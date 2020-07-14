Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What Details Do You Need To Provide Your PCB Manufacturer? If you have been made to believe that PCB manufacturing process...
Your China PCB manufacturer will not be able to proceed with the manufacturing process or even provide you an accurate quo...
a professional way or someone who is just new to this field, they will not be able to guide you when you are struggling wi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What Details Do You Need To Provide Your PCB Manufacturer?

33 views

Published on

If you have been made to believe that PCB manufacturing process is a highly complex process and if you have bought that idea, it is no surprise.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What Details Do You Need To Provide Your PCB Manufacturer?

  1. 1. What Details Do You Need To Provide Your PCB Manufacturer? If you have been made to believe that PCB manufacturing process is a highly complex process and if you have bought that idea, it is no surprise. There is an element of truth in this but the good news is that it need not necessarily be so always. It is possible to simplify the entire process. In order to do that, you need to find the most trustworthy PCB manufacturer. Once you manage to find the right PCB manufacturer, they will take care of the rest. You just need to provide them all the required information. You need to know what information is required to get your PCB manufactured in the most hassle free way. When you are new to this, you may not be sure what information should be furnished. If you are facing such an issue, you need not have to worry; here is the list of details that your manufacturer will require from you. PCB Board Size PCBs can be manufactured as per your specifications. You need to tell your PCB manufacturer the PCB board size based on your device size. It is important to ensure that the board size is fully optimized to make use of the space very effectively. Wasting the board space will increase your PCB production costs when you go for mass production, as it will unnecessarily increase the material costs. Number of Layers Required You need to tell your manufacturer the number of layers you need. This depends on the complexity of your device. There are single layer PCB and there are eight layer PCBs. The functionalities of the device will determine the number of layers. Be sure that you provide the correct information to your manufacturers because they will quote based on the total number of layers you need. You need to give your manufacturer list of all the layers you need. Gerber File
  2. 2. Your China PCB manufacturer will not be able to proceed with the manufacturing process or even provide you an accurate quote if you do not provide them the Gerber file or the Gerber data. Gerber data is binary information presented in vector format. This will tell the PCB manufacturer all the information they need to know about your PCB. It will include information such as drill data, copper layers and solder masks besides other PCB specifications. PCB Drawings This should be provided in hard copy to your manufacturer. It will contain information such as hole sizes, tolerances, total thickness of the board, board dimensions, etc. Accepted Formats When you are providing the information to your manufacturer, you will need to provide them in a format that they will accept. You cannot provide them the information in a word document. They will require you to provide the details as Gerber files or Excel file. It is important that you check with them in advance what formats could be processed by them. Providing the right format the first time itself will save a lot of time. Approach Professional PCB Manufacturers For the first timers, the whole process could be a highly daunting one. You need not have to worry. You will be able to gradually gain control over the entire manufacturing process. The first step however is to find a highly professional PCB manufacturer. Make no mistakes in this regard, because only when the PCB manufacturer is highly experienced, they will be able to meet your requirements. Even if you have limited experience and even if you do not know how to go about the entire process, they will guide you every step of the way, including helping you gather all the information about your PCB, which you need to provide them. If you are dealing with someone who does not operate in
  3. 3. a professional way or someone who is just new to this field, they will not be able to guide you when you are struggling with your initial requirements. Find your manufacturer now and everything else will automatically follow. Manufacturing your PCB is not a challenging process as long as you have the best manufactures in the industry to support you. Chinese PCB manufacturing industry offers many excellent options for you to consider. ChinaPCBOne Technology LTD. is the author of this article on China PCB. Find more information, about pcb manufacturer.

×