Addiction disorders By Siddhant kar Aud7174 Ba applied psychology semester 6
Addiction disorders

includes short descriptions of various disorders that are addiction based .

Addiction disorders

  1. 1. Addiction disorders By Siddhant kar Aud7174 Ba applied psychology semester 6
  2. 2. What is addiction  the fact or condition of being addicted to a particular substance or activity.  Addiction is a brain disorder characterized by compulsive engagement in rewarding stimuli despite adverse consequences.  Many people consider addiction to be a problem of personal weakness, initiated for self-gratification and continued because of an unwillingness or lack of sufficient willpower to stop. However, within the medical and scientific communities, the notion that pleasure-seeking exclusively drives addiction has fallen by the wayside. Clinicians and scientists alike now think that many people engage in potentially addictive activities to escape discomfort — both physical and emotional.  It might seem strange to group gambling problems in the same category as a problem with drugs or alcohol. But addiction experts are beginning to move away from the notion that there are multiple addictions, each tied to a specific substance or activity. Rather, the Syndrome Model of Addiction suggests that there is one addiction that is associated with multiple expressions. An object of addiction can be almost anything — a drug or drug-free activity. For addiction to develop, the drug or activity must shift a person’s subjective experience in a desirable direction — feeling good or feeling better.
  3. 3. Types of addiction  ALCOHOL ADDICTION  DRUG ADDICTION  PRESCRIPTION DRUG ADDICTION  GAMBLING ADDICTION  EATING DISORDERS  GAMING ADDICTION  PORNOGRAPHY ADDICTION  Social media addiction  Sexual- sex addiction
  4. 4. Alcohol addiction  Alcohol is a legal substance that is widely used by people the world over. Nevertheless, it is also a highly addictive substance and one that can cause a number of health problems. Those who abuse alcohol are in danger of developing a physical and psychological dependence that will mean they continue to drink even though doing so has harmful consequences.  The government advises that men and women should drink no more than fourteen units of alcohol per week, having a number of alcohol-free days during the week, as well.  Alcohol addiction, also known as alcoholism, is a disease that affects people of all walks of life. Experts have tried to pinpoint factors like genetics, sex, race, or socioeconomics that may predispose someone to alcohol addiction. But it has no single cause.  Alcoholism is the most severe form of alcohol abuse and involves the inability to manage drinking habits. Alcohol use disorder is organized into three categories: mild, moderate and severe. Over time, the serious side effects of consistent alcohol abuse can worsen and produce .
  5. 5. Drug abuse  While some individuals can use drugs such as cannabis and cocaine recreationally, there are others for whom drugs become an obsession. The powerful effects of drugs such as heroin and cocaine often lead to addiction, with those affected being unable to control their urge to take the substance.  Drug addiction often leads to the breakdown of relationships, job losses, financial struggles, and homelessness. It can have a devastating effect on family members and can result in a host of mental and physical health issues.  Drug addiction, also called substance use disorder, is a disease that affects a person's brain and behaviour and leads to an inability to control the use of a legal or illegal drug or medication. Substances such as alcohol, marijuana and nicotine also are considered drugs.
  6. 6. Prescription drug addiction  Prescription medication is typically given to those who suffer from conditions such as chronic pain. Nonetheless, these medications must only be taken in the short term and should never be abused. Abuse of prescription painkillers can lead to devastating addictions that can be very hard to break.  While people misuse a wide range of prescriptions drugs, opioids, central nervous system (CNS) depressants and stimulants are the most widely abused. Opioids such as hydrocodone and OxyContin have been responsible for more overdose deaths than any other prescription substance.  Prescription opioid painkillers have become a driving factor in the increasing number of overdose deaths over the past 15 years. The amount of prescription opioids sold in the United States has nearly quadrupled since 1999, according to the CDC. The amount of pain Americans reported from 1999 to 2014 remained stable, yet the number of deaths from prescription opioids increased nearly fourfold during this time.
  7. 7. Gambling addiction  Those who are affected by a gambling addiction often become addicted to the thrill of gambling. They may start out gambling in the hope of securing a ‘big win’, but as time goes by, they become obsessed with the thoughts of gambling and the anticipation of winning. Gambling addiction is often referred to as a ‘hidden’ addiction because of the fact that there are no outward physical signs.  In most cases, the loved ones of gambling addicts do not realise the problem exists until it is very far advanced and the addict is in serious financial trouble. Gambling addiction can lead to devastating consequences for the entire family as many of those affected will run up massive debts while some will even resort to crime in order to get their hands on the money they need to continue gambling.
  8. 8. Eating disorders  Eating disorders are also known as food addictions, and they can destroy the lives of those affected. The most common eating disorders are anorexia and bulimia. Eating disorders are classed as an unhealthy or abnormal attitude towards food. Those who suffer from anorexia tend to severely restrict the number of calories they consume, which can lead to devastating health consequences. Bulimia sufferers will binge eat and then purge themselves or exercise excessively to burn off the calories consumed. Eating disorders are mental health issues and are notoriously difficult to treat.
