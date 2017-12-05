Exposicion 2

DECLARACIÓN DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS
Bachillerato General Oficial “Gilberto Bosques Saldívar” • Historia Universal Integrantes de Equipo: • Nayeli Pérez Pérez ...
¿EN QUE CONSISTE? • Los derechos humanos son “el reconocimiento de la dignidad inalienable de los seres humanos”. Libre de...
• La Declaración esta compuesta por 30 artículos que hablan tanto de los derechos civiles y políticos, como los económicos...
DIEZ DERECHOS MÁS IMPORTANTES 1) Derecho a la Igualdad 2) Prohibición de la Discriminación 3) Derecho a la Vida 4) Prohibi...
6) Derecho al reconocimiento ante la ley como persona 7) Derecho a la igualdad ante la ley 8) Derecho a recursos a un trib...
ASAMBLEA LEGISLATIVA
¿EN QUE CONSISTE? • La asamblea legislativa es un órgano de la constitución conformado por la totalidad de los miembros de...
FUNCIONES • Realizar y dar seguimiento a las actividades básicas de registro, organización y control documental • Establec...
LA REVOLUCIÓN FRANCESA Y LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS
PREGUNTAS • ¿Qué son los Derechos Humanos? • ¿En que fecha fue adoptada la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos? ...
