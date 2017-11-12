Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, Rebecca, Merlin) stars as troubled newly wed Bella Manningham in this brand new full cast audi...
●Written By: Patrick Hamilton ●Narrated By: Emilia Fox, Terry Molloy ●Publisher: The Copyright Group Ltd. ●Date: May 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 56 minutes
Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton awesome audiobooks

  Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, Rebecca, Merlin) stars as troubled newly wed Bella Manningham in this brand new full cast audio production of the classic thriller Gaslight. Despite seemingly having every advantage and an outwardly doting husband, Bella is being driven slowly mad... but can the cause of her madness truly be her husband? What is the dark, terrible, secret lurking in his past, and where does he disappear to each evening? Left alone in her dingy parlour with the gaslight periodically dimming and the shadows surrounding her, is Bella really going insane? Does Police detective Rough hold all the answers? Will anybody be able to save her from her darkened fate...Other cast members include Sean Connolly as Jack, Helen Oakleigh as Nancy, Rosemary Smith as Elizabeth and Terry Molloy (The Archers, Doctor Who) as Inspector Rough. Written in 1938, and memorably filmed in 1944 with Ingrid Bergman, Gaslight is a classic thriller, and a geniunely tense study of the power of good and evil...
