹ sợ con đói hay muốn con ngừng khóc, và sau này (bạn sẽ thấy) tránh được vô vàn các vấn đề ăn ngủ phức tạp của con khi con bước vào giai đoạn 4, 6, 10 hay 14 tháng. Đây cũng là cách mà mẹ có thể tránh được cảnh sẽ phải ép con ăn. Nhiều bố mẹ không biết rằng một trong những nguyên nhân dẫn đến tình trạng trẻ biếng ăn sau này chính là do bố mẹ luôn ép bé ăn và tạo áp lực cho bé. Có Easy chúng ta không cần phải lo lắng nữa đến tình trạng bé biếng ăn sau này và giúp con phát triển tự nhiên tốt hơn. Nếu được áp dụng EASY từ sớm thì dần dần bé sẽ có thể tự nhận biết được việc gì sẽ đến tiếp theo, bởi trình tự của mọi hoạt động là không bao giờ thay đổi, điều này tạo nên nhịp sinh học đầu đời cho bé. Bé cảm thấy chủ động và tự tin đây là nền tảng cơ bản nhất để liên hệ xây dựng chế độ sinh hoạt sau này. Hi vọng bài viết đã cung cấp cho bạn những thông tin hữu ích. Chúc bạn áp dụng thành công nhé.