  9. 9. Gaming addiction  Many teenagers spend much of their time these days living in a virtual world. They socialise through the internet and find it difficult to interact with people on a face-to-face basis. Online gaming becomes a problem when it begins to affect the lives of those who take part in it. It is something that tends to affect teenagers and can result in them becoming socially withdrawn and isolated.  It can also have a negative effect on lifestyle as those with severe gaming addictions may neglect other responsibilities such as personal hygiene and school work. Many gaming addicts will spend hours at a time playing online and will forego sleep, which can result in health problems.
  10. 10. Pornography addiction  An addiction to pornography or sex may have comical undertones for a number of people, but it is a very real problem for those affected; and one that can destroy their lives. In fact, the spouses of those with a diagnosed sex or pornography addiction often say it is the worst type of addiction one could have. They feel betrayed and devastated, and it can place an enormous strain on their relationship.  Pornography addicts spend much of their time watching porn or thinking about it. As time goes by, they feel the need to watch more and more graphic images and material. Some pornography addicts find it difficult to enjoy sex with a partner, and it can have an adverse impact on many areas of their lives.
  11. 11. Social media addiction  Social media addiction is a proposed diagnosis related to overuse of social media, similar to Internet addiction and other forms of digital media overuse. A psychological review published in 2016 stated that "studies have also suggested a link between innate basic psychological needs and social network site addiction.“  If you cannot live without the social media for even a minute, check out if you're suffering from FOMO - Fear of Missing Out. Health experts say the constant urge to be in touch with friends and happenings via smartphones has left many youths suffering from this new breed of disorder. 'Absence of social media can lead to FOMO.  One tends to develop uneasiness if staying away from social media is for too long,' New Delhi-based clinical psychologist Ripen Sippy explains. According to Ashima Srivastava, consultant, clinical psychologist at Max Super speciality Hospital, FOMO is a form of social anxiety. 'It is more of a form of social anxiety than a phobia.  FOMO is a phenomenon where one feels pressurised to share everything on social media to show how much fun one is having,' Srivastava told IANS. According to psychologists, FOMO creates a strange fear of remaining isolated from the crowd.  'In FOMO, one develops the fear of missing out updates and important events; hence constantly remains preoccupied with checking mobile phones. The first thing one does is to check one's mobile phone to see if one has missed something significant,' Sippy added.
  12. 12. Sex addiction  Sexual addiction, also known as sex addiction, is a state characterized by compulsive participation or engagement in sexual activity, particularly sexual intercourse, despite negative consequences.  Proponents of a diagnostic model for sexual addiction consider it to be one of several sex-related disorders within an umbrella concept known as hypersexual disorder. The term sexual dependence is also used to refer to people who report being unable to control their sexual urges, behaviors, or thoughts. Related or synonymous models of pathological sexual behavior include hypersexuality (nymphomania and satyriasis), erotomania, Don Juanism (or Don Juanitaism), and paraphilia-related disorders  The concept of sexual addiction is contentious .There is considerable debate among psychiatrists, psychologists, sexologists, and other specialists whether compulsive sexual behavior constitutes an addiction, and therefore its classification and possible diagnosis. Animal research has established that compulsive sexual behavior arises from the same transcriptional and epigenetic mechanisms that mediate drug addiction in laboratory animals;  however, as of 2018, sexual addiction is not a clinical diagnosis in either the DSM or ICD medical classifications of diseases and medical disorders. Some argue that applying such concepts to normal behaviors such as sex, can be problematic, and suggest that applying medical models such as addiction to human sexuality can serve to pathologise normal behavior and cause harm.  The ICD-11 created a new condition classification, compulsive sexual behavior, to cover "a persistent pattern of failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behaviour"
  13. 13. Addiction therapies  The above are just a few of the various types of addiction that people can be affected by. One thing they all have in common is the fact that they have harmful consequences for those affected. Addiction is an illness that can be treated with professional help. For substance addiction, it is generally necessary for the person to undergo a programme of detoxification. Recovering substance addicts will then need to abstain from this substance in order to maintain their recovery.  However, for those who are addicted to social media, the internet or who have an eating disorder, it is not possible to abstain from the thing to which they are addicted. They must, therefore, learn how to manage their addictive behaviour. Professional counsellors and therapists use a variety of treatments to help those with addiction overcome their illnesses. These include 12-step work, cognitive behavioural therapy, counselling, group therapy and alternative therapies.

