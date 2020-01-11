[MOST WISHED]Murder at the Cooking School |E-BOOKS library

Cooking is nourishing. Murder isn't. Kelly and her husband, Sheriff Mike, take a belated honeymoon and travel to a cooking school in Tuscany. The day after they arrive, they learn that the owner of the cooking school, has been murdered. Follow Kelly, Mike, and her new four-legged furry friend, Caesar, while they help the local chief of police solve the murder. There's plenty of mouth-watering food, recipes, and a very big guard dog.This is book seven in this series by two-time USA Today Bestselling Author, Dianne Harman. Read it all of her books for free with Kindle Unlimited.

