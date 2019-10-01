Redes sociales yaz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REDES SOCIALES TOP TEN
  2. 2. DATOS - GILBERTO BOSQUES SALDIVAR - YAZMIN SANTAMRIA CASTILLO - MARIA DE LURDES ORTIZ SANTAMARIA - 1 A - ABILIDADES DIGITALES
  3. 3. Indicé  -DATOS………………………..1  - QUE SON LAS REDES SOCIALES …………………………2  -LAS VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAGAS…………………………… 4  - LOS 10 TIPOS DE REDES SOCIALES ……………………….5  -SPNACHAT………………………………………………………….11  -QZONE………………………………………………………………………..7  -FECEBOOK ………………………………………………………….13  -INSTRAGRAM………………………………………………………….16  -MESSEGER……………………………………………………15  WHATSAPP……………………………14  YOUTOBE…………………………..12  WECHAT………………………9  TWTERR………..10  BIBLIOGRAFIA……………………………..18
  4. 4. ¿Qué SON LAS REDES SOCIALES?  Una red social es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de usuarios (tales como individuos u organizaciones) que están relacionados de acuerdo a algún criterio (relación profesional, amistad, parentesco, etc.) Normalmente se representan simbolizando los actores como nodos y las relaciones como líneas que los unen. El tipo de conexión representable en una red social es una relación diádica o lazo interpersonal.Las redes sociales se han convertido, en pocos años, en un fenómeno global, se expanden como sistemas abiertos en constante construcción de sí mismos, al igual que las personas que las utilizan.
  5. 5. VENTAJAS  - 1. Comunicación Instantánea  2. Oportunidades laborales  3. Información y entretenimiento  4. Denuncia Social  Compartir conocimientos e información LAS DESVENTAJAS  1. Estafas en redes sociales  2. Configuración de nuestra privacidad  3. Cumplimiento de las normas de uso  4. Suplantaciones de identidad  5. Ciberbullying y Grooming  6. Adicción a las redes sociales  7. Confundir el perfil personal con el profesional
  6. 6. 10 TIPOS DE LAS REDES SOCIALES  1. Facebook  2. WhatsApp  3. YouTube  4. Messenger  5. WeChat  6. QQ  7. QZone  8. Instagram  9. Twitter  10. SNAPCHAT
  7. 7. QZONE  . Es una red social china creada 2005 por Tencent, el portal chino con que posee el servicio de mensajería instantánea más grande del mundo QQ. Es el portal online del país asiático debido a su densidad demográfica, compite con otras redes más extendidas por el mapa mundial como Facebook.
  8. 8. QQ  encent QQ (popularmente conocido como QQ), es una aplicación de mensajería para la computadora desarrollada por la compañía china Tencent Holdings que también ofrece una variedad de servicios como juegos en línea, música, compras, películas, y chat de voz.
  9. 9. WECHAT  WeChat (en chino, 微信; pinyin, Wēixìn; literalmente, «micro-mensaje») Es un servicio de mensajería de texto móvil y servicio de comunicación de mensajes de voz creado por Tencent, fábrica China, se lanzó en enero del 2011
  10. 10. TWITTER  Definición de Twitter. Twitter, un término inglés que puede traducirse como “gorjear” o “trinar”, es el nombre de una red de microblogging que permite escribir y leer mensajes en Internet que no superen los 140 caracteres.
  11. 11. SPNACHAT  Snapchat es una aplicación móvil que se considera parte de las redes sociales, pero lo distinto a las demás es que ésta permite el envío de fotos y videos por medio de esta aplicación a otros usuarios y que al pasar unos segundos se borran instantáneamente del dispositivo a quienes fueron enviadas.
  12. 12. YOUTOBE  YouTube es un sitio web para compartir vídeos subidos por los usuarios a través de Internet, por tanto, es un servicio de alojamiento de videos.
  13. 13. FECEBOOK  Facebook es una red social creada por Mark Zuckerberg mientras estudiaba en la universidad de Harvard. Su objetivo era diseñar un espacio en el que los alumnos de dicha universidad pudieran intercambiar una comunicación fluida y compartir contenido de forma sencilla a través de Internet. Fue tan innovador su proyecto que con el tiempo se extendió hasta estar disponible para cualquier usuario de la red.
  14. 14. WhatsApp  WhatsApp es el nombre de una aplicación que permite enviar y recibir mensajes instantáneos a través de un teléfono móvil (celular). El servicio no solo posibilita el intercambio de textos, sino también de audios, videos y fotografías
  15. 15. MENSSENGER  Messenger es el nombre con el que se conocía popularmente al programa informático Windows Live Messenger. Este software, creado por Microsoft, permitía la comunicación instantánea entre dos o más usuarios.
  16. 16. INSTAGRAM  Instagram es una red social y aplicación. ... Sus usuarios también pueden aplicar efectos fotográficos como filtros, marcos, similitudes térmicas, áreas subyacentes en las bases cóncavas, colores retro, y posteriormente compartir las fotografías en la misma red social o en otras como Facebook
